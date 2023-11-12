Panini Opa
252 Reviews
$$
4799 Sawmill Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Appetizers
- Opa Combo$20.00
Crispy fried calamari, smelts, and shrimp served with our special house garlic sauce
- Calamari Fritti$12.00
Tender baby squid seasoned, lightly breaded, and fried. Server with our special house garlic sauce
- Smelts$10.00
Crispy fried baby fish served with our special house garlic sauce
- Meatballs App$9.00
Homemade, stuffed with Romano cheese in a tomato basil sauce, sprinkled with grated Romano cheese and served with pita bread
- Dolmathes$10.00
Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef, rice, and herbs. Topped with our lemon sauce and sprinkled with Romano cheese. Served with pita bread
- Eggplant ala Italian$8.00
Lightly breaded pan-seared slices of eggplant, stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with tomato basil sauce and Romano cheese. Served with pita bread
- Saganaki$9.00
Lightly breaded Kasseri cheese served with pita bread
- Falafel App$8.00
Ground fava beans, blend of herbs and spices. Served with pita and hummus
- Spanakopita$6.00
Phyllo pastry, filled with spinach, sautéed onions fresh herbs, feta cheese
- Chicken Wings$14.00
12 fried chicken wings with a choice of creamy garlic sauce, Orion's mild sauce, Orions hot sauce, or bbq
Spreads & Dips
- Spicy Feta App$8.00
Blended roasted red peppers mixed with onions, feta cheese and fresh herbs
- Hummus App$6.00
Garbanzo beans blended with extra virgin olive oil, tahini sauce, lemon and fresh garlic
- Tzatziki App$6.00
A traditional Greek yogurt dip mixed with cucumbers, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil
- Spinach Goat Cheese$9.00
Finely chopped spinach blended with extra virgin olive oil, mixed with goat cheese and onions
- Get All 4$14.00
Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy feta & Spinach goat cheese
- Veggies for Dipping$2.50
Soup & Salad
- Greek Salad$8.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, topped with our house vinaigrette
- Village Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and crumbled feta cheese topped with house vinaigrette
- Avgolemono$6.00
Traditional Greek chicken lemon soup
- Lentil Soup$6.00Out of stock
- Soup & Small Salad$12.00
Sandwiches
- Gyro$9.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce
- Spicy Gyro$10.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce
- Chicken Gyro$10.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce
- Spicy Chicken Gyro$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce
- Fish Gyro$11.00
Grouper, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce
- Philly Shrimp Gyro$10.00
Shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- Philly Chicken Gyro$10.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- Souvlaki Gyro$10.00
Charbroiled pork tenderloin pieces wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta, and creamy garlic sauce.
- Falafel Gyro$9.00
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hummus
- Greek Veggie Gyro$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, feta, creamy garlic sauce
- Greek Burger$13.00
10 oz beef patty char-grilled, topped with kalamata olives, banana peppers, lettuce tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, on a toasted bun
- American Burger$13.00
10 oz beef patty char-grilled, topped with American cheese, lettuce tomato, onions, on a toasted bun
- Cajun Chicken Gyro$10.00
Jumbo Sandwiches
- J Gyro$11.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce
- J Spicy Gyro$12.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce
- J Chick Gyro$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce
- J Spicy Chick$13.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce
- J Shrimp Gryo$12.00
Shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- J Phily Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
- J Falafel Gyro$12.00
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, hummus
- J Gr Veggie Gyro$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, feta, creamy garlic sauce
- J Souviaki Gyro$12.00
Charbroiled pork tenderloin pieces wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta, and creamy garlic sauce.
Gyro Bowls
- Gyro Bowl Over Rice$12.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce served over rice pilaf.
- Spicy Gyro Bowl Over Rice$13.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce served over rice pilaf.
- Chicken Gyro Bowl Over Rice$13.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce served over rice pilaf.
- Spciy Chicken Gyro Bowl Over Rice$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce served over rice pilaf.
- Souvlaki Gyro Bowl Over Rice$13.00
Charbroiled pork tenderloin pieces, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce served over rice pilaf.
- Falafel Gyro Bowl Over Rice$12.00
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber and hummus served over rice pilaf.
- Philly Shrimp Gyro Bowl Over Rice$13.00
Shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese served over rice pilaf.
- Philly Chicken Gyro Bowl Over Rice$13.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese served over rice pilaf.
- Fish Gyro Bowl Over Rice$14.00
Grouper, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce served over rice pilaf
- Jumbo Gyro Bowl Over Rice$14.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce served over rice
- Jumbo Spicy Gyro Bowl Over Rice$15.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce served over rice
- Jumbo Chicken Gyro Bowl Over Rice$15.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce served over rice
- Jumbo Spicy Chicken Gyro Bowl Over Rice$16.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, spicy feta sauce served over rice
- Jumbo Souvlaki Gyro Bowl Over Rice$15.00
Charbroiled pork tenderloin pieces, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, creamy garlic sauce served over rice
- Jumbo Falafel Gyro Bowl Over Rice$14.00
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, hummus served over rice pilaf
- Jumbo Phily Shrimp Gyro Bowl Over Rice$15.00
Grilled shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese served over rice pilaf
- Jumbo Philly Chicken Gyro Bowl Over Rice$15.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese served over rice pilaf
Paninis
- Greek Panini$14.00
Gyro meat, feta cheese, grilled tomatoes, black olives, onions, Greek dressing
- Italian Panini$14.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, onions, banana peppers, provolone, Italian dressing
- Regular Chicken Melt$14.00
Grilled slices of chicken tenders, bacon, banana peppers, and Swiss cheese
- Spicy Chicken Melt$14.00
Grilled slices of chicken tenders, bacon, banana peppers, and Swiss cheese
- Cheese Lovers Panini$14.00
American, provolone, feta, and a slice of tomato
- Portabello Panini$14.00
Portobello mushroom, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, zucchini and provolone cheese
- Grouper Panini$16.00
Grouper, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, baby spinach, and provolone cheese
- New York Panini$14.00
10 oz ground beef char-grilled, sautéed onions, American Cheese
Kebobs
- Chicken Kebob$18.00
Marinated and charbroiled skinless chicken tenders served over rice and with a Greek salad
- Lamb Kebob$22.00Out of stock
Marinated and charbroiled lamb loin, served over rice with a Greek salad
- Daily Special -$20.00Out of stock
12 oz grilled mahi-mahi loins served over rice and asparagus
Specialties
- Moussaka$18.00
Oven-baked layers of seasoned ground beef, eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and fresh herbs, topped with bechamel sauce
- Pasticio$16.00
A traditional Greek macaroni dish layered with seasoned ground beef, topped with bechamel sauce
- Grilled Salmon W Rice & Asparagus$20.00
Served with rice and asparagus.
- Aegean Style Shrimp$18.00
Grilled shrimp, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or pasta, sprinkled with Romano cheese
- Aegean Style Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or pasta, sprinkled with Romano cheese
- Aegean Style Vegetables$16.00
Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, artichoke, spinach and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or pasta and sprinkled with Romano cheese
- Stuffed Pepper$17.00
Bell pepper stuffed with seasoned ground beef, rice and fresh herbs. Topped with tomato basil sauce, sprinkled with crumbled feta and Romano cheese, served with lemon potato and a Greek salad
- Fish Speciota$22.00
Pan seared grouper filet and shrimp topped with tomato basil sauce, goat and Parmesan cheese. Served on a bed of rice and with a side of grilled asparagus
- Grilled Lamb Chops$28.00
Marinated and char-grilled, served with our garlic lemon sauce. Served over rice pilaf, with a Greek salad
- New York Strip Steak$26.00
12-14 oz Prime Certified Angus Beef NY Strip Steak, served with grilled asparagus and lemon potatoes
Pastas
- Vegetarian Pasta$16.00
Sauteed tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, zucchini, mushrooms, baby spinach, olives, and our white wine lemon butter sauce. Topped with Romano and feta cheese
- Venus Chicken Pasta$18.00
Grilled chicken, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, in our white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with Romano and feta cheese
- Venus Shrimp Pasta$18.00
Grilled or shrimp, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers, in our white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with Romano and feta cheese
- Salmon Pasta$18.00
Pasta with baby spinach & mushrooms tossed in our white wine lemon butter sauce, topped with grilled salmon and grated Romano cheese
- Italian Meatball Pasta$16.00
Homemade meatballs, stuffed with Romano cheese, served in a tomato basil sauce
Sides
Kids (10 Years Old & Under)
Desserts
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
4799 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235