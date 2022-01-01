Rochester restaurants you'll love

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rochester

Rochester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Rochester restaurants

Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop

114 e 7th st, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10'' Specialty Pizza$11.99
Bread Sticks$5.99
14'' Specialty Pizza$19.99
More about Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop
Jarrety's Place image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jarrety's Place

701 main st, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
844-Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce w/ taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, black olive, tomato, & tortilla strips served with salsa, sour cream, & taco french dressing
843-Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chicken, egg, onion, tomato & croutons served with parmesan peppercorn dressing
846-Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, chicken, shredded cheddar, eggs, tomato, & crouton
More about Jarrety's Place
Primos Bar and Grill image

 

Primos Bar and Grill

721 Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Primos Bar and Grill
Tweedlee Dee’s Diner image

 

Tweedlee Dee’s Diner

720 IN-25, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tweedlee Dee’s Diner
Map

More near Rochester to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston