EL MATADOR RESTAURANT - Bountiful

606 S Main St

Bountiful, UT 84010

Food

Appetizers

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Queso Blanco Dip

$7.99Out of stock

Roasted Anaheim, jalapeño, and onion, combined with melted Monterey Jack and white American cheese. Served piping hot in a cast iron skillet and topped with pico de gallo

Half Order Traditional Guacamole

$6.99

Avocados blended with pico de gallo and seasonings

Full Order Traditional Guacamole

$12.49

Avocados blended with pico de gallo and seasonings

Sampler

$11.49

Queso blanco dip, pineapple-mango salsa, and guacamole

Half Order Cotija-Balsamic Guacamole

$6.99

Full Order Cotija-Balsamic Guacamole

$12.49

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream

Half Order Nacho Supreme

$12.99

Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork

Full Order Nacho Supreme

$16.99

Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork

Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Cheese Rolls

$7.99

Six-inch flour tortilla rolled with Mexican cheeses, deep-fried, and served with ranch. Four per order

Cheese Rolls w/ Jalapeños

$10.49

Taquitos w/ Chicken

$10.99

Choice of meat filler rolled with cheese in a corn tortilla and fried. Served over enchilada sauce and topped with house crema and guacamole. Four per order

Taquitos w/ Shredded Beef

$11.99

3rd Bowl of Chips

$0.99

Fresh Salads and Soup

Taco Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, sour cream, tortilla strips, cheese, guacamole, and a choice of meat: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a choice of homemade dressing

Steak and Cotija Salad

$15.49

Grilled steak, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, and pico de gallo on romaine lettuce. Served in a flour tortilla with rice, cheese, charro beans, Mexican vinaigrette, and blue cheese dressing

Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.49

Grilled fajita chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Cha Cha Bowl

$12.99

Sweet pork and pineapple-mango salsa on romaine lettuce. Served in a flour tortilla with cheese, rice, black beans, and creamy tomatillo

Mixed Green Salad

$7.49

Iceberg, romaine, shredded purple cabbage, and carrots. Topped with pickled beets, tomatoes, snack mix, and shredded cheese. Served with a choice of homemade dressing

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Made from scratch daily

Salad and Soup of the Day

$9.99

Fresh house salad served with your choice of homemade dressing. Plus a bowl of our featured soup of the day, made from scratch daily

Combinations

Veracruz

$17.99

Two fried jumbo shrimp, two enchiladas, and one taco

Rosa

$12.99

One fried jumbo shrimp, one enchilada, and one taco

El Matador

$14.99

Two enchiladas, one taco, rice, and refried beans

Santos

$12.49

One enchilada, one taco, rice, and refried beans

Especial

$15.99

Two enchiladas, one taco, and one tostada

Mamacita

$15.99

One burrito smothered in your choice of enchilada or tomatillo sauce, one enchilada, rice, and refried beans

El Magnifico

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast smothered in enchilada sauce and cheese, one enchilada, rice, and refried beans

Tour of Mexico

$14.99

Chile relleno with tomatillo sauce, one enchilada, and two chicken taquitos topped with sour cream and guacamole

Acapulco

$13.99

One chile relleno and a choice of one taco, one enchilada, or one tamale. Served with rice and refried beans

Lajara

$13.99

One enchilada, one taco, and a side of chile verde. Served with a choice of tortillas

Traditional Plates

Tacos

$10.49

Hand-fried corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or guacamole. Two tacos per order

Tostada

$10.49

Crispy corn tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with sour cream. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or guacamole

1 Enchilada

$9.99

Corn tortilla smothered in cheese, enchilada sauce, and choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or chile verde

2 Enchiladas

$12.99

Corn tortilla smothered in cheese, enchilada sauce, and choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, or chile verde

1 Tamale

$9.99

Pork tamale smothered in cheese and choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce

2 Tamales

$12.99

Pork tamale smothered in cheese and choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce

1 Relleno

$11.99

Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter, and topped with house crema. Served over a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce

2 Rellenos

$15.49

Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in egg batter, and topped with house crema. Served over a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce

Chimichanga

$14.99

Deep-fried burrito smothered in cheese and choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Chicken, sweet pork, or shredded beef

Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled and smothered with cheese. Choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, chile verde, or sweet pork. Smothered in Enchilada or Tomatillo Sauce 13.99 Chile Verde Smother, add 3.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of beans. Smothered in choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese. Smothered with choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Specialty Tacos

Main Street Tacos

$13.99

Grilled steak, charro beans, and corn tortillas, topped with guacamole, house crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with rice and charro beans

Chipotle Crispy Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Crispy chicken over melted cheese on a flour tortilla, topped with chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and lettuce. Served with rice and charro beans

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99

Fried halibut and corn tortillas topped with cotija, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, and creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Cabo Fish Tacos

$14.99

Fried halibut and corn tortillas, topped with pineapple-mango salsa, cabbage, and house crema. Served with rice and black beans

Citrus Pork Tacos

$12.99

Shredded sweet pork and corn tortillas, topped with citrusy cabbage and pineapple-mango salsa. Served with rice and black beans

Specialty Burritos

Bravo Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice, black beans, and a choice of meat: sweet pork, chicken, or shredded beef. Smothered in cheese and a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

El Paso

Choice of fajita, grilled with peppers and onions, stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese. Smothered in cheese and a choice of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.99

Half pound of tender carne asada, marinated in oranges, limes, cilantro, and onions. Grilled and stuffed in a huge flour tortilla with cheese, rice, and black beans. Topped with spicy chipotle enchilada sauce, avocado crema, and pico de gallo

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Steak Fajita

$18.49

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Fajita

$19.49

Mixed Fajitas

$19.49

Choice of any two

Fajita Trio

$22.99

One each of all three

Veggie Fajita

$15.99

Peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini, squash, and spinach

Specialty

Fiesta Tostada

$13.99

Crispy flour tortilla, covered in refried beans, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and creamy tomatillo dressing. Choice of: ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork

Maria's Enchilada

$13.99

Fried corn tortillas, stuffed with sour cream and chicken. Smothered in tomatillo sauce and cheese, topped with cotija, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans

Sweet Pork Carnitas

$17.49

Slow-roasted, tender sweet pork served with grilled peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini, squash, and pineapple-mango salsa

American Favorites

Classic Burger

$11.99

Beef patty, chef's bun, Thousand Island, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and lettuce

Halibut (3)

$16.99

Three premium deep-fried fillets. Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Chef's Special

$15.99

Two jumbo deep-fried shrimp

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Three juicy breaded chicken tenders. Served with a choice of dipping sauce

Daily Special

Seafood Burrito

$13.99Out of stock

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Navajo Taco

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Flautas

$12.99Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Omelettes

Chile Verde Omelet

$12.99

Filled and smothered with chile verde and cheese

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Cheese, peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini, spinach, and squash. Topped with sliced avocado and served with tomatillo sauce

Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Desserts

Mexican "Fried" Ice Cream

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream rolled in graham cracker crumbs, quick fried topped with chocolate, caramel, cinnamon, sugar, whipped cream, and a cherry on top

Half Order Sopaipilla

$5.99

Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with honey butter

Full Order Sopaipilla

$8.99

Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with honey butter

Sopaipilla Dots

$7.99

Small squares of sopaipilla topped with melted honey butter, caramel, and raspberry sauce

Cookie Skillet

$7.99Out of stock

Churro Bites

$7.99Out of stock

B-Day Sopa

Side Honey Butter

$0.79

Side Orders

Extra Plate

Chile Verde Bowl

$9.99

Cheese, sour cream, and choice of tortilla

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$6.49

Battered or breaded

Spanish Rice

$2.49

Beans

Refried, black or charro

Jalapeños

$2.49

Pineapple-Mango Salsa

$3.49

Guacamole

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.49

Tortillas

$2.49

Three flour or corn

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Salad Dressing

$1.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Shredded Lettuce

$1.49

Enchilada Sauce

$2.49

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.49

Chipotle ES

$2.49

Chile Verde Side

$3.99

Grilled Chicken 4oz

$5.49

Grilled Steak 4oz

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp 4oz

$6.49

Side Taco Salad Meat

$4.49

Grilled Veggies

$3.49

Beverage

Fountain Drinks

Water

Soda Water

Coca-Cola

$2.89

Coca-Cola Zero

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Dr. Pepper Diet

$2.89

Hi-C

$2.89

Fanta

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Barq's Root Beer

$2.89

Minute Maid Light Lemonade

$2.89

Mello Yello

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.89

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.49

Flavored Iced Tea Refill

$0.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Just One

Horchata

$2.99

Horchata Refill

$0.99

Whole Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Chocolate Refill

$0.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Sodas

Sarsparilla

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Orange Fanta

$3.49

Grape Fanta

$3.49

Pineapple Fanta

$3.49

Strawberry Fanta

$3.49

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.49

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.49

Lime Jarritos

$3.49

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.49

Specialty Sodas

Coco Loco

$3.49

Mellow Mango

$3.49

Very Cherry

$3.49

Lime Rickey

$3.49

Tiger's Blood

$3.49

Orange Dreamsicle

$3.49

Seasonal Specialty Soda

$3.49

Custom

$3.49

Blended Refreshers

Original Pina Colada

$4.49

Mango Pina Colada

$4.49

Strawberry Pina Colada

$4.49

Mixed Pina Colada

$4.49

Lime Margarita

$4.49

Strawberry Margarita

$4.49

Mango Margarita

$4.49

Raspberry Margarita

$4.49

Mixed Margarita

$4.49

Smoothies

Strawberry

$4.49

Mango

$4.49

Lime

$4.49

Raspberry

$4.49

Peach

$4.49

Oreo Blast

$4.49

Flavored Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$3.49

Mango Lemonade

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

Lime Lemonade

$3.49

Flavored Lemonade Refill

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids CK Tenders

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Quesadilla

$7.49

Kids Nacho

$7.49

Kids Enchilada

$7.49

Kids Burrito

$7.49

Kids Fajita Bowl

$9.49

Kids Crispy Taco

$7.49

Kids Soft Taco

$7.49

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.29

Kids Specialty Soda

Coco Loco

$0.99

Mellow Mango

$0.99

Very Cherry

$0.99

Lime Rickey

$0.99

Tiger's Blood

$0.99

Orange Dreamsicle

$0.99

Kids Refresher

Razzle Berry

$2.99

Peaches N Cream

$2.99

Oreo Blast

$2.99

Lava Flow

$2.99

Sunset

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Peach

$2.99

Pina Colada

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Raspberry

$2.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids Bottled Soda

Fanta Orange

$1.49

Fanta Grape

$1.49

Fanta Pineapple

$1.49

Fanta Strawberry

$1.49

Jarritos Lime

$1.49

Jarritos Mandarin

$1.49

Jarritos Mango

$1.49

Jarritos Pineapple

$1.49

Mexican Coke

$1.49

Sarsaparilla

$1.49

Squirt

$1.49

Kids Drink Add On

Water

Sprite

$1.29

Root Beer

$1.29

Light Lemonade

$1.29

Orange Fanta

$1.29

Mellow Yellow

$1.29

Hi-C

$1.29

Coke

$1.29

Diet Coke

$1.29

Coke Zero

$1.29

CF Diet Coke

$1.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Iced Tea

$1.29

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Horchata

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Take Out

Take Out

Trio Quart

$15.99

Salsa, cheese, and chips

Trio Pint

$12.99

Salsa, cheese, and chips

Quart Salsa

$8.49

32oz

Pint Salsa

$4.99

16oz

To-Go Mini Salsa

$0.99

2oz

Mexican Cheese

$4.99

8oz

Tortilla Chips

$5.49

16oz

Pint Dressing

$5.99

Pint Enchilada Sauce

$4.99

Pint Tomatillo Sauce

$4.99

Quart Enchilada Sauce

$8.99

\pounds

Taco Salad Shells

$1.99

Take and Bake Meal

8 Corn Enchiladas We Make It, You Bake It

$44.99

Freshly made-to-order daily. 8 corn enchiladas with any two combinations of fillings. Served with a pan of rice and refried beans. Includes a classic trio of chips, salsa, and cheese. Feeds six people

6 Flour Burritos We Make It, You Bake It

$44.99

Freshly made-to-order daily. 6 flour burritos with any two combinations of fillings. Served with a pan of rice and refried beans. Includes a classic trio of chips, salsa, and cheese. Feeds six people

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Utah since 1963, located in Bountiful! We love our customers and are so grateful for your business!

Website

Location

606 S Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

