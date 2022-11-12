Reginella Italian Restaurant
1808 S YORK RD
GASTONIA, NC 28052
Appetizers
Calamari
$13.00
Arancini
$6.25
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.25
Small Fries
$2.95
Large French Fries
$3.95
Pizza Fries W/ Pepperoni, Bacon & Marinara Sauce
$9.95
Garlic Bread
$5.95
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$6.95
Side Meatball
$6.95
(5) Garlic Knots
$5.25
(10) Garlic Knots
$8.25
Cheddar Curds
$7.95
Onion Rings
$5.95
Sauteed Shrimp
$7.25
New York Pizza
Grandma Pizza (5) free toppings (16 SLICE)
Chicago Style (5) Free Toppings
Gourmet Pizza
9'' Pizza Margherita
$16.25
9'' Veggie Pizza
$16.25
9'' Pizza Italiana
$16.25
9'' Pizza Caprese
$16.25
9'' Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$16.25
9'' BBQ Chicken Pizza
$16.25
9'' Hawaiian Pizza
$16.25
9'' Pizza Bianca
$16.25
9'' Philly 76
$16.25
9'' Reginella Special
$16.25
9'' Meatlovers
$16.25
9'' Ranch Bacon Chicken Pizza (White)
$16.25
16'' Med Margerita
$19.25
16'' Med Veggie
$19.25
16'' Med Pizza Italiana
$19.25
16'' Med Caprese
$19.25
16'' Med Buffalo Chicken
$19.25
16'' Med BBQ Chicken
$19.25
16'' Med Hawaiian
$19.25
16'' Med Pizza Bianca
$19.25
16'' Med Meatlover
$19.25
16'' Med Philly 76
$19.25
16'' Med Reginella Special
$19.25
16'' Med Ranch Bacon Chicken Pizza (White)
$19.25
18'' Lg Philly 76'ers Special
$24.25
18'' Lg Reginella Special
$24.24
18'' Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
$24.25
18'' Lrg Marghetia
$24.25
18'' Lrg Veggie
$24.25
18'' Lrg Pizza Italiana
$24.25
18'' Lrg Caprese Pizza
$24.25
18'' Lrg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$24.25
18'' Lrg BBQ Chicken Pizza
$24.25
18'' Lrg Hawaiian Pizza
$24.25
18'' Lrg Pizza Bianca
$24.25
18'' Lg Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza (White)
$24.25
Calzone & Rolls
Sm Roll Pepperoni & Ham Mozzarella
$12.95
Sm Roll Sausage, Onion & Peppers Mozzarella
$12.95
Sm Roll Chicken Mozzarella
$12.95
Sm Roll Phillies Steak Mozzarella
$12.95
Sm Roll Buffalo Chicken & Onions Mozzarella
$12.95
Sm Roll BBQ Chicken & Onions Mozzarella
$12.95
Sm Roll Veggie Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach & Onions ,Cherry Tomato (Mozzarella)
$12.95
Sm Roll (Mozzarella)
$12.95
Sm Spaghetti & Meatball Roll (Mozzarella)
$14.95
Sm Calzone Mozzarella Ricotta
$13.50
Sm Calzone Pepperoni & Ham mozzarella Ricotta
$13.50
Sm Calzone Sausage Onions & Pepper Mozzarella Ricotta
$13.50
Sm Calzone Chicken Mozzarella Ricotta
$13.95
Sm Calzone steak Mozzarella Ricotta
$13.95
Sm Calzone Buffalo Chicken onions mozzarella ricotta
$13.99
Sm BBQ Chicken onions mozzarella Ricotta
$13.99
Sm Calzone Veggie Mushroom Broccoli Spinach onions tomato mozzarella ricotta
$13.99
Lrg Roll Pepperoni & Ham (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Roll Sausage, Onions & Peppers (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Chicken Roll (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Phillies Steak Roll (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Roll Buffalo Chicken & Onions (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Roll BBQ Chicken & Onions (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Veggie Roll W/ Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach & Onions ,Cherry Tomato (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lg Roll (Mozzarella)
$22.95
Lrg Spaghetti & Meatball Roll (Mozzarella)
$23.95
Lrg Calzone Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.95
Lrg Calzone Pepperoni Ham Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.95
Lrg Calzone Sausage Onions Peppers Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.95
Lrg Calzone chicken Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.95
Lrg Calzone Steak Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.95
Lrg Calzone Buffalo Chicken onions Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.95
Lrg BBQ Chicken onions Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.99
lrg calzone Veggie Mushroom Broccoli Spinach tomato Ricotta Mozzarella
$22.99
Cheesesteaks 12''
12'' Philly Cheesesteak ( Only Steak & Cheese)
$12.25
12'' Mushroom Cheesesteak ( Mushrooms & Onions)
$12.25
12'' Philly Steak Special ( Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions)
$12.25
12'' Pizza Steak (Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni
$12.25
12'' California Steak (Lettuce, Raw Onions Tomato & Mayo)
$12.25
12'' Chicken Cheesesteak (Only Chicken & Cheese
$12.25
12'' Chicken Philly Special (Mushrooms, Onions & Peppers)
$12.25
12'' California Chicken (Lettuce, Tomatos, Raw Onions & Mayo)
$12.25
Burgers
8oz Classico Burger W/ Lettuce, Tomatos & Onions
$9.25
8oz San Gennaro Burger W/ Sautéed Garlic, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese Topped With Balsamic Glaze
$13.25
8oz Da' Bomb Burger W/ Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion (Choice Of BBQ, Mild Or Hot Sauce)
$13.25
Hamburger
$9.25
House Special Pasta
Chicken Marsala W/ Salad
$20.25
Lobster Ravioli W/ Salad
$20.25
Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca With Mixed Seafood W/ Salad
$21.95
Penne Salmon Shrimp Broccoli W/ Salad
$20.25
Shrimp & Scallops Alla Vodka With Side Salad
$22.00
Stuffed Rigatoni With Bolognese
$17.25
Chicken Scaloppine With Lemon Cream Sauce w salad
$20.25
Pappardelle W Mball N Ragù Sauce
$20.25
Shrimp And Scampi W/ Salad
$20.25
Pappardelle Pesto
$17.25
Fettucinie Alfredo W Shrimp & Scallops
$21.95
Tortellini W Smoked Salmon Sauce & Salmon
$20.95
Chicken Pappardelle W Portobello Mushroom W Salad
$20.25Out of stock
Fettucinie W Smoked Salmon and Salad
$20.25
Fettucinie Carbonara W Chicken & Side Salad
$20.25
Veal Parmigiana W Side Salad
$20.25
Ossobuco With Pappardella
$24.95
Family Trays
12 Meatballs In A Tray
$22.50
16 Meatballs In A Tray
$28.50
Family Broccoli Oil & Garlic With Lemon Sauce
$40.50
Family Penne Alfredo
$34.50
Family Baked Ziti
$43.50
Family Chicken Marsala
$55.50
Family Lasagna
$47.50
Family Manicotti
$44.50
Family Spaghetti Meat Sauce
$42.50
Family Penne Alfredo Chicken
$46.50
Family Penne Alla Vodka W/ Bacon
$34.50
Family Reginella Salad
$37.50
Family salad W/ Black Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers & Tomatos
$22.50
Family Spaghetti
$35.50
Family Tray Chicken Parmigiana
$55.50
Family Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$43.50
Family Tray Gnocchi
$48.50
Family Tray Penne Primavera W/ Chicken, Cherry Tomatos, Spinach & Broccoli
$48.50
Large Spaghetti Meat Sauce
$72.80
Large Chichen Marsala
$95.80
Large Chicken Alfredo
$96.80
Large Gnocchi
$95.80
Large Lasagna
$96.80
Large Penne Alfredo
$68.80
Large Penne Alla Vodka W/ Bacon
$95.80
Large Salad W/ Black Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers & Tomatos
$43.80
Large Baked Ziti
$77.00
Large Tray chicken Parmigiana
$99.00
Large Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
$95.00
Large Tray Spaghetti
$62.00
Extras
16oz Cup Of Sauce
$6.25
3oz Alfredo
$2.50
Bag Chips
$1.00
Bottle Balsamc
$10.00
Extra Dressing 3oz
$0.60
House Bread each
$0.60
Pizza Dough
$4.50
Side Grilled Chicken
$4.00
Slices
$2.75Out of stock
Side Giardiniera
$2.75
Kids Penne Alfredo
$5.75Out of stock
Kids Butter Noodles
$4.35Out of stock
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
$4.75Out of stock
Kids Side Salad
$3.00Out of stock
Sauteed Mushroom, Peppers, Onions
$6.00
Wine
Pinot Grigio Glass
$6.00Out of stock
Pinot Grigio Bottle
$24.00Out of stock
Chardonnay Glass
$6.00Out of stock
Chardonnay Bottle
$24.00Out of stock
White Zinfandel Glass
$5.00Out of stock
White Zinfandel Bottle
$20.00Out of stock
Lambrusco Glass
$5.00Out of stock
Lambrusco Bottle
$20.00Out of stock
Montepulciano Glass
$7.00Out of stock
Montepulciano Bottle
$28.00Out of stock
Merlot Glass
$6.00Out of stock
Merlot Bottle
$24.00Out of stock
Chianti Glass
$6.00Out of stock
Chianti Bottle
$24.00Out of stock
Beer
Dinner Pasta
D Spaghetti Marinara
$11.95
D Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
$13.95
D Penne Alfredo
$14.95
D Lasagna W/ Meatsauce
$13.95
D Baked Ziti
$13.95
D Manicotti
$13.95
D Chicken Parmigiana
$15.95
D Penne alla Vodka W/ Bacon
$14.95
D Penne Primavera W/ Spinach, Broccoli & Cherry Tomatos
$14.95
D Broccoli oil and Garlic
$13.95
D Eggplant Parmigiana
$14.95
Gnocchi Sorrentina
$16.95
Fresh Pappardelle W Meat Sauce
$16.95
Fettuccine Alfredo
$14.95
Cheese Ravioli W/ Marinara Sauce
$14.95
Cheese Tortellini W/ Marinara Sauce
$14.95
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
1808 S YORK RD, GASTONIA, NC 28052
