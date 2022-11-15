French
Routier
55 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Chef John Paul Carmona partners with Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, of renowned B Patisserie, to create a casual restaurant grounded in tradition but with playful touches of creativity. A San Francisco interpretation of the French "routier" or roadside restaurant.
Location
2801 California St., San Francisco, CA 94115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Francisco
Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217
4.5 • 4,756
1581 Webster St #217 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
Roam Artisan Burgers - Fillmore
4.0 • 2,690
1923 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant
Sift Dessert Bar - San Francisco
4.5 • 1,866
2411 California St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurant