Hop + Grind - Durham
17 Madbury Road
Durham, NH 03824
Popular Items
Specials
Beef Burgers
Basic B.....
Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onion strings, Cheddar + American cheese, hop sauce
BELLY
house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
PLAIN CHEESEBURGER
house ground angus beef patty, American + cheddar
PLAIN HAMBURGER
house ground angus beef patty
FATTY
2 x house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patties, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
BEAST MODE
2 x house ground 1/4lb black hide angus beef patties, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
PIGGY BACK
house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, buttermilk brined fried chicken, dry aged bacon, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
THE BARNSTORMER Burger
house ground angus beef patty, fried mac cake, buttermilk brined fried chicken, chili honey, chili peppers, mac sauce
Grilled Cheese
Daddy Mac
Basic B.... + Mac Cake!
Chicken Burgers
HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"
GRIND: [chicken, blue cheese, onion hot sauce] TOP: hot sauce, blue cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch
GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"
GRIND: [chicken, spinach, garlic, barrel-aged feta] TOP: spinach, garlic, feta, tomato, cucumber, garlic + greens yogurt
PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"
GRIND: [chicken, tomato, provolone, parmesan, basil, garlic] TOP: scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone
Lil' Caesy (Greece)
Romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
Lil' Caesy (Hot Chick)
Romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, house made hot sauce
Pork Burgers
KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling" (As Seen On Diners, Drive-ins, Dives)
GRIND: [pork, garlic, scallions, ginger] TOP: house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro
HOG MARLEY "BBQ"
GRIND: [pork, pulled pork, applewood bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar] TOP: pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions
HOG MARLEY [Beef Patty]
Angus beef patty TOP: pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions
Hogstormer
Hog Marley topped off with honky tonk rub chicken, pickled peppers, hot honey, Mac cake and Mac sauce.
Veggin' Burgers
FUN GUY "Ultimate Umami"
GRIND: [portobello, shitake, brown rice, grilled chickpeas] TOP: roasted shiitake + portobella, smoked gouda, spinach + onion salad, black garlic truffle aioli
Caulifornia Chillin'
House made cauliflower patty, vegan bean chili, lettuce, gouda and “Jimmy”churri sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Basic....B
Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken BELLY
Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken FATTY
Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken BEAST MODE
Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"
Buttermilk fried chicken, hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, truffle maple syrup
Fried Chicken HOT CHICK "Buffalo Syle"
Buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch
Fried Chicken GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"
Buttermilk fried chicken, spinach, feta, garlic + greens yogurt, tomato, cucumber
Fried Chicken PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"
Buttermilk fried chicken, scratch tomato sauce, fried basil, fried mozzarella, provolone
Fried Chicken BIG POPPAR "Jalapeno Popper"
Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, bacon. cilantro, cool ranch, crispy jalapeños, cool ranch
King Caesar Sando
Buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
King Caesar Sando (SPICY)
Romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, house hot sauce
Fried Chicken KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling"
Buttermilk fried chicken, house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro
Fried Chicken HOG MARLEY "BBQ"
Buttermilk fried chicken, pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions
Plain Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Tenders
all natural & hormone free buttermilk brined chicken tenders, beef tallow fries
Honky Tonk Chicken
Nashville Hot! Chicken Sandwich, smokehouse slaw, sticky hot chili honey, pickles
Barnstormer Original
fried mac cakes, Nashville style fried chicken, chili honey, chili peppers
Fries
Small Fry
Big Fry
Salt + Truffle Vinegar
truffle infused vinegar
Pig Pile Fries
mac sauce, dry aged bacon, scallions
Cherry Bomb Fries
house hot sauce, queso, cilantro pickled chili peppers
Truffle Shuffle Fries
truffle vinegar, black garlic truffle aioli, smoked tomato aioli, chopped herbs
Rise + Fries
two fried eggs, mac sauce, bacon, truffled maple syrup, scallions
Kimcheezy Fries
house kimchi, cheez sauce, pickled pepper, dojo sauce, cilantro
Honky Tonk Blues Fries
sweet heat rub, hot honey, blue cheese crumbles, scallions
Parmed + Dangerous
truffled garlic butter, grated parmesan romano, bacon, fresh herbs
Hoggy Style
cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, bbq mustard + scallions
Veggie Chili + Cheese
Cheese sauce, veggie chili, “jimmy”churri and cilantro
Jess Special
Snacks
Crispy Onions
brined + fried thin cut onions
Small Crispy Onion
Fried Mac + Cheese
fried mac + cheese cakes, mac sauce, herbs
Carrot & Celery Slaw
Smokehouse Slaw
House Kimchi
Fried Cheese
Caesy-e Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, romano cheese, parmesan crisps, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, toasted garlic bun
The Cobby McGee
Romaine, tomato, cukes, chopped bacon, bean salad, blue cheese, “jimmy” churri sauce, ranch.
Condiments/Sauces
IPA Cans
Harpoon - IPA
16 oz can. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops. Citrusy, refreshing and perfectly balanced.
Lawsons - Sip Of Sunshine - IPA
This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor.
Stoneface- IPA
This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.
603 - "Juicy As Tuck" - IPA CAN
Brewed exclusively by 603 for Hop + Grind and The Tuckaway Tavern. Perfect New England style IPA. 6% ABV
Lithermans Rhythm Of Rain DIPA
Oh-J- By Lone Pine- IPA
Rule The Roost- By Throwback- IPA
Fair Maiden - Foley Brothers
Pale Ale Cans
Sour Cans
Stout/Porter Cans + Bottles
Switchback Ale
Switchback Ale is an unfiltered, reddish-amber ale which is particularly well-balanced, allowing for complexity of flavor coupled with an unusually smooth and refreshing character. Five different malts, select hop varieties, and our own specially cultivated yeast create an ale which leads with hop flavors and a subtle impression of fruit, followed by a palate pleasing malty finish.
New Holland Dragon's Milk
Roasted malt delivers notes of coffee and chocolate married with sweet undertones of vanilla and oak from a three month stay in bourbon barrels.
Evil Twin- Even More Jesus
Prairie - Pirate Weekend - Stout
Prairie- Bourbon Weekend
Prairie - Buntastic
Prairie - Sundae Service
Henniker Brewing Working Man's Porter
Stoneface - American Porter
Henniker Working Man's Porter
Wheat/Belgian Cans
Allagash White Can
A traditional Belgian-style witbier. The beer’s haze comes from a combination of yeast and proteins within the malt, oats, and wheat with which it’s brewed.
Harpoon UFO White Can
Crisp, light-bodied, and brewed with orange peel & coriander.
Moat Mountain Miss V's Blueberry
90 lbs. of Wild Maine Blueberries in every brew. The results showcase a remarkable crisp, light beer with a mild fruit flavor.
Lager/Pilsner Cans
Moat Mountain Czech Pilsner Can
Dry-hopped take on the classic Bohemian Pilsner. Fresh and light bodied with crisp flavors of roasted grain, light citrus and pepper notes followed by a clean, slightly floral, dry finish.
Nite Shift Nite Lite Lager Can
The beer pours sunny gold with a soft, white head. Aromas of fresh bread on the nose. Sips crisp and refreshing, with hints of biscuit and citrus. Finishes clean and light, inviting another sip.
Tuckin' Good Lager
Trodden Dark Lager - Deciduous
Czech-Style Dark Lager
Premium Lager - Bentwater Brewing
4.7% - Made with American barley, corn and German hops. This lager is crisp and clean with a grainy honey-like malt character and a pleasant noble hop aroma.
Robot Crush - Aeronaut
Flavors of biscuit and honey balanced with hints of citrus. A bounty of Sweet Pilsner malt collide with the perfect dose of Citra hops to create a crisp, quaffable and award winning lager.
Simple Union - Deciduous - Unfiltered Kolsch
Cider Cans
Non Alcoholic
Draft Beer (Dine-In ONLY)
Burger Beer
Bliss: Caribbean - Branch & Blade - Sour
Juice Box Hero- By Garrison City- DIPA
Wont Back Down- By Deciduous- Porter
Bursting Bubbles - Feathered Friend
Juicy As Tuck- By 603- IPA
Pumpkin Pie Treat - Praire - Sour
Broadbill - Blaze Brewing - Hefe
Pepite Sinner - Branch & Blade - IPA
Fast Forward Backwards - Deciduous - IPA
ON DECK - Flap Jack - Henniker - Brown Ale
Malts
Blueberry Hopbler
Vanilla, blueberry, cinnamon and graham cracker
Illy Vanilly
classic vanilla
Choctor Dre
classic chocolate
Mad Berry
vanilla, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry
Black Forest
chocolate, raspberry
Cookies & Milk
vanilla, chocolate, crushed oreo
Mexican Cocoa
chocolate, cinnamon, chili peppers
Nutty Buddy
chocolate, peanut butter, oreo
Strawberry Short Shake
vanilla, strawberry, graham cracker
Sun-Kissed Strawberry Lemonade
Vanilla ice cream + fresh strawberries + lemonade
ThreeWay
Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberries!
Apple Pie
Cooler Drinks
Maine Root
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Butchered BURGERS > Local CRAFT BEER > Scratch Made SODAS > Classic + Alt MALTS
