River's Edge Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
1002 2nd St W
Williston, ND 58801
Order Again
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Boneless tender chucks coated in your favorite sauce
Bosco Cheese Sticks
Cheese filled breadsticks served with alfredo & marinara sauces
Carne Asada Fries
Our signature steak fries topped with refried beans, queso, carne asada, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of sour cream
Cheese Curds
Battered aged white cheddar served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
Bone-In wings coated in your favorite sauce
Chips & Salsa
Deep Fried Pickles
Beer-battered pickle spears served with your choice of dipping sauce
Indian Taco
Jalapeno Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese blended with fresh jalapenos, fried to perfection with our spicy buffalo breading.
Mini Corn Dogs
Nachos
Tortilla chips with your choice of meat, queso sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream
Quesadillas
13" flour tortilla with jack cheddar cheese and choice of meat, folded and served with a side of sour cream and housemade salsa
Queso Dip
A flavorful, cheesy dip with your choice of fresh seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips
River's Edge Poutine
Fries topped with battered cheese curds, mozzarella cheese, and smothered in gravy
Walleye Fingers
Beer Battered and fried golden to perfection, served with Tartar sauce
Moist Maker
Churros
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons and served with Caesar Dressing
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, bacon, onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, and croutons on crispy romaine
Large Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with onions, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing
Large Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken on crispy iceberg lettuce with bacon, jack cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and croutons
Soup Of The Day
Taco Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce topped with chipotle ranch dressing, taco meat, fresh pico de gallo, jack cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips
Mac Daddy Salad
Basket
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, jack cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll
Chicken Sandwich
You choice of Crispy or Grilled chicken, served on toasted bun with your choice of American or Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Club
Sliced ham and turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh sliced avocado with mayonnaise served on Texas toast
Meatball Sub
Philly Steak
Shaved Prime rib with sauteed onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll
Prime Rib Dip
Shaved Prime rib with Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll, served with a side of Au Jus
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread
Burgers
Classic Cheese Burger
Classic Hamburger
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
Two patties topped with crispy bacon and American cheese
Farm Burger
Topped with a fried egg, thinly sliced ham, crispy bacon, chipotle mayo, American and pepperjack cheese
Mozzarella Bacon Burger
Topped with crispy bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Covered in sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Burger patty covered with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on rye bread
Southwest Burger
Topped with onion ring, sliced jalapenos, and smothered in queso
Pizzas
Breakfast Pizza 12”
Breakfast pizza 16”
Build Your Own Pizza 12"
12" crust with your choice of toppings
Build Your Own Pizza 16"
16" crust with your choice of toppings
El Jefe 12"
16" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream
El Jefe 16”
16" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream
Garbage Can 12"
12" crust with pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, black forest ham, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and jalapenos
Garbage Can 16"
16" crust with pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, black forest ham, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and jalapenos
Garlic Chicken Alfredo 12"
12" crust with garlic seasoned chicken breast placed atop a rich alfredo sauce and finished with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses
Garlic Chicken Alfredo 16"
16" crust with garlic seasoned chicken breast placed atop a rich alfredo sauce and finished with Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses
Meat'za 12"
12" crust with pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon bits, and mozzarella cheese
Meat'za 16"
16" crust with pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon bits, and mozzarella cheese
Speciality Pizza 12"
12" with our weekly speciality pizza
Speciality Pizza 16"
16" crust with our weekly speciality pizza
Taco Pizza 12”
12" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream
Taco Pizza 16”
12" crust with green tomatillo salsa, mozzarella cheese, carne asada, al pastor. Topped with cilantro, onion, avocado slices, drizzled with avocado sauce and sour cream
South Of The Border
Burritos
13" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, spanish rice, jack cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, served with a side of housemade salsa, queso, and chips
Chimichangas
13" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, jack cheddar cheese, topped with your choice of green, red, or queso sauce and sour cream. Served with spanish rice and refried beans
Enchiladas
Three housemade enchiladas with your choice of green, red, or queso sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream and served with spanish rice and refried beans
Fajitas
Your choice of meat, sauteed green and red peppers, white onion, tomato and melted cheese served with refried beans, spanish rice, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and 3 tortillas
Taco Combo
2 flour or corn tortilla with your choice of meat and topped with cilantro, onion, and served with a side of housemade salsa, spanish rice and refried beans
Tacos
Flour or corn tortilla with your choice of meat and topped with cilantro, onion, and served with a side of housemade salsa
Steaks & Dinners
Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken breast on linguine pasta with alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Fried Steak
Crispy breaded steak topped with brown gravy
Prime Rib 12oz
12 oz classic prime rib slow cooked and served with au jus
Prime Rib 16oz
16 oz classic prime rib slow cooked and served with au jus
Ribeye 12oz
12 oz Hand cut and charbroiled
Ribeye 16oz
16 oz Hand cut and charbroiled
Sides
Add Cajun
Add Crispy Chicken
Add Egg
Add Extra Meat
Add Grilled Chicken
Baked Potato
Extra Cheese
Gravy
Large Guacamole
Large Queso
Loaded Bake Potato
Loaded Mashed
Mashed
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Side 1000 Island Dressing
Side Alfredo
Side Au Jus
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Beans
Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Chips
Side Butter
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cajun Shrimp
Side Caramel Sauce
Side Chip Mayo
Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Diablo Sauce
Side Flour Tortillas
Side French Dressing
Side Fresh Jalapenos
Side Fries
Side General Tso's
Side Green Sauce
Side Honey Mustard Dressing
Side Horseradish
Side Hot
Side Italian Dressing
Side Lettuce
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Mild Wing Sauce
Side Of Bacon
Side of Carrots
Side of Carrots & Celery
Side of Celery
Side Of Clamato - Pint
Side Of Clamato - Pitcher
Side Of Pickles
Side Of Shrimp
Side Onion Rings
Side Pico
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Red Sauce
Side Rice
Side Salsa
Side Sauerkraut
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Sauteed Onions
Side Serrano Pepper
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Sliced Avacado
Side Sour Cream
Side Steak Fries
Side Super Hot
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tartar
Side Toast
Side Tomato
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Veggies
Spicy Mac & Cheese
Side Pineapple
Side Diced Onions
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
