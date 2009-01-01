Putnam Diner & Restaurant

- Home
BEVERAGES
Hot Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Decaffeinated Tea
Large Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Iced Coffee
Cappuchino
Espresso
Soda
Seltzer
Bottled Water
European Iced Coffee Frappe
Double Espresso
Lemonade
Milk
Juice
Chocolate Milk
Chamomile Tea
English Breakfast Tea
Green Tea
Herbal Cinnamon Apple Tea
Earl Grey Black Tea
Orange Spice Black Tea
Herbal Lemon Tea
Herbal Peppermint Tea
Flavored Ice Coffee
Flavored Hot Coffee
FROZEN DRINKS
3 EGG OMELETTES
Plain Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
American Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Swiss Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Mozzarella Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Fresh Spinach Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Western Omelette
Ham, peppers and onions. Served with home fries and toast.
Bacon Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Ham Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Sausage Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Mushroom Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Lox & Onion Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Spanish Omelette
Peppers, mushrooms, onions and smothered with salsa on top. Served with home fries and toast.
Feta & Spinach Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Feta Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Ham & American Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Ham & Swiss Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Onion & Pepper Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Greek Omelette
Tomatoes, onions and feta. Served with home fries and toast.
Mexican Omelette
Tomatoes, chorizo and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Vegetable Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Broccoli Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Sliced Turkey Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Fresh Country Eggs
Two Eggs
Two Eggs w/Bacon
Two Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon
Two Eggs w/Ham
Two Eggs w/Sausage
Two Eggs / Turkey Sausage
Two Eggs w/ Sausage Patties
Two Eggs w/Canadian Bacon
Two Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash
Two Eggs w/Virginia Style Ham Steak
Two Eggs w/Shell Steak
Hungry Man
Three eggs any style with bacon, ham and sausage. Served with home fries and toast.
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict W/Asparagus
One Egg
One Egg w/ Bacon
One Egg w/ Turkey Bacon
One Egg w/ Sausage
One Egg w/ Turkey Sausage
One Egg w/ Sausage Patties
One Egg w/ Ham
One Egg w/ Can. Bacon
One Egg w/ Corned Beef Hash
One Egg w/ VA Style Ham Steak
One Egg w/ Shell Steak
Bagelry
OLD FASHION BREAKFAST
Southern Fried Chicken
Southern fried chicken smothered with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast.
Southern Fried Steak
Southern fried steak smothered with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast.
Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat and scrambled eggs in a wrap.
PANCAKE HAVEN
Pancakes
Pancakes w/Bacon
Pancakes w/ Turkey Bacon
Pancakes w/Ham
Pancakes w/Sausage
Pancakes w/ Turkey Sausage
Pancakes w/Canadian Bacon
Pancakes w/Two Eggs
Pancakes Deluxe
SHORT STACK PANCAKES
SS PANCAKES DELUXE
SS PANCAKES w/Bacon
SS PANCAKES W/ TURKEY BACON
SS PANCAKES w/Ham
SS PANCAKES w/Sausage
SS PANCAKES W/ TURKEY SAUSAGE
SS PANCAKES w/Canadian Bacon
SS PANCAKES w/Two Eggs
Apple Pancake
Banana Pancake
Apple Cinnamon Walnut Pancake
Chocolate Chip Pancake
Blueberry Pancake
Pumpkin Pancake
SS Pumpkin Pancake
SS Chocolate Chip
SS Blueberry Pancakes
SS BANANA
SS Banana And Walnut
SS APPLE
SS APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT
French Style Crepes
French Toast
French Toast
French Toast w/Bacon
FRENCH TOAST W/ TURKEY BACON
French Toast w/Ham
French Toast w/Sausage
FRENCH TOAST W/ TURKEY SAUSAGE
French Toast w/Canadian Bacon
French Toast w/Two Eggs
French Toast Deluxe
Stuffed French Toast
SS FRENCH TOAST
SS FRENCH TOAST W/ 2 EGGS
SS FRENCH TOAST DELUXE
SS French Toast w/Bacon
SS FRENCH TOAST w/Ham
SS FRENCH TOAST w/Sausage
SS FRENCH TOAST w/Canadian Bacon
CINNAMON RAISIN FRENCH TOAST
SS CINNAMON RAISIN FRENCH TOAST
BELGIAN WAFFLE
FROM THE BAKERY
DELICIOUS SANDWICHES
Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Ham & Eggs Sandwich
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage & Eggs Sandwich
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Western Egg Sandwich
Canadian Bacon & Eggs Sandwich
Egg Salad
Egg Salad with Bacon
Egg Salad with Cheese
Fried Filet of Sole Sandwich
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Fresh Tuna Salad with Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Fresh Shrimp Salad with Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Tuna with Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Salmon with Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
American Cheese
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Imported Swiss Cheese
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Grilled American Cheese
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled American Cheese w/Bacon
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled American Cheese w/Tomato
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled American Cheese w/Ham
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled Swiss Cheese
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled Swiss Cheese w/Bacon
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled Swiss Cheese w/Tomato
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled Swiss Cheese w/Ham
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Chicken Salad
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Grilled Bacon
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Grilled Ham
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Meatball Wedge
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Meatloaf
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Corned Beef
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Pastrami
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Roast Beef with Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Pot Roast with Gravy.
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Virginia Style Ham w/Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Fresh Sliced Roast Turkey w/Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Roast Brisket of Beef
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Chicken Salad with Bacon & Lettuce
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Ham & Swiss Cheese
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Ham & American Cheese
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
Monte Cristo
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Gyro Sandwich
Served with tzatziki on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Balboa
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Jitter Bug
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Tuna Melt Deluxe
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Chicken Melt Deluxe
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Chicken Souvlaki
Served with tzatziki on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Pork Souvlaki
Served with tzatziki on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Philly Chicken
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Philly Wrap
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Reuben Deluxe
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Deluxe Chicken Sensation
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with guacamole, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Beef Quesadilla
Served with guacamole, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with guacamole, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Steak Fajita Wrap
Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Putnam Wrap
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Portobello Wrap
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grilled Buffalo Wrap
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
HOT OPEN PLATTERS
HOT OPEN TURKEY
Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.
HOT OPEN ROAST BEEF
Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.
HOT OPEN POT ROAST
Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.
HOT OPEN VIRGINIA HAM
Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.
HOT OPEN BRISKET OF BEEF
Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB SANDWICHES
TURKEY CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
ROAST BEEF CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
JUMBO HAMBURGER CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
VIRGINIA STYLE HAM CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
EGG SALAD CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
TUNA SALAD CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
CHICKEN SALAD CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
TURKEY BURGER CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
SHRIMP SALAD CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
BLT CLUB
Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.
BURGER CORNER
BEEFBURGER
Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.
CHEESEBURGER
Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.
BEEFBURGER DELUXE
Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
BACON CHEESE BURGER
Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.
BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
CALI BEEF BURGER
Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo on the side and french fries.
CALI BACON CHEESEBURGER
Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo on the side and french fries.
TWIN BEEFBURGER
Two burgers, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.
TWIN CHEESEBURGER
Two burgers topped with your choice of cheese, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.
TWIN BEEFBURGER DELUXE
Two burgers, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
TWIN CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
Two burgers topped with your choice of cheese, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
CHILLI BURGER
Served with a side of chilli. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
CHILLI BURGER DELUXE
Served with a side of chilli. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
PIZZA BURGER
Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce.
PIZZA BURGER DELUXE
Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
CAJUN BURGER W/ CHEDDAR
Pattie seasoned with cajun spice, topped with cheddar cheese. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
CAJUN BURGER DELUXE
Pattie seasoned with cajun spice, topped with cheddar cheese. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
VEGGIE PATTIE BURGER
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
VEGGIE BURGER DELUXE
Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
TURKEY BURGER
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
TURKEY BURGER DELUXE
Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
CHICKEN BURGER
Grilled chicken served on a bun. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
CHICKEN BURGER DELUXE
Grilled chicken served on a bun. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
BISON BURGER
Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
BISON BURGER DELUXE
Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
TEXAS BURGER
Topped with 2 eggs any style. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.
TEXAS BURGER DELUXE
Topped with 2 eggs any style. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.
PUTNAM DIET DELIGHT
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad W/Chicken
Caesar Salad W/Beef
Caesar Salad W/Shrimp
Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad W/Chicken
Spinach Salad W/Beef
Spinach Salad W/Shrimp
Sliced White Turkey
With lettuce, tomato wedge and cottage cheese.
Grilled Chicken
With lettuce, tomato wedge and cottage cheese.
Deluxe Fruit Bowl
Fruit salad with cottage cheese and jello.
Diet Chopped Steak
With cottage cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Broiled Hamburger Pattie,
With a peach half and cottage cheese.
Cantaloupe
With a scoop of cottage cheese.
Santa Fe Fajita Salad
Served with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, nachos, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. With salsa, sour cream and guacamole on the side.
COLD SALADS
CHEF SALAD
A combination of mixed greens, Julienne of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, american and swiss cheese.
GREEK SALAD
Greens topped with pepperoncini, stuffed grape leaves, feta, oregano and black olives. Served with Greek dressing on the side.
SMALL GREEK SALAD
DELIGHTFUL TOSSED SALAD
TOSSED SALAD (SMALL)
APPLE JACK SALAD
Field mixed greens, fresh apple cubes, walnuts, topped with marinated grilled chicken.
COBB SALAD
Field mixed greens, topped with pico de gallo, crumbled bleu cheese and marinated grilled chicken. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
TACO SALAD W CHICKEN
Field mixed greens, sliced jalapeno peppers, shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with marinated grilled chicken and served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side.
TACO SALAD W STEAK
Field mixed greens, sliced jalapeno peppers, shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with sliced steak tips and served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side.
TUSCAN SALAD
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and sliced avocado over salad greens.
GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, feta cheese, virgin olive oil and oregano. Served with a side of pita bread.
PUTNAM SALAD DELIGHT
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta cheese and dried cranberries. Served with balsamic dressing on the side.
Chicken Salad Platter
Chopped Egg Salad Platter.
Tuna Salad Platter
Fresh Shrimp Salad Platter
Ladies Delight W/Chicken Salad
Ladies Delight W/Egg Salad
Ladies Delight W/Fresh Tuna
Ladies Delight W/Shrimp Salad
Salmon Platter
Tuna Platter
STARTERS & SNACKS
Nachos Supreme
Stuffed Jalapenos
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Wings (10)
BBQ Wings
Chicken Wings (8)
Fresh Shrimp Cocktail (5)
Stuffed Mushrooms (3) APP
Stuffed Clams (4) APPETIZER
Breaded Chicken Fingers
Chicken Nuggets APP
Potato Skins
Shrimp Basket
Fried Clams Appetizer
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Shrimp Scampi (5) APP
Fried Calamari APP
Fried Clam Combo
Snack Combo
Zuchinni Sticks
Steamed Clams
FRESH SEAFOOD
Broiled Tilapia
Broiled Filet Of Sole,
Broiled Stuffed Filet Of Sole,
Broiled Stuffed Rainbow Trout,
Broiled Stuffed Trout Florentine
Broiled Boneless Rainbow Trout
Combination Broiled Seafood Platter:
Broiled Scallops,
Broiled Stuffed Clams
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp
Broiled Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp
Broiled Filet Of Boston Scrod
Broiled Salmon
Swordfish Steak
Fried Tilapia.
Fried Scallops
Fried Shrimp
Fried Filet Of Sole
Fried Clam Strips
Fried Calamari
Combo Fried Seafood Platter:
OLD FASHIONED SPECIALS
FROM THE KETTLE
GREEK HOUSE SPECIALS
PANINIS
#1 Eggplant Parmigiana
Oven roasted eggplant, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#2 Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breast, with choice of cheese, roasted peppers and grilled onions. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#3 Monte Cristo
Layers of ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#4 BBQ Chicken Breast
BBQ Chicken breast with Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#5 Roast Turkey w/ Bacon
Roast turkey with bacon, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#6 Roast Turkey
Roast turkey with swiss cheese, tomato & roasted peppers, and Russian dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#7 Corned Beef
Corned beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#7 Pastrami
Pastrami with swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#8 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken breast with ham, swiss cheese, Portobello mushroom and Russian dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#9 Chicken Breast
Sliced chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#10 Philly Steak
Philly steak with roasted peppers, grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#11 Vegetarian
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese and balsamic dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#12 Egg Omelette
Egg omelette with ham, swiss cheese, peppers and onions. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#13 Sliced Romanian Steak
Sliced roumanian steak with portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, roasted peppers and balsamic vinaigrette dressing or honey mustard on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
#14 Sliced Brisket
Sliced brisket of beef with swiss cheese, grilled onions and au jus on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.
SAUTEE MENU
PENNE A LA VODKA
FETTUCCINI CARBONARA
CAVATELLI W/ CHICKEN
CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
SAUTEED STEAK TIPS
VEAL CORDON BLEU
BLACKENED NY STEAK
TRIO FRANCAISE
SEAFOOD ALFREDO
SEAFOOD ROYALE
ZUPPA DE PESCE
CHICKEN FRANCAISE
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
ZITI W/ FRESH GARLIC SAUCE
CHICKEN MURPHY
CHICKEN MARSALA
CHICKEN VINO BLANCO
CHICKEN SORENTINO
CHICKEN ITALIANO
VEAL FRANCAISE
VEAL PICATTA
VEAL SALTIMBOCCA
SHRIMP & STEAMED VEGETABLES
SHRIMP & CHICKEN SCAMPI
STEAK & SHRIMP TERIYAKI
STEAKS, CHOPS, KABOBS
NY SHELL STEAK
Served with mushrooms, onion rings and your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
ROUMANIAN STEAK
Served with fried onions and your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
CHOPPED SIRLOIN STEAK
Served with mushroom sauce, fried onions, your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
PORK CHOPS
Served with apple sauce and your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
HAM STEAK
Hawaiian style, served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
HOUSE COMBINATION SURF & TURF
Charcoal broiled boneless NY shell steak and lobster tail with drawn butter. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
CHAR-BROILED PRIME RIB STEAK
With mushrooms, onion rings and served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
SIZZLIN TRIO FAJITA PLATTER
With shrimp, chicken and steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
THE PUTNAM CONNECTION
Charcoal broiled boneless shell steak and broiled stuffed shrimp (2). Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
CHARCOAL BROILED SLICED STEAK SANDWICH DELUXE
Served on a garlic roll with lettuce, tomato, french fries, pickle and cole slaw.
BEEF KE-BAB
Served over rice. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
CHICKEN KE-BAB
Served over rice. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
ITALIAN SPECIALTIES
VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
VEAL CUTLET
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
BREAST OF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
MUSSELS & CLAMS MARINARA OR FRA DIAVOLO
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
SHRIMP PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
SPAGHETTI W/ TOMATO SAUCE
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
LASAGNA NAPOLETANA PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
VEGETABLE LASAGNA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
BAKED MANICOTI PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
BAKED STUFFED SHELLS PARMIGIANA
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
BAKED ZITI
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
SHRIMP MARINARA OR FRA DIAVOLO
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.
CALAMARI MARINARA OR FRA DIAVOLO
Comes with your choice of soup or salad.