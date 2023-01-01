Pineville restaurants you'll love
Quebedeaux's Cajun Cafe
3800 HWY165 N. SUITE P, PINEVILLE
Popular items
Crawfish Fettuccine
$20.00
Chef John's Secret to a Louisiana Favorite, Creamy & delicious Louisiana Crawfish with Fresh Pasta
Southern Shrimp Salad
$15.00
Mixed Greens, Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp, Cajun Seasoning, Tasso, Bacon, Cheese, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Croutons
Creole Shrimp & Grits
$20.00
We start with fresh Gulf Shrimp & Cajun Tasso, sautéed in butter then lightly simmered with green onions finished with cherry tomatoes for that delicate Creole Louisiana Burst of Flavor, then poured over our signature grits, served with Texas toast
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Po-Boy Express - Pineville
1323 MILITARY HWY, PINEVILLE
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES
$2.99
CATFISH BASKET
$16.99
RAJUN CAJUN PO'BOY
$11.99