Otaku Ramen WEST

review star

No reviews yet

4109 Charlotte Avenue

Nashville, TN 37209

FOOD MENU

snacks

NEW WAVE SUMMER Beef Curry Hot Pocket

NEW WAVE SUMMER Beef Curry Hot Pocket

$7.00

two fried dough pockets filled with Japanese curried vegetables and ground beef

NEW WAVE SUMMER Mapo Sloppy Joe

NEW WAVE SUMMER Mapo Sloppy Joe

$7.00

fried tofu, szechuan pepper-spiced sloppy joe beef, crushed cheese puffs

hot chicken bun

hot chicken bun

$6.00

boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)

tokyo fried chicken

tokyo fried chicken

$10.00

boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion

edamame

edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt

spicy edamame

spicy edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice

chicken gyoza

chicken gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu

veggie gyoza

veggie gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, chili oil

ramen

NEW WAVE SUMMER NEW WAVE BOWL

NEW WAVE SUMMER NEW WAVE BOWL

$18.00

pork broth, smoked miso, sesame, Korean BBQ pork, shaved white onion, parsley, half ramen egg, burnt chili oil

#1 tonkotsu shio

#1 tonkotsu shio

$17.00

pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

$17.00

pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#3 classic shio

#3 classic shio

$17.00

chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki

#4 classic shoyu

#4 classic shoyu

$17.00

chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki

#5 miso ramen

#5 miso ramen

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#6 spicy miso

#6 spicy miso

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#7 tantanmen

#7 tantanmen

$15.00

miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil

#8 triple garlic

#8 triple garlic

$15.00

garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu

kid ramen

kid ramen

$10.00

Otaku noodles and choose one broth: tonkotsu pork shio broth, classic chicken shoyu broth, miso vegetarian broth

kaedama

extra tonkotsu noodle

$3.50

extra classic noodle

$3.50

extra miso noodle

$3.50

extra tantanmen noodle

$3.50

extra triple garlic noodle

$3.50

DRINK MENU

Non Alcoholic

milk coffee

milk coffee

$4.00

pokka Japan

jasmine green tea (sweet)

jasmine green tea (sweet)

$4.00

pokka Japan

unsweetened green tea

unsweetened green tea

$4.00

ito en japan

fountain drink

$3.00

Boba

NEW WAVE SUMMER Fruit Punch Boba

NEW WAVE SUMMER Fruit Punch Boba

$7.00

old school fruit punch, boba pearls

taro milk tea

taro milk tea

$7.00

taro milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

hibiscus & strawberry

hibiscus & strawberry

$7.00

hibiscus tea, crushed strawberries, tapioca pearls

hokkaido milk tea

hokkaido milk tea

$7.00

hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

matcha milk tea

matcha milk tea

$7.00

matcha milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your neighborhood ramen shop serving happiness one bowl at a time

