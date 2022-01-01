Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

River's Edge Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

1002 2nd St W

Williston, ND 58801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless tender chucks coated in your favorite sauce

Bosco Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Cheese filled breadsticks served with alfredo & marinara sauces

Carne Asada Fries

$17.00

Our signature steak fries topped with refried beans, queso, carne asada, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Battered aged white cheddar served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Bone-In wings coated in your favorite sauce

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Deep Fried Pickles

$12.50

Beer-battered pickle spears served with your choice of dipping sauce

Indian Taco

$10.00

Jalapeno Cheese Sticks

$12.50

Mozzarella Cheese blended with fresh jalapenos, fried to perfection with our spicy buffalo breading.

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips with your choice of meat, queso sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream

Quesadillas

$10.00

13" flour tortilla with jack cheddar cheese and choice of meat, folded and served with a side of sour cream and housemade salsa

Queso Dip

$12.00

A flavorful, cheesy dip with your choice of fresh seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips

River's Edge Poutine

$15.00

Fries topped with battered cheese curds, mozzarella cheese, and smothered in gravy

Walleye Fingers

$14.00

Beer Battered and fried golden to perfection, served with Tartar sauce

Moist Maker

$10.00

Churros

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons and served with Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

Turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, bacon, onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, and croutons on crispy romaine

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast on crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce with onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing

Large Salad

$10.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on crispy iceberg lettuce with bacon, jack cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and croutons

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy iceberg lettuce topped with chipotle ranch dressing, taco meat, fresh pico de gallo, jack cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips

Mac Daddy Salad

$10.00

Basket

Chicken Strip

$13.00

Tender Juicy chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Finger Steak

$16.00

Deep fried strips on breaded sirloin

Walleye

$17.00

Walleye fillets dipped in a crunchy beer batter. Served with Tartar Sauce

Mac N Cheese Dog

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Buffalo crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, jack cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Chicken Philly

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

You choice of Crispy or Grilled chicken, served on toasted bun with your choice of American or Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Club

$15.00

Sliced ham and turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh sliced avocado with mayonnaise served on Texas toast

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Philly Steak

$16.50

Shaved Prime rib with sauteed onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll

Prime Rib Dip

$15.50

Shaved Prime rib with Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll, served with a side of Au Jus

Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$13.00

Classic Hamburger

$12.50

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Two patties topped with crispy bacon and American cheese

Farm Burger

$15.00

Topped with a fried egg, thinly sliced ham, crispy bacon, chipotle mayo, American and pepperjack cheese

Mozzarella Bacon Burger

$14.00

Topped with crispy bacon and melted mozzarella cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Covered in sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$14.00

Burger patty covered with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread

Southwest Burger

$14.00

Topped with onion ring, sliced jalapenos, and smothered in queso

Pizzas

Breakfast Pizza 12”

$18.00

Breakfast pizza 16”

$20.00

Build Your Own Pizza 12"

$12.00

12" crust with your choice of toppings

Build Your Own Pizza 16"

$15.00

16" crust with your choice of toppings

El Jefe 12"

$19.00

16" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream

El Jefe 16”

$24.00

16" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream

Garbage Can 12"

$18.00

12" crust with pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, black forest ham, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and jalapenos

Garbage Can 16"

$23.00

16" crust with pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, black forest ham, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and jalapenos

Garlic Chicken Alfredo 12"

$18.00

12" crust with garlic seasoned chicken breast placed atop a rich alfredo sauce and finished with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses

Garlic Chicken Alfredo 16"

$22.00

16" crust with garlic seasoned chicken breast placed atop a rich alfredo sauce and finished with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses

Meat'za 12"

$18.00

12" crust with pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon bits, and mozzarella cheese

Meat'za 16"

$23.00

16" crust with pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon bits, and mozzarella cheese

Speciality Pizza 12"

$18.00

12" with our weekly speciality pizza

Speciality Pizza 16"

$22.00

16" crust with our weekly speciality pizza

Taco Pizza 12”

$18.00

12" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream

Taco Pizza 16”

$23.00

12" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream

South Of The Border

Burritos

$10.00

13" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, spanish rice, jack cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, served with a side of housemade salsa, queso, and chips

Chimichangas

$12.00

13" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, jack cheddar cheese, topped with your choice of green, red, or queso sauce and sour cream. Served with spanish rice and refried beans

Enchiladas

$12.50

Three housemade enchiladas with your choice of green, red, or queso sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream and served with spanish rice and refried beans

Fajitas

$14.00

Your choice of meat, sauteed green and red peppers, white onion, tomato and melted cheese served with refried beans, spanish rice, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and 3 tortillas

Taco Combo

$12.00

2 flour or corn tortilla with your choice of meat and topped with cilantro, onion, and served with a side of housemade salsa, spanish rice and refried beans

Tacos

$4.00

Flour or corn tortilla with your choice of meat and topped with cilantro, onion, and served with a side of housemade salsa

Steaks & Dinners

Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast on linguine pasta with alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.00

Crispy breaded steak topped with brown gravy

Prime Rib 12oz

$28.00

12 oz classic prime rib slow cooked and served with au jus

Prime Rib 16oz

$33.00

16 oz classic prime rib slow cooked and served with au jus

Ribeye 12oz

$27.00

12 oz Hand cut and charbroiled

Ribeye 16oz

$31.00

16 oz Hand cut and charbroiled

Sides

Add Cajun

$0.50

Add Crispy Chicken

$4.50

Add Egg

$1.25

Add Extra Meat

$4.50

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.00

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Large Guacamole

$2.00

Large Queso

$1.50

Loaded Bake Potato

$4.50

Loaded Mashed

$4.50

Mashed

$4.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Side Alfredo

$1.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo Chips

$4.00

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Cajun Shrimp

$5.50

Side Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Side Chip Mayo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Diablo Sauce

$0.75

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side French Dressing

$0.75

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Fries

$4.00

Side General Tso's

$0.75

Side Green Sauce

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Side Horseradish

$0.75

Side Hot

$0.75

Side Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mild Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Carrots

$1.50

Side of Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side of Celery

$1.50

Side Of Clamato - Pint

$0.50

Side Of Clamato - Pitcher

$2.00

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side Of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sauerkraut

$1.50

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Side Serrano Pepper

$0.75

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Side Sliced Avacado

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Steak Fries

$4.00

Side Super Hot

$0.75

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Pineapple

$1.75

Side Diced Onions

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Pazookie

$8.00

Skillet baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Raspberry Doughnut CheeseCake

$7.00

Apple Spice Cake

$8.00Out of stock

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Max's Pumpkin Bread Muffin

$8.00Out of stock

Apparel

Mens Hoodie

$30.00

Womens Hoodie

$30.00

Movie Tickets

1 Movie Tickets

$5.00

Glasses

Pint Glass ( Only Glass)

$7.00

Pint Glass with Domestic Beer

$10.00

Teton Glasses

$20.00

Shots

TB Fireball

$4.00

TB Chuck Norris

$4.00

TB Cherry Bombs

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Location

1002 2nd St W, Williston, ND 58801

Directions

