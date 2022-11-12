Restaurant header imageView gallery

RayNathan's

1,106 Reviews

$$

4571 S New Hope Rd

Gastonia, NC 28056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1Lb Chopped Pork
Pork Plate
Chicken Plate

Sunday Special

To Be Determined...

Sunday's off-the-menu special posted here & our social media pages by Saturday.

*** $10Lunch Special (tax included) Thu-Sat 11am-3pm ***

Pork Sandwich Lunch Special

$10.00

Choice of Hand Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, or Potato Salad AND a Drink (tax is included in price)

Chicken Sandwich Lunch Special

$10.00

Choice of Hand Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, or Potato Salad AND a Drink (tax is included in price)

Sandwiches

Comes with one side

Pork Sandwich - 1 Side

$10.99

Traditional, Slow Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork

Pork Sandwich - No Side

$8.49

Brisket Sandwich - 1 Side

$12.99

Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub

Brisket Sandwich - No Side

$10.49

Chicken Sandwich - 1 Side

$10.99

Slow Smoked, Hand-Chopped, All White Meat

Chicken Sandwich - No Side

$8.49

Stephen's Brisket Sandwich- 1 Side

$14.99

Sliced Brisket with Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese & Pickled Cherry Pepper White Sauce

Stephen's Brisket Sandwich- NO side

$12.49

TB’s Po’ Boy -1 Side

$13.99

Smoked Andouille, Fried Onion Strings, Collard Greens, Smoked Bacon, Delta Sauce

TB's Po' Boy - No Side

$11.49

Brisket Dip - 1 Side

$13.99

Smoked brisket & smoked provolone. Served with house made jus for dunking.

Brisket Dip - No Side

$11.49

Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - 1 Side

$12.99

TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.

Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger - No Side

$10.49

TWO Smoked Angus Beef patties smashed and finished off on the flat-top, TWO slices of Smoked Gouda, Smoked Bacon on a toasted bun.

Plates

Comes with 2 sides and a roll (except for RayNay's Stew & Rolls Plate and Side Items Plate)

Pork Plate

$14.49

Hardwood Smoked, Hand-Chopped Pork

Brisket Plate

$19.99

Black Angus Brisket Smoked with RayNathan's Rub

Chicken Plate

$14.99

Choice of: Slow Smoked Breast, Leg Quarter, or Chopped Chicken

1/4 Rack Rib Plate

$12.99

Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$19.99

Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

Full Rack Rib Plate

$31.99

Pork Loin Ribs, Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

Smoked Andouille Plate

$15.99

Smoked Cajun Sausage Links (2)

Smoked Whole Wing Plate

$16.50

Slow Smoked Whole Chicken Wings. Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

Sides Only Plates (3 Sides)

$10.49

Sides Only Plates (4 Sides)

$12.49

RayNathan's Stew & Rolls Plate

$9.99

Pint of Stew and Two Rolls

Combo Plates

Comes with 2 sides and a roll

Pork & Chicken Combo

$15.99

Pork & Brisket Combo

$21.99

Brisket & Chicken Combo

$21.99

Ankle-Biter Menu

Comes with one side

Ankle-Biter Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Smaller Version of Sandwich Plate

Ankle-Biter Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Smaller Version of Sandwich Plate

Ankle-Biter Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Smaller Version of Sandwich Plate

House Corndog

$5.99

Hand-Dipped Corn Dog

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Two All-White Meat Tenders. Additional Tenders $1.29 each

A La Carte Side Items

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

RayNay’s Yams

$3.50

BBQ Street Corn

$3.50

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

RayNathan’s Stew

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Granny Smith Apple Cake (contains pecans)

$3.50

Salads

Comes with a Roll and Choice of Our House-Made Dressings (Ranch, Honey Mustard, Vinaigrette, Bleu Cheese)

Mixed Green Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions

BBQ Wedge Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Iceberg Wedge, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Street Corn (off the cob)

Bulk Menu

1/2Lb Chopped Pork

$7.49

1Lb Chopped Pork

$13.99

1/2Lb Chopped Chicken

$7.99

1Lb Chopped Chicken

$14.99

1/2Lb Brisket

$13.49

1Lb Brisket

$25.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.99

Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.99

Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

10 Smoked Wings

$32.99

Slow Smoked Whole Chicken Wings. Dry-Rubbed or Signature Glazed

10 Smoked Sausage Links

$38.99

Smoked Cajun Sausage Links

Single Chicken Breast

$4.50

10 BBQ Street Corn

$27.49

1/2 Pan Hand-Cut French Fries

$13.99

1/2 Granny Smith Apple Cake

$18.99

Full Granny Smith Apple Cake (10" bundt)

$34.99

Cole Slaw

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

RayNay's Yams

Okra

Green Beans

Collards

RayNathan's Stew

Banana Pudding

Peach Cobbler

Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

8 oz. Sauce

$3.99

Pint Sauce

$6.99

Quart Sauce

$11.99

Pack of 12 buns

$4.99

Pack of 8 buns

$4.99

4 Buns

$2.00

Dozen Rolls

$6.99

Individual Dinner Roll

$0.75

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Lemonade - Gallon

$7.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half and Half Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.29

FAMILY PACK #1 (FEEDS 10 PEOPLE)

4 LBS PORK AND/OR CHICKEN with choice of sauce, SIDE ITEMS (CHOOSE 2) baked beans, green beans, cole slaw, potato salad (UPGRADE TO ANY OTHER SIDE ITEMS FOR $5 PER ITEM), BUNS, TEA

FAMILY PACK #1 (FEEDS 10)

$129.99

FAMILY PACK #2 (FEEDS 25 PEOPLE)

8 LBS PORK AND/OR CHICKEN with choice of sauce, SIDE ITEMS (CHOOSE 2) baked beans, green beans, cole slaw, potato salad (UPGRADE TO ANY OTHER SIDE ITEMS FOR $10 PER ITEM), BUNS, TEA

FAMILY PACK #2 (FEEDS 25)

$289.99

FAMILY PACK #3 (FEEDS 50 PEOPLE)

16 LBS PORK AND/OR CHICKEN with choice of sauce, SIDE ITEMS (CHOOSE 2) baked beans, green beans, cole slaw, potato salad (UPGRADE TO ANY OTHER SIDE ITEMS FOR $20 PER ITEM), BUNS, TEA

FAMILY PACK #3 (FEEDS 50)

$579.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All meats, sauces, and sides prepared in-house and served in laid back, Delta Blues inspired dining rooms. *RayNay's Yams and Granny Smith Apple Cake Contains Pecans*

Website

Location

4571 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056

Directions

Gallery
RayNathan's image
RayNathan's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Stone Steakhouse - 23 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Belmont
orange starNo Reviews
10 East Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Stone Fired Social
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Main St Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #51 Gastonia, NC
orange starNo Reviews
2609 S. New Hope Rd. Gastonia, NC 28506
View restaurantnext
Terra Mia - McAddenville
orange starNo Reviews
129 Main Street McAdenville, NC 28101
View restaurantnext
The Bottle Tree
orange star5.0 • 1,325
102 Davis St Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gastonia

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0339 - Gastonia, NC
orange star4.8 • 94
3125 E Franklin Blvd Gastonia, NC 28054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gastonia
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston