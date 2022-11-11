Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Posada Java 665 South Park Centre Avenue
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
665 South Park Centre Avenue, Green Valley, AZ 85614
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
