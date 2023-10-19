- Home
- /
- Rockaway Park
- /
- Panino Baya Bar - Rockaway - 431A Beach 129th Street
Panino Baya Bar - Rockaway 431A Beach 129th Street
No reviews yet
431A Beach 129th street
Belle Harbor, NY 11694
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PANINO BAYA 129TH MENU
PANINI
BREADED FISH, YELLOW CHEESE WITH ROMAINE LETT w/ TARTAR SAUCE.
Philly cheese steak (steak, provolone w/peppers and onions.
soppressata with fontina and arugula.
Italian tuna with red onion, black olive tapenade.
Italian tuna with red onion, tomato evo.
grilled eggplant, succhini, grana, balsamic &oil.
prosciutto cotto with melted mozzarella, tomato & mayo.
turkey with roasted peppers & fontina.
mortadella with goat cheese, baby arugula & mayo.
mozarella with tomato, fresh basil & olive oil.
smoked salmon with goat cheese, red onion, avo & truffle oil.
prosciutto, fontina, red onion, fresh basil & olive oil.
prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto.
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted pepper, arugula & basil pesto.
three cheese panini........parmigiano, toscano & fontina truffle oil.
porchetta, baby arugula, olive oil. & sea salt
bresaola, parmigiano reggiano, arugula & olive oil.
prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, sun dried tomato & fresh basil.
grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella & sun dried tomato.
grilled chicken, mozzarella & broccoli rabe.
porchetta, smoked mozzarella & broccoli rabe
hot roast beef, mozzarella, sun dried tomato & olive oil.
hot soppressata, smoked mozarella & roasted peppers.
Ham with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
genoa salami, provolone & mustard.
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mustard.
hot pastrami, swiss, mustard & pickles.
hot roast beef, mozzarella & gravy.
turkey, fontina, bacon, avocado & creamy basil.
grilled chicken, goat cheese, avocado & balsamic glaze.
grilled chicken, bacon, pepperjack cheese & ranch.
grilled chicken, fontina, bacon, hot pepper, avocado & honey mustard.
grilled chicken & mozzarella.
grilled eggplant & zucchini, black olives,
grilled chicken, fontina, avocado & sun dried tomato.
sausage, peppers, onion & mozzarella.
sausage, provolone & broccoli rabe.
burrata, prosciutto, roasted pepper & truffle oil.
burrata, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.
chicken tenders, bacon, yellow & pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo.
steak strips, mozzarella with peppers and onion.
steak strips, provolone & broccoli rabe.
steak strips, pepperjack, yellow cheese, bacon, red onion & chipotle mayo.
steak strips and mozzarella.
turkey, hot sopressata, mozzarella, arugula & chipotle mayo.
grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozarella, avocado & creamy basil.
PANINI SPECIAL OF THE DAY
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
PANINI SPECIALS
WRAPS
grilled chicken caesar
turkey, swiss, yellow american, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
grilled vegetables and mozzarella.
roast beef, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato & mayo.
ham, provolon, tomaato and mayo
prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.
grilled chicken, pepperjack, bacon & chipotle mayo.
prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.
steak strips, pepper-jack, red onion and chipotle mayo.
steak strip, avocado, red onion, hot peppers, pepper-jack & ranch.
BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP
SALADS
mixed greens, strawberry, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig glaze.
Arugula, parmigiano cheese, cherry tomato, cranberries w/lemon & olive oil.
romaine, avocado , tomato & homemade ginger dressing.
caesar salad
spring mix ,granny smith apples ,sun dried cranberries, walnut, balsamic fig glaze.
spring mix, grape tomato, cranberries, walnuts, avocado & balsamic and oil.
romaine, feta, cucumber, olives, red onion, red wine vinegar.
SUMMER SALAD
BREAKFAST
ham.american cheese, peppers & onion.
sausage, peppers, onion & provolone.
spinach, red onion, tomato & feta cheese.
avocado, yellow cheese, creamy basil dressing.
egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo.
ANTIPASTI
olive bowl
soppressata, prosciutto, coppa dolce & mortadella board.
aged toscano, grana, fontina & goat cheese.
mixed plate-olives, cured meats, cheese.
grilled zucchini & eggplant, with goat cheese & fig glaze.
eggplant caponata and goat cheese.
burrata, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, arugula.
burrata, eggplant caponata & fig glaze.
burrata (3pc) tomato, roasted pepper, basil, balsamic glaze
BRUSCHETA
FRESH JUICES by baya bar
cucumbers, carrot, lemon
carrot,celery, kale, lemon, garlic
apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, lemon, ginger
beets, orange, apple, lemon
apple, carrot, ginger, lemon
orange,carrot, celery, beet, lemon, ginger
carrot, beet, orange, lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne
cucumbers, kale, beets, carrot, spinach, lemon
kale, spinach, cucumber, apple
apple, celery, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, cayenne
Apple/Orange/Carrot/cuccumber or celery.
ACAI BOWLS by BAYA BAR
PITAYA BOWLS by BAYA BAR
blended pitaya topped w/ banana, granola, honey
blended pitaya topped w/ kiwi,pineapple,granola,coconut shavings,honey
blended pitaya topped w/banana,pineapple,granola,bee pollen,honey
blended pitaya topped w/strawberry,blueberry,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter
blended pitaya topped w/banana,protein,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter
COCONUT BOWLS by BAYA BAR
blended coconut topped w/ strawberry,blueberry, granola, honey
blended coconut topped w/ banana, granola, honey
blended coconut topped w/ banana, strawberry,granola, cacao nibs,coconut shavings,nutella
blended coconut topped w/ banana,strawbery,pineapple,coconut shavins, granola, honey
blended coconut topped w/ banana, protein,granola,coconut shavings, peanut butter
PROTEIN SHAKES by BAYA BAR
banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, almond milk
banana, vanilla whey protein, strawberry,almond milk
banana, chocolate whey protein, cold brewed coffee, almond milk, peanut butter
banana, oatmeal, vanilla whey protein, cinnamond, almond milk
banana, strawberry, honey, vanilla whey protein, fresh orange juice, coconut milk
coconut milk, banana,pineapple, vanilla whey protein, coconut milk,coconut water
matcha, banana, vanilla whey protein, honey, coconut milk
acai, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
strawberry, blueberry, vanilla whey protein, watermelon juice
banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate vegan protein,flax & chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk
AVOCADO or NUTELLA TOAST by BAYA BAR
SMOOTHIES by BAYA BAR
organic acai, banana, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice
kale, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice, honey
pitaya, banana, pineapple, cold pressed apple juice, coconut milk,
coconut shavings, banana, coconut milk, coconut water
mango, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice
banana, strawberry, almond milk,honey
blueberry, banana, strawberry, honey,coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice
mango, strawberry, coconut milk, banana, honey, cold pressed apple juice
coconut milk, banana, spinach, avocado, almond butter, spirulina
BOOSTERS by BAYA BAR
BEVERAGES
SAVORY CREPES
mortadella with fontina cheese & arugula
cherry tomato with mozarella & basil pesto.
prosciutto with mozarrella, arugula & balsamic glaze.
goat cheese with roasted red peppers & black olive tapenade.
turkey, fontina cheese, arugula & ceamy basil dressing
steak strips, pepper-jack, bacon, red onion and chipotle mayo.
SWEET CREPES
lemon & sugar.
butter & sugar
peanut butter & jelly.
apple cinnamon.
nutella
nutella with your choice of: bananas/strawberry/or blueberry.
fresh strawberry & strawberry preserve.
fresh blueberry & blueberry preserve.
butter, sugar, maple & cinnamon.
cannoli cream, strawberries & nutella.
DESSERTS
SIDES
SIDE OF SAUCES
KIDS MEAL
SOUPS OF THE DAY
CAFFE
ICED COFFEE
TEA
LIQUOR
FROZEN DRINKS
BEER
WINE
FRUIT BOWLS
Chowly Open Item - Do Not Delete
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
431A Beach 129th street, Belle Harbor, NY 11694