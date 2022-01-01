Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Belmont
10 East Catawba Street
Belmont, NC 28012
Shareables
Bavarian Pretzel
Warm Bavarian pretzel brushed with butter and sea salt. Served with house-made mustard cheese sauce and honey dijon mustard for dipping.
Beer-Battered Chicken Fingers
Five beer-battered fresh local chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce and skin-on fries.
Buffalo Totchos
Tater tots topped with grilled chicken, tossed in Buffalo hot sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, and Hyde's house-made cheese sauce .
Chicken Wings
Fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese. Get ’em charred at no additional cost.
Irish Nachos
Sliced thin fried potatoes topped with bacon, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños and Hyde’s house-made cheese sauce. Drizzled with jalapeño ranch sauce. Add Certified Angus Beef ® *petite filet for -8
Bag Bread
Small Plates
Ahi Tuna Tower
Layers of fresh Ahi Tuna, cucumber, and red radish, dressed with a sesame-ginger dressing, served with house-made wonton chips.
Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi, pineapple salsa, slaw, and cilantro lime aioli.
Pickle Chips
Fresh crisp dill pickle slices hand-breaded and served with ranch dipping sauce.
Shrimp Bruschetta
Grilled jumbo shrimp with ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and garlic. Served over a hand-cut baguette and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Zucchini Frites
Fresh-cut zucchini, lightly fried in a crispy panko crust, served with boom boom sauce.
Sides
Soups & Salads
Apple Pecan Salad
Sliced grilled chicken on top of a bed of Romaine and arcadian lettuce with dried cranberries, fresh sliced apples, candied pecans and bleu cheese crumbles. Tossed in a walnut-raspberry vinaigrette.
Chopped BLT
Freshly chopped romaine with applewood-smoked bacon bits, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions, tossed in a Parmesan and peppercorn dressing, topped with fried onion straws.
House Salad
Irish Cobb Salad
A mix of Romaine and arcadian lettuce topped with grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and seasoned potatoes tossed in a vinegar and oil-dill dressing. Served with balsamic dressing.
Irish Potato Soup
Rich and creamy, with chunks of potatoes and loaded with bacon crumbles, greens onions and shredded smoked cheddar cheese.
Limerick Onion Soup
Sweet onions in a savory Guinness broth with sourdough toast topped with a bubbling layer of melted Swiss and Asiago cheeses.
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna, crusted with our special spices, sliced and served over a bed of Romaine and arcadian lettuce, with cucumbers, red radishes, sesame seeds and wonton strips, drizzled with a sesame ginger dressing.
Soup de Jour
Spinach & Salmon Salad
Norwegian salmon on a bed of Romaine and spinach, feta cheese, cranberries and sliced almonds topped with sautéed spinach. Drizzled with thick balsamic vinaigrette.
Steak & Arugula Salad
Sliced Certified Angus Beef ® petite filet tips served on a bed of arugula and spinach, tossed in a lemon-basil vinaigrette and topped with fresh strawberries, pickled red onion, and feta cheese.
Steaks
Entrees
Bangers & Mash
Irish sausages smothered in brown gravy, over skin-on whipped potatoes, topped with fried onion straws.
Cajun Alfredo
Cavatappi pasta with your choice of sautéed shrimp or grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and broccoli tossed in a house-made Alfredo sauce. Topped with green onions.
Chicken & Risotto
Tender grilled chicken served over a creamy risotto made with mushrooms, cream, garlic and asiago cheese. Drizzled in balsamic glaze.
Fish & Chips
Beer-battered North Atlantic cod fried to perfection over a pile of skin-on fries and mushy peas, served with tartar.
Guinness Glazed Salmon
Grilled Norwegian salmon drizzled with Guinness glaze. Served over skin-on whipped potatoes.
Hyde's Shepherd's Pie
Certified Angus Beef ® short rib and traditional vegetables prepared in a delicious house-made brown gravy topped with skin-on whipped potatoes and smoked cheddar cheese.
Lemon Dill Mahi Mahi
Seared blackened Mahi, served over a bed of rice pilaf, and topped with a house-made pineapple salsa.
Porterhouse Pork Chop
Grilled, bone-in 10 oz. porterhouse chop, topped with a bacon-apple chutney and served on a bed of skin-on whipped potatoes and sautéed green beans.
Burgers & Handhelds
1885 Chicken Sandwich
Beer-battered chicken breast, tossed in hot-honey sauce with pickles and piled high with chipotle slaw.
Beyond Meat Veggie Burger
Plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef! Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Melted Swiss and smoked cheddar topped with house-made bourbon bacon jam.
Brekkie Burger
Candied bacon, English bacon, smoked cheddar, provolone cheese, and an egg over easy topped with green onions.
Jack the Ripper Burger
Two half-pound patties with applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, banana peppers and jalapeños. Drizzled with our house-made mustard cheese sauce.
Jalapeno Burger
Fried jalapeños, provolone cheese, fried onion straws and chipotle mayo.
Ooey-Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Swiss, provolone, American, smoked cheddar and mozzarella cheeses melted together with fresh sliced tomatoes and applewood-smoked bacon.
Plain Burger
Steak Sandwich
Tender Certified Angus Beef ® petite filet, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and house-made brown gravy, served on a fresh baguette.
Flatbreads
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Hand-pulled flatbread, fried chicken, applewood- smoked bacon, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, fresh jalapeños and drizzled with hot sauce and ranch dressing.
Margherita Flatbread
Hand-pulled flatbread, fresh sliced mozzarella, marinara sauce, slice tomatoes and fresh basil.
Beer
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaritto Sour
Appletini
Baby Guiness
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Blue Motorcycle
Breakfast Shot
Choc Cake Shot
Chocolate Martini
Coffee Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Elijah Old Fashioned
French 75
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet Gin
Gimlet Vodka
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Car bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Trash Can
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhatten
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Melon Ball
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Nigroni
Old Fashioned
Orange Tic Tac
Pickle Back
Pineapple Upside Down
Purple Hooter
Redbull Vodka
Redbull Vodka Dbl
Redbull Vodka Tall
Rob Roy
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Singapore Sling
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas bomb
Vesper
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Tea Shot
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Craft Cocktails
BB BRAMBLE
DBL MIMOSA
HEATED AFFAIR
THE GUN SLINGER
Chocolate Espresso Martini
Caramel Apple Mimosa
Fall Spiced Mule
Campfire Old Fashioned
Death By Pumpkin
Sleepy Hallow
Mary Jane Kelly
Hyde's Apple Pie
Fluffer Nutter
Scottish Orchard
NA Beverages
Wine
ILLUSION BLEND
Sixth Sense Syrah
Flacco Tempranillo
The Crusher Merlot
Neilson PN
10 Span PN
Drumheller Cab
Mezzacorona PN
BOLLINI PG
HESS CHARD
STEMARI Moscato
FESS PARKER REISLING
MATANZAS SB
DAVIS BYNUM CHARD
KNOTTY VINES CHARD
BTL CHARDONNAY
BTL INFAMOUS COOSE
BTL O&T SB
BTL SIMI CHARD
BTL STEMARI PG
BTL HESS CHARD
BTL WINDISCH REISLING
BTL BOLLINI PG
BTL TINTERO MOSCATO
SAURUS ROSE
BTL SAURUS
GUILHEM ROSE
BTL GUILHEM
PROSECCO
Moscato BTL
BTL FESS PARKER
BTL MATANSAS SB
BTL DAVID BYNUM CHARD
BTL HESS CHARD
BTL KNOTTY VINES CHARD
BTL SIXTH SENSE SYRAH
BTL FLACCO TEMP
BTL CRUSHER MERLOT
BTL NEILSON PN
BTL 10 SPAN PN
BTL SEAN MINOR CAB
BTL DUMHELLER CAB
BTL ILLUSION BLEND
Sunday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Jekyll’s grill offers traditional (and not so traditional) English/Irish/American plates. All our tasty dishes are made from scratch and cooked to order to make every meal an amazing experience. Did you know our beef is CAB certified? We only offer our guests the finest cuts of beef which include hand cut steaks, hand pattied burgers and freshly sliced short rib and chateau filet.
10 East Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012