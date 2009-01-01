Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Putnam Diner & Restaurant

2600 Rte 22

Patterson, NY 12563

Popular Items

Hungry Man
BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
BREAST OF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Decaffeinated Tea

$1.95

Large Coffee

$3.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.20

Cappuchino

$4.75

Espresso

$3.75

Soda

$3.25

Seltzer

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

European Iced Coffee Frappe

$3.35

Double Espresso

$5.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Milk

$3.95

Juice

$3.45

Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Chamomile Tea

$2.05

English Breakfast Tea

$2.05

Green Tea

$2.05

Herbal Cinnamon Apple Tea

$2.05

Earl Grey Black Tea

$2.05

Orange Spice Black Tea

$2.05

Herbal Lemon Tea

$2.05

Herbal Peppermint Tea

$2.05

Flavored Ice Coffee

$3.95

Flavored Hot Coffee

$3.25

FROZEN DRINKS

VIRGIN FROZEN DRINKS

$7.95

3 EGG OMELETTES

Plain Omelette

$8.60

Served with home fries and toast.

American Cheese Omelette

$9.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$9.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Swiss Cheese Omelette

$9.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Mozzarella Omelette

$9.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Fresh Spinach Omelette

$9.85

Served with home fries and toast.

Western Omelette

$9.85

Ham, peppers and onions. Served with home fries and toast.

Bacon Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Ham Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Sausage Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Mushroom Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Lox & Onion Omelette

$12.85

Served with home fries and toast.

Spanish Omelette

$9.60

Peppers, mushrooms, onions and smothered with salsa on top. Served with home fries and toast.

Feta & Spinach Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Feta Cheese Omelette

$9.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Ham & American Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Ham & Swiss Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Onion & Pepper Omelette

$9.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Greek Omelette

$11.60

Tomatoes, onions and feta. Served with home fries and toast.

Mexican Omelette

$11.60

Tomatoes, chorizo and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Vegetable Omelette

$9.85

Served with home fries and toast.

Broccoli Omelette

$9.90

Served with home fries and toast.

Sliced Turkey Omelette

$10.60

Served with home fries and toast.

Fresh Country Eggs

Two Eggs

$7.60

Two Eggs w/Bacon

$9.75

Two Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon

$10.60

Two Eggs w/Ham

$9.75
Two Eggs w/Sausage

$9.75

Two Eggs / Turkey Sausage

$10.60

Two Eggs w/ Sausage Patties

$10.75

Two Eggs w/Canadian Bacon

$9.85

Two Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash

$10.85

Two Eggs w/Virginia Style Ham Steak

$15.60

Two Eggs w/Shell Steak

$18.60

Hungry Man

$11.85

Three eggs any style with bacon, ham and sausage. Served with home fries and toast.

Eggs Benedict

$12.15

Eggs Benedict W/Asparagus

$12.85

One Egg

$4.30

One Egg w/ Bacon

$5.35

One Egg w/ Turkey Bacon

$6.15

One Egg w/ Sausage

$5.35

One Egg w/ Turkey Sausage

$6.15

One Egg w/ Sausage Patties

$6.35

One Egg w/ Ham

$5.35

One Egg w/ Can. Bacon

$5.45

One Egg w/ Corned Beef Hash

$5.90

One Egg w/ VA Style Ham Steak

$12.30

One Egg w/ Shell Steak

$14.30

Cereals

Hot Oatmeal

$4.60

Cream Of Wheat

$4.60

Small Oatmeal

$2.60

Small Cream of Wheat

$2.60

Bagelry

Toasted Jumbo Bagel

$2.95

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.20

Bagel w/Lox & Onion

$9.50

Bagel All The Way

$12.45

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.75

SIDE OF LOX

$6.95

OLD FASHION BREAKFAST

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.85

Southern fried chicken smothered with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast.

Southern Fried Steak

$18.85

Southern fried steak smothered with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, home fries and toast.

Gyro Wrap

$10.15

Gyro meat and scrambled eggs in a wrap.

PANCAKE HAVEN

Pancakes

$8.60

Pancakes w/Bacon

$10.60

Pancakes w/ Turkey Bacon

$11.60

Pancakes w/Ham

$10.60

Pancakes w/Sausage

$10.60

Pancakes w/ Turkey Sausage

$11.60

Pancakes w/Canadian Bacon

$10.85

Pancakes w/Two Eggs

$9.60

Pancakes Deluxe

$11.60

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$7.60

SS PANCAKES DELUXE

$10.60

SS PANCAKES w/Bacon

$9.60

SS PANCAKES W/ TURKEY BACON

$10.60

SS PANCAKES w/Ham

$9.60

SS PANCAKES w/Sausage

$9.60

SS PANCAKES W/ TURKEY SAUSAGE

$10.60

SS PANCAKES w/Canadian Bacon

$9.85

SS PANCAKES w/Two Eggs

$8.60

Apple Pancake

$9.60

Banana Pancake

$9.60

Apple Cinnamon Walnut Pancake

$10.60

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$9.60

Blueberry Pancake

$9.60

Pumpkin Pancake

$9.95

SS Pumpkin Pancake

$8.95

SS Chocolate Chip

$7.95

SS Blueberry Pancakes

$7.95

SS BANANA

$7.95

SS Banana And Walnut

$9.60

SS APPLE

$7.95

SS APPLE CINNAMON WALNUT

$9.60

French Style Crepes

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Crepe

$13.45

Honey & Chopped Walnuts Crepe

$13.45

Raspberry Delight Crepes

$13.45

Blueberry Delight Crepes

$13.45

Cherry Delight Crepe

$13.45

Orange Marmalade Crepe

$13.45

French Toast

French Toast

$8.60

French Toast w/Bacon

$10.60

FRENCH TOAST W/ TURKEY BACON

$10.60

French Toast w/Ham

$10.60

French Toast w/Sausage

$10.60

FRENCH TOAST W/ TURKEY SAUSAGE

$10.60

French Toast w/Canadian Bacon

$10.85

French Toast w/Two Eggs

$9.60

French Toast Deluxe

$11.60

Stuffed French Toast

$12.60

SS FRENCH TOAST

$7.60

SS FRENCH TOAST W/ 2 EGGS

$8.60

SS FRENCH TOAST DELUXE

$10.35

SS French Toast w/Bacon

$9.60

SS FRENCH TOAST w/Ham

$9.60

SS FRENCH TOAST w/Sausage

$9.60

SS FRENCH TOAST w/Canadian Bacon

$10.35

CINNAMON RAISIN FRENCH TOAST

$9.60

SS CINNAMON RAISIN FRENCH TOAST

$8.60

BELGIAN WAFFLE

Waffle

$8.60

Waffle w/Bacon

$10.60

Waffle w/ turkey bacon

$10.60

Waffle w/Sausage

$10.60

Waffle w/ turkey sausage

$10.60

Waffle w/Ham

$10.60

Waffle w/Canadian Bacon

$10.85

Waffle w/Blueberries

$9.60

Waffle w/Fresh Strawberries

$11.60

Waffle w/ Bananas

$11.60

Waffle w/Ice Cream

$9.60

FROM THE BAKERY

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.80

ROLL

$2.50

TOAST

$2.20

CORN, BRAN, BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.00

DANISH

$4.20

PUMPKIN MUFFIN

$3.50

DAIRY DISHES

Cheese Blintzes (3)

$8.75

Blueberry Blintzes (3)

$8.75Out of stock

DELICIOUS SANDWICHES

Egg Sandwich

$5.40

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.75

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.70

Ham & Eggs Sandwich

$6.75

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.70

Sausage & Eggs Sandwich

$6.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.70

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.75
Canadian Bacon & Eggs Sandwich

$7.40

Egg Salad

$6.75

Egg Salad with Bacon

$7.75

Egg Salad with Cheese

$7.75

Fried Filet of Sole Sandwich

$10.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Fresh Tuna Salad with Lettuce

$9.20

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Fresh Shrimp Salad with Lettuce

$9.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Tuna with Lettuce

$8.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Salmon with Lettuce

$8.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

American Cheese

$7.10

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Imported Swiss Cheese

$7.30

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Grilled American Cheese

$7.10

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled American Cheese w/Bacon

$8.30

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled American Cheese w/Tomato

$7.70

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled American Cheese w/Ham

$8.30

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled Swiss Cheese

$7.40

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled Swiss Cheese w/Bacon

$8.60

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled Swiss Cheese w/Tomato

$8.00

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled Swiss Cheese w/Ham

$8.30

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Chicken Salad

$7.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Grilled Bacon

$7.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Grilled Ham

$7.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Meatball Wedge

$7.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Meatloaf

$7.70

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

All Beef Jumbo Hot Dog

$6.00

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Corned Beef

$10.45

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Pastrami

$10.45

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Roast Beef with Lettuce

$11.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Pot Roast with Gravy.

$11.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Virginia Style Ham w/Lettuce

$10.45

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Fresh Sliced Roast Turkey w/Lettuce

$11.25

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Roast Brisket of Beef

$11.25

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$7.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Chicken Salad with Bacon & Lettuce

$8.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Lettuce & Tomato

$7.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Ham & Swiss Cheese

$8.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Ham & American Cheese

$8.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Gyro Sandwich

$12.95

Served with tzatziki on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Balboa

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Jitter Bug

$11.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Tuna Melt Deluxe

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Chicken Melt Deluxe

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.95

Served with tzatziki on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Pork Souvlaki

$12.95

Served with tzatziki on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Philly Chicken

$13.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Philly Wrap

$13.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Reuben Deluxe

$13.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Deluxe Chicken Sensation

$13.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Served with guacamole, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Beef Quesadilla

$14.95

Served with guacamole, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Served with guacamole, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.95

Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Steak Fajita Wrap

$14.95

Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Putnam Wrap

$16.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Portobello Wrap

$13.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled Buffalo Wrap

$14.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$11.95

HOT OPEN PLATTERS

HOT OPEN TURKEY

$16.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.

HOT OPEN ROAST BEEF

$16.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.

HOT OPEN POT ROAST

$16.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.

HOT OPEN VIRGINIA HAM

$16.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.

HOT OPEN BRISKET OF BEEF

$16.95

Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a soup or a salad.

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB SANDWICHES

TURKEY CLUB

$14.25

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$14.25

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

JUMBO HAMBURGER CLUB

$14.25

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

VIRGINIA STYLE HAM CLUB

$13.25

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

EGG SALAD CLUB

$12.25

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

TUNA SALAD CLUB

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$12.75

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

TURKEY BURGER CLUB

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

SHRIMP SALAD CLUB

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST CLUB

$14.25

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

BLT CLUB

$12.95

Comes with pickle, cole slaw and french fries.

BURGER CORNER

BEEFBURGER

$9.45

Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.

CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.

BEEFBURGER DELUXE

$11.45

Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$11.95

Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$11.60

Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.

BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$13.60

Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

CALI BEEF BURGER

$12.25

Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo on the side and french fries.

CALI BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.75

Topped with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo on the side and french fries.

TWIN BEEFBURGER

$12.25

Two burgers, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.

TWIN CHEESEBURGER

$12.75

Two burgers topped with your choice of cheese, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw.

TWIN BEEFBURGER DELUXE

$14.25

Two burgers, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

TWIN CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$14.75

Two burgers topped with your choice of cheese, comes with a side of pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

CHILLI BURGER

$11.25

Served with a side of chilli. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

CHILLI BURGER DELUXE

$13.25

Served with a side of chilli. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

PIZZA BURGER

$10.45

Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce.

PIZZA BURGER DELUXE

$12.45

Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

CAJUN BURGER W/ CHEDDAR

$11.25

Pattie seasoned with cajun spice, topped with cheddar cheese. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

CAJUN BURGER DELUXE

$13.25

Pattie seasoned with cajun spice, topped with cheddar cheese. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

VEGGIE PATTIE BURGER

$9.45

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

VEGGIE BURGER DELUXE

$11.45

Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

TURKEY BURGER

$9.25

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

TURKEY BURGER DELUXE

$11.25

Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

CHICKEN BURGER

$10.25

Grilled chicken served on a bun. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

CHICKEN BURGER DELUXE

$12.25

Grilled chicken served on a bun. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

BISON BURGER

$11.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

BISON BURGER DELUXE

$13.95

Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

TEXAS BURGER

$11.95

Topped with 2 eggs any style. Comes with pickle and cole slaw.

TEXAS BURGER DELUXE

$13.95

Topped with 2 eggs any style. Comes with pickle and cole slaw. Deluxe comes with lettuce, tomato and french fries.

PUTNAM DIET DELIGHT

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad W/Chicken

$13.95

Caesar Salad W/Beef

$16.95

Caesar Salad W/Shrimp

$16.95

Spinach Salad

$10.25

Spinach Salad W/Chicken

$13.95

Spinach Salad W/Beef

$16.95

Spinach Salad W/Shrimp

$16.95

Sliced White Turkey

$12.70

With lettuce, tomato wedge and cottage cheese.

Grilled Chicken

$12.70

With lettuce, tomato wedge and cottage cheese.

Deluxe Fruit Bowl

$10.95

Fruit salad with cottage cheese and jello.

Diet Chopped Steak

$13.70

With cottage cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Broiled Hamburger Pattie,

$11.70

With a peach half and cottage cheese.

Cantaloupe

$7.95

With a scoop of cottage cheese.

Santa Fe Fajita Salad

$13.95

Served with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, nachos, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. With salsa, sour cream and guacamole on the side.

COLD SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$13.95

A combination of mixed greens, Julienne of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, american and swiss cheese.

GREEK SALAD

$12.95

Greens topped with pepperoncini, stuffed grape leaves, feta, oregano and black olives. Served with Greek dressing on the side.

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$9.25

DELIGHTFUL TOSSED SALAD

$8.25

TOSSED SALAD (SMALL)

$6.25

APPLE JACK SALAD

$14.95

Field mixed greens, fresh apple cubes, walnuts, topped with marinated grilled chicken.

COBB SALAD

$14.95

Field mixed greens, topped with pico de gallo, crumbled bleu cheese and marinated grilled chicken. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

TACO SALAD W CHICKEN

$14.95

Field mixed greens, sliced jalapeno peppers, shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with marinated grilled chicken and served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side.

TACO SALAD W STEAK

$14.95

Field mixed greens, sliced jalapeno peppers, shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with sliced steak tips and served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side.

TUSCAN SALAD

$14.75

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and sliced avocado over salad greens.

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

$12.95

Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, feta cheese, virgin olive oil and oregano. Served with a side of pita bread.

PUTNAM SALAD DELIGHT

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, feta cheese and dried cranberries. Served with balsamic dressing on the side.

Chicken Salad Platter

$11.70

Chopped Egg Salad Platter.

$10.70

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.95

Fresh Shrimp Salad Platter

$12.95

Ladies Delight W/Chicken Salad

$11.70

Ladies Delight W/Egg Salad

$11.70

Ladies Delight W/Fresh Tuna

$12.70

Ladies Delight W/Shrimp Salad

$12.70

Salmon Platter

$12.95

Tuna Platter

$12.95

STARTERS & SNACKS

Nachos Supreme

$12.70

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.45

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.45

Buffalo Wings (10)

$12.45

BBQ Wings

$12.45

Chicken Wings (8)

Fresh Shrimp Cocktail (5)

Fresh Shrimp Cocktail (5)

$12.70

Stuffed Mushrooms (3) APP

$10.45

Stuffed Clams (4) APPETIZER

$11.45

Breaded Chicken Fingers

$12.45

Chicken Nuggets APP

$10.45

Potato Skins

$10.45

Shrimp Basket

$12.70

Fried Clams Appetizer

$10.45

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$10.45

Shrimp Scampi (5) APP

$12.70

Fried Calamari APP

$11.70

Fried Clam Combo

$13.95

Snack Combo

$15.75

Zuchinni Sticks

$10.45

Steamed Clams

$13.95

FRESH SEAFOOD

Broiled Tilapia

$19.95

Broiled Filet Of Sole,

Broiled Stuffed Filet Of Sole,

$22.95

Broiled Stuffed Rainbow Trout,

$20.95

Broiled Stuffed Trout Florentine

$20.95

Broiled Boneless Rainbow Trout

$17.95

Combination Broiled Seafood Platter:

$34.95

Broiled Scallops,

$22.95

Broiled Stuffed Clams

$18.95

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$23.95

Broiled Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

$24.95

Broiled Filet Of Boston Scrod

$19.95

Broiled Salmon

$22.95

Swordfish Steak

$21.95

Fried Tilapia.

$19.95

Fried Scallops

$21.95

Fried Shrimp

$22.95

Fried Filet Of Sole

$19.95

Fried Clam Strips

$16.95

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Combo Fried Seafood Platter:

$24.95

OLD FASHIONED SPECIALS

Roast Brisket Of Beef

$17.95

Young Roast Turkey

$19.95

Half Roast Spring Chicken

$17.95

Half Honey Dipped Fried Chicken

$16.95

Yankee Pot Roast

$20.95

Roast Leg Of Lamb

$21.95

Hickory Virginia Style Ham

$16.95
Baked Meatloaf

Baked Meatloaf

$16.95

Roast Stuffed Duckling

$17.95

Baby Beef Liver

$15.95

FROM THE KETTLE

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.20
Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.20
French onion Soup

$6.20

Cup Chili

$6.20

Bowl Chili

$7.20

w/ Bread

$1.75

Large Soup 32oz

$10.00

GREEK HOUSE SPECIALS

Greek Chicken

$18.95

Baked Moussaka

$17.95

Greek Spinach Pie

$16.95

Pastichio

$17.95

Shrimp Santorin

$23.95

Greek Deluxe Platter

$20.95

PANINIS

#1 Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Oven roasted eggplant, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#2 Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.95

Marinated chicken breast, with choice of cheese, roasted peppers and grilled onions. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#3 Monte Cristo

$15.95

Layers of ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#4 BBQ Chicken Breast

$15.95

BBQ Chicken breast with Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#5 Roast Turkey w/ Bacon

$15.95

Roast turkey with bacon, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#6 Roast Turkey

$15.95

Roast turkey with swiss cheese, tomato & roasted peppers, and Russian dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#7 Corned Beef

$15.95

Corned beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#7 Pastrami

$15.95

Pastrami with swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#8 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.95

Breaded chicken breast with ham, swiss cheese, Portobello mushroom and Russian dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#9 Chicken Breast

$15.95

Sliced chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#10 Philly Steak

$15.95

Philly steak with roasted peppers, grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#11 Vegetarian

$14.95

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese and balsamic dressing on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#12 Egg Omelette

$14.95

Egg omelette with ham, swiss cheese, peppers and onions. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#13 Sliced Romanian Steak

$16.95

Sliced roumanian steak with portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, roasted peppers and balsamic vinaigrette dressing or honey mustard on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

#14 Sliced Brisket

$15.95

Sliced brisket of beef with swiss cheese, grilled onions and au jus on the side. Served with sweet potato, pickle and cole slaw.

SAUTEE MENU

PENNE A LA VODKA

$17.95

FETTUCCINI CARBONARA

$17.95

CAVATELLI W/ CHICKEN

$20.95

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$20.95

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$20.95

SAUTEED STEAK TIPS

$23.95

VEAL CORDON BLEU

$22.95

BLACKENED NY STEAK

$28.95

TRIO FRANCAISE

$25.95

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$32.95

SEAFOOD ROYALE

$47.95

ZUPPA DE PESCE

$39.95

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$20.95

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$17.95

ZITI W/ FRESH GARLIC SAUCE

$17.95

CHICKEN MURPHY

$20.95

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.95

CHICKEN VINO BLANCO

$20.95

CHICKEN SORENTINO

$20.95

CHICKEN ITALIANO

$20.95

VEAL FRANCAISE

$22.95

VEAL PICATTA

$22.95

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$23.95

SHRIMP & STEAMED VEGETABLES

$23.95

SHRIMP & CHICKEN SCAMPI

$24.95

STEAK & SHRIMP TERIYAKI

$27.95

STEAKS, CHOPS, KABOBS

NY SHELL STEAK

$26.95

Served with mushrooms, onion rings and your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

ROUMANIAN STEAK

$25.95

Served with fried onions and your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

CHOPPED SIRLOIN STEAK

$16.95

Served with mushroom sauce, fried onions, your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

PORK CHOPS

$21.95

Served with apple sauce and your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

HAM STEAK

$17.95

Hawaiian style, served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

HOUSE COMBINATION SURF & TURF

$36.95

Charcoal broiled boneless NY shell steak and lobster tail with drawn butter. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

CHAR-BROILED PRIME RIB STEAK

$29.95

With mushrooms, onion rings and served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SIZZLIN TRIO FAJITA PLATTER

$24.95

With shrimp, chicken and steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

THE PUTNAM CONNECTION

$34.95

Charcoal broiled boneless shell steak and broiled stuffed shrimp (2). Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

CHARCOAL BROILED SLICED STEAK SANDWICH DELUXE

$18.95

Served on a garlic roll with lettuce, tomato, french fries, pickle and cole slaw.

BEEF KE-BAB

$23.95

Served over rice. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

CHICKEN KE-BAB

$22.95

Served over rice. Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

ITALIAN SPECIALTIES

VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA

$20.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

VEAL CUTLET

$19.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

BREAST OF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$18.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

MUSSELS & CLAMS MARINARA OR FRA DIAVOLO

$20.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$23.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$22.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SPAGHETTI W/ TOMATO SAUCE

$13.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS

$16.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

LASAGNA NAPOLETANA PARMIGIANA

$18.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$16.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

BAKED MANICOTI PARMIGIANA

$15.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

BAKED STUFFED SHELLS PARMIGIANA

$15.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

BAKED ZITI

$15.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SHRIMP MARINARA OR FRA DIAVOLO

$22.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

CALAMARI MARINARA OR FRA DIAVOLO

$20.95

Comes with your choice of soup or salad.

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE OF BACON

$5.20

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$5.20

SIDE OF HAM

$5.20

CORNED BEEF HASH

$7.20

CANADIAN BACON

$5.75

SIDE OF TURKEY BACON

$5.05

SIDE OF TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.05

ONE EGG

$2.25

TWO EGGS

$2.95

HOME FRIES

$4.20

SIDE OF VEGGIES

$3.75

SIDE OF MASH

$3.45

CREAMY COLE SLAW

$2.75

POTATO SALAD

$3.45

BAKED POTATO

$2.15

LG FRENCH FRIES

$5.45

SM FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

DISCO FRIES

$7.45

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.45

ONION RINGS

$7.45

CURLY SPICY FRIES

$7.45

MUSHROOMS

$3.20

TOAST

$2.20

PITA BREAD

$1.75

FETA CHEESE

$3.45

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.25

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.65

GRILLED ONIONS

$1.00

GREEN PEPPERS