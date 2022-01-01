- Home
Rancherito's Mexican Food Centerville
33 Reviews
$
343 N Frontage Rd
Centerville, UT 84014
Order Again
Combination Plates
1. Fajita Mix
Shrip, Steak and Chicken with Two Tortillas
2. Two Hard Tacos
Choice of Beef or Chicken
3. Two Cheese Enchiladas
4. Al Pastor Plate
With Two Tortillas
5. Shredded Beef Taco & Enchilada
6. Shredded Beef Burrito & Enchilada
7. Carnitas Plate
With Two Tortillas
8. Two Soft Tacos
Choice of Steak, Carnitas, Al Pastor or Fish
9. Chiles Rellenos
With Two Tortillas
10. Steak Ranchero
With Two Tortillas
11. Chimichanga
Fried Burrito, Chicken or Beef
12. Carne Asada Plate
With Two Tortillas
Tamales Plate
Ranchero Plate
Machaca Plate
Chorizo Plate
Birria plate
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
Steak, Guacamole and Pico
Carnitas Burrito
Pork, Guacamole and Pico
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated Pork, Guacamole and Pico
Chile Relleno Burrito
With Guacamole and Pico
Ranchero Burrito
Steak, Jalapenos, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes and Guacamole
California
Steak, Potato, Pico and Cheese
Texano
Chicken, Potato, Sour Cream and Cheese
CAF Burrito
Steak, Fries, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Cheese
Chicken-N-Fries Burrito
Marinated Chicken, Sour Cream and Cheese
Grilled Chicken
Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper and Sour Cream
Chicken Burrito
Chicken in Tomato Sauce
Loco
Pinto Beans, Rice, Steak, Red Sauce, Cilantro & Onion Mix
Shrimp Burrito
Veggie Mix, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Tartar Sauce
Fish Burrito
Fried Cod, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage & Pico
Bean & Cheese
#Smothered ChileV. B
Shredded Beef Burrito
Chile Verde Burrito
Beef B=
Chile V Smoth w/Drink
Vegy Burrito
Crispy B
Beans Burrito
1 crispy B
Breakfast Burritos
Nachos
Carnitas Nachos
Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese
Al Pastor Nachos
Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese
Carne Asada Nachos
Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese
Chicken Nachos
Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Beans & Cheese
Chips Guacamole
Chips/Q
Chips
Chips/Pico
Fries
Soft Tacos
Enchiladas
Tortas
Chimichangas
Rolled Tacos
Quesadillas
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
1/2 Pint Rice
1/2 Pint Beans
S Guacamole
S Cheese
S SC
S Pico
5 Chiles Torreados
1 Flour Tortilla
1/2 Guacamole
1/2 Pico
Tamal (1)
Suela (1)
Rice/Beans
Chile Rell (1)
S Roja Cup (1)
S Verde Cup (1)
Carrot Bag (1)
2 huevos estrellados
Extra tortilla maiz
1/2 CARNE ASADA
1/2 SALSA VERDE CARNITAS
1/2 SALSA VERDE O ROJA
Drinks
Mexican Coke
Jarrito
Squirt
Horchata
Pina
Jamaica
Strawberry Horchata
Coconut Horchata
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta
Dr. Pepper
Powerade
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Lemonade
BOTTLE WATER
COFFEE
AGUAS REFIL LARGE
AGUAS REFIL MEDIUM
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
343 N Frontage Rd, Centerville, UT 84014