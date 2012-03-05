Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Hop + Grind - Durham

review star

No reviews yet

17 Madbury Road

Durham, NH 03824

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic B.....
PLAIN CHEESEBURGER
BELLY

Specials

Hoppy Thanksgiving

Hoppy Thanksgiving

$14.00

Ground chicken patty infused with cranberry, fresh herbs and parmesan. Topped with a homemade stuffing cake, house made turkey gravy, cranberry chutney, fried sage and a hash brown.

Beef Burgers

House Ground Black Hide Angus Beef
Basic B.....

Basic B.....

$7.00

Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onion strings, Cheddar + American cheese, hop sauce

BELLY

BELLY

$8.50

house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

PLAIN CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

house ground angus beef patty, American + cheddar

PLAIN HAMBURGER

$6.00

house ground angus beef patty

FATTY

FATTY

$10.00

2 x house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patties, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

BEAST MODE

BEAST MODE

$12.00

2 x house ground 1/4lb black hide angus beef patties, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

PIGGY BACK

PIGGY BACK

$13.00

house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, buttermilk brined fried chicken, dry aged bacon, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

$10.50Out of stock

house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup

THE BARNSTORMER Burger

THE BARNSTORMER Burger

$14.00

house ground angus beef patty, fried mac cake, buttermilk brined fried chicken, chili honey, chili peppers, mac sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Daddy Mac

Daddy Mac

$10.00

Basic B.... + Mac Cake!

Chicken Burgers

All Natural, Hormone Free, House Ground Chicken
HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"

HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"

$10.00

GRIND: [chicken, blue cheese, onion hot sauce] TOP: hot sauce, blue cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch

GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

$10.00

GRIND: [chicken, spinach, garlic, barrel-aged feta] TOP: spinach, garlic, feta, tomato, cucumber, garlic + greens yogurt

PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

$10.00

GRIND: [chicken, tomato, provolone, parmesan, basil, garlic] TOP: scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone

Lil' Caesy (Greece)

Lil' Caesy (Greece)

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Lil' Caesy (Hot Chick)

Lil' Caesy (Hot Chick)

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, house made hot sauce

Pork Burgers

All Natural, Hormone Free, House Ground Pork
KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling" (As Seen On Diners, Drive-ins, Dives)

KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling" (As Seen On Diners, Drive-ins, Dives)

$10.00

GRIND: [pork, garlic, scallions, ginger] TOP: house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro

HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

$10.00

GRIND: [pork, pulled pork, applewood bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar] TOP: pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions

HOG MARLEY [Beef Patty]

$10.00

Angus beef patty TOP: pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions

Hogstormer

$14.00

Hog Marley topped off with honky tonk rub chicken, pickled peppers, hot honey, Mac cake and Mac sauce.

Veggin' Burgers

Fresh Cut & Hand Made Veggie Patties
FUN GUY "Ultimate Umami"

FUN GUY "Ultimate Umami"

$12.00

GRIND: [portobello, shitake, brown rice, grilled chickpeas] TOP: roasted shiitake + portobella, smoked gouda, spinach + onion salad, black garlic truffle aioli

Caulifornia Chillin'

$12.00

House made cauliflower patty, vegan bean chili, lettuce, gouda and “Jimmy”churri sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Basic....B

Fried Chicken Basic....B

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken BELLY

Fried Chicken BELLY

$7.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken FATTY

Fried Chicken FATTY

$9.50

Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken BEAST MODE

Fried Chicken BEAST MODE

$11.50

Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

Fried Chicken MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

$10.00Out of stock

Buttermilk fried chicken, hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, truffle maple syrup

Fried Chicken HOT CHICK "Buffalo Syle"

Fried Chicken HOT CHICK "Buffalo Syle"

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch

Fried Chicken GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

Fried Chicken GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, spinach, feta, garlic + greens yogurt, tomato, cucumber

Fried Chicken PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

Fried Chicken PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, scratch tomato sauce, fried basil, fried mozzarella, provolone

Fried Chicken BIG POPPAR "Jalapeno Popper"

Fried Chicken BIG POPPAR "Jalapeno Popper"

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, bacon. cilantro, cool ranch, crispy jalapeños, cool ranch

King Caesar Sando

King Caesar Sando

$10.50Out of stock

Buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

King Caesar Sando (SPICY)

King Caesar Sando (SPICY)

$9.50Out of stock

Romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, house hot sauce

Fried Chicken KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling"

Fried Chicken KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling"

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro

Fried Chicken HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

Fried Chicken HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions

Plain Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Chicken

All Natural & Hormone Free
Buttermilk Tenders

Buttermilk Tenders

$9.50

all natural & hormone free buttermilk brined chicken tenders, beef tallow fries

Honky Tonk Chicken

Honky Tonk Chicken

$10.00

Nashville Hot! Chicken Sandwich, smokehouse slaw, sticky hot chili honey, pickles

Barnstormer Original

Barnstormer Original

$11.50

fried mac cakes, Nashville style fried chicken, chili honey, chili peppers

Fries

Beef Tallow Fries

Small Fry

$3.50
Big Fry

Big Fry

$5.00

Salt + Truffle Vinegar

$6.00

truffle infused vinegar

Pig Pile Fries

Pig Pile Fries

$6.50Out of stock

mac sauce, dry aged bacon, scallions

Cherry Bomb Fries

Cherry Bomb Fries

$6.50

house hot sauce, queso, cilantro pickled chili peppers

Truffle Shuffle Fries

Truffle Shuffle Fries

$6.50

truffle vinegar, black garlic truffle aioli, smoked tomato aioli, chopped herbs

Rise + Fries

Rise + Fries

$7.50Out of stock

two fried eggs, mac sauce, bacon, truffled maple syrup, scallions

Kimcheezy Fries

Kimcheezy Fries

$6.50

house kimchi, cheez sauce, pickled pepper, dojo sauce, cilantro

Honky Tonk Blues Fries

Honky Tonk Blues Fries

$6.50

sweet heat rub, hot honey, blue cheese crumbles, scallions

Parmed + Dangerous

Parmed + Dangerous

$6.50

truffled garlic butter, grated parmesan romano, bacon, fresh herbs

Hoggy Style

$6.50Out of stock

cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, bbq mustard + scallions

Veggie Chili + Cheese

$7.50

Cheese sauce, veggie chili, “jimmy”churri and cilantro

Jess Special

$6.50Out of stock

Snacks

Like, really cool stuff...

Crispy Onions

$5.00

brined + fried thin cut onions

Small Crispy Onion

$4.50
Fried Mac + Cheese

Fried Mac + Cheese

$7.50

fried mac + cheese cakes, mac sauce, herbs

Carrot & Celery Slaw

Carrot & Celery Slaw

$4.00
Smokehouse Slaw

Smokehouse Slaw

$4.00
House Kimchi

House Kimchi

$5.00

Fried Cheese

$7.50

Caesy-e Salad

$7.00Out of stock

romaine, caesar dressing, romano cheese, parmesan crisps, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, toasted garlic bun

The Cobby McGee

$7.50

Romaine, tomato, cukes, chopped bacon, bean salad, blue cheese, “jimmy” churri sauce, ranch.

Condiments/Sauces

Please add if you would like condiments to your order. Ketchup/Mustard/Mayo = no uncharge.

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Mac Sauce

$1.00

Side Black Garlic Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Tomato Aioli

$1.00

Side Cool Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

Side Garlic + Greens Yogurt

$1.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

IPA Cans

Harpoon - IPA

$5.00

16 oz can. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops. Citrusy, refreshing and perfectly balanced.

Lawsons - Sip Of Sunshine - IPA

$7.00

This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor.

Stoneface- IPA

$5.50

This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.

603 - "Juicy As Tuck" - IPA CAN

$7.00Out of stock

Brewed exclusively by 603 for Hop + Grind and The Tuckaway Tavern. Perfect New England style IPA. 6% ABV

Lithermans Rhythm Of Rain DIPA

$8.00

Oh-J- By Lone Pine- IPA

$7.50

Rule The Roost- By Throwback- IPA

$7.50

Fair Maiden - Foley Brothers

$8.00

Pale Ale Cans

Lone Pine Portland Pale Ale

$6.00

Our flagship pale ale carries a bright, clean body, with stone fruit and ripe citrus flavors from heavy late addition hopping.

SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale

$5.50

Sour Cans

Dels Shandy - Narraganset

$7.50

Oozlefinch Orange\coconut

$8.50

Party Punch- By Auspicious Brew- Hard Kombucha

$6.50

Almost Anything Goes - Lithertmans

$8.50

Lollipop Fusion - Deciduous/Woven Water Brewing

$8.50

Oozlefinch - Tangerine & Lulo - Sour

$8.50

Stout/Porter Cans + Bottles

Switchback Ale

$5.50

Switchback Ale is an unfiltered, reddish-amber ale which is particularly well-balanced, allowing for complexity of flavor coupled with an unusually smooth and refreshing character. Five different malts, select hop varieties, and our own specially cultivated yeast create an ale which leads with hop flavors and a subtle impression of fruit, followed by a palate pleasing malty finish.

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$8.50

Roasted malt delivers notes of coffee and chocolate married with sweet undertones of vanilla and oak from a three month stay in bourbon barrels.

Evil Twin- Even More Jesus

$10.00

Prairie - Pirate Weekend - Stout

$12.50Out of stock

Prairie- Bourbon Weekend

$12.50

Prairie - Buntastic

$12.50

Prairie - Sundae Service

$12.50

Henniker Brewing Working Man's Porter

$5.50

Stoneface - American Porter

$6.00

Henniker Working Man's Porter

$5.50

Wheat/Belgian Cans

Allagash White Can

$7.50

A traditional Belgian-style witbier. The beer’s haze comes from a combination of yeast and proteins within the malt, oats, and wheat with which it’s brewed.

Harpoon UFO White Can

$6.00

Crisp, light-bodied, and brewed with orange peel & coriander.

Moat Mountain Miss V's Blueberry

$6.00

90 lbs. of Wild Maine Blueberries in every brew. The results showcase a remarkable crisp, light beer with a mild fruit flavor.

Lager/Pilsner Cans

Moat Mountain Czech Pilsner Can

$6.50

Dry-hopped take on the classic Bohemian Pilsner. Fresh and light bodied with crisp flavors of roasted grain, light citrus and pepper notes followed by a clean, slightly floral, dry finish.

Nite Shift Nite Lite Lager Can

$6.50

The beer pours sunny gold with a soft, white head. Aromas of fresh bread on the nose. Sips crisp and refreshing, with hints of biscuit and citrus. Finishes clean and light, inviting another sip.

Tuckin' Good Lager

$6.50

Trodden Dark Lager - Deciduous

$7.50Out of stock

Czech-Style Dark Lager

Premium Lager - Bentwater Brewing

$6.50

4.7% - Made with American barley, corn and German hops. This lager is crisp and clean with a grainy honey-like malt character and a pleasant noble hop aroma.

Robot Crush - Aeronaut

$6.50

Flavors of biscuit and honey balanced with hints of citrus. A bounty of Sweet Pilsner malt collide with the perfect dose of Citra hops to create a crisp, quaffable and award winning lager.

Simple Union - Deciduous - Unfiltered Kolsch

$8.50

Cider Cans

1911 Black Cherry

$7.50

Downeast Strawberry

$6.50

Unified Press Citizens Cider

$6.00

Downeast Double Blend

$6.50

High And Dry - Stowe

$8.00

1911 Snapdragon

$7.50

Stowe- Blue Raspberry Gummy Bear

$8.00

Downeast Winter Blend

$6.50Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Athletic - Lite

$5.50

Sober Carpenter - White

$6.00

Big Drop - Pine Trail

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn

$5.50

Draft Beer (Dine-In ONLY)

Dining In Only

Burger Beer

$5.50

Bliss: Caribbean - Branch & Blade - Sour

$8.50

Juice Box Hero- By Garrison City- DIPA

$9.00

Wont Back Down- By Deciduous- Porter

$9.00

Bursting Bubbles - Feathered Friend

$8.00

Juicy As Tuck- By 603- IPA

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie Treat - Praire - Sour

$9.00

Broadbill - Blaze Brewing - Hefe

$8.50

Pepite Sinner - Branch & Blade - IPA

$9.00

Fast Forward Backwards - Deciduous - IPA

$9.00

ON DECK - Flap Jack - Henniker - Brown Ale

$8.00

Wine (Not available for curbside)

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$9.50

American Pinot Grigio

$8.50

American Chardonnay

$8.50

Vino Moscato

$9.50

American Cabernet

$8.50

Band Of Roses Rose'

$8.50

Adult Sodas

Coco Rum

$6.50

Island District

$7.00

Buenagave

$6.50

Drift

$7.50

Jack + Coke

$8.50

Drift - Blood Orange

$7.50

House Sodas

Lemon Lime

$3.50

Raspberry Rickey

$3.50

Maine Root Diet Cola

$2.50Out of stock

CONTAINS Kola nuts. (Tree Nuts)

Scratch Lemonade

$3.50

Scratch Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Scratch Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Malts

Blueberry Hopbler

$6.50

Vanilla, blueberry, cinnamon and graham cracker

Illy Vanilly

$6.50

classic vanilla

Choctor Dre

$6.50

classic chocolate

Mad Berry

$6.50

vanilla, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry

Black Forest

$6.50

chocolate, raspberry

Cookies & Milk

$6.50

vanilla, chocolate, crushed oreo

Mexican Cocoa

$6.50

chocolate, cinnamon, chili peppers

Nutty Buddy

$6.50

chocolate, peanut butter, oreo

Strawberry Short Shake

$6.50

vanilla, strawberry, graham cracker

Sun-Kissed Strawberry Lemonade

Sun-Kissed Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream + fresh strawberries + lemonade

ThreeWay

$6.50

Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberries!

Apple Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Cooler Drinks

hop + grind H2O

$2.00

HIP POP! ROOT BEER

$3.00

HIP POP! CREAM SODA

$3.00

HIP POP! ICED TEA

$3.00

HIP POP! SODA WATER

$2.50

Capri Sun FRUIT PUNCH

$1.50

Capri Sun APPLE

$1.50

Capri Sun BERRY

$1.50

Maine Root

"Mati is a USDA Organic Sparkling Energy Drink made with all natural ingredients. The natural energy derives from the sustainably sourced Guayusa tea that gives you all the energy, without the crash and is rich with antioxidants. The sweetened line is only sweetened with fruit juice and contains 0 added sugars."

Mexicane Cola

$3.50

Sarsaparilla

$3.50

Mandarin Orange

$3.50

Ginger Spicy Brew

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Glassware

hop + grind GRINDER LOGO Beer Can Glass

hop + grind GRINDER LOGO Beer Can Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Butchered BURGERS > Local CRAFT BEER > Scratch Made SODAS > Classic + Alt MALTS

Website

Location

17 Madbury Road, Durham, NH 03824

Directions

Gallery
hop + grind image
hop + grind image
hop + grind image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Oak House
orange starNo Reviews
110 Main St Newmarket, NH 03857
View restaurantnext
The Stone Church - Zion Hill, Newmarket NH
orange starNo Reviews
5 Granite Street Newmarket, NH 03857
View restaurantnext
Roost
orange star3.5 • 12
50 Pointe Place C5 Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Ember Wood Fired Grill
orange star4.9 • 778
1 Orchard St Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
The Farm Bar & Grille - Dover
orange starNo Reviews
25a Portland Ave Dover, NH 03820
View restaurantnext
Lee Frank's
orange star4.5 • 71
12 Portland Street South Berwick, ME 03908
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Durham House of Pizza
orange star4.5 • 674
38 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Sweetened Memories Bakery
orange star4.8 • 42
13 Jenkins Ct. Suite 120 Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston