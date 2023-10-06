- Home
Aubrey's Coffeehouse & Bakery
2 punkintown rd
Suit 220
South Berwick, ME 03908
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Coffee
$2.50+
Espresso Shot
$1.25+
Hot Latte
$3.50+
Americano
$2.50+
Caramel macchiato
$4.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.00+
Cafe Au Lait
$3.00+
HOT Cafe Mocha Latte
$3.75+
Cappuccino
$3.50+
Chai Latte
$3.50+
HOT Matcha Latte
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$3.25+
HOT Apple Cider
$3.50+
London Fog
$3.50+
Tea Latte
$3.50+
Red Eye
$3.75+
Black Eye
$4.50+
Steamer
$2.75+
White Heron Tea
$2.50+
Cortado
$2.25
Flat White
$3.50+
Baby Hot Cocoa
$1.50
Coffee Refill
$2.00
Hot Cider
$3.25+
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffee
$3.00+
Iced Latte
$4.00+
Sweet Cold Foam COLD BREW
$6.00+
Cold Brew
$4.75+
Pumpkin CREAM COLD BREW
$6.50+
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.00+
SPECIALTY drinks
$5.00+
Iced Apple Cider
$3.25+
The Triple Pumpkin
$4.50+
Iced Blueberry Macchiato
$5.00+
Iced French Vanilla Macchiato
$5.00+
Iced Dark Choc. Raz. Macchiato
$5.00+
Iced Chai Latte
$4.00+
Pumpkin Cream ICED Coffee
$4.50+
Iced London Fog
$3.50+
Sweet Cold Foam Iced Coffee
$4.00+
Iced Tea
$2.75+
The Alarm Clock
$5.50+
Italian Soda
$3.00+
Iced Americano
$3.00+
Flavored Red Bull
$4.50+
Sugar Free Red Bull
$4.50+
Flavored Milk
$1.75+
Matcha Iced Latte
$4.75+
Cold Foam Cappuccino
$4.00+
Espresso Over Ice
$1.25+
Lemonade
$3.25+
Arnold Palmer
$3.25+
Iced Red Eye
$4.25+
Iced Cafe Mocha Latte
$4.50+
Iced Water
$0.50+
Iced ChaiDER
$4.00+
DECAF Carrie's Drink (Lite Ice)
$9.00
Zach's Red Bull Coffee Combo
$5.50+
Baby Milk
$1.50
Baby Water
$0.50
Bottled Beverages
Pastries
Whoopie Pies
Cookies
Sugar Cookie
$3.00
GF Sugar Cookie
$4.00
Gino's Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Cookie Dough Cup
$8.00
BIG Cookie Dough Pint
$15.00
GF Cookie Dough Cup
$9.00
Almond Cloud GF\DF
$1.35
GF+DF PB Cookie
$2.00
GF/DF/EF peanut butter cookie dough cup
$9.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie
$3.75
Momma's Cookie Pie
$3.75
Snickerdoodle Cookie Pie
$3.75
GF chocolate chip cookie
$1.00
GF Ice Cream Sammie
$4.00
Ice Cream Sammie
No Bake PB Cookie
$3.75
GF Oatie Pie
$4.00
Brownies/Bars
Cupcakes
Assorted Full Dozen
$36.00
Assorted GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Doz.
$20.00
Assorted Half Dozen
$18.00
Mini Dozen
$18.00
Sale $10 Pack
$10.00
Hostess Cupcake
$3.50
Girl Scout Cupcake/Ultimate CC
$4.00
Girl Scout 6pack
$24.00
Hostess 6pack
$24.00
GF Cupcake
$3.50
Almond Joy
$3.00
Birthday Cake
$3.00
Blueberry Lemon
$3.00
Brownie Delight
$3.00
Butterfinger
$3.00
Caramel Brownie
$3.00
Caramel Crunch
$3.00
Carrot Cake
$3.00
Choc Cookie Dough
$3.00
Choc Vanilla
$3.00
Chocolate Cherry
$3.00
Chocolate Hostess
$3.25
Chocolate Oreo
$3.00
Chocolate PB
$3.00
Coconut
$3.00
Cookies & Cream
$3.00
Cosmic Brownie
$3.00
Cotton Candy
$3.00
Dark Chocolate Raspberry
$3.00
Double Chocolate
$3.00
Funfetti
$3.00
Heath
$3.00
Hot Fudge Sundae
$3.00
Lemon
$3.00
M&M Caramel
$3.00
Maple
$3.00
Marble
$3.00
Milky Way
$3.00
Orange Cream
$3.00
Poptart
$3.00
Raspberry Lemon
$3.00
Raspberry Vanilla
$3.00
Red Velvet
$3.00
Strawberry Lemon
$3.00
Strawberry Shortcake
$3.00
Triple Chocolate
$3.00
Twix
$3.00
Vanilla Chocolate
$3.00
Vanilla Cookie Dough
$3.00
Vanilla Vanilla
$3.00
Vegan Half Dozen
$20.00
Vegan Single
$3.50
S'mores
$3.00
Pies
Other
Dog Biscuit
$0.70
GIANT dog bone
$2.75
Mama B's Crunchy Stuff-PINT
$5.50
Mama's Crunchy Stuff-QUART
$10.00
Cereal Bar
$3.75
Lemon Bar
$3.50
PB Fudge Half Pint
$5.50
PB Fudge PINT
$10.00
PB Fudge QUART
$15.00
Strawberry Shortcake
$8.00
CARROT CAKE LOAF MINI
$8.00
Cheesecake Cup
$7.00
GF Cake Trifle
$7.00
GF CARROT LOAF
$12.00
GF Strawberry Shortcake
$8.00
Bag Of Doggie Biscuits
$10.00
Breakfast
Pastries
Muffin
$2.75
Ham+Cheese Croissant
$4.95
Raspberry Croissant
$3.95
Blueberry Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Spinach+Feta Croissant
$4.95
Almond Croissant
$3.95
Chocolate Croissant
$3.95
Sweet Bread
$3.00
Bagel
$2.50
Scone
$3.00
Doughnut
$1.00
Turnover
$3.50
Mini Loaf
$5.50
GF PUMPKIN LOAF
$9.00
Pistachio Loaf
$12.00
GF Mini Loaf
$6.00
4-Pack Bagels
$6.95
GF Muffin
$3.00
GF/DF Blueberry Muffin
$3.00
Grab 'n Go
Breakfast sandwiches
Lunch sandwiches
Other
SALAD
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
