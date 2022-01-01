Go
Dufour at the Stage House Inn, with its unique sense of history and place, is devoted to creating enduring relationships with our guests by providing highly personalized service and gracious hospitality in an informally elegant atmosphere.
We welcome you to experience the strong bond of the past and present with our thoughtfully designed ambience, cocktails, and provisions.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

224 Main Street • $$

Avg 5 (541 reviews)

Location

224 Main Street

South Berwick ME

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
