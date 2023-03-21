Restaurant header imageView gallery

Racks Pub & Grill Williamstown

review star

No reviews yet

2021 N Black Horse Pike

Williamstown, NJ 08094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Full Price Appetizers

Baja Shrimp

$15.00

Bangin Shrimp

$12.50

Beef Nachos

$11.50

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.50

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.50

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Crab Dip

$15.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Mozzarella Stix

$8.00

Mussels

$14.00

Panzarottinis

$11.00

Pierogies

$9.75

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Sante Fe Eggrolls

$9.50

Seared Yellowfin Tuna

$12.00

Shrimp Nachos

$12.50

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Tails

$13.00

Wings Flatbreads

12 Wings

$15.00

12 Boneless

$15.00

Tails

$9.00

4 Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

BB&B

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Cheesesteak Flatbread

$14.00

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

Pickle Pie

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

Tito's Drunken Flatbread

$15.00

Soup & Salad

French Onion Crock

$6.00

Chicken Soup Cup

$3.50

Chicken Soup Bowl

$4.50

Soup Du Jour Cup

$3.50

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$4.50

Crock Chili

$6.00

Asian Salad

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Full House Salad

$11.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Romaine Cobb Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Italiano

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Hot Roast Beef

$11.00

Hot Roast Pork

$11.00

Pork Italiano

$14.00

Tipsy Chicken

$13.50

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Burgers

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Plain Burger

$13.00

Racks Mac

$15.00

Rated R Burger

$15.00

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

Triple B Burger

$15.00

Entree

12oz Prime Rib

$24.00

Ahi Tuna Steak

$20.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Druken Pasta

$16.00

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$17.00

Fajitas Steak

$18.00

Filet Sinatra

$24.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cannoli Dip & Chip

$7.00

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

The Big Cookie

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.00

Daily Specials

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

$8 Sunday Cheesesteak

$8.00

$8 Sunday Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00

$11 1lb Wednesday Mussels Special

$14.00

AYCE Wings

$17.99

Wing Refill

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy Racks Pub and Grill: Atco and Williamstown. Nightly, game-time food and drink specials, takeout & live music.

