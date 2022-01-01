Go
Lee Frank's

FRENCH FRIES

12 Portland Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Naked Dog$2.75
Plain Dog
Hamburger$4.75
Mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Double Cheeseburger$7.50
Mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Onion Rings$4.00
Hand breaded and served with ranch dressing
French Fries$3.00
Chili Cheese Fries$5.00
Cheeseburger$5.25
Mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Chocolate Shake$4.50
Daily Shake$4.50
rotating flavor
Vanilla Shake$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

12 Portland Street

South Berwick ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
