Queso's Mexican Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
321 N Roosevelt Ave
Burlington, IA 52601
Popular Items
Soft Drinks
Water
Coca Cola (Original Taste)
Diet Coke
Mello Yello
Sprite
Fanta (Orange)
Barg's Root Beer
Pibb Xtra
Minute Maid Lemonade
Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea
Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea
Gold Peak Raspberry Iced Tea
Peach Iced Tea
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Horchata
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Kid's (Non-Combo)
Hot Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Bottled Drinks
Dessert Drinks
Bottled Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Pacífico
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
XX Lager
Coors Lite
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Busch Light
Tangy Lemon Lime Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)
Strawbery Guava Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)
Tropical Pineapple Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)
Tropical Mango Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Can)
STARTERS
Small House Salsa (Chips)
Large House Salsa (Chips)
Trio Appetizer
Small Queso Dip
Large Queso Dip
Guacamole Molcajete
Fresh avocado, fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, cilantro & queso cotija
Quesos Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas chips, refried pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, shredded cheese & queso sauce.
Queso Fundido
Roasted poblano strips and sauteed onions, chorizo & queso oaxaca. Served with fresh housemade corn tortillas.
Chori-Papas
Esquites (Street Corn)
Roasted corn, crema, mayonnaise, queso cotija, lime juice & chili powder.
Duros (Wagon Wheels)
Ceviche
Shrimp and white fish cooked in lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber & fresh avocado. Served with saltine crackers or tostadas.
Avocado Salsa
Fresh diced avocado, fresh lime juice, mango pico de gallo, cilantro & queso cotija. Comes with a bit of tequila to pour on top.
Flour Chips
SOUP & SALADS
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, tinga, chile pasilla, gresh avocado, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, queso fresco & crema
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl, whole black beans, corn, romaine lettuce, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, onions, tomato & queso fresco
Cilantro Vinaigrette Cobb Salad
Caesar Salad
SPECIALTIES
Queso's Parrillada
Queso's Molcajete
Grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, chorizo, bell pepper, onions, tomato & grilled queso fresco. Served with homemade style corn tortillas and your choice of 2 made-from-scratch sides.
Carne Asada
Arrachera (USDA choice inside skirt), sautéed onions & chiles toreados, grilled queso fresco. Served with homemade style corn tortillas, refried pinto beans & mexican rice
Queso's Pasta
Penne pasta, red and yellow bell peppers, corn, peas, bacon, garlic & onion in a creamy chiptole sauce.
Pollo Purépecha
Grilled chicken breast, bacon & ham or chorizo, covered with queso sauce. Served with chopped spinach, house salad, mexican rice and refried beans.
Arroz con Pollo (ACP)
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
Pollo Supremo
Queso's Flautas
Three deep fried corn tortillas rolled around a mix of grilled chicken, roasted green tomatillo salsa and cream cheese. Served with white Mexican rice, black beans and house salad.
Chiles Rellenos
Two roasted poblano stuffed with queso fresco, batter-dipped fried, grilled shrimp, ranchero salsa, red onion, cream & cilantro. Served with refried beans & mexican rice
Queso's Signature Enchiladas
Three enchiladas made with homemade style corn tortillas, red salsa & queso fresco. Served with house salad & mexican rice.
Enchiladas Huatulco
Three enchiladas made with homemade style corn tortillas, grilled shrimp & scallops, creamy chipotle salsa, fresh avocado, queso fresco, cilantro & cream. Served with mexican rice & veggie mix
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Carnitas cooked in roasted green tomatillo salsa. Served with fresh homemade corn tortillas and two sides.
Quesa-Birrias
Sopes
Two thick fresh homemade corn tortillas, refried beans, lettuce, cream, queso fresco, tomato, fresh avocado, roasted green tomatillo salsa. Served with charro beans
Tacos Al Carbon
Three grilled marinated arrachera (inside skirt steak) tacos. Served with charro beans & Mexican rice.
Tulum Shrimp Tacos
Molcajete Tarasco
Carnitas & queso oaxaca. Served with homemade style corn tortillas with choice of 2 made-from-scratch sides
Tilapia Puerto Vallarta
Two tilapia fillets, sautéed veggie bed (spinach, zucchini, onions & mushrooms). Served with your choice of 2 made-from-scratch sides
Baja Fish Tacos
Three tacos made with homemade style corn tortillas, baja style tilapia grilled or breaded, red onion, fresh avocado, tomato, red cabbage & baja cream. Served with Mexican Rice.
SIDES
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Steak
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Refried Pinto Beans
Side Rice and Beans
Side Whole Black Beans
Side Charro Beans
Side Mexican Rice
Side House Salad
Side Veggie Mix
Side Fries
Side Seasoned Fries
Side Fresh Avocado
SIde Fresh Jalapenos Rebanados
Side Jalapenos Vinagre Nachos
Side Chile Toreados
Side Queso Sauce
Side de Sour Cream
Side de Pico de Gallo
Side de Guacamole
Side de Salsa Picosa
Side Lettuce
Side Shredded Chesse
Small Chip Salsa
Large Chip Salsa
Extra Bag Of Chips
Side Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
Side Roasted Chile de Arbol Salsa
Side Creamy Chipotle Salsa
Side Creamy Poblano Salsa
Side Chorizo
Side Fruit Cup
Side Mac&Cheese
Side Cilantro Lime Rice
Side Tostadas
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Apple Sauce
TRADITIONALS
Quesadilla Catrina
Flour tortillas, shredded cheese. Served with charro beans, mexican rice & house salad
Quesadilla Fajita
Flour tortillas, shredded cheese, onions, tomato, bell pepper, bacon & ham. Served with whole black beans & mexican rice
Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla covered with queso sauce. Served with refried beans, mexican rice & house salad
Roasted Poblano Potatoes Burrito
Deluxe Burrito
Stuffed flour tortilla, grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, covered with queso sauce. Served refried beans & mexican rice
Queso's Steak Burrito
Stuffed flour tortilla, grilled steak, grilled onions, covered with queso sauce. Served charro beans & mexican rice
Tortas
All-In Burrito
Queso's Burrito Bowl
STREET TACOS
Street Tacos Trio
Veggie Mix Street Taco
Grilled Cactus Street Taco
Roasted Poblano Potatoes Street Taco
Grilled Chicken Street Taco
Grilled Steak Street Taco
Barbacoa Street Taco
Carnitas Street Taco
Pastor Street Street Taco
Lengua Street Taco
Chicken Teriyaki Street Taco
Steak Teriyaki Street Taco
Chorizo & Queso Oaxaca Street Taco
Grilled Queso Fresco Street Taco
CLASSIC COMBOS
FAJITAS
Taco Bar (Minimum for 10 ppl)
Premium Street Taco Bar (Minimum for 10 ppl)
Fajita Bar (Minimum for 10 ppl)
All-In Burrito Box (Minimum 6 ppl)
Extras per person
Buffet Kit Set
Delivery Options
Drinks
Additional Sides
Side Food
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Queso's has something for everybody. So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.
321 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington, IA 52601