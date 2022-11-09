Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Fast

review star

No reviews yet

307 S Whittle Ave

Olney, IL 62450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

14" Large Pizza
Italian Beef Pizza
Jesse Baker Pizza

Appetizers / Dipping Sauce

Breadsticks

$5.75

6 Breadsticks seasoned with garlic and parmesan cheese

Bosco Stix

$5.99

5 Bosco Stix stuffed with cheese seasoned with garlic and parmesean cheese

Cheese Stix

$6.99

12" order of garlic cheese sticks

Small Spaghetti

$2.39

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Jalapenos

$1.25

Pepperoncini

$1.25

Large Spaghetti

$4.19

Banana Peppers

$1.25

Garlic Sauce

$0.65

Marinara Sauce

$0.65

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.00

AuJus

$0.65

Specialty Pizza

Champion

$7.25+

Loaded with Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham with Mushrooms, Black and Green Olives, Green Peppers, and Onions

Deluxe Pizza

$6.95+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onion

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$6.95+

Beef and Bacon Pizza

Meatlover Pizza

$6.95+

All your favorite meats

Big Mike Pizza

$6.95+

Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Beef with 1000 island dressing

Italian Beef Pizza

$6.95+

Slow Cooked Italian Shredded Beef with a Ranch Sauce

Veggie Pizza

$6.95+

All Veggie Pizza with Ranch Sauce

Jesse Baker Pizza

$7.25+

Pulled BBQ Pork with bacon on a nacho cheese sauce

BBQ Pork Pizza

$6.95+

Pulled BBQ Pork Pizza

Design your own Pizza

7" Personal Pizza

$5.05

Hand Tossed or Thin Crust Pizza

12" Medium Pizza

$7.85

14" Large Pizza

$11.25

20" Bigun Pizza

$19.75

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$8.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.95

shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, carrots, croutons

Side Salad

$2.45

shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, croutons

Deli Ham Salad

$6.45

deli ham, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, carrots, croutons

Deli Turkey Salad

$6.45

deli turkey, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, carrots, croutons

Chicken Salad - Salad

$6.45

chicken salad, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, carrots, croutons

Italian Beef Salad

$6.45

shredded italian beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, carrots, croutons

BBQ Garden Salad

$6.45

bbq pork, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatos, carrots, croutons

Chicken Salad - small cup

$2.00

all-white-meat chicken salad, with celery, onions, and sweet mayo

Potato Salad - small cup

$1.45

thick-sliced redskin potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions and diced celery in a creamy ranch dressing.

Subs

4" Ham and Turkey Club

$3.15

deli ham and turkey on french loaf

8" Ham and Turkey Club

$5.75

deli ham and turkey on french loaf

4" Ham Sub

$2.95

deli ham on french load

8" Ham Sub

$5.15

deli ham on french load

4" Turkey Sub

$2.95

deli turkey on french loaf

8" Turkey Sub

$5.15

deli turkey on french loaf

4" Veggie Sub

$2.75

Your Favorite Veggies on a French Loaf

8" Veggie Sub

$4.15

Your Favorite Veggies on a French Loaf

4" Chicken Salad Sub

$3.85

All white meat chicken sale on french loaf

8" Chicken Salad Sub

$6.75

All white meat chicken sale on french loaf

4" Pizza Sub

$3.45

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella on a french loaf

8" Pizza Sub

$5.90

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella on a french loaf

4" BLT Sub

$2.95

Bacon , Lettuce , Tomato on a french loaf

8" BLT Sub

$5.15

Bacon , Lettuce , Tomato on a french loaf

4" Pork BBQ Sub

$3.95

Pulled Pork BBQ on a french loaf

8" Pork BBQ Sub

$6.75

Pulled Pork BBQ on a french loaf

4" Italian Beef Sub

$3.95

Shredded Italian Beef on a french loaf

8" Italian Beef Sub

$6.75

Shredded Italian Beef on a french loaf

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$4.15

Your Favorite Veggies on wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.75

All white meat chicken sale on a wrap

Pizza Wrap

$5.90

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella on a wrap

BLT Wrap

$5.15

Bacon , Lettuce , Tomato on a wrap

Turkey Wrap

$5.15

deli turkey on a wrap

Ham Wrap

$5.15

deli ham on a wrap

Turkey Ham Club Wrap

$5.75

ham and turkey on a wrap

BBQ Wrap

$5.90

Pulled Pork BBQ on a wrap

Italian Beef Wrap

$5.90

Shredded Italian Beef on a wrap

Chips

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Dessert

Dessert Pizza

$7.85

12" Hand Toss Pizza with Fruit topping and Icing

Personal Size Dessert Pizza

$5.35

Personal Size Hand Toss Pizza with Fruit topping and icing

Cinnamon Bread

$5.95

Toasted Cinnamon and Sugar French Bread with Icing

Personal Size Cinammon Bread

$1.95

Toasted Cinnamon and Sugar French Bread with Icing

Drinks

2-Liter Soda

$2.95

Water

$0.20

Cup of Ice

$0.20

Take With Fountain Drink

$1.60
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
All you can eat buffet, order in or carry out!

307 S Whittle Ave, Olney, IL 62450

