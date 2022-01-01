Tommy's Drive In imageView gallery
Popular Items

Jumbo Bcn Cheddar
Chicken Tender Plate
Gallon Tea

Burgers

Jumbo Hamburger

$5.99

Jumbo Msrm Swiss

$5.99

Jumbo Bcn Cheddar

$5.99

Jumbo Everything Cheeseburger

$5.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheeseburger

$9.49

Sides

Homestyle Fries

$2.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.49

Tater Babies

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$2.59

Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Fried Pickles w/ Ranch

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.29

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.29

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.29

Bacon Cheese Tots

$6.29

BBQ Slaw

$1.49

Cole Slaw

$1.49

Dill Spears

$2.19

Dill Chips

$1.29

Cherries

$1.29

Lemons

$1.29

Dressing Cup

$1.19

Cup of Cheese Sauce

$1.79

8 pc. Chicken Nuggets

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cheese Tots

$5.99

House Chips

$2.79

Cheese Sticks (6)

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms (15)

$4.99

Poppers (6)

$4.99

Fried Green Beans

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables

$2.19

Chili Fries

$5.99

Chili Tots

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.49

Macaroni Salad

$2.49

BBQ Sandwiches

Large Minced Bar-B-Que

$5.99

Sliced Bar-B-Que

$6.29

Roast Pork

$6.29

Plates

Minced Bar-B-Que Plate

$11.59

A half pound of minced bar-b-que, toasted bun, BBQ Slaw on the side. Served with fries and hushpuppies.

Sliced Bar-B-Que Plate

$11.99

A half pound of sliced bar-b-que, toasted bun, BBQ Slaw on the side, served with fries and hushpuppies.

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders fried golden and served with a side of coleslaw and fries

Chicken Breast Plate

$11.99

Hamburger Steak Plate

$12.99

12oz hamburger steak served with coleslaw, a slice of toast, and fries.

2 PC FISH PLATE

$10.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.79+

Tommy's Chef Salad

$9.99

Slices of ham and turkey over a bed of chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, cucumbers, egg, and a pickle spear.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$10.49

Spicy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.29

Foot Long Hot Dog

$4.59

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.29

Chili Cheese Foot Long

$4.59

Corndog

$2.59

Wienee

$1.29

Anniversary Hot Dog

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$4.99

Mound of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toast.

Deli Ham Sandwich

$5.49

Sliced deli ham topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Bologna Sandwich

$5.29

Fried bolgona with mustard, chili, and sliced onions.

Chuckwagon Sandwich

$5.29

Chuckwagon steak topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.29

Two slices of cheese on bread, buttered and toasted.

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

Deli ham and cheese on bread, buttered and toasted.

Livermush Sandwich

$4.29

Thick cut livermush with mustard and sliced onions.

Flounder Sandwich

$5.29

Flounder deep fried and served with tarter sauce, lettuce, and American cheese.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.79

Our homemade egg salad served on thick sliced white bread. Contains no pickles, onions, or vinegar.

BBQ Slaw Sandwich

$3.29

A heap of our homemade BBQ Slaw served on a bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.29

A generous serving of our fresh, hand-crafted chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toast.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.79

Tender chicken breast prepared just the way you like it and served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Triple Club Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh slices of turkey and ham served with bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo between three slices of toast. Served with Fries.

Reuben

$6.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$6.99

Chicken Patty Sandwich

$4.99

Sub Sandwiches

Two beef patties on a sub roll with American cheese, tomato, pickles, and coleslaw.

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.89

Slices of chicken topped with Swiss cheese, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

Steak Philly Sub

$9.89

Slices of steak topped with swiss cheese, grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.

Deluxe Sub

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.79

Slices of deli ham and American cheese on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Poor Boy Sub

$8.99

Fresh, sliced fried bologna and ham, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bun.

Poor Girl Sub

$9.89

Two beef patties on a sub roll with American cheese, tomato, pickles, and coleslaw.

Roast Turkey Sub

$8.79

Roast turkey slices on a sub roll with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Poor Baby

$9.29

Desserts

ChezCake Chango

$4.29

Milkshake

$5.29

Ice Cream Cup

$1.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Hot Fudge Cake

$5.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Strawberry Sundae

$4.99

Pineapple Sundae

$4.99

Ice Cream Float

$4.29

Vanilla Ice Cream Only

Dessert Pie

$2.99

Waffle Cone

$2.69

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Fried Apple Pie

$2.69

Fried Apple Pie w/Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Candy Cupcake

$2.75

Candy Parfait

$5.50

Candy Dozen Cupcakes

$27.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.29

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.39

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.39

Livermush & Egg Sandwich

$5.39

Bologna & Egg Sandwich

$5.39

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini HB Steak

$6.49

Kid's 6. pc Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Kid's 2 Pc. Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.49

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.49

Kid's Two Weenie Meal

$6.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Kid's 2 B-B-Q Sliders (Plain)

$6.49

Kid's PB&J

$6.49

Kids 2 Cheeseburger Sliders (Plain)

$6.49

Bulk

Single Beef Patty

$2.50

Pint of Cole Slaw

$5.99

Pint of Chili

$7.99

Pint of BBQ Slaw

$6.99

Pound of Minced Bar-B-Que

$9.99

Pound of Sliced Bar-B-Que

$12.99

Pound of Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Single Chix Tender

$2.25

Gallon Tea

$4.99

Salt & Pepper Shakers

$6.99

Tommys Hat

$14.01

Bucket Of Bbq

$39.99

Bucket Of Bbq Slaw

$20.99

Bucket Of Cole Slaw

$18.99

Bucket Of Chili

$35.99

Valentine Candy

$0.50

Small Drink 16 oz

Small Sweet Tea

$2.29

Small Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Small CLSD

$2.89

Small Diet CLSD

$2.89

Small Coke

$2.59

Small Diet Coke

$2.59

Small Dr Pepper

$2.59

Small Root Beer

$2.59

Small Sun Drop

$2.59

Small Diet Sun Drop

$2.29

Small Hi-C

$2.59

Small Cheerwine

$2.59

Small Diet Cheerwine

$2.59

Small Sprite

$2.59

Small Lemonade

$2.69

Medium 24 oz

Medium Sweet Tea

$3.49

Medium Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Medium CLSD

$3.69

Medium Diet CLSD

$3.69

Medium Coke

$3.49

Medium Diet Coke

$3.49

Medium Dr Pepper

$3.49

Medium Root Beer

$3.49

Medium Sun Drop

$3.49

Medium Diet Sundrop

$3.69

Medium Hi-C

$3.49

Medium Cheerwine

$3.49

Medium Sprite

$3.49

Medium Lemonade

$3.59

Large 32 oz

Large Sweet Tea

$3.89

Large Unswt Tea

$3.89

Large CLSD

$3.99

Large Diet CLSD

$3.99

Large Coke

$3.89

Large Diet Coke

$3.89

Large Dr Pepper

$3.89

Large Root Beer

$3.89

Large Sun Drop

$3.99

Large Diet Sundrop

$3.99

Large Hi-C

$3.89

Large Cheerwine

$3.89

Large Diet Cheerwine

$3.89

Large Sprite

$3.89

Large Lemonade

$3.79

Other

Bottled Drink

$2.29

Milk

$1.59

Coffee

$1.59

Dine-in Water

Sm Cup of Ice

$0.79

Med Cup of Ice

$0.99

Lrg Cup Of Ice

$1.09

Tummy Yummy

$1.79

Yoo Hoo

$1.79

Togo Water

$1.49+

Friday

Cheeseburger Friday Special

$9.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned. Family driven. Quality conscious.

Website

Location

2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034

Directions

Gallery
Tommy's Drive In image

