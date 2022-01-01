American
Tommy's Drive In
218 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned. Family driven. Quality conscious.
Location
2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry's Grille & Tavern - Ayrsley
4.4 • 1,275
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Charlotte, NC 28276
View restaurant