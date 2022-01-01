Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plated Dreams Woods Cross

review star

No reviews yet

2468 South Main Street

Woods Cross, UT 84010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COFFEE/TEA

AMERICANO

$3.50

BISCOFF LATTE

$5.95

CAPUCCINO

$4.50

CHAI TEA

$5.50

CORTADO

$4.00

DIRTY CHAI

$7.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

EARL GREY

$4.50

ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

$4.50

FILTER COFFEE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.95

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

LAVENDER FIELDS LATTE

$6.50

LAVENDER MINT TEA

$4.50Out of stock

MACCHIATO

$5.00

MATCHA

$5.00

MEDICINE BALL

$7.50

MOCHA

$5.50

PEPPERMINT TEA

$4.50

SPANISH ROSE LATTE

$6.50

STRAWBERRY MATCHA

$6.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY TULSI TEA

$4.50

SWEET CHEEKS LATTE

$6.50

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

SMOOTHIES

ALL THE GREENS

$1.00

CITRUS SPICE ICED LATTE

$1.00

MANGO LASSI

$1.00

PEANUT BUTTER BERRY

$1.00

STRAWBERRY STINGER

$1.00

VITAMIN SEE

$1.00

JUICES

CRANBERRY

$4.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$4.50

ORANGE

$4.50

PINEAPPLE

$4.50

KIDS JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

STEAMER KIDS

$2.50

SODAS

CLUB SODA

$3.50

COCA COLA

$3.50

DESERT PEAR LEMONADE

$5.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

FANTA ORANGE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

KIDS SODA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50

TONIC WATER

$3.50

VIOLET DREAMS

$5.50

ZERO COKE

$3.50

Evian Water 500 ml

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling

$4.50

MACARON

Macarons - Grapefruit Mango

$2.95Out of stock

Macarons - Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Macarons - Passion Fruit Pineapple

$2.95Out of stock

Macarons - Pina Colada

$2.95Out of stock

Macarons - Pistachio Cherry

$2.95

Macarons - Raspberry Chocolate

$2.95

Macarons - Vanilla Salted Caramel

$2.95

Macarons - Blackberry Marshmallow

$2.95

PAIN AU CHOCOLATE

$4.50Out of stock

CROISSANT

$4.00Out of stock

MACARON #5

$13.50

Macaron - Dolce de leche

$2.95

Macaron - Blueberry Mojito

$2.95Out of stock

Macedon - Blue Raspberry

$2.95

Macaroni - Pumpkin

$2.95

CAKES & TARTS

Cake - Decadence Chocolate

$7.95

Cake - Tiramisu

$7.95Out of stock

Cake - Trois Chocolate

$7.95

CheeseCake - Key Lime

$7.95

Tart - Passion en Chocolate

$7.95Out of stock

CheeseCake - Raspberry Chocolate

$7.95

Tart - Guava

$7.95Out of stock

Tart - Banana Chocolate

$7.95Out of stock

Tart - Bourbon Pecan

$7.95

Tart - Lemon Merengue

$7.95Out of stock

Tart - Raspberry Rose

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$7.95

Outside cake

$35.00

DULCE CHURRO CRUFFIN

CHURRO CRUFFIN

$5.50

KIDS MENU

"I DONT KNOW" FUSILLI PASTA

$8.50

"I'M NOT HUNGRY" MINI PANCAKES & CHICKEN

$9.00

"I DONT CARE" MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

"WHATEVER" FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

EXTRAS

CHOOSE EXTRA/SIDES

SIDES

BREAD SELECTION

$3.50

FINGERLING POTATOES & DILL BUTTER

$5.50

FRIES

$5.00

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$6.00

FRIES LOADED WITH FETA & KALE

$8.50

WOODFIRE PITA BREAD

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plated Dreams Café specializes in Contemporary International Cuisine with French techniques and featuring fresh ingredients, masterfully prepared by the Head Chef and his team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or a la carte, upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and businesses associates. Plated Dreams Café is grounded in genuine hospitality with our staff’s commitment to providing friendly, efficient and knowledgeable assistance to guide you on culinarily journey for a memorable experience each time you visit!

Location

2468 South Main Street, Woods Cross, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Fish - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
595 West 2600 South Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Robintino’s
orange starNo Reviews
1385 S 500th W Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Bountiful Greek Cafe - 1025 South 500 West
orange starNo Reviews
1025 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Cutler Cookie Co. - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
120 W 500 S Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Smokin Bones BBQ - 364 South 200 West
orange starNo Reviews
364 South 200 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Arella Pizzeria - 535 W 400 N Ste D
orange starNo Reviews
535 W 400 N Ste D West Bountiful, UT 84087
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woods Cross

Costa Vida - Bountiful - Bountiful
orange star4.5 • 3,120
501 W 2600 S Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woods Cross
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston