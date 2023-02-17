Restaurant header imageView gallery

Outlook Tavern

310 Portland Street

South Berwick, ME 03908

Appetizers

O/R Basket

$9.00

Seasoned thin sliced beer battered onion rings

F F Basket

$8.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$8.00

Pork Dumplings

$11.00

Seared dumplings with a house brewed ponzu sauce, dusted with wasabi

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Beer battered & deep fried shrimp tossed in our house-made bang bang sauce. Served with a demi salad & wasabi vinaigrette

Nacho Supreme

$14.00

Tri colored tortilla chips with a mix of fresh vegetables and tavern blend cheese. Served with house-made salsa and sour cream. Add BBQ Chicken/Pulled Pork or Chili $3.00

Wings

$15.00

Sauce choices; Smokey BBQ, Buffalo, Bang Bang, Thai Chili, Jameson Honey Glaze, Honey Mustard

Tenders

$15.00

Sauce choices; Smokey BBQ, Buffalo, Bang Bang, Thai Chili, Jameson Honey Glaze, Honey Mustard

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Chowder of the Day

$7.00+

House-Made fresh chowder

Tavern Chili

$7.00+

Topped with tavern blend cheese. Served with tri colored tortilla chips

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Arcadian blend lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & house made garlic croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Crisp chopped romaine, house made garlic croutons & a hard boiled egg. Garnished with a lemon wedge and shaved parmesan

Chopped Salad

$7.00+

Chopped greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, craisins, goat cheese, toasted almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Burgers

B.L.T.

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sand

$15.00

Juicy roasted pulled pork shoulder smothered in smokey BBQ sauce, house-made coleslaw & topped with crispy onion rings. Served on a toasted everything pretzel bun.

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Our juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese (american, cheddar, swiss, muenster)

Berwick Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Char-grilled veggie burger topped with field greens, pickled red onion, goat cheese & a red pepper aioli. Served on a toasted potato roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Classic grilled cheese with choice of bread, cheese and additions.

Haddock Reuben

$14.00

Deep fried North Atlantic haddock, swiss cheese, house-made coleslaw served on grilled marble rye bread

Link's Wood

$15.00

Turkey, ham pastrami, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & deli mustard served on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Shaved pastrami topped with a house-made bacon slaw, melted swiss cheese & whole grain mustard. Served on Marble Rye

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Tender chunks of pot roast, caramelized onions, melted swiss cheese and a horseradish sour cream. Served on a toasted potato roll

Smash Burger

$12.00

A 4oz smashed and grilled seasoned beef patty caramelized to perfection. Topped with house made pickle chips & yellow mustard. Served on a toasted bun.

Chix Tender Wrap

$14.00

Beer battered, deep fried tenders with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tavern blend cheese & choice of sauce

Blackened Haddock Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

Original Tavern Mac

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy velveeta cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

Beer battered chicken tenders tossed in a creamy velveeta cheese sauce over cavatappi pasta & drizzled with ranch & buffalo

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & cheese

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork tossed in a creamy velveeta cream sauce over cavatappi pasta. Garnished with crispy onion rings

Entrees

Orange Salmon

$19.00

Oven roasted North Atlantic salmon filet topped with a spicy orange marmalade served with vegetable rice pilaf & your choice of vegetable

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crispy beer battered fish & chips. Served with house-made coleslaw & seasoned fries

Pot Roast

$19.00

Tender slices of slow braised pot roast served with mashed potatoes & your choice of vegetable. Served with a side of horseradish cream sauce

Steak Tips

$24.00

Whiskey Bourbon marinated steak tips, char-grilled & served with vegetable rice pilaf & choice of vegetable

Half Chicken

$21.00

Oven roasted, bone in half chicken, served with mashed potatoes & your choice of vegetable. Finished with a house made chicken gravy

Specials

Bacon Cheddar Potato Cakes

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$10.00

SALMON BLT

$15.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chili

$4.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

served on a grilled bun

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.00

battered and deep fried

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

american and cheddar on white bread

Kids Haddock Nugget

$8.00

lightly breaded fried haddock

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

2 hot dogs served on a grilled bun

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

cavatappi pasta tossed in cheese sauce

Kids Pasta

$7.00

cavatappi pasta tossed with butter or marinara

Kids Pizza

$7.00

cheese pizza served on french bread

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chili

$4.00

Side Bread & Butter

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Outlook Tavern restaurant is the perfect place to host your next private event or Christmas Party. The Outlook Tavern can host private events with a guest count of up to 40 during the off season months. We can host smaller groups throughout the year as well. Your Group will be the only group in The Outlook Tavern building for your event.

Website

Location

310 Portland Street, South Berwick, ME 03908

Directions

