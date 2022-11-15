Restaurant header imageView gallery

312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport

review star

No reviews yet

1726 South West Avenue

Freeport, IL 61032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Beef
Gyro
Cheese Curds 1/2 lb

#1 312 Classic Beef Meal

312 Classic Italian Beef Meal

312 Classic Italian Beef Meal

$10.49

A Chicago classic. Order it your way: Dry, Wet or Dipped!

#2 Single Dog Meal

Hotdog Combo

Hotdog Combo

$8.74

Chicago classic with yellow mustard, neon green relish, onion, tomato, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt on a steamed poppy seed bun.

#3 Traditional Gyro Meal

Traditional Gyro Meal

Traditional Gyro Meal

$10.66

Traditional beef & lamb combo topped with our homemade tzatziki, sliced red onion & tomato on grilled pita.

#4 Beef & Sausage Combo Meal

Beef & Sausage Combo Meal

Beef & Sausage Combo Meal

$11.67

A Chicago classic. Order it your way: Dry, Wet or Dipped!

Beef

A 312 Classic!
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$6.79

A Chicago classic. Order it your way: Dry, Wet or Dipped!

Big Beef

Big Beef

$8.99

A Chicago classic. Order it your way: Dry, Wet or Dipped! 50% bigger than our classic beef sandwich!

Beef & BBQ

$7.39

Our classic Italian beef tossed with a tangy Memphis BBQ sauce.

Big Beef & BBQ

$9.19

Our classic Italian beef tossed with a tangy Memphis BBQ sauce.

Beef & Cheddar

$7.39

Our classic Italian beef topped with a delicious cheddar cheese sauce.

Big Beef & Cheddar

$9.19

Our classic Italian beef topped with a delicious cheddar cheese sauce. 50% bigger than our classic beef & cheddar!

Gyros

Your choice of Traditional or Greek Chicken
Gyro

Gyro

$6.95

Traditional beef & lamb combo topped with our homemade tzatziki, sliced red onion & tomato on grilled pita.

Greek Chicken Gyro

$10.45

Hot Dogs

We only use Vienna Beef all-beef hot dogs. Try a classic dog or our Dog of The Week (DOTW).
Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$4.99

Chicago classic with yellow mustard, neon green relish, onion, tomato, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt on a steamed poppy seed bun.

BLT Dog

BLT Dog

$4.99

Bacon-wrapped Vienna dog with lettuce, tomato and your choice of chipotle or regular mayo.

Kids Plain Vienna Dog

$3.89
Memphis Dog

Memphis Dog

$5.69

Vienna dog topped with pulled pork, homemade coleslaw and Memphis BBQ sauce on a steamed Gonnella bun.

Detroit Dog

Detroit Dog

$5.69

Vienna dog topped with homemade chili, onions, cheddar cheese sauce and crushed Fritos on a steamed Gonnella bun.

Maxwell St. Dog

Maxwell St. Dog

$4.99

Chicago classic with grilled onion, yellow mustard and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

Mac & Cheese Dog

Mac & Cheese Dog

$5.99

Bacon wrapped Vienna dog topped with creamy mac & cheese, seasoned bread crumbs and chopped fresh chives on a steamed poppy seed bun

BBQ Mac Dog

BBQ Mac Dog

$5.99

A bacon wrapped Vienna dog topped with mac & cheese, pulled pork, and Memphis Sweet BBQ on a steamed poppy-seed bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Dog

Chicken Bacon Ranch Dog

$5.99

Bacon wrapped dog topped with pulled chicken, chopped green onion, crumbled bacon and a bacon-ranch aioli on a steamed Gonnella bun.

KC Dog DOTW

KC Dog DOTW

$5.25

Vienna dog topped with Dusseldorf mustard, beer-soaked kraut and grilled sport peppers on a steamed poppy-seed bun

Chicken

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich! Choose from Grilled or Fried Add your choice of sauce Choose Your Toppings Add Any Extras
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Choose your favorite combination made fresh to order!

Veggie Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Tenders (2)

$4.75

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.95

Sausage

Ital Sge

Ital Sge

$5.79

Classic Italian Sausage served with your choice of Au Jus or our homemade Marinara sauce.

Combo

Combo

$7.99

The perfect combination of our Italian sausage topped with our delicious beef. Served with your choice of au jus or homemade Marinara.

Maxwell St Polish

Maxwell St Polish

$5.39

Chicago classic all-beef polish topped with yellow mustard, grilled onions and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.

Salads

Add Grilled Chicken to any salad for only $2.95.
Extra Large Caesar

Extra Large Caesar

$7.79

Fresh-cut Romaine, 6 cheese blend, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.

Extra Large Garden Tossed

Extra Large Garden Tossed

$7.79

Fresh-cut Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, 6 cheese blend & homemade croutons with your choice of dressing.

Regular Garden Tossed

Regular Garden Tossed

$5.79

Fresh-cut Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, 6 cheese blend & homemade croutons with your choice of dressing.

Regular Caesar

Regular Caesar

$5.79

Fresh-cut Romaine, 6 cheese blend, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Tossed

Side Garden Tossed

$3.89

Fresh-cut Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, 6 cheese blend & homemade croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$3.89

Fresh-cut Romaine, 6 cheese blend, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.

Sides

Cheese Curds 1/2 lb

Cheese Curds 1/2 lb

$7.25

Cheese Market Deep Fried Cheese Curds... Straight from Wisconsin!

Onion Rings LG

$6.89

Garlic Bread

$5.45
Chz Fries

Chz Fries

$6.99
Chili Chz Fries

Chili Chz Fries

$8.29
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.89

Homemade daily.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.89

Made fresh to order.

Large Fresh Cut Fries

Large Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Cut to order.

Medium Fresh Cut Fries

Medium Fresh Cut Fries

$2.49

Cut to order.

Small Fresh Cut Fries

Small Fresh Cut Fries

$1.99

Cut to order.

Mrs. Mikes Chips

Mrs. Mikes Chips

$1.50

A Local Freeport Tradition

Onion Rings

$3.89

Large GREEK Fries

$2.99

Our fresh-cut fries with a traditional Greek seasoning instead of salt. They go perfect with a delicious gyro.

Medium GREEK Fries

$2.49

Our fresh-cut fries with a traditional Greek seasoning instead of salt. They go perfect with a delicious gyro.

Small GREEK Fries

$1.99

Our fresh-cut fries with a traditional Greek seasoning instead of salt. They go perfect with a delicious gyro.

Side Marinara

$0.85

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Bowl of Chili

$4.50

Side Sweet Peppers

$0.85

Side Hot Peppers

$0.85

Side Chz Sauce

$0.99

Side Of Ranch

$0.85

Side Of BBQ

$0.85

Side Of Buffalo

$0.85

Side of Tzatziki

$0.85

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.45

Traditional Italian dessert made to order.

Lemon Ice

Lemon Ice

$1.99

A refreshing dessert made in Chicago by Lezza Spumoni & Desserts since 1905.

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Single Scoop

$3.95

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Double Scoop

$5.45

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Pint

$7.45

Mini Cannoli

$3.45

Pepsi

32 oz. Pepsi Fountain Drink

$2.59

24 oz. Pepsi Fountain Drink

$2.19

16 oz. Pepsi Fountain Drink

$1.99

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.59

T-Shirts

Red 312 Beef & Sausage

Red 312 Beef & Sausage

$15.00

Available in sizes from small to XXL

Red or Black "You can't beat our meat"

Red or Black "You can't beat our meat"

$15.00

Available in sizes from small to XXL

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

312 is a neighborhood Italian Beef, Sausage and Hot Dog joint specializing in quick counter-style service located in downtown Freeport, IL.

Website

Location

1726 South West Avenue, Freeport, IL 61032

Directions

Gallery
312 Beef and Sausage image
312 Beef and Sausage image
312 Beef and Sausage image
312 Beef and Sausage image

Similar restaurants in your area

Royal Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 161
306 N Park Blvd Freeport, IL 61032
View restaurantnext
Route No. 73 Brew & Chew
orange star4.7 • 612
201 S Main St Pearl City, IL 61062
View restaurantnext
The Crooked Roof
orange star4.5 • 405
109 E Carroll St Lanark, IL 61046
View restaurantnext
Cimino's Pizza - Winnebago
orange starNo Reviews
105 South Benton St. winnebago, IL 61088
View restaurantnext
Deaf Pig - 120 N. Union St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 N. Union St. Byron, IL 61010
View restaurantnext
Hairy Cow Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 439
450 East Blackhawk Drive Byron, IL 61010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Freeport

Pub 219
orange star4.7 • 220
219 E Stephenson Street Freeport, IL 61032
View restaurantnext
Royal Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 161
306 N Park Blvd Freeport, IL 61032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Freeport
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston