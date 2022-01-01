Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Port City Underground

88 Reviews

$$

208 W 2nd Street

Muscatine, IA 52761

Order Again

Appetizers

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.75

5 Sticks Served with Pizza Sauce

Cheese Bread

$7.75

7 Slices Served with Pizza Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.75

House Made w/ Fresh Ingredience

Muskie Sticks

$10.00

Garlic Butter & Cheese Sticks For Groups

Caprese Tomato Salad

$9.50

Fresh Tomaotes, Mozzarella & Basil with Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Garlic Cheese Disc

Just Veg Out!

$4.75

Fresh Carrots & Broccoli w/ Ranch & Balsamic Dip

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Parmesan & One Breadstick. Dressing on the side.

Cheap Salad

$3.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Parmesan. Dressing on the side.

Goat Cheese & Apple Salad

$6.00+

Spinach, Granny Smith Apples, Goat Cheese, House Made Candied Pecans. Served with one breadstick and house dressing on the side

The Greek Salad

$8.00+

Pepperoni, Artichokes, Green & Black olives, red onion, fresh mozzarella tossed with Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Served with a breadstick and Italian Dressing on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.75

shredded chicken in buffalo sauce, romaine, bacon, cheese, hard boiled eggs, tomato, ranch drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.75

romaine, bacon & cheese tossed in ranch & topped with tomatoes and sliced chicken

Chef Salad

$8.00+

romaine, cheese, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, egg & red onion. Your choice dressing

Moscato Shrimp Salad

$11.75

spinach, bacon, red onion, red peppers tossed in sesame ginger dressing served with 7 sauteed shrimp

Cobb Salad

$8.00+

romaine, bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, green pepper & black olives. Your choice dressing

Underground Favorites

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

3oz of soup served with crackers

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

10oz of soup served with crackers and one breadstick

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.75

Chicken Sauteed with Green Peppers & Onions served with fresh lettuce leaves and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese

Shirmp Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Shrimp Sauteed with Green Peppers & Onions served with fresh lettuce leaves and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Dip

$12.00

A Nice Portion of Homemade Alfredo Dip Sauce blended with Chicken, Sun Dried Tomaotes and Garlic. Served with pizza bread slices.

Baked Pastas

White Lasagna

$11.00+

Shrimp, Chicken & Broccoli in Alfredo Sauce

Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce

$9.00+

Meaty Marinara layered with cheese

Vegetarian Lasagna

$9.00+

Spinach Stuffed Manicotti

$10.50+

three spinach, mozzarella and ricotta rolls topped with both alfredo and marinara sauce

Pastizza

$6.00+

Pronounced PAH-STEE-ZAHHH Choice of 3 pizza toppings & it's baked with pizza sauce

Cheesy Rotini & Ham

$9.75+

Diced Canadian Bacon in Alfredo Sauce with a pinch of chopped onion served on rotini noodle

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$10.25+

Baked Spaghetti

$9.00+

Our meaty marinara and spaghetti noodles covered in our pizza cheese and then baked

Original Pastas

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.25

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.25

Same great Fettuccini Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.25

Same great Fettuccini Alfredo

Naked Noodles

$9.00

Angle hair spaghetti in a “see through” garlic butter sauce

Ravioli

$13.75

twelve cheese filled raviolis in marinara sauce substitute meat sauce or alfredo no charge

Spaghetti

$10.25

Angel hair spaghetti in our meaty marinara substitute marinara for vegetarian friendly

The Calzone! - NEW

Calzone

$10.00

Pizzas

Mini Pizza - Create Your Own

$5.00

Select your Sauce and Toppings

Small Pizza - Create Your Own

$9.00

Select your Sauce and Toppings

Large Pizza - Create Your Own

$14.00

Select your Sauce and Toppings

Specialty Pizza

Meat Me Underground

$7.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef & Canadian Bacon on Red Sauce

Port City Extreme

$7.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olives, Onion & Green Pepper on Red

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50+

Chicken & Bacon on Ranch Sauce

Man Cave

$7.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives and Jalapeno on Red Sauce

Garlic Chicken

$7.00

Double Shredded baked chicken & garlic on alfredo sauce

Reuben

$7.00

Canadian Bacon and Sauerkraut on 1000 Island Sauce Served with pickle spears

Taco

$7.00

Chicken Taco

$7.00

To The Max!

$9.00

Meat Me Underground Pizza + Port City Extreme Pizza + Green Olives on Red Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Beef, Bacon, Tomato, Onion on Cheesy White Sauce. Served with pickle spears

Girls Night Out

$7.00

Spinach, Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato on Red Sauce

The Bistro

$7.00

Sliced Little Smokies in BBQ Sauce and Red Sauce

Uptown Utopia

$9.00

Artichoke, Bacon, Spinach, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, on Alfredo Sauce

B.L.T.

$7.00

Veggie Patch

$7.00

BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Mexican

$7.00

Tuscan

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Fajita

$7.00

Lacey's Favorite

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches

Pizza Sub

$11.00

choose 3 pizza topping from the list to bake on sub. served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.00

Sauteed with mixed peppers & onion w/melted cheese. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad

Tomato Basil Mozzarella Sub

$11.00

Baked with red pizza sauce. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.00

Chicken & bacon in ranch sauce baked with mozzarella. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad

Bun-Less Chicken Philly

$11.00

No Bread! Served with Steamed Broccoli and Carrots. Served with chips, pickle spear & cheap salad

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Welcome To Online Ordering! It's finally here!

Website

Location

208 W 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761

