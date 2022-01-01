Port City Underground
208 W 2nd Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
Appetizers
Breadsticks
5 Sticks Served with Pizza Sauce
Cheese Bread
7 Slices Served with Pizza Sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House Made w/ Fresh Ingredience
Muskie Sticks
Garlic Butter & Cheese Sticks For Groups
Caprese Tomato Salad
Fresh Tomaotes, Mozzarella & Basil with Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Garlic Cheese Disc
Just Veg Out!
Fresh Carrots & Broccoli w/ Ranch & Balsamic Dip
Salad
House Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Parmesan & One Breadstick. Dressing on the side.
Cheap Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Parmesan. Dressing on the side.
Goat Cheese & Apple Salad
Spinach, Granny Smith Apples, Goat Cheese, House Made Candied Pecans. Served with one breadstick and house dressing on the side
The Greek Salad
Pepperoni, Artichokes, Green & Black olives, red onion, fresh mozzarella tossed with Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Served with a breadstick and Italian Dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
shredded chicken in buffalo sauce, romaine, bacon, cheese, hard boiled eggs, tomato, ranch drizzle
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
romaine, bacon & cheese tossed in ranch & topped with tomatoes and sliced chicken
Chef Salad
romaine, cheese, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, egg & red onion. Your choice dressing
Moscato Shrimp Salad
spinach, bacon, red onion, red peppers tossed in sesame ginger dressing served with 7 sauteed shrimp
Cobb Salad
romaine, bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, green pepper & black olives. Your choice dressing
Underground Favorites
Cup of Soup of the Day
3oz of soup served with crackers
Bowl of Soup of the Day
10oz of soup served with crackers and one breadstick
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Chicken Sauteed with Green Peppers & Onions served with fresh lettuce leaves and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese
Shirmp Lettuce Wraps
Shrimp Sauteed with Green Peppers & Onions served with fresh lettuce leaves and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Dip
A Nice Portion of Homemade Alfredo Dip Sauce blended with Chicken, Sun Dried Tomaotes and Garlic. Served with pizza bread slices.
Baked Pastas
White Lasagna
Shrimp, Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce
Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce
Meaty Marinara layered with cheese
Vegetarian Lasagna
Spinach Stuffed Manicotti
three spinach, mozzarella and ricotta rolls topped with both alfredo and marinara sauce
Pastizza
Pronounced PAH-STEE-ZAHHH Choice of 3 pizza toppings & it's baked with pizza sauce
Cheesy Rotini & Ham
Diced Canadian Bacon in Alfredo Sauce with a pinch of chopped onion served on rotini noodle
Bacon Macaroni & Cheese
Baked Spaghetti
Our meaty marinara and spaghetti noodles covered in our pizza cheese and then baked
Original Pastas
Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Same great Fettuccini Alfredo
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Same great Fettuccini Alfredo
Naked Noodles
Angle hair spaghetti in a “see through” garlic butter sauce
Ravioli
twelve cheese filled raviolis in marinara sauce substitute meat sauce or alfredo no charge
Spaghetti
Angel hair spaghetti in our meaty marinara substitute marinara for vegetarian friendly
Pizzas
Specialty Pizza
Meat Me Underground
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef & Canadian Bacon on Red Sauce
Port City Extreme
Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olives, Onion & Green Pepper on Red
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken & Bacon on Ranch Sauce
Man Cave
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives and Jalapeno on Red Sauce
Garlic Chicken
Double Shredded baked chicken & garlic on alfredo sauce
Reuben
Canadian Bacon and Sauerkraut on 1000 Island Sauce Served with pickle spears
Taco
Chicken Taco
To The Max!
Meat Me Underground Pizza + Port City Extreme Pizza + Green Olives on Red Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, Bacon, Tomato, Onion on Cheesy White Sauce. Served with pickle spears
Girls Night Out
Spinach, Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato on Red Sauce
The Bistro
Sliced Little Smokies in BBQ Sauce and Red Sauce
Uptown Utopia
Artichoke, Bacon, Spinach, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, on Alfredo Sauce
B.L.T.
Veggie Patch
BBQ Chicken
Mexican
Tuscan
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken Fajita
Lacey's Favorite
Hot Sandwiches
Pizza Sub
choose 3 pizza topping from the list to bake on sub. served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad
Chicken Philly Sub
Sauteed with mixed peppers & onion w/melted cheese. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad
Tomato Basil Mozzarella Sub
Baked with red pizza sauce. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken & bacon in ranch sauce baked with mozzarella. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad
Bun-Less Chicken Philly
No Bread! Served with Steamed Broccoli and Carrots. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad
