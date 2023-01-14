Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Bar Grill and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

510 Williamstown Road

Winslow Township, NJ 08081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Banging Shrimp

$19.00

4 super colosal shrimp

BBQ Jerk Wings

$14.00

8 jerk wings

Cajun Fried Oysters

$19.00

6 large oysters

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

fried calamari

Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Mahi Mahi tacos

Freaking Clams

$23.00

13 charbroiled clam

Fried Lobster

$24.00

1/2 lb of lobster

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.50

Garlic Parm Wings

$14.00

8 garlic parm wings

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$25.00

2 jumbo lump crab cakes

P.E.I Mussels

$14.00

prince edward island mussels

Real Crab Fries

$19.00

jumbo lump crab & fries

Salmon Nuggets

$15.00

1/2lb fried oysters

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 shrimp tacos

Stuffin Muffins

$12.00

3 seafood muffins

Fish & Chips

$15.00

wings 40

$65.00

Cheesy Crab Bruschetta

$20.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$25.00

Entree

Captins Sampler

$37.00

shrimp,scallops & flounder

Chicken Champagne

$28.00

chicken breast

Jumbo Lump & Colosal Shrimp Scampi

$35.00

Jumbo Lump Crab & Lobster Cakes

$40.00

Seafood Paella

$35.00

mussels shrimp & calamari

Stuffed Salmon

$28.00

BBQ Salmon Sliders

$23.00

crab cake sliders

$30.00

Lobster fried rice

$30.00

Salmon fried rice

$24.00

Frutti d mare

$45.00

Fish & Grits

$20.00

stuffed flounder

$30.00

Seared Scallops

$35.00

Dungeness crab & Rice

$33.00

1 LB Dungeness crab

$25.00

Soup

Seafood Bisque

$14.00

crab , clams & shrimp

Salad

Grilled Shrimp Cesar Salad

$14.00

colosal shrimp salad

Seared Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sandwich

Moabite Sandwhich

$14.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Fried Fish

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Sweet Poatao Corn Muffins

$9.00

Rice

$5.00

Brocoli

$5.00

Fries

fries

$5.00

Desserts

Trilogy

$10.00

Banana pudding cheesecake

$7.00

NA Beverages

Water

$3.00

20 bottle oz coke

$2.49

20 oz bottle Diet Coke

$2.49

20 oz bottle Fanta

$2.49

20 oz bottle Lemon sweet tea

$2.49

20 oz bottle Pink lemonade

$2.49

20 oz Powerade

$2.49

20 oz dr Pepper

$2.49

20 oz Sprite

$2.49

12 oz apple juice

$2.49

12 oz Cranberry apple raspberry

$2.49

Orange juice

$3.00

bottle water

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Fruit punch

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Moscato

Cabernet

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Merlot

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Black Girl Magic Red

$8.00

Black Girl Magic Riesling

$9.00

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Proseco

Proseco

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Since opening in 2021, We have been one of the area’s leading restaurants, applauded for both its gracious service and casual take on fine dining.

Website

Location

510 Williamstown Road, Winslow Township, NJ 08081

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shasha's Creole Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
579B Berlin - Cross Keys Rd Sicklerville, NJ 08081
View restaurantnext
Sam's Fish & Chick
orange starNo Reviews
408 N. Main Williamstown, NJ 08094
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Pizza
orange star4.5 • 246
3101 Route 42 Suite 9 Sicklerville, NJ 08081
View restaurantnext
Fat Jack's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3820 Rt 42 N Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Pine Hill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 162
1323 Erial Road Pine Hill, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext
Witcher's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
6a shoppers lane Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winslow Township

Tuscan Pizza
orange star4.5 • 246
3101 Route 42 Suite 9 Sicklerville, NJ 08081
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winslow Township
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston