Reginella Italian Restaurant

1808 S YORK RD

GASTONIA, NC 28052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

18'' Pizza
16" Pizza
10 Pc Wings

Appetizers

Calamari

$13.00

Arancini

$6.25
Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Small Fries

$2.95

Large French Fries

$3.95
Pizza Fries W/ Pepperoni, Bacon & Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95
Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.95

Side Meatball

$6.95
(5) Garlic Knots

$5.25

(10) Garlic Knots

$8.25

Cheddar Curds

$7.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Sauteed Shrimp

$7.25

Flat Breads

Bruschetta Flat Bread

$10.95

BBQ Chicken W/Red Onion Flatbread

$15.95

Broccoli, Shrimp, & Tomato Flatbread

$15.95

Bruschetta Caprese Flatbread W/ Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balasmic Vinagrete, Fresh Basil

$13.95

New York Pizza

9" Pizza

$10.99
16" Pizza

$14.99
18'' Pizza

$18.95

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza Square Thick pizza 9 Slice

$20.95Out of stock

Grandma Pizza (5) free toppings (16 SLICE)

Grandma Pizza Extra large 16 Slice

$30.00

Chicago Style (5) Free Toppings

Chicago style Deep Pizza 8 Slice

$28.95

Gourmet Pizza

9'' Pizza Margherita

$16.25

9'' Veggie Pizza

$16.25

9'' Pizza Italiana

$16.25

9'' Pizza Caprese

$16.25

9'' Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.25

9'' BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.25

9'' Hawaiian Pizza

$16.25

9'' Pizza Bianca

$16.25

9'' Philly 76

$16.25

9'' Reginella Special

$16.25

9'' Meatlovers

$16.25

9'' Ranch Bacon Chicken Pizza (White)

$16.25

16'' Med Margerita

$19.25

16'' Med Veggie

$19.25

16'' Med Pizza Italiana

$19.25

16'' Med Caprese

$19.25

16'' Med Buffalo Chicken

$19.25

16'' Med BBQ Chicken

$19.25

16'' Med Hawaiian

$19.25

16'' Med Pizza Bianca

$19.25

16'' Med Meatlover

$19.25

16'' Med Philly 76

$19.25

16'' Med Reginella Special

$19.25

16'' Med Ranch Bacon Chicken Pizza (White)

$19.25

18'' Lg Philly 76'ers Special

$24.25

18'' Lg Reginella Special

$24.24

18'' Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.25

18'' Lrg Marghetia

$24.25

18'' Lrg Veggie

$24.25

18'' Lrg Pizza Italiana

$24.25

18'' Lrg Caprese Pizza

$24.25

18'' Lrg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.25

18'' Lrg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.25

18'' Lrg Hawaiian Pizza

$24.25

18'' Lrg Pizza Bianca

$24.25

18'' Lg Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza (White)

$24.25

Wings

10 Pc Wings

$12.99

20 Pc Wings

$24.99

30 Pc Wings

$36.99

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$6.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.95

Sm Chef Salad

$9.50

Sm Reginella Salad

$7.95

Lrg Garden Salad

$8.95

Lrg Caesar Salad

$7.95

Lrg Chef Salad

$12.75

Lrg Reginella Salad

$11.75
Lrg Napoli Salad

$13.95

Lrg Calamari Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Calzone & Rolls

Sm Roll Pepperoni & Ham Mozzarella

$12.95

Sm Roll Sausage, Onion & Peppers Mozzarella

$12.95

Sm Roll Chicken Mozzarella

$12.95

Sm Roll Phillies Steak Mozzarella

$12.95

Sm Roll Buffalo Chicken & Onions Mozzarella

$12.95

Sm Roll BBQ Chicken & Onions Mozzarella

$12.95

Sm Roll Veggie Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach & Onions ,Cherry Tomato (Mozzarella)

$12.95

Sm Roll (Mozzarella)

$12.95

Sm Spaghetti & Meatball Roll (Mozzarella)

$14.95

Sm Calzone Mozzarella Ricotta

$13.50

Sm Calzone Pepperoni & Ham mozzarella Ricotta

$13.50

Sm Calzone Sausage Onions & Pepper Mozzarella Ricotta

$13.50

Sm Calzone Chicken Mozzarella Ricotta

$13.95

Sm Calzone steak Mozzarella Ricotta

$13.95

Sm Calzone Buffalo Chicken onions mozzarella ricotta

$13.99

Sm BBQ Chicken onions mozzarella Ricotta

$13.99

Sm Calzone Veggie Mushroom Broccoli Spinach onions tomato mozzarella ricotta

$13.99

Lrg Roll Pepperoni & Ham (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Roll Sausage, Onions & Peppers (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Chicken Roll (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Phillies Steak Roll (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Roll Buffalo Chicken & Onions (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Roll BBQ Chicken & Onions (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Veggie Roll W/ Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach & Onions ,Cherry Tomato (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lg Roll (Mozzarella)

$22.95

Lrg Spaghetti & Meatball Roll (Mozzarella)

$23.95

Lrg Calzone Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.95

Lrg Calzone Pepperoni Ham Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.95

Lrg Calzone Sausage Onions Peppers Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.95

Lrg Calzone chicken Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.95

Lrg Calzone Steak Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.95

Lrg Calzone Buffalo Chicken onions Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.95

Lrg BBQ Chicken onions Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.99

lrg calzone Veggie Mushroom Broccoli Spinach tomato Ricotta Mozzarella

$22.99

Cheesesteaks 12''

12'' Philly Cheesesteak ( Only Steak & Cheese)

$12.25

12'' Mushroom Cheesesteak ( Mushrooms & Onions)

$12.25

12'' Philly Steak Special ( Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions)

$12.25

12'' Pizza Steak (Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni

$12.25

12'' California Steak (Lettuce, Raw Onions Tomato & Mayo)

$12.25

12'' Chicken Cheesesteak (Only Chicken & Cheese

$12.25

12'' Chicken Philly Special (Mushrooms, Onions & Peppers)

$12.25

12'' California Chicken (Lettuce, Tomatos, Raw Onions & Mayo)

$12.25

Burgers

8oz Classico Burger W/ Lettuce, Tomatos & Onions

$9.25

8oz San Gennaro Burger W/ Sautéed Garlic, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese Topped With Balsamic Glaze

$13.25

8oz Da' Bomb Burger W/ Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion (Choice Of BBQ, Mild Or Hot Sauce)

$13.25

Hamburger

$9.25

Subs

Italian Sub 12''

$12.25

Meatball Parmesan 12''

$12.25

Chicken Parmesan Sub 12''

$12.25

New Yorker Sub 12''

$12.25

Reginella Pollo Sub 12''

$12.25

Eggplant Parm Sub 12''

$12.25

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.25

Tiramisu ( BINDI ITALY )

$6.25

Nonna Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Plain Cannoli Shells

$1.75

Limoncello Flute

$6.95

Plain Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.45

Tiramisu' Whole Cake (BINDI ITALY)

$55.50

Limoncello Mascarpone Whole Cake

$45.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.95

Kids Hotdog Roll & Fries

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.95

Kids Penne Alfredo

$7.95

Kid Lasagna

$7.95

BEVERAGES

Drink (Togo Only)

$1.95

Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$2.00

2 Liter

$3.50

S.pellegrino 8,45 Oz 250 ML

$1.95

S. Pellegrino 9.3 Oz

$3.25

Gatorade (Sport Drink)

$2.15

caffe' Expresso

$2.00

1\2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.95

1\2 Gallon Unst Tea

$3.95

House Special Pasta

Chicken Marsala W/ Salad

$20.25

Lobster Ravioli W/ Salad

$20.25

Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca With Mixed Seafood W/ Salad

$21.95

Penne Salmon Shrimp Broccoli W/ Salad

$20.25

Shrimp & Scallops Alla Vodka With Side Salad

$22.00

Stuffed Rigatoni With Bolognese

$17.25

Chicken Scaloppine With Lemon Cream Sauce w salad

$20.25

Pappardelle W Mball N Ragù Sauce

$20.25

Shrimp And Scampi W/ Salad

$20.25

Pappardelle Pesto

$17.25

Fettucinie Alfredo W Shrimp & Scallops

$21.95

Tortellini W Smoked Salmon Sauce & Salmon

$20.95

Chicken Pappardelle W Portobello Mushroom W Salad

$20.25Out of stock

Fettucinie W Smoked Salmon and Salad

$20.25

Fettucinie Carbonara W Chicken & Side Salad

$20.25

Veal Parmigiana W Side Salad

$20.25

Ossobuco With Pappardella

$24.95

Family Trays

12 Meatballs In A Tray

$22.50

16 Meatballs In A Tray

$28.50

Family Broccoli Oil & Garlic With Lemon Sauce

$40.50

Family Penne Alfredo

$34.50

Family Baked Ziti

$43.50

Family Chicken Marsala

$55.50

Family Lasagna

$47.50

Family Manicotti

$44.50

Family Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$42.50

Family Penne Alfredo Chicken

$46.50

Family Penne Alla Vodka W/ Bacon

$34.50

Family Reginella Salad

$37.50

Family salad W/ Black Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers & Tomatos

$22.50

Family Spaghetti

$35.50

Family Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$55.50

Family Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$43.50

Family Tray Gnocchi

$48.50

Family Tray Penne Primavera W/ Chicken, Cherry Tomatos, Spinach & Broccoli

$48.50

Large Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$72.80

Large Chichen Marsala

$95.80

Large Chicken Alfredo

$96.80

Large Gnocchi

$95.80

Large Lasagna

$96.80

Large Penne Alfredo

$68.80

Large Penne Alla Vodka W/ Bacon

$95.80

Large Salad W/ Black Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers & Tomatos

$43.80

Large Baked Ziti

$77.00

Large Tray chicken Parmigiana

$99.00

Large Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$95.00

Large Tray Spaghetti

$62.00

Extras

16oz Cup Of Sauce

$6.25

3oz Alfredo

$2.50

Bag Chips

$1.00

Bottle Balsamc

$10.00

Extra Dressing 3oz

$0.60

House Bread each

$0.60

Pizza Dough

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Slices

$2.75Out of stock

Side Giardiniera

$2.75

Kids Penne Alfredo

$5.75Out of stock

Kids Butter Noodles

$4.35Out of stock

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$4.75Out of stock

Kids Side Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Sauteed Mushroom, Peppers, Onions

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

White Zinfandel Glass

$5.00Out of stock

White Zinfandel Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Lambrusco Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Lambrusco Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Montepulciano Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Montepulciano Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Merlot Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Merlot Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Chianti Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Chianti Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Meller Light

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Peroni Italian

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Weiser

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Hoppyum

$5.00Out of stock

Sycamor

$5.00Out of stock

Dinner Pasta

D Spaghetti Marinara

$11.95

D Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$13.95

D Penne Alfredo

$14.95

D Lasagna W/ Meatsauce

$13.95

D Baked Ziti

$13.95

D Manicotti

$13.95

D Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

D Penne alla Vodka W/ Bacon

$14.95

D Penne Primavera W/ Spinach, Broccoli & Cherry Tomatos

$14.95

D Broccoli oil and Garlic

$13.95

D Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$16.95

Fresh Pappardelle W Meat Sauce

$16.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli W/ Marinara Sauce

$14.95

Cheese Tortellini W/ Marinara Sauce

$14.95

Soups

Wedding Soup

$5.75

Broccoli Cream Soup

$5.75Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$6.25Out of stock

Tomato Bisque Soup

$6.25

Gift Cards

Gift Card $20

$20.00

Gift Card $30

$30.00

Gift Card $40

$40.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1808 S YORK RD, GASTONIA, NC 28052

Directions

