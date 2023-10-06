Drinks

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso Shot

$1.25+

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Caramel macchiato

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

HOT Cafe Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

HOT Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

HOT Apple Cider

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Black Eye

$4.50+

Steamer

$2.75+

White Heron Tea

$2.50+

Cortado

$2.25

Flat White

$3.50+

Baby Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Hot Cider

$3.25+

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Sweet Cold Foam COLD BREW

$6.00+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Pumpkin CREAM COLD BREW

$6.50+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

SPECIALTY drinks

$5.00+

Iced Apple Cider

$3.25+

The Triple Pumpkin

$4.50+

Iced Blueberry Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced French Vanilla Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Dark Choc. Raz. Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Pumpkin Cream ICED Coffee

$4.50+

Iced London Fog

$3.50+

Sweet Cold Foam Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

The Alarm Clock

$5.50+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Flavored Red Bull

$4.50+

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50+

Flavored Milk

$1.75+

Matcha Iced Latte

$4.75+

Cold Foam Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso Over Ice

$1.25+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Iced Red Eye

$4.25+

Iced Cafe Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Water

$0.50+

Iced ChaiDER

$4.00+

DECAF Carrie's Drink (Lite Ice)

$9.00

Zach's Red Bull Coffee Combo

$5.50+

Baby Milk

$1.50

Baby Water

$0.50

Bottled Beverages

BOTTLE of water

$2.00

BOTTLE of soda

$2.75

CAN of seltzer

$2.00

CAN of soda

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Premier Protein

$3.50

Juice

$2.75

Hint Bottle

$3.50

Pastries

Whoopie Pies

Classic whoopie pie

$3.00+

Pumpkin whoopie pie

$3.95

Chocolate PB whoopie pie

$3.00+

GF MAPLE whoopie pie

$4.00

GF pumpkin whoopie pie

$3.50

Baby Whoopies-dozen

$18.00

Cookies

Sugar Cookie

$3.00

GF Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Gino's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cookie Dough Cup

$8.00

BIG Cookie Dough Pint

$15.00

GF Cookie Dough Cup

$9.00

Almond Cloud GF\DF

$1.35

GF+DF PB Cookie

$2.00

GF/DF/EF peanut butter cookie dough cup

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

$3.75

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.75

Momma's Cookie Pie

$3.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie Pie

$3.75

GF chocolate chip cookie

$1.00

GF Ice Cream Sammie

$4.00

Ice Cream Sammie

No Bake PB Cookie

$3.75

GF Oatie Pie

$4.00

Brownies/Bars

BoBo's Fudge Brownie

$3.95

Oreo Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Cos"Mick" Brownie

$3.75

Gluten Free Cookie Dough Bar

$3.95Out of stock

Sarah B's Cookie Dough Bars

$3.95Out of stock

Cupcakes

Assorted Full Dozen

$36.00

Assorted GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Doz.

$20.00

Assorted Half Dozen

$18.00

Mini Dozen

$18.00

Sale $10 Pack

$10.00

Hostess Cupcake

$3.50

Girl Scout Cupcake/Ultimate CC

$4.00

Girl Scout 6pack

$24.00

Hostess 6pack

$24.00

GF Cupcake

$3.50

Almond Joy

$3.00

Birthday Cake

$3.00

Blueberry Lemon

$3.00

Brownie Delight

$3.00

Butterfinger

$3.00

Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Caramel Crunch

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Choc Cookie Dough

$3.00

Choc Vanilla

$3.00

Chocolate Cherry

$3.00

Chocolate Hostess

$3.25

Chocolate Oreo

$3.00

Chocolate PB

$3.00

Coconut

$3.00

Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Cosmic Brownie

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$3.00

Double Chocolate

$3.00

Funfetti

$3.00

Heath

$3.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

M&M Caramel

$3.00

Maple

$3.00

Marble

$3.00

Milky Way

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Poptart

$3.00

Raspberry Lemon

$3.00

Raspberry Vanilla

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00

Strawberry Lemon

$3.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00

Triple Chocolate

$3.00

Twix

$3.00

Vanilla Chocolate

$3.00

Vanilla Cookie Dough

$3.00

Vanilla Vanilla

$3.00

Vegan Half Dozen

$20.00

Vegan Single

$3.50

S'mores

$3.00

Pies

Chocolate Cream Pie

$25.00

Coconut Cream

$25.00

GF Pecan

$30.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$25.00

GF CHOC CREAM

$30.00

GF Pumpkin

$25.00

Half Pint Of Whip

$2.00

Pint Of Whip

$3.50

Other

Dog Biscuit

$0.70

GIANT dog bone

$2.75

Mama B's Crunchy Stuff-PINT

$5.50

Mama's Crunchy Stuff-QUART

$10.00

Cereal Bar

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$3.50

PB Fudge Half Pint

$5.50

PB Fudge PINT

$10.00

PB Fudge QUART

$15.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

CARROT CAKE LOAF MINI

$8.00

Cheesecake Cup

$7.00

GF Cake Trifle

$7.00

GF CARROT LOAF

$12.00

GF Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Bag Of Doggie Biscuits

$10.00

Breakfast

Pastries

Muffin

$2.75

Ham+Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Raspberry Croissant

$3.95

Blueberry Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Spinach+Feta Croissant

$4.95

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Sweet Bread

$3.00

Bagel

$2.50

Scone

$3.00

Doughnut

$1.00

Turnover

$3.50

Mini Loaf

$5.50

GF PUMPKIN LOAF

$9.00

Pistachio Loaf

$12.00

GF Mini Loaf

$6.00

4-Pack Bagels

$6.95

GF Muffin

$3.00

GF/DF Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Catering

Coffee

Bag Of Sugars

$5.00

Box Of Coffee- GALLON

$20.00

Quart Of Cream

$4.50

Paper Cups

$0.50

Cupcakes

Almond Joy

$3.00

Chocolate Vanilla

$2.75

Blueberry Lemon

$3.00

Brownie Delight

$3.00

Caramel Crunch

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolate Cherry

$3.00

Chocolate Maple

$3.00

Chocolate Oreo

$3.00

Chocolate PB

$3.00

Vanilla Chocolate

$2.75

Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$3.00

Double Chocolate

$2.75

Funfetti

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

Milky Way

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Raspberry Lemon

$3.00

Raspberry Vanilla

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00

Strawberry Lemon

$3.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00

Triple Chocolate

$3.00

Vanilla Vanilla

$2.75

Vanilla Maple

$3.00

Vanilla PB

$3.00

Assorted Half Dozen

$18.00

Assorted Full Dozen

$36.00

Vegan Half Dozen

$19.00

Mini Dozen-single Flavor

$15.00

Mini Dozen Assorted

$18.00

GF Cupcakes

GF Vanilla Vanilla

$2.75

GF Choc. Vanilla

$2.75

GF Double Choc.

$2.75

GF Black & White

$2.75

GF Funfetti

$3.00

GF Choc. PB

$3.00

GF Orange Cream

$3.25

GF Lemon Curd

$3.25

GF Rasp. Lemon

$3.00

GF Straw. Lemon

$3.25

GF Red Velvet

$3.00

GF Triple Choc.

$3.00

GF Blueberry Lemon

$3.00

GF Chocolate Cherry

$2.75

GF Carrot Cake

$2.75

GF Choc. Maple

$3.00

GF Dark Choc. Rasp.

$3.25

GF Strawberry Shortcake

$3.25

GF Rasp. Vanilla

$3.25

Merchandise

Coffee Beans

Rainforest Crunch Retail

$15.99

Morning Blend Retail

$15.99

Capone Retail

$15.99

Hazelnut Retail

$15.99

Shirts

Baseball 3/4 sleeve

$8.00

BLUE LONG SLEEVE

$8.00

Black T-Shirt

$8.00

Tank Top

$8.00

Sweatshirts

$32.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Other

Mug

$15.00

Torani Bottle

$9.00

Grab 'n Go

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$3.95

GF Bfast pizza

$4.25

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$3.95

Breakfast sandwiches

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Wraps

$8.50

GLUTEN FREE breakfast sammie

$7.00

Vegetarian Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.50

VEGAN Bfast Sandwich

$8.95

Lunch sandwiches

Buffalo Dip Wrap

$8.95

Turkey Day

$9.25

Bacon, Turkey Croissant

$8.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.95

BBQ Wrap

$8.95

GF Turkey Day Wrap

$9.50

GF Chicken salad wrap

$9.25

GF Buffalo Dip Wrap

$9.25

Turkey WRAP

$9.25

GF BBQ chicken wrap

$9.25

Fruit

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Large fruit

$8.00

piece of fruit

$1.00

Ready Made

Oriental Pasta Salad QUART

$10.00

Oriental Pasta PINT

$5.00

Chicken Salad PINT

$10.00

Other

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Larger Bag of chips

$1.95

Smaller Bag Of Chips

$1.00

BOTTLE buffalo sauce

$12.00

SMALL buffalo sauce

$0.75

Side Of Maple Syrup

$0.75

Side Of Jif

$0.75

Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

SALAD

Barista's Choice -- salad

$12.00

One of our baristas will surprise you with a salad--great for if you're not picky and in a rush!

Wholesale

Pastries

Oatmeal Cream Pie WS

$2.00

Choc. Chip Cookie Pie WS

$2.00

Momma Cookie Pie WS

$2.50

Pumpkin Whoopie WS

$2.25

Chocolate Whoopie WS

$2.25

Fudge Brownie

$2.50

6-pack REG. WS

$12.50

6-pack GF WS

$14.50

Snickerdoodle Pie

$2.75

PB Cookie Pie

$2.75

Cereal Bar

$2.75

Cosmick Brownie

$3.00

Online Ordering Menu

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso Shot

$1.25+

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Caramel macchiato

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cafe Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

London Fog

$3.50+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Black Eye

$4.50+

Steamer

$2.75+

White Heron Tea

$2.50+

Cortado

$2.25

Flat White

$3.50+

Baby Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Sweet Cold Foam Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Sweet Cold Foam COLD BREW

$6.00+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

SPECIALTY drinks

$5.00+

The Triple Pumpkin

$4.50+

Pumpkin Cream ICED COFFEE

$4.50+

Pumpkin CREAM COLD BREW

$6.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Flavored Red Bull

$4.50+

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced French Vanilla Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Cafe Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Cold Foam Cappuccino

$4.00+

Iced Dark Choc. Raz. Macchiato

$5.00+

The Alarm Clock

$5.50+

Flavored Milk

$1.75+

Iced Blueberry Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso Over Ice

$1.25+

Iced Red Eye

$4.25+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Iced London Fog

$3.50+Out of stock

Iced Water

$0.50+

Baby Milk

$1.50

Baby Water

$0.50

Bottled Beverages

BOTTLE of soda (grab when you arrive)

$2.75

CAN of soda (grab when you arrive)

$2.00

BOTTLE of water (grab when you arrive)

$2.00

CAN of seltzer (grab when you arrive)

$2.00

Bottle of Hint Water (grab when you arrive)

$3.50

Bottle of Juice (grab when you arrive)

$2.75

Breakfast Pastries

Birthday Cake Scone

$3.00

Muffin

$2.75

Ham+Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Spinach+Feta Croissant

$4.95

Raspberry Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Blueberry Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Slice of Pistachio Bread

$3.00

Bagel

$2.50

Slice of GF/DF Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Slice of GF/DF Pistachio Bread

$3.50Out of stock

4-pack take home bagels (choose when you arrive)

$6.95

Merchandise

Bottle of Torani (pick when you arrive)

$9.00

Mug

$15.00

Sandwiches

Vegetarian Sausage Egg & Cheese (baker's choice of bread)

$7.50

VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on a Croissant

$6.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Croissant

$6.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on a Biscuit

$7.25

Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Biscuit

$7.25

Egg and Cheese ONLY on a English Muffin

$5.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

$7.00

The Double on Focaccia Bagel (Bacon AND Sausage, egg and cheese)

$8.50

Lukey's Spicy Sammie (jalapeño bacon, egg, pepperjack cheese on a jalapeño cheddar bagel)

$7.75

GF bacon, egg and cheese on an Udi's bun

$7.50

GF sausage, egg and cheese on an Udi's bun

$7.50

GF Egg and Cheese ONLY (bread type varies)

$7.00

GF Mickdouble (Bacon AND Sausage, egg, and cheese on an Udi's bun)

$8.50

Turkey Day

$9.25

Grab n' Go

small side of homemade buffalo sauce

$0.75

bottle of homemade buffalo sauce

$12.00

side of REAL maple syrup

$0.75

side of JIF peanut butter

$0.75

bag of Chips (choose when you arrive)

$1.00

Barista's Choice -- salad

$12.00

One of our baristas will surprise you with a salad--great for if you're not picky and in a rush!