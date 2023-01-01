Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Rochester restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA • PASTA
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop - Rochester, Indiana
114 e 7th st, Rochester
Avg 4.3
(265 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
More about Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop - Rochester, Indiana
Pizza Quik - Rochester
1101 Main Street, Rochester
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.79
More about Pizza Quik - Rochester
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Cheeseburgers
Garlic Bread
Stromboli
Garlic Cheese Bread
More near Rochester to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1172 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston