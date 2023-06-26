EL MATADOR RESTAURANT - Bountiful
606 S Main St
Bountiful, UT 84010
Food
Appetizers
Shredded Cheese
Queso Blanco Dip
Roasted Anaheim, jalapeño, and onion, combined with melted Monterey Jack and white American cheese. Served piping hot in a cast iron skillet and topped with pico de gallo
Half Order Traditional Guacamole
Avocados blended with pico de gallo and seasonings
Full Order Traditional Guacamole
Avocados blended with pico de gallo and seasonings
Sampler
Queso blanco dip, pineapple-mango salsa, and guacamole
Half Order Cotija-Balsamic Guacamole
Full Order Cotija-Balsamic Guacamole
Cheese Nachos
Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream
Half Order Nacho Supreme
Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork
Full Order Nacho Supreme
Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork
Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Steak Quesadilla
Cheese Rolls
Six-inch flour tortilla rolled with Mexican cheeses, deep-fried, and served with ranch. Four per order
Cheese Rolls w/ Jalapeños
Taquitos w/ Chicken
Choice of meat filler rolled with cheese in a corn tortilla and fried. Served over enchilada sauce and topped with house crema and guacamole. Four per order
Taquitos w/ Shredded Beef
3rd Bowl of Chips
Fresh Salads and Soup
Taco Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, sour cream, tortilla strips, cheese, guacamole, and a choice of meat: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a choice of homemade dressing
Steak and Cotija Salad
Grilled steak, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, and pico de gallo on romaine lettuce. Served in a flour tortilla with rice, cheese, charro beans, Mexican vinaigrette, and blue cheese dressing
Fajita Chicken Salad
Grilled fajita chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Cha Cha Bowl
Sweet pork and pineapple-mango salsa on romaine lettuce. Served in a flour tortilla with cheese, rice, black beans, and creamy tomatillo
Mixed Green Salad
Iceberg, romaine, shredded purple cabbage, and carrots. Topped with pickled beets, tomatoes, snack mix, and shredded cheese. Served with a choice of homemade dressing
Soup of the Day
Made from scratch daily
Salad and Soup of the Day
Fresh house salad served with your choice of homemade dressing. Plus a bowl of our featured soup of the day, made from scratch daily
Combinations
Veracruz
Two fried jumbo shrimp, two enchiladas, and one taco
Rosa
One fried jumbo shrimp, one enchilada, and one taco
El Matador
Two enchiladas, one taco, rice, and refried beans
Santos
One enchilada, one taco, rice, and refried beans
Especial
Two enchiladas, one taco, and one tostada
Mamacita
One burrito smothered in your choice of enchilada or tomatillo sauce, one enchilada, rice, and refried beans
El Magnifico
Breaded chicken breast smothered in enchilada sauce and cheese, one enchilada, rice, and refried beans
Tour of Mexico
Chile relleno with tomatillo sauce, one enchilada, and two chicken taquitos topped with sour cream and guacamole
Acapulco
One chile relleno and a choice of one taco, one enchilada, or one tamale. Served with rice and refried beans
Lajara
One enchilada, one taco, and a side of chile verde. Served with a choice of tortillas
Traditional Plates
Tacos
Hand-fried corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or guacamole. Two tacos per order
Tostada
Crispy corn tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with sour cream. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or guacamole
1 Enchilada
Corn tortilla smothered in cheese, enchilada sauce, and choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or chile verde
2 Enchiladas
Corn tortilla smothered in cheese, enchilada sauce, and choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or chile verde
1 Tamale
Pork tamale smothered in cheese and choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce
2 Tamales
Pork tamale smothered in cheese and choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce
1 Relleno
Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter, and topped with house crema. Served over a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce
2 Rellenos
Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter, and topped with house crema. Served over a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce
Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito smothered in cheese and choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Chicken, sweet pork, or shredded beef
Burrito
Flour tortilla filled and smothered with cheese. Choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, chile verde, or sweet pork. Smothered in Enchilada or Tomatillo Sauce 13.99 Chile Verde Smother, add 3.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of beans. Smothered in choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with cheese. Smothered with choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Specialty Tacos
Main Street Tacos
Grilled steak, charro beans, and corn tortillas, topped with guacamole, house crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with rice and charro beans
Chipotle Crispy Chicken Tacos
Crispy chicken over melted cheese on a flour tortilla, topped with chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Served with rice and charro beans
Baja Fish Tacos
Fried halibut and corn tortillas topped with cotija, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, and creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Cabo Fish Tacos
Fried halibut and corn tortillas, topped with pineapple-mango salsa, cabbage, and house crema. Served with rice and black beans
Citrus Pork Tacos
Shredded sweet pork and corn tortillas, topped with citrusy cabbage and pineapple-mango salsa. Served with rice and black beans
Specialty Burritos
Bravo Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice, black beans, and a choice of meat: sweet pork, chicken, or shredded beef. Smothered in cheese and a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
El Paso
Choice of fajita, grilled with peppers and onions, stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese. Smothered in cheese and a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
Carne Asada Burrito
Half pound of tender carne asada, marinated in oranges, limes, cilantro, and onions. Grilled and stuffed in a huge flour tortilla with cheese, rice, and black beans. Topped with spicy chipotle enchilada sauce, avocado crema, and pico de gallo
Fajitas
Specialty
Fiesta Tostada
Crispy flour tortilla, covered in refried beans, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and creamy tomatillo dressing. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork
Maria's Enchilada
Fried corn tortillas, stuffed with sour cream and chicken. Smothered in tomatillo sauce and cheese, topped with cotija, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans
Sweet Pork Carnitas
Slow-roasted, tender sweet pork served with grilled peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini, squash, and pineapple-mango salsa
American Favorites
Classic Burger
Beef patty, chef's bun, Thousand Island, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and lettuce
Halibut (3)
Three premium deep-fried fillets. Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Chef's Special
Two jumbo deep-fried shrimp
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Three juicy breaded chicken tenders. Served with a choice of dipping sauce
Daily Special
Omelettes
Desserts
Mexican "Fried" Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in graham cracker crumbs, quick fried topped with chocolate, caramel, cinnamon, sugar, whipped cream, and a cherry on top
Half Order Sopaipilla
Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with honey butter
Full Order Sopaipilla
Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with honey butter
Sopaipilla Dots
Small squares of sopaipilla topped with melted honey butter, caramel, and raspberry sauce
Cookie Skillet
Churro Bites
B-Day Sopa
Side Honey Butter
Side Orders
Extra Plate
Chile Verde Bowl
Cheese, sour cream, and choice of tortilla
Hand-Cut Fries
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Battered or breaded
Spanish Rice
Beans
Refried, black or charro
Jalapeños
Pineapple-Mango Salsa
Guacamole
Pico De Gallo
Tortillas
Three flour or corn
Salad Dressing
Sour Cream
Shredded Lettuce
Enchilada Sauce
Tomatillo Sauce
Chipotle ES
Chile Verde Side
Grilled Chicken 4oz
Grilled Steak 4oz
Grilled Shrimp 4oz
Side Taco Salad Meat
Grilled Veggies
Beverage
Fountain Drinks
Water
Soda Water
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Zero
Diet Coke
Caffeine Free Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper Diet
Hi-C
Fanta
Sprite
Barq's Root Beer
Minute Maid Light Lemonade
Mello Yello
Lemonade
Coffee
Iced Tea
Flavored Iced Tea
Flavored Iced Tea Refill
Arnold Palmer
Just One
Bottled Sodas
Specialty Sodas
Blended Refreshers
Flavored Lemonade
Kids Menu
Kids Food
Kids Specialty Soda
Kids Refresher
Kids Bottled Soda
Kids Drink Add On
Water
Sprite
Root Beer
Light Lemonade
Orange Fanta
Mellow Yellow
Hi-C
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
CF Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Raspberry Lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Horchata
Milk
Lemonade
Take Out
Take Out
Trio Quart
Salsa, cheese, and chips
Trio Pint
Salsa, cheese, and chips
Quart Salsa
32oz
Pint Salsa
16oz
To-Go Mini Salsa
2oz
Mexican Cheese
8oz
Tortilla Chips
16oz
Pint Dressing
Pint Enchilada Sauce
Pint Tomatillo Sauce
Quart Enchilada Sauce
Taco Salad Shells
Take and Bake Meal
8 Corn Enchiladas We Make It, You Bake It
Freshly made-to-order daily. 8 corn enchiladas with any two combinations of fillings. Served with a pan of rice and refried beans. Includes a classic trio of chips, salsa, and cheese. Feeds six people
6 Flour Burritos We Make It, You Bake It
Freshly made-to-order daily. 6 flour burritos with any two combinations of fillings. Served with a pan of rice and refried beans. Includes a classic trio of chips, salsa, and cheese. Feeds six people
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Utah since 1963, located in Bountiful! We love our customers and are so grateful for your business!
606 S Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010