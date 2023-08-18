The String Bean 106 N Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The String Bean is an eclectic Southern bistro in the heart of historic Downtown Belmont. We feature a scratch made menu, an award winning wine selection, an expansive and shaded patio, a full-service butcher shop and seafood market, and one of the area's largest craft beer bottle shops.
Location
106 N Main St, Belmont, NC 28012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Belmont
No Reviews
10 East Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurant
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Mathews
No Reviews
10 Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurant
Old Stone Steakhouse - 23 South Main Street
No Reviews
23 South Main Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurant