Split Leaf Coffee

37 N Main St

Bountiful, UT 84010

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
White Mocha Latte
Latte

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Hot water and Espresso

Capuccino

$4.75+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Milk,Espresso, Vanilla syrup, Caramel Sauce

Caramel Swirl Latte

$5.25+

Milk,Espresso , Caramel drizzle, White Chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Decaf Americano

$4.00+

Espresso and hot water

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Medium and dark roast available daily.

Espresso

$1.00+

Espresso

Flat White

$4.75+

Steamed Milk and Espresso

Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Milk,Espresso , Mocha sauce

Pour Over Coffee

$4.75+

Pour Over House Coffee

Raspberry Cheesecake Latte

$5.25+

Milk,Espresso , White Chocolate sauce , Raspberry syrup and whipped cream

White Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Milk,Espresso, White Chocolate Mocha Sauce

Latte

$4.50+

94oz Drip Coffee

$22.00

94oz Drip Coffee Please email and set up pickup time mike@splitleafcoffee.com

Cortado

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Drip coffee & Milk

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Espresso , Milk , Honey and Lavender Syrup

Espresso Macchiatto

$3.00

Espresso shots with small amount of foam on top

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin White Mocha

$5.25+

Latte Macchiato

$4.50+

milk with shots over the top

Tan Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Chocolate & White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, and Milk

Tea Drinks

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Milk,Chai Tea, Vanilla Syrup

Split Leaf Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Matcha ,Vanilla syrup and steamed milk

London Fog

$4.75+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla Syrup and Milk

Honey Lavender Matcha

$6.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Unsweetened Iced Black Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Your Choice of tea bag and sweetener

Cremosas

Strawberry Cremosa

$3.50+

Perrier , strawberry Puree and Sweet Cream

Raspberry Cremosa

$3.50+

Perrier, Raspberry Puree and Sweet Cream

Peach Cremosa

$3.50+

Perrier, Peach puree and Sweet Cream

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Millcreek Cacao Roasters Hot Chocolate w/ steamed milk and whipped cream

Cold Case /Snacks

Juice Box

$1.50+

kids juice box

Balanced Breaks

$2.75

Cheese and Nut snack Packs

Trail Mix

$1.50

trail mix

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

Mozzarella & Pepperoni Stick

$1.75

Mozzarella & Pepperoni stick

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke in a Can

A&W Root beer

$1.75

Root beer in a can

Mt. Dew

$1.75

Mt. Dew in a Can

Perrier

$1.75

Fiji Water

$1.99

water bottle

pepperidge farm cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Orbit Gum

$1.49Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$2.25

Daily Rise Cold Brew

$3.99

Vita Coco

$1.99Out of stock

Dark Choc Biscotti

$1.50

Gifts and Merch

8x10 Prints

$20.00

prints with no frame

Candles

$22.00Out of stock

Matcha Milk , Peachy Keen & Cactus Bloom

8X10 Framed Print

$40.00Out of stock

Framed Print

10 Pack Mix and Match Rishi Tea

$10.00

10 Tea bags Mix and Match

Vintage Mugs

$5.00+

Vintage flower mugs

Rishi Tea Bag

$1.00

single tea bag

Matcha milk candle

$15.00

Vinyl Records

Large Sticker

$3.50

Assorted plant & coffee stickersx

$3.00

Split Leaf Mug

$15.00

Split Leaf Glow In The Dark Sticker

$2.25

Split Leaf Vinyl Sticker

$1.00

Split Leaf Holo Sticker

$2.00

Artist Merch

Laura Pearl Pottery

Tarot Mug

$16.00

Tarot Card Mug

Lunar Calendar Magnet

$15.00

Calendar Magnet

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+

Milk and syrup flavor of your choice

Coffee by the Pound

1 Lb Coffee

$16.00

Half Pound

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Blue Milk

$2.75+

Blue Colored Milk produced by Female Bantha's . Available at Split Leaf Coffee and on outer rim planets such as Batuu, Lah'mu and Tatooine

Galaxy Lemonade

$3.25+

Lemonade ,Blue Curacao syrup, Edible glitter

Lemonade

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Roasted Coffee, Tea, and specialty drinks.

Location

37 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Split Leaf Coffee image
Split Leaf Coffee image

