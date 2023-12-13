- Home
PizzAmore 722 E 5th Ave
722 E 5th Ave
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Dippers/Dressings And Sides
Starters
- Baked Garlic Knots
- Bruschetta Knots
Fresh diced tomatoes, basil, onion, extra virgin olive oil, garlic & balsamic vinegar over cheese baked garlic knots.
- Cheese Baked Knots
- Gluten Free Knots
- Wings
Choice of wings.
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
Our original recipe made with fresh spinach, artichokes, roasted red pepper, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan & cream cheese. Served with toasted flatbread.
- Meatball Trio$9.00
Trio of house-made meatballs over marinara, topped with alfredo and fresh basil.
Salads
- Chicken Giardino$16.00
Seasoned chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, feta, artichokes & greek dressing. Finished with a balsamic glaze
- Caesar Salad - Small$6.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with caesar dressing
- Garden Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fresh tomato, cucumber croutons, black olives & red onions Dressing on the side
- Greek Salad - Small$9.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, olive medley ham cucumber, pepperoncini & red onions Greek dressing on the side
- Caesar Salad - Large$8.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with caesar dressing
- Garden Salad - Large$11.00
Romaine, fresh tomato, cucumber croutons, black olives & red onions Dressing on the side
- Greek Salad - Large$14.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, olive medley ham cucumber, pepperoncini & red onions Greek dressing on the side
- Caprese$9.50
Fresh sliced plum tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil & balsamic glaze
Flatbreads
Baked Subs
- Italian Sub
Pepperoni, ham, tomato, onions, romaine, mozzarella, mayo & dressing on the side
- Meatball Sub
Baked with meatballs, marinara & mozzarella
- Chicken Pesto Sub
Chicken, tomato, romaine, mayo, mozzarella & pesto drizzle
- Chicken BLT Sub
Bacon, chicken, mozzarella, tomato, mayo, romaine & ranch on the side
- Chicken Parm Sub - HALF$8.00
- Chicken Parm Sub - WHOLE$16.00
- Eggplant Parm Sub - HALF$8.00
- Eggplant Parm SUB - WHOLE$16.00
Entrees
- Baked Parmigiana
Breaded tender cutlets baked with layers of marinara and melted mozzarella. Served over a bed of spaghetti with choice of sauce
- Lasagna$16.00
Layers of pasta, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, fresh spinach & meat sauce. Baked with melted mozzarella on top
- Chicken Carbonara$18.00
Oven roasted chicken breast served on top of our house-made carbonara sauce, tossed with spaghetti, bacon & peas
- Baked Italian Tortellini$17.00
Tossed with rose sauce, seasoned angus beef, italian sausage, peas, basil & baked mozzarella.
- Pasta Your Way$13.00
- 5th Avenue Tortellini$18.00
- Big Kids Mac 'n Cheese$16.00
Turnovers
- Calzone - Small$15.00
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, feta cheese garlic & parmesan crusted
- Calzone - Large$20.00
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, feta cheese garlic & parmesan crusted
- Stromboli - Small$15.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions garlic & mozzarella cheese topped with sesame seeds
- Stromboli - Large$20.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions garlic & mozzarella cheese topped with sesame seeds
10'' Pizza
- 10" CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
- 10" Specialty Split
- 10" MARGHERITA$14.00
Our original caprese style with fresh tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- 10" MARGHERITA CLASSICO$14.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil & fresh basil
- 10" BIANCA$14.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, fresh basil garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- 10" GREEK GODDESS$14.00
Parmesan and feta cheese, red onions bacon, artichokes, roasted red peppers & pesto
- 10" CHICKEN ALFREDO$14.00
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, garlic & creamy alfredo sauce
- 10" SPIN FRESCA$14.00
Mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, roasted onions, garlic, topped with fresh spinach feta, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
- 10" AMALFI$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, parmesan, roasted red peppers, onions broccoli & basil pesto finish
- 10" VEGGIE$14.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes green peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives
- 10" MEAT LOVERS$14.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef
- 10" 5TH AVENUE$14.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella sausage, olive tapenade & fresh basil
- 10" SUPREME$14.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, green peppers onions, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni & sausage
- 10" PALERMO$14.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted onions spinach & country olive medley
- 10" ROBUSTO$14.00
Fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions, banana peppers & sausage. Finished with zesty roasted red pepper & pesto drizzles
14'' Pizza
- 14" CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
- 14" Specialty Split
- 14" MARGHERITA$21.00
Our original caprese style with fresh tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- 14" MARGHERITA CLASSICO$21.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil & fresh basil
- 14" BIANCA$21.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, fresh basil garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- 14" GREEK GODDESS$21.00
Parmesan and feta cheese, red onions bacon, artichokes, roasted red peppers & pesto
- 14" CHICKEN ALFREDO$21.00
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, garlic & creamy alfredo sauce
- 14" SPIN FRESCA$21.00
Mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, roasted onions, garlic, topped with fresh spinach feta, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
- 14" AMALFI$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, parmesan, roasted red peppers, onions broccoli & basil pesto finish
- 14" VEGGIE$21.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes green peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives
- 14" MEAT LOVERS$21.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef
- 14" 5TH AVENUE$21.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella sausage, olive tapenade & fresh basil
- 14" SUPREME$21.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, green peppers onions, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni & sausage
- 14" PALERMO$21.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted onions spinach & country olive medley
- 14" ROBUSTO$21.00
Fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions, banana peppers & sausage. Finished with zesty roasted red pepper & pesto drizzles
16'' Pizza
- 16" CHEESE PIZZA$16.50
- 16" Specialty Split
- 16" MARGHERITA$26.00
Our original caprese style with fresh tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- 16" MARGHERITA CLASSICO$26.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil & fresh basil
- 16" BIANCA$26.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, fresh basil garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- 16" GREEK GODDESS$26.00
Parmesan and feta cheese, red onions bacon, artichokes, roasted red peppers & pesto
- 16" CHICKEN ALFREDO$26.00
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, garlic & creamy alfredo sauce
- 16" SPIN FRESCA$26.00
Mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, roasted onions, garlic, topped with fresh spinach feta, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction
- 16" AMALFI$26.00
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, parmesan, roasted red peppers, onions broccoli & basil pesto finish
- 16" VEGGIE$26.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes green peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives
- 16" MEAT LOVERS$26.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef
- 16" 5TH AVENUE$26.00
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella sausage, olive tapenade & fresh basil
- 16" SUPREME$26.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, green peppers onions, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni & sausage
- 16" PALERMO$26.00
Mozzarella, pizza sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, roasted onions spinach & country olive medley
- 16" VESOUVIO$26.00
Spinach, Garlic & Feta
- 16" ROBUSTO$26.00
Fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, red onions, banana peppers & sausage. Finished with zesty roasted red pepper & pesto drizzles
Dessert
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
722 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora, FL 32757