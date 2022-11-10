Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Marlow
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood fired kitchen and sourdough pizza by Chef Jeff Scheer. We offer a limited menu for takeout. Our dine-in menu features a wider range of starters as well as entrees. If online ordering is off or paused, it means the kitchen is very busy and can not take any more orders at the moment. Please check back in 20 minutes.
Location
30 KUPAOA ST, Makawao, HI 96768
Gallery