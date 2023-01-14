Sea Bar Grill and Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Since opening in 2021, We have been one of the area’s leading restaurants, applauded for both its gracious service and casual take on fine dining.
Location
510 Williamstown Road, Winslow Township, NJ 08081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Winslow Township
More near Winslow Township