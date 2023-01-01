Pineville restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineville restaurants

Pineville restaurants
  Pineville

Seafood
Seafood
Burgers
Burgers
Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe

 

Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe

3800 HWY165 N. SUITE P, PINEVILLE

Crawfish Fettuccine$20.00
Chef John's Secret to a Louisiana Favorite, Creamy & delicious Louisiana Crawfish with Fresh Pasta
Southern Shrimp Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp, Cajun Seasoning, Tasso, Bacon, Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Croutons
Creole Shrimp & Grits$20.00
We start with fresh Gulf Shrimp & Cajun Tasso, sautéed in butter then lightly simmered with green onions finished with cherry tomatoes for that delicate Creole Louisiana Burst of Flavor, then poured over our signature grits, served with Texas toast
Po-Boy Express - Pineville

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Po-Boy Express - Pineville

1323 MILITARY HWY, PINEVILLE

FRENCH FRIES$2.99
CATFISH BASKET$16.99
RAJUN CAJUN PO'BOY$11.99
Main pic

 

Jim Deggys - 3497 LA 28 East

3497 LA 28 East, Pineville

