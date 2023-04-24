Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rey Mimosa Breakfast and Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Coach Lane

Suit D8-D11

Cameron Park, CA 95682

Lunch

LUNCH

Cheese Burger

$14.99

House made ground beef in a 8oz Pattie, lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese. Served on toasted Truckee bread compony Brioche bun

Hamburger

$13.99

House made ground beef in a 8oz Pattie, lettuce, tomato and onion Served on toasted Truckee bread compony Brioche bun

Texas Burger

$15.99

House made ground beef in a 8oz Pattie, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese. Served on toasted Truckee bread company Brioche bun

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.99

House mode ground beef in a 8oz Pattie, onion, Blue cheese and Mayo. Served on toasted Truckee bread company Brioche bun.

Spicy Burger

$15.99

House made ground beef in a 8oz Pattie, sautéed mushrooms, Jalapeno, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Mayo. Served on toasted Truckee bread company Brioche

Patty Melt

$15.99

Half pound beef Pattie, grilled onion and Mayo Served on Rye bread

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Truckee, Ham, Bacon, Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread

Double BLT

$14.99

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato and Avocado. Served on toasted sourdough.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with onions, bell pepper, Mushrooms and Jack cheese. Served on toasted Truckee bread company Brioche bun.

Tuna Melt

$14.99

Grilled albacore Tuna with onions, celery and Mayo, Topped with melted Jack Cheese. Served on Sourdough

House salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes and mixed cheese, Avocado and Ranch dressing Grilled chicken add 3.99 shrimp add 4.99

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Spinach, Chicken, Strawberries, candied walnuts, red onion, Feta cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette. Substitute shrimp add 2.00

Shingle Springs salad

$14.99

Chicken, Romaine lettuce, red onion, red bell peppers, corn, Avocado, Corn tortilla stripps, shredded Cheddar cheese with Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes, Avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon with Blue cheese dressing.

House Salad

$3.99

BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$3.49

Regular or Decaf

TEA

$3.99

Earl ,Grey ,Green or Chamomile

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99

Fanta

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Mango Juice

$4.99

Guava Juice

$4.99

V8

$4.99

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Milk

$3.99

Kids Drinks

$1.49

Ice Tea

$3.99

Soup

Tortilla Soup Cup

$4.50

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.50

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$8.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$8.00

Tortilla Soup cup

$4.50

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.50

Breakfast Combinations

Classic Combinations

Classic Combinations

Sweet Tooth Combinations

Pancakes Combination

$16.99

Waffle Combination

$16.99

French Toast Combination

$16.99

Steak and Eggs

Steak And Eggs

$18.99

Biscuit & Gravy Combination

Biscuit & Gravy

$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Benedics

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$15.49

Florentine Benedict

$16.99

Cameron Park Benedict

$16.99

Fisherman's Wharf Benedict

$15.99

Country Benedict

$16.99

Skillets

Greenback skillet

$14.99

Who Said Bacon skillet

$14.99

Louisiana Skillet

$14.99

Toronto Skillet

$14.99

TNT Skillet

$14.99

Three Little Pigs Skillet

$15.99

The Portuguese skillet

$14.99

Fitness Skillet

$15.99

Omelets

Classic omelet

$14.59

Fairoaks Omelet

$15.59

Manzanita Omelet

$15.59

Greenback Veggie Omelet

$15.59

Philly Omelet

$16.59

Chorizo Omelet

$16.59

Shrimp Omelet

$17.59

Hold the Yolk Omelet

$16.59

Abuelitas Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Sunny Tacos

$14.99

Chorizo and Eggs

$14.99

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$17.99

Chilaquiles Rojos Chiro

$16.99

Savory And Sweet Crepes

Crepes

Folsom Crepe

$16.99

Greenback valley Crepe

$15.99

All Meat Crepe

$16.99

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$15.99

Banana Nutella Crepe

$15.99

Strawberry Crepe

$15.99

French Toast Waffles Pancakes

French Toast Waffles Pancakes

Truckee French Toast

$15.99

Strawberry French Toast

$16.99

Tropicana French Toast

$17.99

Plain Waffle

$11.99

BlueBerry Waffle

$12.99

Bacon Waffle

$12.99

Strawberry Waffle

$12.99

Pecan-Banana Waffle

$13.99

Single Plain Pancake`

$7.99

2 plain pancake

$12.99

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.99

2 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$13.99

Single Blueberry Pancake

$8.99

2 Blueberry Pancake

$13.99

Single Strawberry Pancake

$8.99

2 strawberry pancakes

$13.99

Tropicana Pancakes

$15.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Maria's sandwich

$14.99

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.99

House Salad

$3.99

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Side Bacon

$5.29

side Canadian Bacon

$5.29

Side Fries

$5.49

Side fruit cup

$3.99

Side Half of a avocado

$2.99

Side Ham Steak

$5.29

Side Hash browns

$4.99

Side Hot link

$5.29

Side House Potatoes

$4.99

Side Linguica

$5.29

Side One egg

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.49

Side Sausage Links

$5.29

Side Sausage Patty

$5.29

Side Slice Tomatoes

$2.99

Side tater Tots

$3.99

Side two eggs

$4.99

Oatmeal

$8.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Hollandaise

$0.99

Side Gravy

$1.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$4.99

Kids

Kids Grill Cheese and Fries

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla and Fries

$7.99

Kids Cheese Burger and Fries

$8.99

kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.99

kids Pancakes

$7.99

kids French Toast

$7.99

kids Ham Scramble with hash

$7.99

Soup

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.50

Tortilla Cup

$4.50

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Tortilla Bowl

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3300 Coach Lane, Suit D8-D11, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Directions

