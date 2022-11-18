Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3800 HWY165 N. SUITE P

PINEVILLE, LA 71360

Popular Items

24 oz. Chicken Gumbo
Chicken Cracklins
Crab Cakes

Quebs Kickers

Kickin' Cajun Fries

Kickin' Cajun Fries

$12.00

A plate of crispy battered fries, topped with Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and green onions

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$12.00

Fried Louisiana crab meat topped with Chef John's house sauce and buttery claw meat.

Chicken Cracklins

Chicken Cracklins

$10.00

Crispy Thigh Skin seasoned to perfection. Just enough meat for the ultimate flavor, 1/2 Lb. Serving

8 oz Crawfish, Crab & Corn Bisque

$9.00

Crawfish tails and crab meat in our Maque Choux, finished with cream and Chef John's seasonings.

24 oz Crawfish, Crab & Corn Bisque

$12.00

Crawfish tails and crab meat in our Maque Choux, finished with cream and Chef John's seasonings.

8 oz. Chicken Gumbo

8 oz. Chicken Gumbo

$5.00

***"Award Winning"*** Chef John's Southern Style Chicken & Sausage Gumbo seasoned & flavored with his own smoked sausage & spices!

24 oz. Chicken Gumbo

24 oz. Chicken Gumbo

$10.00

***"Award Winning"*** Chef John's Southern Style Prized Gumbo seasoned & flavored with his won smoked sausage & spices

8 oz. Seafood Gumbo

8 oz. Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Chef John's "Award Winning" Gumbo Combined with Louisiana Blue Crab meat, Gulf Shrimp and Louisiana crawfish.

24 oz. Seafood Gumbo

24 oz. Seafood Gumbo

$12.00

Chef John's "Award Winning" gumbo combined with Louisiana Blue Crab meat, Gulf shrimp and Louisiana crawfish.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00

A Cajun twist on a Mediterranean classic, deep fried and served with house sauce.

Seafood Balls

$11.00

Combination of crab meat and Gulf shrimp breaded and deep-fried. Served with our house sauce.

Chef John Signature Dishes

Chicken N Grits

$17.99

Catfish Etouffee

$17.99
Voodoo Mambo

Voodoo Mambo

$22.00

Chef John's fresh made Tasso, & Andouille Sausage sautéed with jumbo Gulf Shrimp layered with cherry tomatoes, black olives, green onions Combined with heavy cream & placed on top of Chef Amillio's homemade pasta.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.00

Gulf shrimp, butter-garlic wine sauce, and angel hair pasta topped with parmesan cheese.

Stuffed Portobello

Stuffed Portobello

$18.00

Two portobella mushrooms stuffed with our crab and shrimp au gratin, then topped with melted cheese.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Blackened chicken laid on top of our fresh-made pasta with cream sauce.

Blackened Fish Pasta

Blackened Fish Pasta

$22.00

Choose a fillet of Flounder or Mahi Mahi, blackened & seared served on a bed of fresh pasta.

Creole Shrimp & Grits

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

We start with fresh Gulf Shrimp & Cajun Tasso, sautéed in butter then lightly simmered with green onions finished with cherry tomatoes for that delicate Creole Louisiana Burst of Flavor, then poured over our signature grits, served with Texas toast

Quebedeauxs 7seas

Quebedeauxs 7seas

$22.00

Chef Antonio's seasoned and seared Mahi-Mahi smothered in crawfish etouffee and served over creamy grits.

Stuffed Snapper

$22.00

Deep water snapper, stuffed with Chef John's crabmeast/shrimp stuffing. Served with sauteed vegetables and a stuffed potato. Choice of sauce: Beurre Blanc ($3) or Crawfish Etouffee ($6).

Rajun Cajun

Rajun Cajun

$22.00

10oz fillet of Mahi Mahi or Snapper, seared then topped with Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee paired with sautéed vegetables and a stuffed potato.

Crawfish Fettuccine

Crawfish Fettuccine

$20.00

Chef John's Secret to a Louisiana Favorite, Creamy & delicious Louisiana Crawfish with Fresh Pasta

Shrimp Fettuccine

Shrimp Fettuccine

$20.00

Homemade pasta combined with shrimp etouffee, heavy cream and Gulf shrimp.

Seafood Au Gratin

Seafood Au Gratin

$20.00

Shrimp and crabmeat baked in a smooth "silky" buttery dish with Chef John's secret spices.

Crawfish Deuce

Crawfish Deuce

$20.00

**Award Winning** Crawfish Etouffee on Top of Louisiana rice & finished with crispy fried Crawfish Tails

Fish Quebedeaux

Fish Quebedeaux

$23.00

A pile of Fried Catfish topped with Crawfish Etouffee, served with our signature sautéed vegetables and a stuffed potato.

Portobello Pasta

Portobello Pasta

$12.00

Fettucine pasta with portobello mushrooms in a cream sauce.

Crawfish & Grits

Crawfish & Grits

$23.00

Our creamy Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee seasoned with Chef John's Cajun Seasoning served with Texas toast

Chicken Fettucine

$20.00

Our homemade fettucine blended with our seasonings in a rich cream sauce.

Steaks

Prime Ribb!

Prime Ribb!

$21.99Out of stock

Slow-roasted to maximize Chef John's ultimate seasoning and tenderness. Ask for extra cook time. Grilled or blackened no extra charge. (Friday & Saturday ONLY).

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$29.00

14oz Ribeye aged to perfection, seared in Italian olive oil, then finished on our Radiant Grill. Paired with jumbo Gulf Shrimp, our signature sautéed vegetables & stuffed potato.

Ribeye 14oz

Ribeye 14oz

$22.00

Aged, fork tender, juicy and seasoned to perfection served with sautéed vegetables and a Stuffed Potato!

10oz Sirloin

$17.00

Aged and Seared and Grilled served with veggies and a stuff potato.

Sirloin Medallions

$18.00

Our Choice Cut Sirloin (3 Medallions) paired with our fresh made cream pasta

Couchon Chops

$20.00

Two choice-cut, bone-in chops grilled or fried with sauteed veggies and a stuffed potato.

Tbone

$20.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00+

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheese and Croutons

Bayou Boogaloo Salad

Bayou Boogaloo Salad

$16.00+

Mixed Greens, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Tasso, Cajun Seasoning, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheese, Black Olives, and Croutons

Southern Shrimp Salad

Southern Shrimp Salad

$16.00+

Mixed Greens, Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp, Cajun Seasoning, Tasso, Bacon, Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Croutons

Sweet Magnolias Grilled Chicken Salad

Sweet Magnolias Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Pecans, Craisins, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheese, and Croutons

Side Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and croutons.

Steak Salad large

$14.00

Our aged beef layed upon a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons.

Steak Salad Small

$9.00

Our aged beef layed upon a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons.

Juicy Jumbo Burgers

Redneck Burger

Redneck Burger

$12.00

Smoked Bacon, Pepper jack cheese, an Over easy egg then topped with Onion Rings....."This one has it all"

Eddie Burger

Eddie Burger

$11.00

Patty with grilled onions, bacon, both cheddar and pepper jack cheese top with our special seasoned fries in-between two Kaiser Buns.

Dreka Burger

Dreka Burger

$11.00

Patty topped with grilled onions, fried jalapenos, bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, and bacon.

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$10.00

A SPICY Cajun Patty with fresh smoked Tasso and Grilled onions.

"Bon Temps" Poulet

$10.00

Farm Raised Chicken, topped with Cajun Tasso, Grilled Onions, Cajun Spices finished with Honey Mustard & lettuce

House Burger

House Burger

$10.00

Patty dressed with house sauce, lettuce and pickles.

Old Fashion Burger

Old Fashion Burger

$10.00

A throwback burger with mustard, pickle, lettuce, and grilled onions.

Big Boy Grilled Cheese

Big Boy Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Select Chedder Cheese Melted to perfection, oooozing over texas toast served with Crispy cajun fries

Prime Rib Poboy

Prime Rib Poboy

$14.00Out of stock

Chef John's ultimate seasoned prime rib with our prime rib sauce and lettuce.

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Deep fried or sauteed Gulf shrimp dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.

Catfish Poboy

Catfish Poboy

$13.00

Deep fried or sauteed catfish dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.

Chicken Poboy

Chicken Poboy

$13.00

cajun fried chicken or sauteed, with our house sauce and shredded lettuce.

Crabcake Poboy

$14.00

Louisiana crab cakes inside our french bread dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.

Crawfish Poboy

Crawfish Poboy

$14.00

Louisiana crawfish tails seasoned, deep fried, and dressed with house sauce and shredded lettuce.

Catfish Etoufee Poboy

Catfish Etoufee Poboy

$14.00

Etouffee poured over our crispy catfish, served with lettuce.

Swamp Burger

Swamp Burger

$15.00

Central Louisiana's Biggest Burger! Comes with two beef patties any way you want it. Toppings available: House Sauce, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, Pepperjack cheese, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, egg, onion rings, fries, bbq sauce, fried jalapeno chips, Bacon and tasso available at extra charge.

Couchon Burger

$10.00

Pork chop bone-in grilled or deep-fried and dressed with house sauce, lettuce and provolone cheese.

Seafood

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$32.00

Crawfish Balls (2) Gator Balls (2) Catfish (4) Jumbo Fried Shrimp (5) Hushpuppies (2) Crispy Battered Fries and a Cup of Gumbo *No Substitutions*

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$25.00

This Large Platter comes with 4 Large pieces of Louisiana Catfish & 6 Freshly Caught Shrimp From the Gulf With 2 Hushpuppies & Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries *No Substitutions*

Grilled Shrimp And Fish Combo

$25.00

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp and four catfish strips served with a stuffed potato and sauteed vegetables.

LG>Catfish Platter

LG>Catfish Platter

$24.00

This Large platter Comes with 6 Large Pieces of Louisiana Catfish & also comes with 2 Hushpuppies & Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries *No Substitutions*

SM>Catfish Platter

SM>Catfish Platter

$16.00

Four fried catfish strips served with fries and hushpuppies.

LG>Shrimp Platter

$20.00

This Large Platter comes with 12 Freshly Caught Shrimp From the Gulf & also comes with 2 Hushpuppies & Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries *No Substitutions*

SM>Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Six jumbo Gulf shrimp served with fries and hushpuppies.

Crafted Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

New York cheesecake topped with chocolate, caramel, and whipped topping.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

A Louisiana favorite: Served warm and topped with ice cream, whipped topping, Caribbean Rum Lemon sauce then finished with Chef John's Foster Dust.

Oo-la-la Brownie

$9.00

Large portion of homemade brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream and finished with Chef John's Foster Dust.

Cheese Cake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Sauce and whipped topping.

Berry Cheesecake

$9.00

Chef John's signature mixed berries blended into a Grand Marnier French Coulis sauce and drizzled over New York style cheesecake, then finished with whipped topping.

Turtle Brownie

$10.00

Large portion of homemade brownie topped with ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate and caramel.

Mardi Gras Bread Pudding

Mardi Gras Bread Pudding

$9.00

Our Southern bread pudding topped with our creamy vanilla sauce layered with Mardi Gras sugar sprinkles.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

White Choc Rasberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Jr. Burger

Jr. Burger

$8.00

Jr. patty, house dressing, lettuce and pickles. Add cheese: $1.00

Jr. Grilled Cheese

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Select American Cheddar Cheese with melted butter.

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.00

Two large chicken strips served with fries.

Jr. Catfish Platter

$8.00

2 Strips of Fried Louisiana Catfish Our Perfectly cooked Cajun Fries

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Four fried jumbo shrimp served with fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3800 HWY165 N. SUITE P, PINEVILLE, LA 71360

Directions

Gallery
Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe image

