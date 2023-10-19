Popular Items

BUIL YOUR OWN PANINI
$4.00
SUMMER SALAD
$12.99

mixed greens, apples, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, goat cheese, fig glaze, burrata.

ICED COFFEE
$3.49

PANINO BAYA 129TH MENU

PANINI

P1
$12.49

BREADED FISH, YELLOW CHEESE WITH ROMAINE LETT w/ TARTAR SAUCE.

P2
$13.99

Philly cheese steak (steak, provolone w/peppers and onions.

P3
$13.49

soppressata with fontina and arugula.

P4
$13.49

Italian tuna with red onion, black olive tapenade.

P5
$13.49

Italian tuna with red onion, tomato evo.

P8
$13.49

grilled eggplant, succhini, grana, balsamic &oil.

P9
$13.49Out of stock

prosciutto cotto with melted mozzarella, tomato & mayo.

P11
$12.49Out of stock

turkey with roasted peppers & fontina.

P12
$11.99

mortadella with goat cheese, baby arugula & mayo.

P15
$11.49

mozarella with tomato, fresh basil & olive oil.

P16
$14.99

smoked salmon with goat cheese, red onion, avo & truffle oil.

P17
$13.99

prosciutto, fontina, red onion, fresh basil & olive oil.

P18
$13.99

prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato & basil pesto.

P20
$14.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted pepper, arugula & basil pesto.

P21
$12.49Out of stock

three cheese panini........parmigiano, toscano & fontina truffle oil.

P22
$14.49

porchetta, baby arugula, olive oil. & sea salt

P23
$13.49Out of stock

bresaola, parmigiano reggiano, arugula & olive oil.

P24
$13.99

prosciutto, smoked mozzarella, sun dried tomato & fresh basil.

P25
$14.99

grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella & sun dried tomato.

P26
$14.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella & broccoli rabe.

P27
$14.99

porchetta, smoked mozzarella & broccoli rabe

P28
$14.49

hot roast beef, mozzarella, sun dried tomato & olive oil.

P29
$13.99

hot soppressata, smoked mozarella & roasted peppers.

P30
$12.99

Ham with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

P31
$12.99Out of stock

genoa salami, provolone & mustard.

P32
$12.49Out of stock

turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mustard.

P33
$12.99

hot pastrami, swiss, mustard & pickles.

P34
$12.99

hot roast beef, mozzarella & gravy.

P35
$13.99

turkey, fontina, bacon, avocado & creamy basil.

P36
$14.49

grilled chicken, goat cheese, avocado & balsamic glaze.

P37
$14.49

grilled chicken, bacon, pepperjack cheese & ranch.

P38
$14.49

grilled chicken, fontina, bacon, hot pepper, avocado & honey mustard.

P39
$13.99

grilled chicken & mozzarella.

P40
$13.99

grilled eggplant & zucchini, black olives,

P41
$14.49

grilled chicken, fontina, avocado & sun dried tomato.

P42
$14.99Out of stock

sausage, peppers, onion & mozzarella.

P43
$14.99

sausage, provolone & broccoli rabe.

P44
$14.99

burrata, prosciutto, roasted pepper & truffle oil.

P45
$12.99

burrata, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

P46
$15.49

chicken tenders, bacon, yellow & pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo.

P47
$15.49
P48
$16.49

steak strips, mozzarella with peppers and onion.

P49
$16.49

steak strips, provolone & broccoli rabe.

P50
$16.49

steak strips, pepperjack, yellow cheese, bacon, red onion & chipotle mayo.

P51
$15.49

steak strips and mozzarella.

P56
$13.99

turkey, hot sopressata, mozzarella, arugula & chipotle mayo.

P57
$15.99

grilled chicken, prosciutto, mozarella, avocado & creamy basil.

PANINI SPECIAL OF THE DAY

chicken parm panini
$14.99

BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI

BUIL YOUR OWN PANINI
$4.00

PANINI SPECIALS

LENT SPECIAL
$14.99
BENSONHURTST BLT
$14.99
EARTH DAY SPECIAL
$11.49
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
$13.99
SUPERBOWL SPECIAL
$15.49
OCEANS 11
$13.99
ROMANZA SPECIAL
$13.99
CAPRI PANINI
$12.99
CINCO DE MAYO
$14.99
BLT
$11.49

WRAPS

W1
$9.99

grilled chicken caesar

W2
$10.59

turkey, swiss, yellow american, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

W3
$10.49

grilled vegetables and mozzarella.

W4
$11.49

roast beef, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato & mayo.

W5
$10.49

ham, provolon, tomaato and mayo

W7
$10.99

prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.

W8
$11.49

grilled chicken, pepperjack, bacon & chipotle mayo.

W9
$12.99

prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula and fig glaze.

W10
$12.99

steak strips, pepper-jack, red onion and chipotle mayo.

W11
$12.99

steak strip, avocado, red onion, hot peppers, pepper-jack & ranch.

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP
$3.99

SALADS

E1
$10.49

mixed greens, strawberry, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig glaze.

E2
$10.49

Arugula, parmigiano cheese, cherry tomato, cranberries w/lemon & olive oil.

E4
$10.49

romaine, avocado , tomato & homemade ginger dressing.

E5
$10.49

caesar salad

E6
$10.49

spring mix ,granny smith apples ,sun dried cranberries, walnut, balsamic fig glaze.

E8
$10.49

spring mix, grape tomato, cranberries, walnuts, avocado & balsamic and oil.

E9
$10.49

romaine, feta, cucumber, olives, red onion, red wine vinegar.

E10
$10.49

SUMMER SALAD

SUMMER SALAD
$12.99

mixed greens, apples, strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, goat cheese, fig glaze, burrata.

BREAKFAST

EGG BAGEL
$6.99
EGG ON A WRAP
$7.99
EGG ON A CREPE
$8.99
EGG ON A PANINI
$8.99
BAGEL W/ BUTTER
$2.59
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE
$2.79
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE 7 JELLY
$2.99
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE, LOX, TOMATO & ONION
$11.99
WESTERN OMELETTE
$10.99

ham.american cheese, peppers & onion.

ITALIAN OMELETTE
$10.99

sausage, peppers, onion & provolone.

GREEK OMELETTE
$10.99

spinach, red onion, tomato & feta cheese.

AMERICAN OMELETTE
$10.99

avocado, yellow cheese, creamy basil dressing.

BELLE HARBOR PANINI
$12.49

egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo.

PANCREPES
$6.99
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
$3.00
RAISIN BRAN MUFFIN
$3.00Out of stock
FRENCH TOAST MUFFIN
$3.00Out of stock
EGGS ON A PLATE (2eggs)
$5.99
BLT
$7.99

ANTIPASTI

A1
$7.99

olive bowl

A2
$11.99

soppressata, prosciutto, coppa dolce & mortadella board.

A3
$11.99

aged toscano, grana, fontina & goat cheese.

A4
$16.99

mixed plate-olives, cured meats, cheese.

A6
$10.99

grilled zucchini & eggplant, with goat cheese & fig glaze.

A9
$10.99

eggplant caponata and goat cheese.

A10
$10.99

burrata, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, arugula.

A11
$12.99

burrata, eggplant caponata & fig glaze.

A12
$13.99

burrata (3pc) tomato, roasted pepper, basil, balsamic glaze

A7
$8.99

BRUSCHETA

B1
$2.59

bruschetta di pomodoro (tomato, red onion & basil)

B6
$2.59

eggplant caponata with goat cheese.

B7
$2.59

mozzarella with tomato & fresh basil.

B8
$2.59Out of stock

asparagus with parmigiano reggiano & truffle oil.

B10
$2.59

mozzarella with tomato & basil pesto.

B11
$2.59

tomato, red onion, basil & avocado.

FRESH JUICES by baya bar

Build your juice
$7.99
24 CARROT MAGIC
$7.99

cucumbers, carrot, lemon

ANTI AGING
$7.99

carrot,celery, kale, lemon, garlic

BRAIN POWER
$7.99

apple, kale, spinach, pineapple, lemon, ginger

CITRUS BEACH
$7.99

beets, orange, apple, lemon

DETOX CIDER
$7.99

apple, carrot, ginger, lemon

HANGOVER HELPER
$7.99

orange,carrot, celery, beet, lemon, ginger

FLU FIGHTER
$7.99

carrot, beet, orange, lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne

KALE VIBES
$7.99

cucumbers, kale, beets, carrot, spinach, lemon

KING GREEN
$7.99

kale, spinach, cucumber, apple

WEIGHT LOSS WONDER
$7.99

apple, celery, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, cayenne

FRESH SQUEEZED
$7.99

Apple/Orange/Carrot/cuccumber or celery.

WATERMELON SPLASH
$7.99

ACAI BOWLS by BAYA BAR

3rd AVE
$9.00

blended acai topped w/ banana, granola, honey

ACAI-U-LATER
$10.00
BELLA NUTELLA
$10.00
KOA BOWL
$10.00
BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL
$7.00
PACIFIC BEACH
$10.00
Fruit and Nutella
$3.99
ICAI SCHOOL SPECIAl
$6.00

PITAYA BOWLS by BAYA BAR

ALOHA BOWL
$9.00

blended pitaya topped w/ banana, granola, honey

COPA CABANA
$9.00

blended pitaya topped w/ kiwi,pineapple,granola,coconut shavings,honey

BEACH BUZZ
$9.00

blended pitaya topped w/banana,pineapple,granola,bee pollen,honey

BAYA PITAYA
$10.00

blended pitaya topped w/strawberry,blueberry,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter

DRAGON BOWL
$10.00

blended pitaya topped w/banana,protein,granola,coconut shavings,peanut butter

BUILD YOUR OWN PITAYA BOWL
$7.00
SCHOOL SPECIAL
$6.00

COCONUT BOWLS by BAYA BAR

AMERICANA
$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ strawberry,blueberry, granola, honey

COCO LOCO
$9.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana, granola, honey

COCO NUTELLA
$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana, strawberry,granola, cacao nibs,coconut shavings,nutella

NORTH SHORE
$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana,strawbery,pineapple,coconut shavins, granola, honey

SOUTH BEACH
$10.00

blended coconut topped w/ banana, protein,granola,coconut shavings, peanut butter

BUILD YOUR OWN COCONUT BOWL
$7.00
SCHOOL SPECIAL
$6.00

PROTEIN SHAKES by BAYA BAR

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN (20oz)
$9.99

banana, chocolate whey protein, peanut butter, almond milk

VANILLA PROTEIN (20oz)
$9.99

banana, vanilla whey protein, strawberry,almond milk

MOCHA MUSCLE (20oz)
$9.99

banana, chocolate whey protein, cold brewed coffee, almond milk, peanut butter

BREAKFAST (20oz)
$9.99

banana, oatmeal, vanilla whey protein, cinnamond, almond milk

THE BROOKLYN (20oz)
$9.99

banana, strawberry, honey, vanilla whey protein, fresh orange juice, coconut milk

PROTEIN COLADA (20oz)
$10.99

coconut milk, banana,pineapple, vanilla whey protein, coconut milk,coconut water

MATCHA MAN (20oz)
$10.99

matcha, banana, vanilla whey protein, honey, coconut milk

74TH STREET (20oz)
$10.99

acai, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs, vanilla whey protein, almond milk

WATERMELON BLAST (20oz)
$10.99

strawberry, blueberry, vanilla whey protein, watermelon juice

@BILLY BK (20oz)
$10.99

banana, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate vegan protein,flax & chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk

AVOCADO or NUTELLA TOAST by BAYA BAR

FRESCO AVOCADO TOAST
$6.00
MEDITERRANIAN AVOCADO TOAST
$7.00
NUTELLA TOAST
$6.00
PEANUT BUTTER TOAST
$6.00
TRUFFACADO AVOCADO TOAST
$6.00
APPLE PIE TOAST
$6.00
PUMPKIN BUTTER TOAST
$6.00

SMOOTHIES by BAYA BAR

ACAI (20oz)
$8.99

organic acai, banana, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice

KALE (20oz)
$8.99

kale, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice, honey

PITAYA (20oz)
$8.99

pitaya, banana, pineapple, cold pressed apple juice, coconut milk,

COCONUT (20oz)
$8.99

coconut shavings, banana, coconut milk, coconut water

BAYA BLUES (20oz)
$8.99

mango, blueberry, pineapple, coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice

BANANA STRAWBERRY (20oz)
$8.99

banana, strawberry, almond milk,honey

BERRY (20oz)
$8.99

blueberry, banana, strawberry, honey,coconut milk, cold pressed apple juice

MANGO TANGO (20oz)
$8.99

mango, strawberry, coconut milk, banana, honey, cold pressed apple juice

EL VERDE (20oz)
$10.99Out of stock

coconut milk, banana, spinach, avocado, almond butter, spirulina

CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
$8.99
CHAI LATTE SMOOTHIE
$8.99

BOOSTERS by BAYA BAR

IMMUNE BOOSTER (2oz)
$3.50

Lemon, ginger, turmeric & honney.

FLU SHOT (2oz)
$3.50

Lemon, ginger, turmeric & cayene.

24 HOUR CURE (2oz)
$3.50

Apple cedar vinegar, orange, lemon, garlic, ginger & turmeric.

WAKE UP ME (2oz
$4.00Out of stock

wheatgrass, lemon, ginger, cayenne

WHEATGRASS (2oz)
$4.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

CAN SODA
$1.59
POLAND SPRING
$1.59
ORANGE JUICE
$2.99
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER
$2.00
SNAPPLE TEA
$1.99
APPLE JUICE
$2.99
SANPELLEGRINO LIMONATA
$2.00
SANPELLEGRINO ARANICHATA
$2.00
LEMONADE
$2.59
Milk
$2.59
Pine Apple Juice
$2.00
SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA ROSSA
$2.00
Chocolate milk
$2.99

SAVORY CREPES

S1
$10.99

mortadella with fontina cheese & arugula

S2
$9.99

cherry tomato with mozarella & basil pesto.

S3
$10.99

prosciutto with mozarrella, arugula & balsamic glaze.

S4
$9.99

goat cheese with roasted red peppers & black olive tapenade.

S5
$10.99

turkey, fontina cheese, arugula & ceamy basil dressing

S17
$14.99

steak strips, pepper-jack, bacon, red onion and chipotle mayo.

SWEET CREPES

S6
$7.99

lemon & sugar.

S7
$7.99

butter & sugar

S8
$7.99

peanut butter & jelly.

S9
$8.99

apple cinnamon.

S10
$8.99

nutella

S11
$9.99

nutella with your choice of: bananas/strawberry/or blueberry.

S12
$8.99

fresh strawberry & strawberry preserve.

S13
$8.99Out of stock

fresh blueberry & blueberry preserve.

S14
$8.99

butter, sugar, maple & cinnamon.

S15
$9.99

cannoli cream, strawberries & nutella.

PAN CREPES
$7.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI
$3.99
MINI CANNOLI
$1.99
NUTELLA PANINI
$6.99
SEVEN LAYER
$1.49Out of stock
NUTELLA TART
$2.99
LINZER TART
$2.99
SPRINKLE COOKIE
$1.59Out of stock
TIRAMISU
$6.99
NY CHEESE CAKE
$6.99
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
$6.99
PISTACHIO TARTUFO
$6.99
VANILLA & CHOCOLATE TARTUFO
$6.99
ICE CREAM
$3.99
French Cannoli
$2.00Out of stock
Raspberry Tart
$2.79

SIDES

SAUTEED SPINACH
$6.99
GRILLED ASPARAGUS
$6.99Out of stock
GRILLED EGGPLANT & ZUCCHINI
$6.99
SAUTEEDBROCCOLI RABE
$8.99
FRENCH FRIES
$6.99
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
$8.49
SIDE OF GRILLED CHK
$7.00

SIDE OF SAUCES

SIDE CREAMY BASIL
$1.25
SIDE BASIL PESTO
$1.25
SIDE CHIP. MAYO
$1.00
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
$1.00
SIDE GLAZE
$1.00
SIDE FIG GLAZE
$1.00
SIDE BALSAMIC & OIL
$1.00
SIDE RED VINEG. & Oil
$1.00
SIDE OF CAESAR DRESS
$1.00

KIDS MEAL

PB & J
$3.49
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
$4.99
HOT DOG & FRENCH FFRIES
$8.49
PIZZA
$9.99Out of stock
CHICKEN FINGERS (6 PCS)
$10.49
CHICKEN FINGERS (4 PCS) & FRENCH FRIES
$10.49
FRENCH FRIES
$6.99
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
$8.49

SOUPS OF THE DAY

CREAM OF TOMATO
$7.99Out of stock
CARROT GINGER(vegan)
$7.49Out of stock
CREAM OF ZUCCHINI
$7.99Out of stock
LENTIL SOUP
$7.49
LOADED POTATO WITH BACON
$7.99Out of stock
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
$8.99Out of stock
SPLIT PEA WITH PROSCIUTTO
$7.49Out of stock
POTATO AND LEEK
$7.99Out of stock
ITALIAN WEDDING
$7.99Out of stock
SWEET CORN CHOWDER
$7.99Out of stock
KALE SOUP WITH LINGUICA
$7.99Out of stock
TUSCAN WHITE BEAN SOUP
$7.49Out of stock

CAFFE

ESPRESSO
$1.99
AMERICAN COFFEE
$1.79
CAPPUCCINO
$4.29
CAFFE MOCHA
$4.59
LATTE
$4.29
AMERICANO
$2.69
MACCHIATO
$2.89
HOT CHOCOLATE
$3.49
AFFOGATO (double shot of espresso with vanilla gelato)
$6.99
RED EYE HOT
$4.99
BLACK EYE HOT
$6.99

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE
$3.49
ICED LATTE
$4.29
ICED CAPPUCCINO
$4.59
ICED MOCHA
$4.59
CAFFE FRAPPE
$4.49
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE
$4.59
ICED AMERICANO
$3.79
ICED NUTELLA LATTE
$4.99
RED EYE ICE
$4.99
ICED HONEY BEE
$5.49
BLACK EYE
$6.99

TEA

ENGLISH BREAKFAST
$1.67
DECAFFEINATED ENGLISH BREAKFAST
$1.67Out of stock
GREEN TEA
$1.67
CHAMOMILE
$1.67
PEPPERMINT
$1.67
EARL GREY
$1.67
CHAI TEA
$1.67
ICED HONEY BEE
$5.49
FRESHED BREWED RASPBERRY ICED TEA
$3.66
FRESHED BREWED GEORGIA PEACH ICED TEA
$3.66
HOT SPECIAL
$4.99
REG. TEA
$1.67
DECAF. TEA
$1.67

LIQUOR

ABSOLUTE CITRON
$7.00
ABSOLUTE
$6.00
AMARETTO SOUR
$7.00
AMARETTO
$6.00
APEROL SPRITZ
$10.00
CAMPARI
$8.00
ESPRESSO MARTINI
$11.00
FIREBALL
$5.00
GIN MARTINI
$11.00
OXLEY GIN
$8.00
BONBAY SAPPHIRE GIN
$7.00
GREEN BRIER WHISKEY
$7.00
IRISH COFFEE
$11.00
JAGERMISTER
$6.00
JAMESON
$9.00
KAHLUA
$7.00
LIMONCELLO
$6.00
MALIBU
$7.00
MANHATTAN
$11.00
MIMOSA
$8.00
MOJITO
$8.00
NEGRONI
$11.00
OLD FASHION
$11.00
REMY MARTIN COGNAC
$12.00
RUM MOJITO
$11.00
RUM
$7.00
SAMBUCA
$7.00
SCOTCH
$7.00
TEQUILA MARGARITA
$11.00
TEQUILA SUNRISE
$8.00
TEQUILA
$7.00
TITOS
$7.00
VODKA MARTINI
$11.00
WHISKEY SOUR
$10.00
FRENCH75
$10.00
BULLEIT BOURBON
$9.00
DRINK SPECIAL
$12.00
BLOODY MARY
$10.00
COSMOPOLITAN
$11.00
BELVEDERE
$7.00

FROZEN DRINKS

PINA COLADA
$8.00
FROZE
$8.00

BEER

PERONI
$6.30
ROTATING IPA
$6.30Out of stock
CORONA
$7.35
GUINESS
$7.35Out of stock
MODELO
$6.00
CORONA PREMIER
$6.00
HIGH NOON HARD SELTZER
$7.00
BEER BUCKET (6 beers)
$30.00
BEER BUCKET (6 high noon)
$36.00

WINE

RED
$7.35
WHITE
$7.35
ROSE
$9.45
SPARKLIN WINE
$8.00
RED SANGRIA
$8.40
WHITE SANGRIA
$8.40
RED BOTTLE
$22.05
WHITE BOTTLE
$22.05
ROSE BOTTLE
$28.35
RED SANGRIA PITCHER
$28.35
WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER
$28.35

FRUIT BOWLS

SMALL FRUIT BOWL
$5.00
LARGE FRUIT BOWL
$10.00

