A map showing the location of The Wine Bistro 1750 W Lane AvenueView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

The Wine Bistro 1750 W Lane Avenue

1,264 Reviews

$$

1750 W Lane Avenue

Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Small Plates

Hummus Trio

$13.00

Three classics; lemon and garlic, roasted red pepper, and three-olive tapenade, served with toasted naan or fresh vegetables

Braised Veal Meatball

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, fresh basil

Baked French Brie

$11.00

Brie and orange marmalade in a crisp honey-drizzled phyllo shell. Apricot, orange and cracked pepper preserves, granny smith apples, fresh strawberries

Bistro Crab Cakes

$18.00

Whole grain mustard glaze, confetti cabbage slaw, caper remoulade

Rustic Antipasto Platter

$16.00

Asiago cheese, Boursin cheese, salami, grilled italian sausage, pepperoni, fire-roasted caper peppers, roasted garlic, mixed olives

Tuscan Popped Corn

$6.00

Tossed with fresh herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, tuscan spices, parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Popped Corn

$6.00

Seasoned with olive oil, feta cheese, parmesan, oregano, crushed red pepper

Truffled Mushroom Bruschetta

$12.00

Roasted crimini and button mushrooms, garlic cream, melted havarti cheese, white truffle oil on grilled French bread

Veggie Plate

$2.00

Bread Basket

Say Cheese

Three Cheese Board

$15.00

Artisan cheeses, fresh fruit, warm baguette, orange marmalade

Five Cheese Board

$18.00

Artisan cheeses, fresh fruit, warm baguette, orange marmalade

Melted Fondue Trio

$14.00

Brie and chablis, Emmenthaler and sauvignon blanc, New York cheddar and port. Served with warm naan and a toasted baguette

Soups

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00

Creme fraiche, crostini

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Provolone and parmesan crusted top, crostini

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Entrees

Sesame-Orange Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Char-grilled salmon, jasmine rice with fresh cilantro, ginger, orange zest, vegetable medley

Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast seared with prosciutto and fresh sage, white wine, butter. Grilled asparagus, asiago au gratin potatoes

Spaghetti Pesto with Chicken

$18.00

Basil pesto, cream, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan

Shrimp & Risotto

$22.00

Cajun-seasoned shrimp, creamy citrus risotto, grilled asparagus, sriracha cream

Steak Frites

$34.00

8 oz New York Strip, chimichurri, rosemary-garlic potatoes, vegetable medley

Beef Short Ribs

$31.00

Tender braised beef short ribs, port-wine demi glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots

Oven Fired Penne

$19.00

Grilled chicken, italian sausage, penne pasta, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes baked in a garlic cream sauce with toasted mozzarella and parmesan breadcrumbs

Salads

Winery

$9.00

Mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cherries, seasonal pear, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan-garlic croutons, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

Chop Chop

$8.00

Chopped romaine, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, parmesan ranch dressing

Strawberry Pecan and Chicken

$16.00

Leafy greens, romaine, strawberries, candied pecans, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, roasted chicken, pear-gorgonzola vinaigrette

Char-Grilled Steak

$18.00

Romaine and arugula, grilled asparagus, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, cilantro-chive dressing, grilled filet mignon, herb relish

Harvest Salmon

$18.00

Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Caramelized Salmon

$9.00

Add winery

$5.00

Add Chop Chop

$5.00

Add Caesar

$5.00

Add Steak

$10.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Strawberry Pecan No Chicken

$10.00

Harvest No Salmon

$10.00

Add Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Add Blackened Salmon

$9.00

Toasted Flatbreads

Filet and Bleu

$17.00

Thin-sliced filet, port-soaked figs, red onion, bleu cheese, garlic cream, cilantro, white balsamic glaze

Pepperoni

$15.00

House-made tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and provolone, pepperoni, parmesan, fresh basil

Mozzarella Fresco

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella marinated with garlic and olive oil, seasonal tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Grape and Gorgonzola

$14.00

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella and provolone, caramelized red grapes, caramelized onions, crumbled gorgonzola cheese and parmesan

Prosciutto Apple Havarti

$15.00

Crispy prosciutto, garlic cream, granny smith apples, mozzarella and havarti cheeses, white balsamic glaze

Juliette

$15.00

Brie, pear, garlic cream, caramelized onions, parmesan, white balsamic

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, garlic cream, mozzarella and provolone, caramelized onions, basil pesto, parmesan

Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon BLT

$15.00

Creole-blackened fresh salmon, crispy bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, mayonnaise on a toasted challah bun. Served with kettle chips

Grilled Chicken Waldorf

$12.00

Havarti cheese, red onion, granny smith apple slices, celery, grapes, toasted walnut dressing on grilled pumpernickel bread. Served with kettle chips

Bacon White Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Fresh angus chuck, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, garlic mayo, arugula, tomato. Served with kettle chips

Dessert

Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00

Pure maple syrup, candied pecans, bourbon butter sauce, vanilla ice cream

Blond Brownie "Affogato"

$7.00

Warm blond brownie with chocolate chips and pecans, espresso anglaise, vanilla ice cream, candied smoked bacon

Triple Chocolate Pot de Creme

$6.00

Dense, rich, dark chocolate custard garnished with whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Our twist on a classic, served in a mason jar topped with whipped cream

Caramel Apple Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Toasted oatmeal almond crumble topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Sides

Side Aparagus

$4.00

Side glazed carrots

$4.00

Side vegetable medley

$4.00

Side Asiago potatoes

$4.00

Side jasmine rice

$4.00

Side asparagus risotto

$4.00

Side mushroom risotto

$4.00

Side rosemary garlic potatoes

$4.00

Side chips

$4.00

NA Bevs

Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Pellegrino

$3.95

Cosnopolitan

$6.00

Panoma

$6.00

Cold Brew Martino

$6.00Out of stock

Bonus Card

Holiday Bonus Card

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1750 W Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Directions

