Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que Tullahoma

117 Reviews

$

112 N ANDERSON ST

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Order Again

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$7.69

Large Pulled Pork Plate

$9.99

Pork Sandwich Plate

$7.69

Half Chicken Plate

$8.99

Chicken Strip Plate

$7.69

Pulled Ham Plate

$7.69

Large Pulled Ham Plate

$9.99

Pulled Chicken Plate

$7.69

Large Pulled Chicken Plate

$9.99

Large Chicken Strip Plate

$9.99

Pulled Brisket Plate

$8.99Out of stock

Large Pulled Brisket Plate

$10.99Out of stock

Rib Plate

$8.99

Large Rib Plate

$10.99

Combination Plate

$13.29

Ribs, Chicken Quarter, Pulled Pork

Catfish Plate

$8.99

Large Catfish Plate

$10.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.29

Pulled Ham Sandwich

$3.59

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$3.59

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$3.89Out of stock

Large Pork Sandwich

$4.39

Large Ham Sandwich

$4.69

Large Chicken Sandwich

$4.69

Large Brisket Sandwich

$4.99Out of stock

Dessert

Pie - Slice

$2.15

Cake - Slice

$2.75

Pie - Whole

$14.29

Cake - Whole

$31.99

24 Hour Notice Required

Family Pack

Family Pack - 4

$17.69

Family Pack - 6

$23.99

Family Pack - 8

$29.99

Seasonal

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$3.59

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.69

Chicken Salad Plate

$7.69

Chicken Salad - Pound

$10.49

Chicken Salad - Half Pound

$5.29

Extra Dressing

$0.55

Bulk

Pint Sides

$4.39

Quart Sides

$8.69

Meat by the ounce

$0.89

Smoked Half Chicken

$5.49

Whole Slab Ribs

$24.29

Half Slab Ribs

$14.29

Pulled Pork - pound

$8.99

Pulled Pork - half pound

$4.99

Pulled Ham - pound

$9.99

Pulled Ham - half pound

$5.49

Pulled Chicken - pound

$10.99

Pulled Chicken - half pound

$5.99

Pulled Brisket - pound

$11.99Out of stock

Pulled Brisket - half pound

$6.49Out of stock

Buns - 8 Pack

$2.59

Buns - 12 Pack

$3.59

Sauce - 4oz

$0.99

Sauce - 16oz

$4.39

Chicken Tender

$1.49

Individual Rib

$2.09

Catfish Filet

$5.00

Gallon Sides

$33.00

Extras

Loaded BBQ Potato

$6.19

Cheese Potato

$4.89

BBQ Pork Nachos

$5.49

Cheese Nachos

$3.29

Kids Meal

$4.39

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.65

$0.55

Cornbread

$0.55

Roll

$0.55

Condiments

Sauce Cup

$0.40

Bun

$0.55

Sides - Ind.

Baked Beans

$1.89

Cole Slaw

$1.89

Potato Salad

$1.89

Green Beans

$1.89

Corn on the Cob

$1.89

Turnip Greens

$1.89

Mashed Potatoes (Mon - Thurs)

$1.89

Curly Fries

$1.89

Sweet Potato Tots w/Cinnamon Sauce

$1.89

Chips

$0.99

Side Salad

$1.89

Drinks

Regular Drink - 24 oz

$1.69

Large Drink - 32 oz

$2.29

Gallon Drinks

$4.95

Water Cup

Meatloaf Plate

$6.59

Mashed Potato, Pinto Beans, Cornbread

Meatloaf Only

$3.59

Chow Chow

Onions

6 oz Pinto Bean

$1.89

10 oz Pinto Bean w/ Cornbread

$3.29
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

112 N ANDERSON ST, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Directions

