Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

Posada Java 665 South Park Centre Avenue

No reviews yet

665 South Park Centre Avenue

Green Valley, AZ 85614

Popular Items

Latte
Milk Shake
Iced Chai Latte

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+
Latte

Latte

$3.25+

Steamed milk poured over espresso shots with you favorite flavor added if wanted.

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Café Breve

$3.25+

Café Au Lait

$2.75+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.25+
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Single Shot

$2.00

Double Shot

$2.50

Macciato

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Espresso shots and your choice of milk and flavoring over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Specialty Teas

$2.75+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00+

Bottled Water

$1.50
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Milk

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.25

Blended Drinks

Javaccino

$4.25+

Mocha Javaccino

$4.75+

Smoothie

$4.50+

Milk Shake

$4.75+

Breakfast Items

Sticky Bun

$3.00
Assorted Scones

Assorted Scones

$3.00
Flavored Croissant

Flavored Croissant

$3.50

Variety of flavors made fresh daily.

Assorted Muffins

Assorted Muffins

$2.50

Flavor's depend on the day other than our famous Morning Glory.

Breakfast Loaf

Breakfast Loaf

$3.00

Oatmeal

$2.50
Assorted Quiche

Assorted Quiche

$5.50
Bagels

Bagels

$2.00

Flavor's vary, may be toasted with your favorite spread.

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Mini Croissants (2)

$3.50

Lunch Items

Tarragon Chicken Sandwich

Tarragon Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Classic chicken salad with a fresh spring taste set on a buttery croissant and topped off with lettuce and tomato.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$7.00

Corned Beef topped with tangy sauerkraut and swiss cheese. A thousand island spread on a marble rye bread and toasted to perfection.

TMB Panini

TMB Panini

$7.00

A soft panini bread topped with a basil pesto spread, tomato and melted mozzarella, toasted to perfection.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Grilled chicken on top of a bed of crisp romaine lettuce and topped with croutons and parmesan with caesar dressing on the side.

BBQ BLT Chicken Ranch Salad

BBQ BLT Chicken Ranch Salad

$7.50

Grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine lettuce and broccoli slaw. Topped with bacon bits, sliced olives, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Dressing on the side.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$7.50

Grilled chicken on top of a bed of romaine lettuce with spinach, topped off with dried cranberries, crisp apple slices and sliced almonds. Your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Avocado Flat Bread

Grilled Chicken Avocado Flat Bread

$7.00

A soft flatbread, grilled chicken topped with avocado, tomato and shredded cheese, warmed to perfection.

Soup of the Day

$3.50

Soup choices change daily

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Variety of Flavor's Sun Chips

Lox Bagel

$7.50

Sweets

Assorted Cookies

Assorted Cookies

$3.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50
2 Scoop Ice Cream

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50
Mexican Wedding Cookies (3)

Mexican Wedding Cookies (3)

$3.00

Assorted Bar Cookies

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00
Chocolate Eclaire

Chocolate Eclaire

$3.00
Crispy Treat

Crispy Treat

$2.00

Brownie

$3.00

Daily Pie

$3.00

Brownie a la Mode

$5.00

Merchandise

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$10.00
Hot Tumbler

Hot Tumbler

$12.00
Bold 1lb Bag

Bold 1lb Bag

$13.00
Decaf House 1lb Bag

Decaf House 1lb Bag

$13.00
House 1lb Bag

House 1lb Bag

$13.00

Coffee Traveler

$20.00

20 Mini Tarragon Sandwiches

$42.00

If wanting to order this please call and talk with manager.

Sweatshirt (S, M, & L)

$40.00

Sweatshirt (2XL, 3XL, 4XL)

$45.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

665 South Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley, AZ 85614

