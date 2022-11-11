Restaurant header imageView gallery

Route No. 73 Brew & Chew

612 Reviews

$$

201 S Main St

Pearl City, IL 61062

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Jane
Texas Fire Burger
California Fries

Thursday - Street Tacos

Beef Tacos

$10.25

Chicken Tacos

$12.75

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$13.50

Cod Fish Tacos (2pc)

$9.75Out of stock

$5 Nachos w/meal

$5.00

$12 Nachos w/meal

$12.00

Margarita Special

$7.00

$5 Half Nachos App

$5.00

$12 Full Nachos App

$12.00

Tennesse Tacos

$13.50

Appetizers

Half Onion Rings

$7.00

Fresh hand cut onions dipped in our homemade batter then fried to perfection, served with our homemade horsey sauce.￼

Full Onion Rings

$12.00

Try what everyone is talking about....Fresh hand cut onions dipped in our homemade batter then fried to perfection, served with our homemade horsey sauce.....Perfect for sharing!

California Fries

$9.75

Seasoned fries covered in our B&C Cheddar Jack Cheese and topped with pico de gallo, avocado spread, red onions, pickled jalapeños, & sriracha ranch drizzle.

Battered Portabella Mushrooms

$9.00

Fresh Portabella Mushrooms Dipped in Batter & Fried to Perfection!

B&C Black Truffle Sprouts

$10.55

B&C BLACK TRUFFLE SPROUTS Fresh charred brussel sprouts seasoned with black truffle oil, parmesan cheese, bacon crumbles & a side of garlic aioli. 8.75

Elote Tots

$9.50

Sweet potato tots, sweet corn, cilantro, scallions, cotija cheese, mayonnaise, Elote seasoning

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.59

Fresh Made Hand Cut French Fries

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Deep fried sweet potatoes fries.

Mexican Corn Salsa

$6.00

Buttery sweet corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, scallions and crema

Slaw

$4.75

Made with Fresh Chopped Cabbage and our Homemade Recipe

Side Salad

$7.00

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, ￼and garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Mediterranean Style Salad with Chopped Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Onions in a House Made Vinaigrette

Macaroni Salad

$4.75

Our awesome homemade creamy Macaroni salad

Elotes Cup

$6.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$9.75

Our Locally Raised 100% Hand Packed Beef Seasoned & Served on a Brioche Bun

California Burrito Burger

$13.50

Seasoned burger, pico de gallo, avocado spread, red onion, pickled jalapeños, siracha ranch & a stack of fries covered in our B&C cheddar jack cheese.

Royal Bliss Shroom N Swiss

$12.00

Fresh Grilled Portabella Mushroom Cap Stacked on top of a juicy burger patty with 2 slices of Baby Swiss Cheese Garlic Aioli & our 73 Sauce

The Ringer

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, our hand battered onion rings, lettuce, pickle chips, barbecue sauce, & garlic aïoli.

Texas Fire Burger

$13.75

Seasoned burger patty with aged white cheddar & American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pickle chips, garlic aioli, pickled jalapeño, and sriracha bourbon sauce on Texas Toast.

PB&J Burger

$12.75

Burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, peanut butter & strawberry preserves..... A must try!!!￼￼

Sunrise

$13.00

Fresh seasoned burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, applewood smoked bacon, & American cheese topped off with a farm fresh egg from our friends at Ten Men Farms.

Whatamelt

$10.50

Our take on the famous Texas style patty melt. sautéed onion, aged white cheddar cheese, & our creamy pepper sauce on Texas toast.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.75

Fresh local hand pressed beef patty with tomato, lettuce, cream cheese, bacon, and house pickled jalapeños.

Sandwiches

Housemade Pork Tenderloin

$9.75

Fresh locally raised and hand tenderized pork loin dipped in our batterer and then fried to perfection….add lettuce, pickle chips, or onion at no charge. add American cheese for .75cents

The Vegetarian

$11.00

Grilled portobello mushroom cap sautéed onion, aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, garlic aïoli, & 73 sauce on a gluten-free bun.

Margarita Lime Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled Cilantro Lime Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Scallions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos, Lime Aioli, & Aged White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun

3 Little Pigs

$13.25

Fresh locally raised smoked pulled pork, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, and B&C cheddar jack cheese on a brioche bun.

Sandwich of the Month

Texas BLT

$11.25Out of stock

The Crazy 8 Caprese B.L.T. is made with Fresh Locally Sourced Heirloom Tomatoes from Chestnut Cliff Farm & Crack-O-Dawn Farm, 8 Crispy Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garlic Basil Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, and a Balsamic Reduction on Toasted Chibatta!

The Reaper

The Reaper

$13.55Out of stock
The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$12.75

Tender Shaved Turkey topped with Corn Stuffing, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Potato Fries, Cranberry, & our Homemade Gravy on a Toasted Bun

Salads

Grilled Lime Chicken Salad

$12.25

Grilled Cilantro Lime Marinated Chicken Breast, Spring Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar Cheese & Lime Mayo Drizzle

Strawberry Jalapeno Salad

$13.50

Fresh strawberries, pickled jalapeños, spring lettuce blend, walnuts, feta cheese, onion, & cherry tomatoes. Served with a Blush Wine Vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken for $4.

House Salad

$10.55

Spring lettuce blend, tomato, onion, cucumber, aged white cheddar cheese. Add grilled or fried chicken for $4.

Kids

All Kids Meals are served with Fries and pickle chips.

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$7.00

All Kids Meals are served with Fries and pickle chips.

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Our award winning cheese burger that's small enough for a kid to enjoy￼￼￼￼ served with pickles & french fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

All Kids Meals are served with Fries and pickle chips.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

Mountain Dew Fountain

$2.99

Pepsi Fountain

$2.99

Diet Pepsi Fountain

$2.99

Sierra Mist Fountain

$2.99

Diet Mist Fountian

$2.99

Root Beer Fountian

$2.99

Cranberry

$3.25

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Extras

Extra 1000 Island Dressing on the side

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing on the side

$0.75

Extra Cheese Sauce on the side

$0.75

Extra French Dressing on the side

$0.75

Extra Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard Dressing on the side

$0.75

Extra Horsey Sauce on the side

$0.75

Extra House Vinaigrette on the side

$0.75

Extra JB Sauce on the side

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dressing on the side

$0.75

Extra Salsa on the side

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream on the side

$0.75
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Voted #1 Best Beef Burger in the State by the Illinois Beef Association, we offer many Signature Burgers made from locally raised 100% beef and the finest ingredients. Besides juicy burgers we also have daily specials that stand on their own, like our famous California Street Tacos that were featured on WREX TV 13 News “Where The Locals Eat” we also have our All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Fridays, Hand Cut Ribeye, N.Y. Strip, & Roasted Prime Rib Dinners on Saturday's. We also have the best selection of Craft Beers in the area, from breweries local & from around the world. If you’re looking for a great meal in a comfortable atmosphere, look no further than Route No. 73 Brew & Chew!

Website

Location

201 S Main St, Pearl City, IL 61062

Directions

