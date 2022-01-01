Rhein Haus Seattle
1,500 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Rhein Haus take out and delivery are available every day from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Don't forget your pretzel and a beer to go (available in bottles and cans, drafts are available in 19oz cans or 64oz growlers)
Location
912 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Gallery