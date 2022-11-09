A map showing the location of Pineapple Sol View gallery

Pineapple Sol

review star

No reviews yet

302 Colonades Way

Suite 109

Cary, NC 27518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Roll
Balsamic Glazed Caprese Panini

Breakfast

Newport Burrito

$12.00

Tofu, vegan cheese, pido de gallo, roasted potatoes and creamy avocado all rolled up in a flour tortilla and skillet griddles to perfection.

Early Bird Sandwich

$10.00

Shredded steak, melted cheese, over easy egg, and grated parmesan cheese on sourdough bread.

Huevos Rancheros Breakfas Sandwich

$13.00

Sunny side up eggs on a bed of black beans topped with pico de gallo, fresh avocado, cheddar chesse in-between warm toast.

Dulce De Leche French Toast

$12.00

Churro crusted brioche, carmelized banana, chocolate pot, banana and walnut crumb, vanilla infused mascarpone, raspberry sorbet and seasonal fruits.

The Traditional

$9.00

Your choice of eggs with sauteed fresh veggies, a side of toast and potato gems.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast BTE

$10.00

A yummy take on the classic BLT. A fresh baked baguette sandwich with turkey bacon,tomatoes and sunny side up eggs.

Acai Bowl

$8.00+

Acai topped with fresh seasonal berries, coconut flakes, honey, granole and peanut butter.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

BEC

$10.00

Pancake Flight

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.25

Story Time

$5.00

Kids

Orange Juice - Kids

$2.00

Lemonade - Kids

$2.00

Eggs on Toast - Kids

$5.00

Scrambled eggs on toast with a side of crispy potato gems and tomato sauce.

Pancakes - Kids

$5.00

Double stacked bttermilk pancakes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Turkey Sandwich - Kids

$5.00

Smoked turkey with cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on sourdough bread with a side of frech fries.

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$5.00

Mozzarella cheese grilled in-between two slices of fresh sourdough bread with a side of fresh fruit.

Nuggets - Kids

$6.00

Nuggets baked to perfection with a side of french fries and tomato sauce.

Pastries

Croissants

$2.75

Danish

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Cookies

$3.50

Cake Pops

$2.75

Cupcakes

$3.25

Macaron

$2.75

Gelato

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Slice of Cake

$6.50

Mousse Shooters

$4.00

GF COOKIES

$2.50

Fruit tart

$5.00

Half dozen cupcakes

$15.00

Full dozen cupcakes

$25.00

Lunch

Tuna Panini

$12.00

Fresh tuna salad, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella grilled in-between two slices of fresh sourdough bread.

Balsamic Glazed Caprese Panini

$9.00

Fresh tomato, basil, arugula, mozzarella, fresh homemade pesto sauce, balsamic glaze, grilled in-between two slices of resh sourdough bread.

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$14.00

Three slices of sourdough bread with fresh avocado ranch mash, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp romaine lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Roll

$13.00

Juicy chicken, sun dried tomatoes, in a basil pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese between two slices of fresh sourdough bread, grilled to perfection.

Carmelized Onion Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Juicy seasoned steak with carmelized onions, gorgonzola cheese on a grilled baguette.

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$12.00

Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.

Sol Roll

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, dressed in classic caesar dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Zucchini Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Grilled savory zucchini, roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, kale, traditional hummus, wrapped in a flour tortilla, grilled to perfection.

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Cheeseteak

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Acai Bowl

$8.00+

Acai topped with fresh seasonal berries, coconut flakes, honey, granole and peanut butter.

Cotton candy waffle

$15.00

Kids

Orange Juice - Kids

$2.00

Lemonade - Kids

$2.00

Eggs on Toast - Kids

$5.00

Scrambled eggs on toast with a side of crispy potato gems and tomato sauce.

Pancakes - Kids

$5.00

Double stacked bttermilk pancakes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Turkey Sandwich - Kids

$5.00

Smoked turkey with cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on sourdough bread with a side of frech fries.

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$5.00

Mozzarella cheese grilled in-between two slices of fresh sourdough bread with a side of fresh fruit.

Nuggets - Kids

$6.00

Nuggets baked to perfection with a side of french fries and tomato sauce.

Pastries

Croissants

$2.75

Danish

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Cookies

$3.50

Cake Pops

$2.75

Cupcakes

$3.25

Macaron

$2.75

Gelato

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Slice of Cake

$6.50

Mousse Shooters

$4.00

GF COOKIES

$2.50

Fruit cup

$5.00

Half dozen cupcakes

$15.00

Full dozen cupcakes

$30.00

Drinks

House Coffee

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Double Espresso 12oz

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.50+

Carmel Macchiato

$3.75+

Teas

$2.50+

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$2.95+

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.75+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hazelnut Mocha

$3.75+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$3.75+

Coffee Flight

$15.00

Bottle Drink (Soda)

$2.00

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Tumblers

Tumblers

$25.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 Colonades Way, Suite 109, Cary, NC 27518

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

BOLT Drinks & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
400 East Broad Street Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
Emely Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1541 Glenn School Road Durham, NC 27704
View restaurantnext
Lakeside A Regional Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Alumni Drive Raleigh, NC 27606
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery Whole Foods Location - 5055 Arco Street
orange starNo Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
PRESS Coffee Crêpes Cocktails - 359 Blackwell St, Suite 135
orange starNo Reviews
359 Blackwell Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Thai@MainStreet - 317 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
317 West Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cary

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery - Bread Truck
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW Cary Parkway Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,985
600 Ledgestone Way Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Academy Street Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,267
200 S Academy St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cary
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston