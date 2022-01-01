Rochester restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop
114 e 7th st, Rochester
|Popular items
|10'' Specialty Pizza
|$11.99
|Bread Sticks
|$5.99
|14'' Specialty Pizza
|$19.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jarrety's Place
701 main st, Rochester
|Popular items
|844-Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce w/ taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, black olive, tomato, & tortilla strips served with salsa, sour cream, & taco french dressing
|843-Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken, egg, onion, tomato & croutons served with parmesan peppercorn dressing
|846-Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, chicken, shredded cheddar, eggs, tomato, & crouton