Plated Dreams Woods Cross
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Plated Dreams Café specializes in Contemporary International Cuisine with French techniques and featuring fresh ingredients, masterfully prepared by the Head Chef and his team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or a la carte, upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and businesses associates. Plated Dreams Café is grounded in genuine hospitality with our staff’s commitment to providing friendly, efficient and knowledgeable assistance to guide you on culinarily journey for a memorable experience each time you visit!
2468 South Main Street, Woods Cross, UT 84010
