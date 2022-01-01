  • Home
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Belmont

No reviews yet

10 East Catawba Street

Belmont, NC 28012

Shareables

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Warm Bavarian pretzel brushed with butter and sea salt. Served with house-made mustard cheese sauce and honey dijon mustard for dipping.

Beer-Battered Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Five beer-battered fresh local chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and skin-on fries.

Buffalo Totchos

$12.00

Tater tots topped with grilled chicken, tossed in Buffalo hot sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, and Hyde's house-made cheese sauce .

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese. Get ’em charred at no additional cost.

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Sliced thin fried potatoes topped with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños and Hyde’s house-made cheese sauce. Drizzled with jalapeño ranch sauce. Add Certified Angus Beef ® *petite filet for -8

Bag Bread

$2.00

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna Tower

$12.00

Layers of fresh Ahi Tuna, cucumber, and red radish, dressed with a sesame-ginger dressing, served with house-made wonton chips.

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi, pineapple salsa, slaw, and cilantro lime aioli.

Pickle Chips

$7.00

Fresh crisp dill pickle slices hand-breaded and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Shrimp Bruschetta

$12.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp with ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and garlic. Served over a hand-cut baguette and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Zucchini Frites

$8.00

Fresh-cut zucchini, lightly fried in a crispy panko crust, served with boom boom sauce.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

House Salad

$7.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mushroom Risotto

$6.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.00

Skin-On Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Apple Pecan Salad

$16.00

Sliced grilled chicken on top of a bed of Romaine and arcadian lettuce with dried cranberries, fresh sliced apples, candied pecans and bleu cheese crumbles. Tossed in a walnut-raspberry vinaigrette.

Chopped BLT

$13.00

Freshly chopped romaine with applewood-smoked bacon bits, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions, tossed in a Parmesan and peppercorn dressing, topped with fried onion straws.

House Salad

$7.50

Irish Cobb Salad

$16.00

A mix of Romaine and arcadian lettuce topped with grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and seasoned potatoes tossed in a vinegar and oil-dill dressing. Served with balsamic dressing.

Irish Potato Soup

$7.00

Rich and creamy, with chunks of potatoes and loaded with bacon crumbles, greens onions and shredded smoked cheddar cheese.

Limerick Onion Soup

$8.00

Sweet onions in a savory Guinness broth with sourdough toast topped with a bubbling layer of melted Swiss and Asiago cheeses.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, crusted with our special spices, sliced and served over a bed of Romaine and arcadian lettuce, with cucumbers, red radishes, sesame seeds and wonton strips, drizzled with a sesame ginger dressing.

Soup de Jour

$7.00
Spinach & Salmon Salad

Spinach & Salmon Salad

$18.00

Norwegian salmon on a bed of Romaine and spinach, feta cheese, cranberries and sliced almonds topped with sautéed spinach. Drizzled with thick balsamic vinaigrette.

Steak & Arugula Salad

$18.00

Sliced Certified Angus Beef ® petite filet tips served on a bed of arugula and spinach, tossed in a lemon-basil vinaigrette and topped with fresh strawberries, pickled red onion, and feta cheese.

Steaks

No shortcuts. And you can taste it in every bite of our Certified Angus Beef ® brand steaks.

Filet Mignon

$38.00

6-oz Center-cut filet.

Ribeye

$38.00

12-oz Traditional, center-cut ribeye.

Sirloin

$21.00

7-oz Lean and tender center-cut sirloin.

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Irish sausages smothered in brown gravy, over skin-on whipped potatoes, topped with fried onion straws.

Cajun Alfredo

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta with your choice of sautéed shrimp or grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and broccoli tossed in a house-made Alfredo sauce. Topped with green onions.

Chicken & Risotto

$16.00

Tender grilled chicken served over a creamy risotto made with mushrooms, cream, garlic and asiago cheese. Drizzled in balsamic glaze.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered North Atlantic cod fried to perfection over a pile of skin-on fries and mushy peas, served with tartar.

Guinness Glazed Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Norwegian salmon drizzled with Guinness glaze. Served over skin-on whipped potatoes.

Hyde's Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef ® short rib and traditional vegetables prepared in a delicious house-made brown gravy topped with skin-on whipped potatoes and smoked cheddar cheese.

Lemon Dill Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Seared blackened Mahi, served over a bed of rice pilaf, and topped with a house-made pineapple salsa.

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$22.00

Grilled, bone-in 10 oz. porterhouse chop, topped with a bacon-apple chutney and served on a bed of skin-on whipped potatoes and sautéed green beans.

Burgers & Handhelds

1885 Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Beer-battered chicken breast, tossed in hot-honey sauce with pickles and piled high with chipotle slaw.

Beyond Meat Veggie Burger

$13.00

Plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef! Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.00

Melted Swiss and smoked cheddar topped with house-made bourbon bacon jam.

Brekkie Burger

$16.00

Candied bacon, English bacon, smoked cheddar, provolone cheese, and an egg over easy topped with green onions.

Jack the Ripper Burger

$18.00

Two half-pound patties with applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, banana peppers and jalapeños. Drizzled with our house-made mustard cheese sauce.

Jalapeno Burger

$14.00

Fried jalapeños, provolone cheese, fried onion straws and chipotle mayo.

Ooey-Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Swiss, provolone, American, smoked cheddar and mozzarella cheeses melted together with fresh sliced tomatoes and applewood-smoked bacon.

Plain Burger

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Tender Certified Angus Beef ® petite filet, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and house-made brown gravy, served on a fresh baguette.

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Hand-pulled flatbread, fried chicken, applewood- smoked bacon, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, fresh jalapeños and drizzled with hot sauce and ranch dressing.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Hand-pulled flatbread, fresh sliced mozzarella, marinara sauce, slice tomatoes and fresh basil.

Desserts

Big Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Birthday Cupcake

Cheesecake of the Day

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

$9.00

with Ice Cream

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

with Reese's® Pieces

Ice Cream

$2.00

Beer

A D-SAMPLE

$0.50

A DRAFT FLIGHT

$10.00

D- BT Lincolnton Lager(A)

$8.00

D- CB Cotton Blonde (A)

$6.00

D- J&H Sivel Gun (A)

$7.00

D-Alagash White(A)

$7.00

D-Amor Artis Cruisin 6.4(B)

$7.00

D-Ballad Balladeer(A)

$8.00

D-BI Horizon(B)

$6.00

D-Black & Tan

$7.00

D-BT Don't like Names(B)

$7.00

D-BT Lincolnton(A)

$8.00

D-BT Linktober(A)

$8.00

D-CA ransack universe(a)

$8.00

D-CA Ransack(A)

$8.00

D-CB Cotton Blonde(A)

$6.00

D-DB German Pils (A)

$7.50

D-Divine Cobbler(B)

$8.00

D-Divine Feeling Forgot (B)

$6.50

D-Divine Ice Cream(B)

$8.00

D-El Segundo Broken(B)

$7.00

D-El Sugunda Broken Skull (B)

$7.00

D-HC Folly Time (A)

$7.50

D-JH Alchemy Peaches (A)

$7.00

D-JH Clockwork Orange (A)

$7.00

D-JH Cocomunga(B)

$6.00

D-JH Gears of Time(A)

$6.00

D-JH Jackie O(A)

$5.00

D-JH Limerick(A)

$7.00

D-JH Malice(A)

$7.00

D-JH Mixed berry Seltzer(A)

$6.00

D-JH Morning Marilyn(A)

$7.00

D-JH QC Lager

$5.00

D-JH Swivel Gun(A)

$7.00

D-LB Bourbon(B)

$6.50

D-LH Milk(B)

$7.00

D-MJ Fly Kid(A)

$6.50

D-MJ Hops(B)

$8.00

D-MJ Mystic Waters

$7.00

D-NA Blink(B)

$7.00

D-NA Hazy(A)

$7.50

D-Nobel Tart Cherry (A)

$8.00

D-Noble Apple(A)

$7.50Out of stock

D-OH Hefeweizen(A)

$7.00

D-Oxbow Surf(B)

$7.50

D-Perinial Life(B)

$6.50

D-Pisgah BB Wheat(A)

$6.50

D-Prosecco

$9.00

D-RB Cream Ale(A)

$8.00

D-RC Festbier(A)

$7.00

D-RC Heavy Light(A)

$7.00

D-SR Apple Pils(A)

$6.50

D-SR Blood Orange (A)

$6.50

D-SR Funny Clown(B)

$6.50

D-Town Leamur Leap (A)

$7.50

D-UO Ginger Campaign (B)

$7.00

D-WB Strawberry Rhubarb(B)

$7.50

D-WM 7 Mary(A)

$8.00

D-WM Blissed (A)

$8.50

D-WM Daughters(A)

$7.00

D-WM Endless(A)

$7.00

D-WM Measure(A)

$7.00

D-WM Rocktoberfest (A)

$7.00

D-Noble Golden Arrow(A)

$7.50

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaritto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Baby Guiness

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baybreeze

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Choc Cake Shot

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Coffee Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Elijah Old Fashioned

$10.00

French 75

$8.00

French Martini

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet Gin

$8.00

Gimlet Vodka

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Trash Can

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$11.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhatten

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini Gin

$8.00

Martini Vodka

$8.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Nigroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Tic Tac

$7.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$10.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Redbull Vodka

$7.00

Redbull Vodka Dbl

$14.00

Redbull Vodka Tall

$11.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Singapore Sling

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Vegas bomb

$8.00

Vesper

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

BB BRAMBLE

$11.00

DBL MIMOSA

$14.00

HEATED AFFAIR

$11.00

THE GUN SLINGER

$12.00

Chocolate Espresso Martini

$10.00

Caramel Apple Mimosa

$13.00

Fall Spiced Mule

$12.00

Campfire Old Fashioned

$12.00

Death By Pumpkin

$12.00

Sleepy Hallow

$12.00

Mary Jane Kelly

$14.00

Hyde's Apple Pie

$14.00

Fluffer Nutter

$12.00

Scottish Orchard

$12.00

NA Beverages

Choc Milk

$2.79

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Tea

$2.79

Tonic

Water

Milk

$2.49

Wine

ILLUSION BLEND

$9.00

Sixth Sense Syrah

$13.50

Flacco Tempranillo

$9.00

The Crusher Merlot

$9.00

Neilson PN

$13.50

10 Span PN

$9.00

Drumheller Cab

$8.00

Mezzacorona PN

$11.00

BOLLINI PG

$9.00

HESS CHARD

$8.00

STEMARI Moscato

$8.00

FESS PARKER REISLING

$10.00

MATANZAS SB

$11.00

DAVIS BYNUM CHARD

$13.50

KNOTTY VINES CHARD

$8.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$40.00

BTL INFAMOUS COOSE

$40.00

BTL O&T SB

$40.00

BTL SIMI CHARD

$44.00

BTL STEMARI PG

$32.00

BTL HESS CHARD

$32.00

BTL WINDISCH REISLING

$32.00

BTL BOLLINI PG

$36.00

BTL TINTERO MOSCATO

$44.00

SAURUS ROSE

$9.50

BTL SAURUS

$36.00

GUILHEM ROSE

$8.00

BTL GUILHEM

$38.00

PROSECCO

$6.00

Moscato BTL

$44.00

BTL FESS PARKER

$38.00

BTL MATANSAS SB

$42.00

BTL DAVID BYNUM CHARD

$32.00

BTL HESS CHARD

$34.00

BTL KNOTTY VINES CHARD

$32.00

BTL SIXTH SENSE SYRAH

$52.00

BTL FLACCO TEMP

$34.00

BTL CRUSHER MERLOT

$34.00

BTL NEILSON PN

$52.00

BTL 10 SPAN PN

$34.00

BTL SEAN MINOR CAB

$44.00

BTL DUMHELLER CAB

$30.00

BTL ILLUSION BLEND

$27.00

Spirits

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$8.00

House Vodka

$5.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blue

$7.00

Stoli O

$7.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

DBL House Vodka

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$14.00

DBL Stoli Blue

$14.00

DBL Stoli O

$14.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose Pear

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose Watermelon

$16.00

Bombay

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

House Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL House Gin

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Bombay

$16.00

DBL Empress

$18.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Havana Club

$8.00

House Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

DBL House Rum

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Myers

$14.00

DBL Havana Club

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

1800 Rep

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Rep

$12.00

Herradura Rep

$10.00

Herradura Ultra

$13.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Lunazel Blanco

$7.00

Lunazel Rep

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron XO Café

$11.00

DBL House Tequila

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Rep

$24.00

DBL Lunazel Blanco

$14.00

DBL Lunazel Rep

$16.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$16.00

DBL 1800 Rep

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Patron XO Café

$22.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$26.00

DBL Herradura Rep

$20.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Barrel Dovetail

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blade & Bow

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Calumet 12YR

$18.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$17.00

House Bourbon

$6.00

House Whiskey

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$17.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Larceny

$9.00

Lone Elm

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Old Forester Statesman

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 YR

$16.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$17.00

Woodford Double Oak

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

Woodinville

$10.00

Templeton Rye 6yr

$7.00

Baker's 7Yr

$13.00

Bookers

$22.00

Blantons

$18.00

DBL angels envy

$30.00

DBL Barrel

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$28.00

DBL Bulliet

$18.00

DBL Calumet

$36.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$14.00

DBL Elijah Craig Rye

$20.00

DBL Four Roses

$20.00

DBL House Bourbon

$12.00

DBL House Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jeffersons Ocean

$34.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Larceny

$18.00

DBL Lone Elm

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Old Forester

$28.00

DBL Old Forester 1920

$26.00

DBL Piggy Back

$28.00

DBL Seagrams

$12.00

DBL Whistlepig 10yr

$34.00

DBL Woodford Double Oak

$28.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$20.00

DBL Woodinville

$20.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 18

$19.00

Glenmorange

$10.00

Lagavulin

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 15

$21.00

Macallan 18

$36.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Tempolton Rye

$9.00

Oban 14 yr

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Macallan 12

$36.00

DBL Macallan 15

$42.00

DBL Macallan 18

$72.00

DBL Tempolton Rye

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$18.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$22.00

DBL Glenmorange

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet 18

$38.00

DBL Highland

$30.00

DBL Oban 14 yr

$36.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Blue Curacoa

$7.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnaps

$7.00

Pama

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Pimms Cup

$7.00

midori

$7.00

Razmataz

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Blue Curacoa

$14.00

DBL Drambuie

$18.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Baileys

$16.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Peach Schnaps

$14.00

DBL Pama

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

DBL St. Germain

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$14.00

DBL Pimms Cup

$14.00

Additions

1000 island

$0.75

bacon jam

$0.75

balsamic vin

$0.75

balsamic vin glaze

$0.75

bbq

$0.75

blue cheese

$0.75

boom boom

$0.75

cheese sauce

$0.75

chiplotle mayo

$0.75

cilantro mayo

$0.75

garlic herb butter

$0.75

garlic parmeson

$0.75

ginger siracha

$0.75

gravy

$0.75

honey mustard

$0.75

honey siracha

$0.75

hot

$0.75

hot honey

$0.75

jalapeno ranch

$0.75

lemon basil

$0.75

marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

mustard cheese sauce

$0.75

parmeson peppercorn

$0.75

pecan glaze

$0.75

pepper jelly

$0.75

ranch

$0.75

raspberery vin

$0.75

salmon glaze

$0.75

sesame ginger

$0.75

strawberry compote

$0.75

tartar

$0.75

thai chili

$0.75

whipped cream

$0.75

Honey

$1.00

Add chicken

$5.00

Add filet

$9.00

Add salmon

$9.00

Add shrimp

$7.00

Add tuna

$8.00

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Bacon Bits

$0.75

Egg

$1.00

english bacon

$2.00

Add Burger Patty

$4.00

american

$1.00

swiss

$1.00

provolone

$1.00

cheddar

$1.00

pimento

$1.00

blue chz

$1.00

feta

$1.00

mozzeralla

$1.00

asiago

$1.00

alfredo sauce

$1.00

parmeson

$1.00

slaw

$1.00

cucumbers

$1.00

tomatoes

$1.00

onions

$1.00

jalapenos

$1.00

fried onions

$1.00

mushrooms

$1.00

pickles

$1.00

pico

$1.00

red pepper

$1.00

spinach

$1.00

lettuce

$1.00

spring mix

$1.00

arugula

$1.00

strawberries

$1.00

pecans

$1.00

almonds

$1.00

banana peppers

$1.00

Sautéed Onions

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.49

Kids Pasta

$8.49

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Kids Flatbread

$8.49

Retail

Shirts

$20.00

Hats

$20.00

Server Shirts

$12.00

Server Hats

$12.00

Koozie

$3.99

Stickers

$1.00

Server Pads

$2.00

Events/Fees

Room FEE $750.00

$750.00

Party Trays

Veggie Cheese Cracker Tray

$150.00

Chicken Tender Tray

$150.00

Meat & Veggie Skewers

$150.00

50 pc

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers

$150.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$195.00

Party Collections

Taco Buffet

$16.00

Taco Buffet KID

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Jekyll’s grill offers traditional (and not so traditional) English/Irish/American plates. All our tasty dishes are made from scratch and cooked to order to make every meal an amazing experience. Did you know our beef is CAB certified? We only offer our guests the finest cuts of beef which include hand cut steaks, hand pattied burgers and freshly sliced short rib and chateau filet.

Website

Location

10 East Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Directions

