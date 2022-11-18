Pizza Quik Rochester

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Homemade Breadbites
16 " CYO
12 " CYO

Salads

Italian Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheese

Chef Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Ham, Cheese

Greek Salad

$7.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Side Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese

Taco Salad

$6.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Doritos, Cheddar Cheese

Sandwiches

6" Ham and Cheese

$6.09

Ham, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

6" Stromboli

$6.09

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Cheese

12" Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

12" Stromboli

$8.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Cheese

Gyro

$6.49

Lamb Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce, Pita Bread

6" Turkey

$6.09

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese, Mayo

6" Turkey Bacon

$6.09

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese, Mayo

12" Turkey

$8.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese, Mayo

12" Turkey Bacon

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese, Mayo

6" BLT

$6.09

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo

6" Meatball

$6.09

Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Cheese

12" BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

12" Meatball

$8.99

Pizza Sauce, Meatballs, Cheese

12" Chicken Parm

$8.99

Pizza Sauce,Chicken Strips, Chesse

6" Chicken Parm

$6.09

Pizza Sauce,Chicken Strips, Chesse

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.09

Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Side Order

Homemade Breadbites

$4.99

20 breadbites per order

Loaded Breadbites

$6.99

Cheese, Bacon, Nacho Cheese, Cheese

Pretzel Bites

$4.75

12 pretzel bites per order

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.49

Sweets

Cinnabites

$5.24

Delivery Charge

Delivery Charge

$3.50

Extra Sauce

Cheese

$1.09

BBQ

$1.09

Tzatziki

$1.09

Pizza Sauce

$1.09

Ranch

$1.09

Blue Cheese

$1.09

Garlic Butter

$1.09

Honey Mustard

$1.09

Mayo

$1.09

Hot Sauce

$1.09

Italian Dressing

$1.09

Lite Italian

$1.09

Greek Dressing

$1.09Out of stock

French Dressing

$1.09

Specialty

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75+

Bacon, Ground Beef, Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.24+

Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Deluxe

$9.37+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Veggie

$9.03+

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives

Buffalo Chicken

$9.11+

Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

BBQ Chicken

$8.26+

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Pizza Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Meatlovers

$9.88+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon

Gyro Pizza

$7.71+

Pizza Sauce, Gyro Meat, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pizza Cheese and Feta Cheese

CYO Pizza

8 " CYO

$4.99

12 " CYO

$11.49

16 " CYO

$13.99

30 " CYO

$39.99

Cauliflower CYO

$8.99

Stuffed CYO

$13.49

Crustless CYO

$5.00

White Pie

$12.75

Olive Oil Ricotta Cheese Parmesan Cheese

Mama's Pie

$12.95

Olive Oil Mozzarella cubed Sauce on top

12" Cheesestrips

$11.49

Garlic Butter Base and 50/50 cheese blend on top

Drinks

2-Liter

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 Main Street, Rochester, IN 46975

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

