Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe
3800 HWY165 N. SUITE P
PINEVILLE, LA 71360
Popular Items
Quebs Kickers
Kickin' Cajun Fries
A plate of crispy battered fries, topped with Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and green onions
Crab Cakes
Fried Louisiana crab meat topped with Chef John's house sauce and buttery claw meat.
Chicken Cracklins
Crispy Thigh Skin seasoned to perfection. Just enough meat for the ultimate flavor, 1/2 Lb. Serving
8 oz Crawfish, Crab & Corn Bisque
Crawfish tails and crab meat in our Maque Choux, finished with cream and Chef John's seasonings.
24 oz Crawfish, Crab & Corn Bisque
Crawfish tails and crab meat in our Maque Choux, finished with cream and Chef John's seasonings.
8 oz. Chicken Gumbo
***"Award Winning"*** Chef John's Southern Style Chicken & Sausage Gumbo seasoned & flavored with his own smoked sausage & spices!
24 oz. Chicken Gumbo
***"Award Winning"*** Chef John's Southern Style Prized Gumbo seasoned & flavored with his won smoked sausage & spices
8 oz. Seafood Gumbo
Chef John's "Award Winning" Gumbo Combined with Louisiana Blue Crab meat, Gulf Shrimp and Louisiana crawfish.
24 oz. Seafood Gumbo
Chef John's "Award Winning" gumbo combined with Louisiana Blue Crab meat, Gulf shrimp and Louisiana crawfish.
Fried Calamari
A Cajun twist on a Mediterranean classic, deep fried and served with house sauce.
Seafood Balls
Combination of crab meat and Gulf shrimp breaded and deep-fried. Served with our house sauce.
Chef John Signature Dishes
Chicken N Grits
Catfish Etouffee
Voodoo Mambo
Chef John's fresh made Tasso, & Andouille Sausage sautéed with jumbo Gulf Shrimp layered with cherry tomatoes, black olives, green onions Combined with heavy cream & placed on top of Chef Amillio's homemade pasta.
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Gulf shrimp, butter-garlic wine sauce, and angel hair pasta topped with parmesan cheese.
Stuffed Portobello
Two portobella mushrooms stuffed with our crab and shrimp au gratin, then topped with melted cheese.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken laid on top of our fresh-made pasta with cream sauce.
Blackened Fish Pasta
Choose a fillet of Flounder or Mahi Mahi, blackened & seared served on a bed of fresh pasta.
Creole Shrimp & Grits
We start with fresh Gulf Shrimp & Cajun Tasso, sautéed in butter then lightly simmered with green onions finished with cherry tomatoes for that delicate Creole Louisiana Burst of Flavor, then poured over our signature grits, served with Texas toast
Quebedeauxs 7seas
Chef Antonio's seasoned and seared Mahi-Mahi smothered in crawfish etouffee and served over creamy grits.
Stuffed Snapper
Deep water snapper, stuffed with Chef John's crabmeast/shrimp stuffing. Served with sauteed vegetables and a stuffed potato. Choice of sauce: Beurre Blanc ($3) or Crawfish Etouffee ($6).
Rajun Cajun
10oz fillet of Mahi Mahi or Snapper, seared then topped with Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee paired with sautéed vegetables and a stuffed potato.
Crawfish Fettuccine
Chef John's Secret to a Louisiana Favorite, Creamy & delicious Louisiana Crawfish with Fresh Pasta
Shrimp Fettuccine
Homemade pasta combined with shrimp etouffee, heavy cream and Gulf shrimp.
Seafood Au Gratin
Shrimp and crabmeat baked in a smooth "silky" buttery dish with Chef John's secret spices.
Crawfish Deuce
**Award Winning** Crawfish Etouffee on Top of Louisiana rice & finished with crispy fried Crawfish Tails
Fish Quebedeaux
A pile of Fried Catfish topped with Crawfish Etouffee, served with our signature sautéed vegetables and a stuffed potato.
Portobello Pasta
Fettucine pasta with portobello mushrooms in a cream sauce.
Crawfish & Grits
Our creamy Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee seasoned with Chef John's Cajun Seasoning served with Texas toast
Chicken Fettucine
Our homemade fettucine blended with our seasonings in a rich cream sauce.
Steaks
Prime Ribb!
Slow-roasted to maximize Chef John's ultimate seasoning and tenderness. Ask for extra cook time. Grilled or blackened no extra charge. (Friday & Saturday ONLY).
Surf & Turf
14oz Ribeye aged to perfection, seared in Italian olive oil, then finished on our Radiant Grill. Paired with jumbo Gulf Shrimp, our signature sautéed vegetables & stuffed potato.
Ribeye 14oz
Aged, fork tender, juicy and seasoned to perfection served with sautéed vegetables and a Stuffed Potato!
10oz Sirloin
Aged and Seared and Grilled served with veggies and a stuff potato.
Sirloin Medallions
Our Choice Cut Sirloin (3 Medallions) paired with our fresh made cream pasta
Couchon Chops
Two choice-cut, bone-in chops grilled or fried with sauteed veggies and a stuffed potato.
Tbone
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheese and Croutons
Bayou Boogaloo Salad
Mixed Greens, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Tasso, Cajun Seasoning, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheese, Black Olives, and Croutons
Southern Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens, Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp, Cajun Seasoning, Tasso, Bacon, Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Croutons
Sweet Magnolias Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Craisins, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheese, and Croutons
Side Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and croutons.
Steak Salad large
Our aged beef layed upon a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons.
Steak Salad Small
Our aged beef layed upon a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons.
Juicy Jumbo Burgers
Redneck Burger
Smoked Bacon, Pepper jack cheese, an Over easy egg then topped with Onion Rings....."This one has it all"
Eddie Burger
Patty with grilled onions, bacon, both cheddar and pepper jack cheese top with our special seasoned fries in-between two Kaiser Buns.
Dreka Burger
Patty topped with grilled onions, fried jalapenos, bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, and bacon.
Cajun Burger
A SPICY Cajun Patty with fresh smoked Tasso and Grilled onions.
"Bon Temps" Poulet
Farm Raised Chicken, topped with Cajun Tasso, Grilled Onions, Cajun Spices finished with Honey Mustard & lettuce
House Burger
Patty dressed with house sauce, lettuce and pickles.
Old Fashion Burger
A throwback burger with mustard, pickle, lettuce, and grilled onions.
Big Boy Grilled Cheese
Select Chedder Cheese Melted to perfection, oooozing over texas toast served with Crispy cajun fries
Prime Rib Poboy
Chef John's ultimate seasoned prime rib with our prime rib sauce and lettuce.
Shrimp Poboy
Deep fried or sauteed Gulf shrimp dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.
Catfish Poboy
Deep fried or sauteed catfish dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.
Chicken Poboy
cajun fried chicken or sauteed, with our house sauce and shredded lettuce.
Crabcake Poboy
Louisiana crab cakes inside our french bread dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.
Crawfish Poboy
Louisiana crawfish tails seasoned, deep fried, and dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.
Catfish Etoufee Poboy
Etouffee poured over our crispy catfish, served with lettuce.
Swamp Burger
Central Louisiana's Biggest Burger! Comes with two beef patties any way you want it. Toppings available: House Sauce, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, Pepperjack cheese, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, egg, onion rings, fries, bbq sauce, fried jalapeno chips, Bacon and tasso available at extra charge.
Couchon Burger
Pork chop bone-in grilled or deep-fried and dressed with house sauce, lettuce and provolone cheese.
Seafood
Seafood Platter
Crawfish Balls (2) Gator Balls (2) Catfish (4) Jumbo Fried Shrimp (5) Hushpuppies (2) Crispy Battered Fries and a Cup of Gumbo *No Substitutions*
Combo Platter
This Large Platter comes with 4 Large pieces of Louisiana Catfish & 6 Freshly Caught Shrimp From the Gulf With 2 Hushpuppies & Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries *No Substitutions*
Grilled Shrimp And Fish Combo
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp and four catfish strips served with a stuffed potato and sauteed vegetables.
LG>Catfish Platter
This Large platter Comes with 6 Large Pieces of Louisiana Catfish & also comes with 2 Hushpuppies & Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries *No Substitutions*
SM>Catfish Platter
Four fried catfish strips served with fries and hushpuppies.
LG>Shrimp Platter
This Large Platter comes with 12 Freshly Caught Shrimp From the Gulf & also comes with 2 Hushpuppies & Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries *No Substitutions*
SM>Shrimp Platter
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp served with fries and hushpuppies.
Crafted Desserts
Turtle Cheesecake
New York cheesecake topped with chocolate, caramel, and whipped topping.
Bread Pudding
A Louisiana favorite: Served warm and topped with ice cream, whipped topping, Caribbean Rum Lemon sauce then finished with Chef John's Foster Dust.
Oo-la-la Brownie
Large portion of homemade brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream and finished with Chef John's Foster Dust.
Cheese Cake
New York Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Sauce and whipped topping.
Berry Cheesecake
Chef John's signature mixed berries blended into a Grand Marnier French Coulis sauce and drizzled over New York style cheesecake, then finished with whipped topping.
Turtle Brownie
Large portion of homemade brownie topped with ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate and caramel.
Mardi Gras Bread Pudding
Our Southern bread pudding topped with our creamy vanilla sauce layered with Mardi Gras sugar sprinkles.
Scoop Of Ice Cream
White Choc Rasberry Cheesecake
Kid's Menu
Jr. Burger
Jr. patty, house dressing, lettuce and pickles. Add cheese: $1.00
Jr. Grilled Cheese
Select American Cheddar Cheese with melted butter.
Kid Chicken Strips
Two large chicken strips served with fries.
Jr. Catfish Platter
2 Strips of Fried Louisiana Catfish Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries
Kid Fried Shrimp
Four fried jumbo shrimp served with fries.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
