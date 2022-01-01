Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Split Leaf Coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Locally Roasted Coffee, Tea, and specialty drinks.
37 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010
