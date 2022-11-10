Restaurant header imageView gallery
Marlow

review star

No reviews yet

30 KUPAOA ST

Makawao, HI 96768

Starters

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

kupa'a farm greens, mozz, red onion, cherry tomato, chickpea, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette

Meatball En Sugo

Meatball En Sugo

$16.00

lopes farm beef & pork, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano, toasted sourdough

Persimmon Salad

$16.00

high road farms fuyu persimmon, gem lettuce, gorgonzola dressing, shaved red onion

White Pies

Bianca

$22.00

mozz, fontina, basil, confit garlic, olive oil

Zucchini

$21.00

Local zucchini, mozz, garlic confit, parmigiano

Prosciutto

$26.00

mozz, olive, lemon, olive oil

Coppa

$26.00

coppa salami, mozz, kupa'a farms cherry tomato, lapa'au farms arugula

Potato

$22.00

Funghi

$29.00

lapa'au oyster mushroom, fontina, confit garlic, truffle oil

Red Pies

Salsiccia

$26.00

Pork italian sausage, caramelized onions, mozz

Margherita

$18.00

mozz, basil, parmigiano

Calabrese

$27.00

genoa salami, mozz, serrano chili, basil, garlic confit

Pepperoni

$19.00

mozz, parmigiano

Arrabbiata

$16.00

spicy pomodoro, garlic confit, shaved parm, calabrian chili

Braised Pork

$27.00

braised pork, arrabbiata sauce, mozz, lilikoi butter

Kids Cheese Only

$16.00

Sweets

Strawberry Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate Gelato

$8.00

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Olive Oil

$8.00

Beverages

Ginger Beer, Fever Tree

$6.00

Glass Bottle Coke

$4.00

SM Sparkling Water, San Pelegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Mint Iced tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wood fired kitchen and sourdough pizza by Chef Jeff Scheer. We offer a limited menu for takeout. Our dine-in menu features a wider range of starters as well as entrees. If online ordering is off or paused, it means the kitchen is very busy and can not take any more orders at the moment. Please check back in 20 minutes.

30 KUPAOA ST, Makawao, HI 96768

