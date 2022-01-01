South Berwick restaurants you'll love
Engrain
279 Main St, South Berwick
|Popular items
|Peanut butter cold brew cookie
|$2.95
gluten free, dairy free peanut butter chocolate cookie with coffee, almond and maldon salt
|Sesame-Tahini Tofu Buddha Bowl
|$13.50
sesame-tahini tofu, sweet potato, carrot, edamame, avocado, red cabbage slaw, sesame seed & ginger miso
|Grilled Salmon
|$15.00
grilled salmon, wilted kale, asparagus, white rice, radish, furikake & green goddess
FRENCH FRIES
Lee Frank's
12 Portland Street, South Berwick
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$4.75
Mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
|Naked Dog
|$2.75
Plain Dog
|Onion Rings
|$4.00
Hand breaded and served with ranch dressing
Odd Fellows Tavern
18 Portland St, South Berwick
|Popular items
|1" Decal
|$1.00