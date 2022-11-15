Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Routier

55 Reviews

2801 California St.

San Francisco, CA 94115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Corn Risotto
Shortrib
Fennel Salad

Sparkling Wines

Crémant d'Alsace ROSÉ, Hurbert Meyer, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France Pinot Blanc

Crémant d'Alsace ROSÉ, Hurbert Meyer, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France Pinot Blanc

$51.00

$51.00

Crémant d'Alsace ROSÉ, Hurbert Meyer, Brut Rosé, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France Pinot Blanc

Crémant d'Alsace, Hurbert Meyer, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France Pinot Blanc

Crémant d'Alsace, Hurbert Meyer, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Alsace, France Pinot Blanc

$51.00

100% Pinot Blanc. Fresh and delicate. Bright pears and baked lemon. Crisp finish.

Cremant de Bourgogne, Famille Vincent, Brut, Méthode Traditionelle, Burgundy, France

$49.00

Champagne, Guy de Forez NV 375ml

$42.00

Pol Roger Brut Reserve, Epernay, France NV

$175.00

Dom Perignon, Epernay, France 2012

$420.00

Perrier Jouet, Blason Rosé, Epernay, France NV

$196.00

Guiborat, Prisme 17, Grand Cru, Cramant France NV

$195.00

Andre Clouet Grand Reserve 375ml

$71.00

White Wines

Pouilly-Fuisse, Pascal Renaud, Cuvee Vieilles Vignes, France 2019

$79.00

Picpoul de Pinet, Château Saint Martin de la Garrigue, Coteaux du Languedoc, France 2021

$37.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Pierre Riffault, Les 7 Hommes, Sancerre, France 2020

$75.00

Roero Arneis, Angelo Negro, Serra Lupini, Piedmont, Italy 2020

$67.00

Grüner Veltliner, Gritsch, Kirchpoint, Federspiel, Wachau, Austria 2020

$55.00

Chenin Blanc, Thibaud Boudignon, Anjou, Loire, France 2020

$115.00

Gruner Veltliner, Loimer, Langenlois, Austria 2021

$59.00

Chardonnay, Dominique et Romain Collet, Vielles Vignes, Chablis, France 2020

$75.00

Rose and Amber Wines

Exciting , rare and wildly aromatic wine.

Amber, Forlorn Hope, Queen of the Sierra, Estate, Calaveras County, California 2020

$48.00

Rosé de Loire, Thibaud Boudignon, Loire, France 2021

$48.00

Rosé , Arnot-Roberts, California 2021

$69.00

Red Wines

Cabernet Franc, Leduc-Frouin, La Seigneurie, Anjou, France 2019

$63.00

Gamay Noir, Arnot-Roberts, El Dorado County, California 2019

$84.00

Syrah, Loella, Santa Maria, California 2020

$53.00

Pinot Noir, Jacques Girardin,Vieilles Vignes, Burgundy, France 2020

$65.00

Bordeaux Blend, Chateau Lescalle, Bordeaux Superieur, France 2019

$67.00

Carignan Blend, Domaine de Fontsainte, Corbiers, France 2020

$59.00

Pinot/Gamay, Domaine Tessier. Point du Jour, Cheverny, Loire, France 2020

$81.00

Beer

Brasserie Lebbe L'Amalthée 750ml

Brasserie Lebbe L'Amalthée 750ml

$23.00Out of stock

Brasserie Lebbe “L’Almathée” Beer Big off-white head sits atop a hazy rich amber colored brew. Aromas and flavors suggest citrus, honey, herbs, hops, chocolate and nuts. Light and refreshing, and pleasantly malty. Comes in 750-ml bottles

Fort Point Sfizio

$8.00

Fort Point Villager

$8.00

Fort Point Westfalia

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Sparkling Water

$7.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$6.50

Tonic

$5.50

SNACKS

Baguette Beurre Diable

$4.50

baguette served with our "deviled" butter

Dungeness Crab Pavé

$22.00

Our potato pavé, spiced dungeness crab with preserved lemon mayonnaise. 6 pieces

Chicken Liver Mousse

$16.00

Chicken liver mousse with caramelized onion and red currant compote scented with fenugreek. Caramelized multigrain crisps

Caviar Pavé

$75.00

Seasonal Paté

$15.00

A seasonal pork paté made with wild boar, bacon and green peppercorn.

Duck rillettes

$15.00

duck rillettes with pickled cherries and onion

SMALL DISHES

Fennel Salad

$16.00

Shaved fennel salad, granny smith apples, dates, feta and marcona almonds in curry vinaigrette.

Beets

$16.00

Beets with plums, sesame yogurt and lovage

Eggplant

$16.00

Marinated fairytale eggplant, house ricotta, caper raisin vinaigrette

Tomato

$17.00

Heirloom tomatoes, tonnato, capers and crisp bread

Pumpkin Soup

$16.00

LARGER DISHES

Formule Routier

$60.00

Our 3-course menu meant for one person. Duck rillette with onion-strawberry compote Beef shortrib confit, fingerlings, nardellos Caramelized croissant Substitutions are not allowed but please notify us of any food allergies.

Vegetarian Formule

$54.00

Our 3-course menu meant for one person. Beet salad Farro risotto with mushrooms and pecorino Caramelized croissant Substitutions are not allowed but please notify us of any food allergies.

Corn Risotto

$29.00

Corn risotto with chanterelles, hazelnut, smoked Fiscalini cheddar

Farro "risotto"

$28.00

Creamy farro with mushrooms, pecorino, roasted kale and bacon. Can be made vegetarian

Shortrib

$37.00

Shortrib confit, crispy fingerlings, jimmy nardellos and stewed peppers,

VEGETABLES

Potato Pavé

$7.00

extra side of layered potatoes

Roasted Carrots

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted carrots with brown butter and pickled green strawberries

Broccoli

$13.00

Charred broccoli raab with meat juices and chili

Shishito

$14.00

Shishitos with Korean chili yogurt

Honeynut Squash

$13.00

Honeynut with brown butter and pickled strawberries

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

A very classic and rich dark chocolate mousse, chantilly and coffee crumble.

Caramelized Croissant

$12.00

Caramelized croissant, apples, sour cream and oat crumble

Pear and Almond Napoleon

$12.00

Pear "Napoleon" with almond mascarpone, salted almond

Estero Gold Cheese

$15.00

Financiers

$13.00Out of stock

Cocktails To Go (serve 4)

Mistral

Mistral

$32.00

D'Sangue Mommenpop Red Vermouth, Panama Pacific White Rum, Lime and Tonic Serve over ice and top with tonic. Makes 4 spritzes.

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chef John Paul Carmona partners with Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, of renowned B Patisserie, to create a casual restaurant grounded in tradition but with playful touches of creativity. A San Francisco interpretation of the French "routier" or roadside restaurant.

Website

Location

2801 California St., San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Routier image
Routier image
Routier image
Routier image

