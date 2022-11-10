Queso's Burlington imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Queso's Mexican Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

321 N Roosevelt Ave

Burlington, IA 52601

Popular Items

Arroz con Pollo (ACP)
Large Queso Dip
Chimichanga

Soft Drinks

Water

Coca Cola (Original Taste)

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta (Orange)

$3.00

Barg's Root Beer

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Horchata

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kid's (Non-Combo)

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola Mexican Bottle

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Mango Jarritos

$3.00

Tarmindo Jarritos

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.00

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Watermelon Jarritos

$3.00

Guava Jarritos

$3.00

Dessert Drinks

Mazapan Martini

$7.00

Aztec Coffee

$8.00

Chocolate-Tini

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Pacífico

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

XX Lager

$4.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Tangy Lemon Lime Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)

$3.00

Strawbery Guava Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)

$3.00

Tropical Pineapple Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)

$3.00

Tropical Mango Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)

$3.00

STARTERS

Small House Salsa (Chips)

$2.50

Large House Salsa (Chips)

$4.25

Trio Appetizer

$12.00
Small Queso Dip

Small Queso Dip

$5.00
Large Queso Dip

Large Queso Dip

$8.00
Guacamole Molcajete

Guacamole Molcajete

$5.00+

Fresh avocado, fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, cilantro & queso cotija

Quesos Nachos

Quesos Nachos

$10.00

Crispy corn tortillas chips, refried pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, shredded cheese & queso sauce.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Roasted poblano strips and sauteed onions, chorizo & queso oaxaca. Served with fresh housemade corn tortillas.

Chori-Papas

$11.00
Esquites (Street Corn)

Esquites (Street Corn)

$8.00

Roasted corn, crema, mayonnaise, queso cotija, lime juice & chili powder.

Duros (Wagon Wheels)

$3.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp and white fish cooked in lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber & fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers or tostadas.

Avocado Salsa

Avocado Salsa

$10.00

Fresh diced avocado, fresh lime juice, mango pico de gallo, cilantro & queso cotija. Comes with a bit of tequila to pour on top.

Flour Chips

$3.00

SOUP & SALADS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken broth, tinga, chile pasilla, gresh avocado, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, queso fresco & crema

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl, whole black beans, corn, romaine lettuce, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, onions, tomato & queso fresco

Cilantro Vinaigrette Cobb Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

SPECIALTIES

Queso's Parrillada

$55.00
Queso's Molcajete

Queso's Molcajete

$25.00

Grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, chorizo, bell pepper, onions, tomato & grilled queso fresco. Served with homemade style corn tortillas and your choice of 2 made-from-scratch sides.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$20.00

Arrachera (USDA choice inside skirt), sautéed onions & chiles toreados, grilled queso fresco. Served with homemade style corn tortillas, refried pinto beans & mexican rice

Queso's Pasta

Queso's Pasta

$11.00

Penne pasta, red and yellow bell peppers, corn, peas, bacon, garlic & onion in a creamy chiptole sauce.

Pollo Purépecha

Pollo Purépecha

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon & ham or chorizo, covered with queso sauce. Served with chopped spinach, house salad, mexican rice and refried beans.

Arroz con Pollo (ACP)

Arroz con Pollo (ACP)

$14.00

Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce

Pollo Supremo

$15.00
Queso's Flautas

Queso's Flautas

$14.00

Three deep fried corn tortillas rolled around a mix of grilled chicken, roasted green tomatillo salsa and cream cheese. Served with white Mexican rice, black beans and house salad.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$13.00

Two roasted poblano stuffed with queso fresco, batter-dipped fried, grilled shrimp, ranchero salsa, red onion, cream & cilantro. Served with refried beans & mexican rice

Queso's Signature Enchiladas

Queso's Signature Enchiladas

$13.00

Three enchiladas made with homemade style corn tortillas, red salsa & queso fresco. Served with house salad & mexican rice.

Enchiladas Huatulco

Enchiladas Huatulco

$18.00

Three enchiladas made with homemade style corn tortillas, grilled shrimp & scallops, creamy chipotle salsa, fresh avocado, queso fresco, cilantro & cream. Served with mexican rice & veggie mix

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$16.00

Carnitas cooked in roasted green tomatillo salsa. Served with fresh homemade corn tortillas and two sides.

Quesa-Birrias

$15.00
Sopes

Sopes

$13.00

Two thick fresh homemade corn tortillas, refried beans, lettuce, cream, queso fresco, tomato, fresh avocado, roasted green tomatillo salsa. Served with charro beans

Tacos Al Carbon

Tacos Al Carbon

$17.00

Three grilled marinated arrachera (inside skirt steak) tacos. Served with charro beans & Mexican rice.

Tulum Shrimp Tacos

$17.00
Molcajete Tarasco

Molcajete Tarasco

$21.00

Carnitas & queso oaxaca. Served with homemade style corn tortillas with choice of 2 made-from-scratch sides

Tilapia Puerto Vallarta

$15.00Out of stock

Two tilapia fillets, sautéed veggie bed (spinach, zucchini, onions & mushrooms). Served with your choice of 2 made-from-scratch sides

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos made with homemade style corn tortillas, baja style tilapia grilled or breaded, red onion, fresh avocado, tomato, red cabbage & baja cream. Served with Mexican Rice.

SIDES

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.99+

Side Grilled Steak

$4.99+

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.99+

Side Refried Pinto Beans

$2.15+

Side Rice and Beans

$3.99

Side Whole Black Beans

$1.99+

Side Charro Beans

$2.50+

Side Mexican Rice

$1.99+

Side House Salad

$2.99+

Side Veggie Mix

$3.99+

Side Fries

$2.99+

Side Seasoned Fries

$3.50+

Side Fresh Avocado

$3.50+

SIde Fresh Jalapenos Rebanados

$0.99+

Side Jalapenos Vinagre Nachos

$0.99+

Side Chile Toreados

$1.50+

Side Queso Sauce

$1.99

Side de Sour Cream

$0.99

Side de Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Side de Guacamole

$1.99

Side de Salsa Picosa

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side Shredded Chesse

$0.99

Small Chip Salsa

$0.99

Large Chip Salsa

$2.99

Extra Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Side Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

$0.99

Side Roasted Chile de Arbol Salsa

$0.99

Side Creamy Chipotle Salsa

$0.99

Side Creamy Poblano Salsa

$0.99

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Fruit Cup

$1.99

Side Mac&Cheese

$3.50

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.99

Side Tostadas

$1.75

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Side Apple Sauce

$2.25

TRADITIONALS

Quesadilla Catrina

$12.00

Flour tortillas, shredded cheese. Served with charro beans, mexican rice & house salad

Quesadilla Fajita

Quesadilla Fajita

$12.00

Flour tortillas, shredded cheese, onions, tomato, bell pepper, bacon & ham. Served with whole black beans & mexican rice

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.00

Deep fried flour tortilla covered with queso sauce. Served with refried beans, mexican rice & house salad

Roasted Poblano Potatoes Burrito

$13.00
Deluxe Burrito

Deluxe Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed flour tortilla, grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, covered with queso sauce. Served refried beans & mexican rice

Queso's Steak Burrito

$15.00

Stuffed flour tortilla, grilled steak, grilled onions, covered with queso sauce. Served charro beans & mexican rice

Tortas

$10.00
All-In Burrito

All-In Burrito

$11.00

Queso's Burrito Bowl

$11.00

STREET TACOS

Street Tacos Trio

$14.00
Veggie Mix Street Taco

Veggie Mix Street Taco

$4.50

Grilled Cactus Street Taco

$4.50

Roasted Poblano Potatoes Street Taco

$4.50
Grilled Chicken Street Taco

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

$4.50
Grilled Steak Street Taco

Grilled Steak Street Taco

$4.50
Barbacoa Street Taco

Barbacoa Street Taco

$4.50
Carnitas Street Taco

Carnitas Street Taco

$4.50
Pastor Street Street Taco

Pastor Street Street Taco

$4.50

Lengua Street Taco

$4.50

Chicken Teriyaki Street Taco

$4.50

Steak Teriyaki Street Taco

$4.50
Chorizo & Queso Oaxaca Street Taco

Chorizo & Queso Oaxaca Street Taco

$4.50
Grilled Queso Fresco Street Taco

Grilled Queso Fresco Street Taco

$4.50

CLASSIC COMBOS

Two Items

$10.00

Three Items

$12.00

FAJITAS

Classic Fajitas (Dinner)

Classic Fajitas (Dinner)

$15.00

Sautéed bell pepper, onions, tomato. Served with homemade style corn tortilla, refried pinto beans, mexican rice & house salad

Teriyaki Fajitas

$13.00

Queso's Loaded Fajitas

$19.00

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Combos

Kids Burrito

$6.50

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Nachos Locos

$6.50

Kids Arroz con Pollo

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00

Brownie Chimichanga

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Nieve Frita (Fried Ice Cream)

$5.00

Homemade Mexican Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.50

Taco Bar (Minimum for 10 ppl)

Minimum 10 persons, up to 100 Choose: 2 Essentials, 2 Proteins, 1 Pemium Salsas, 2 Toppings/Veggies Includes: Chips & Salsa, Tortilla & Taco Lettuce

Taco Bar

$9.99

Premium Street Taco Bar (Minimum for 10 ppl)

Minimum 10 persons, up to 100 Choose: 2 Essentials, 3 Proteins, 2 Pemium Salsas, 3 Toppings/Veggies & 1 Premium Topping Includes: Chips & Salsa, Tortilla, Cilantro, Red Onions & Limes

Premium Street Taco Bar

$14.99

Fajita Bar (Minimum for 10 ppl)

Fajita Bar

$11.99

Includes grilled chicken, grilled peppers, onions & tomatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and soft-shell flour tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.

All-In Burrito Box (Minimum 6 ppl)

All-In Burrito Box (Minimum 6 ppl)

$9.99

Extras per person

Guacamole Catering

$2.50

Queso Catering

$2.50

Esquite Catering

$3.00

Tortillas Catering

$1.25

Salsa for Chips Catering

$1.50

Chips Catering

$0.75

Churros Catering

$4.00

Buffet Kit Set

10-20 people

$30.00

20-40 people

$40.00

40-60 people

$50.00

60-80 people

$60.00

80-100 people

$80.00

Delivery Options

Miles, more than first 7

$2.50

Drinks

House Margarita Mix + House Tequila (64 oz total)

House Margarita Mix + House Tequila (64 oz total)

$45.00

*Price not valid with any extra discounts or extra promo codes. This prices are all ready discounted

House Margarita Mix + Premium (64 oz total)

$55.00

Additional Sides

Esquites (For 10)

$30.00

Large Queso (For 4-5)

$8.00

XL Queso (For 10)

$16.00

Large Guacamole (For 4-5)

$8.00

WEDNESDAY FOOD SPECIAL

Quesa-Birrias

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Tacos

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Restaurant Week 2022 Dinner Combo

Flautas Ahogadas GBWK Combo

$18.00

Side Food

House Salad

$2.75

Refried Pinto Beans

$2.75

Black Beans

$2.75

Charro Beans

$2.75

Mexican Rice

$2.75

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.75

Broccoli

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Regular Fries

$3.50

Mango Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Fresh Avocado

$3.50

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Veggie Mix

$4.00

Side Salsas

House Salsa

Roasted Green Tomatillo

Creamy Poblano

Creamy Chiptole

Roasted Chile De Arbol

Chile Serrano

Habanero

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Queso's has something for everybody. So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.

Queso's Burlington image

