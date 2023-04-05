Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Riverfront Seafood Company

2,336 Reviews

$$

1777 Netherland Inn Rd

Kingsport, TN 37660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DINNER ENTREES

$ Add Fried Clams

$10.99

$ Add Fried Large Shrimp

$9.99

$ Add Fried Oysters

$14.99

$ Add Fried Scallops

$18.99

$ Add Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Captains Platter

$26.99

Clam Strip Dinner

$17.99

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Cod Dinner

$17.99

Flounder

$18.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$18.99

Fried Chix Tenders

$15.99

Fried Grouper Special

$18.99

Fried Oysters

$26.99

Fried Sea Scallops

$24.99

Large Gulf Shrimp

$19.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

Riverfront Combo

$19.99

White Fish Dinner

$13.99

$ Add Grill Shrimp

$9.99

$ Add Grilled Scallops

$17.99

Grill Catfish

$18.99

Grilled Scallops

$24.99

Grilled Shrimp

$19.99

Grouper

$29.99

Halibut

$29.99

Mahi Mahi

$19.99

Mixed Grill

$22.99

Red Snapper

$24.99Out of stock

Redfish

$19.99

Roughy

$23.99

Salmon

$19.99

Sea Bass

$29.99

Swordfish

$19.99

Tilapia

$18.99

Trout

$18.99

Tuna

$25.99

Filet And Lobster

$39.99

Pork Chop

$17.99

Cajun Burger

$11.99

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Crab Cake Sand

$12.99

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Add Lobster Tail

$16.99

Baked Atlantic Flounder

$23.99Out of stock

BBQ Shrimp

$19.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$23.99

LA Tilapia

$19.99

Pasta Alfredo

$16.99

Pasta Alfredo W/Chicken

$19.99

Pasta Alfredo w/scallops

$27.99

Pasta Alfredo w/Shrimp

$19.99

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.99

Pasta Marinara

$16.99

Pasta Marinara W/Chicken

$19.99

Pasta Marinara W/Scallops

$27.99

Pasta Marinara W/Shrimp

$19.99

Burnt Ends and Grits

$14.99

RAVIOLI LOBSTER

$19.99

RAVIOLI SPINACH

$17.99Out of stock

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$19.99Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$16.99

Shrimp Creole

$16.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$19.99

Stuffed Tilapia

$19.99Out of stock

Trout Almondine

$17.99

Whiskey Chicken

$19.99

8 oz Filet Mignon

$31.99

Grill Tenders

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Hickory Chicken

$18.99

Kids Portion Gr Chix (No Side)

$5.99

Ribeye

$27.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$25.49

HICKORY CHICKEN

$25.49

LARGE FRIED SHRIMP

$23.52

SALMON

$25.49

TILAPIA

$25.49

WHITE FISH

$25.49

Fried Apps

1/2 doz Oysters

$11.99

Buffalo Oysters

$15.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Buffalo Tenders

$8.99

Calamari

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Crab Bites

$11.99

Fried Gator

$11.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Fried Okra App

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99



Fried Squash

$7.99

FROG LEGS

$8.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Loaded Skins

$9.99

Mozz Sticks

$9.99

Onion Straws

$7.99

Pimento Spread

$7.99

Potato Cake App

$7.99

Thai Shrimp

$9.99

Saute Apps

BBQ Pizza

$9.99

Crab Cake Appetizer

$11.99

Muffaletta Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Peel and eat Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Spinach Queso

$10.99

Crabcicles

$5.99Out of stock

Salads

Grande Ceasar

$6.99

Grande House

$5.99

House Caesar

$6.99

House Salad

$5.99

Riverfront Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Soups

Cup Chowder

$4.99

Bowl Chowder

$6.99

Cup Gumbo

$4.99

Bowl Gumbo

$6.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Side Items

$$$$ Ram Slaw $$$$

$0.99

1 Hushpuppy

$0.49

2 Baguettes

$0.25

Baked Potato

$3.49

Broccoli

$3.49

Creamed Corn

$3.49

Creole Squash

$3.49

Fried Corn

$3.49

Fried Gr Bean

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.49

Fried Squash

$3.49

Fries

$3.49

Gr Bean Almond

$3.49

Grits

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Potato Cakes

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Side Pasta Alfredo

$3.49

Side Pasta Marinara

$3.49

Slaw

$3.49

Smiley Fries

$3.49

White Rice

$3.49

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Whitefish

$5.99

Sandwiches/Burgers

Cajun Burger

$11.99

Crab Cake Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Crab Cake Sand

$12.99

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Sand

$9.99

Fried Bologna

$8.99

Desserts

Blackberry Cake

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

New York Cheesecake

$7.99

One Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

GF Choc Cake

$7.99

Strawberry Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

$ Misc Add Ons

$ 2 Baguettes

$0.25

$ Add Crab Meat

$10.99

$ Add Fried Clams

$10.99

$ Add Fried Large Shrimp

$9.99

$ Add Fried Oysters

$14.99

$ Add Fried Tenders

$8.99

$ Add Grill Shrimp

$9.99

$ Add Grill Tenders

$8.99

$ Add Grilled Scallops

$17.99

$ Add Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

$$ Bourbon Glaze

$1.50

$ Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

$ Chef's Butter

$1.50

$ CRISPY ONIONS

$1.00

$ Drawn Butter

$1.00

$ Gator Sauce

$1.00

$ Lunch Salmon Portion Only

$9.99

$ Mango Chutney

$1.50

$ Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

$ Thai Sauce

$1.00

NA Bev

"To Go" Drink

$1.79

Abita Root Beer

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.49

Aqua Panna

$3.49

BAG OF ICE

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Gallon Tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Hot tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Milk

$3.49

Mr Pibb

$2.99

No Beverage

Orange Juice

$3.49

Peach Tea

$3.49

Pellagrino

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Rasberry Tea

$3.49

Sprite

$2.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.49

Virgin Strawberry Daiquri

$5.49

Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Since you can't come in and dine, now you can order online and take it home! Our menu consists of many items; Seafood, Beef, Pork, Chicken, Pasta, Soups & Salads, and very yummy home-made desserts!

Website

Location

1777 Netherland Inn Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660

Directions

