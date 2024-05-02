- Home
Knightdale
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Knightdale
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders Knightdale
No reviews yet
4022 Village Park Drive
Knightdale, NC 27545
Main Menu-Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole Dip$9.77
Guacamole dip fresh avocados with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños & lime juice. Served with tortilla chips
- Quesadilla$10.29
Quesadilla choice of pork, chicken, steak or cheese. Made with three cheese blend, onions and green peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa
- 12 Garlic Knots$9.26
Freshly baked and brushed with garlic and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- 3 Soft Pretzels$9.77
Freshly baked soft pretzels served with a side of mustard and queso or beer cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.35
A spicy blend of chicken, cream cheese, and buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese and chopped celery. Served hot with pita bread
- 6 Buffalo Jalapeno Halves$10.80
Jalapeño halves filled with house-made buffalo chicken dip, topped with bacon pieces and bbq sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
- Pimento Dip$9.26
Pimento dip pimento cheese and served with pita bread
- Bacon Cheese Fries$12.35
Crisp fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar cheese and chopped bacon. Served with ranch dressing
- Cheese Bread Sticks$12.35
Topped with garlic mozzarella-provolone blend and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara
- Potato Skins$9.77
Oven baked potato skins with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and jalapenos served with side of sour cream
- 6 Mozzarella Sticks$9.26
Lightly breaded and rolled mozzarella served with marinara
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.71
Our homemade bread with garlic butter & cheese served with a side of marinara
- 6 Chicken Tender Basket$11.32
Golden chicken tenders and fries
- Fries$2.99
Italian Rolls
- Classic Italian Roll$15.44
Pepperoni, salami, bacon, feta cheese, mozzarella-provolone blend and Italian spices rolled in fresh pizza dough. Served with a side of marinara
- Veggie with a Kick Italian Roll$15.44
Banana peppers, black olives, jalapeños, grape tomatoes, mozzarella-provolone blend and Italian spices rolled in fresh pizza dough. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Create Your Own Italian Roll$15.44
Create your own any 4 pizza toppings
Burgers & Dogs
- Pimento Pub Burger$13.10
Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Jalapeno Bacon & Cheddar Burger$13.10
Served with side of BBQ sauce
- Cali Burger$13.10
Our homemade guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo topped with our three blend cheese
- Cheese Burger$12.01
Fresh lettuce, tomato and pickles
- Mushroom Burger$13.10
Sautéed mushrooms, cheese with a side of au jus
- All Beef Hot Dogs$8.18
2 hot dogs with choice of mustard, ketchup, onion, chili, and cheese
16" Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.92
BBQ sauce, chicken, pineapple, bacon pieces, onions and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.92
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella-provolone blend topped with bleu cheese dressing and chopped celery
- 16" Cheese Steak Pizza$27.04
Queso sauce, steak, green peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese
- 16" Margarita Pizza$24.92
Olive oil, tomato, fresh basil and garlic
- 16" Meat Monster Pizza$27.04
Rudino's pizza sauce, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and honey ham
- 16" Parmesan Chicken Pizza$24.92
Rudino's pizza sauce, chicken, Parmesan pepper sauce and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 16" Red Sophia Pizza$24.92
Rudino's pizza sauce, Italian spices, baby spinach, grape tomatoes and feta cheese
- 16" Royale Pizza$27.04
Rudino's pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 16" Vegetarian Delight Pizza$24.92
Rudino's sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
- 16" White Sophia Pizza$24.92
Olive oil base, Italian spices, baby spinach, grape tomatoes and feta cheese
- 16" Half & Half Pizza
- 16" Plain Cheese Pizza$16.96
12" Pizza
- 12" Meat Monster Pizza$20.67
Rudino's pizza sauce, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and honey ham
- 12" Cheese Steak Pizza$20.67
Queso sauce, steak, green peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese
- 12" Parmesan Chicken Pizza$18.55
Rudino's pizza sauce, chicken, Parmesan pepper sauce and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 12" Royale Pizza$20.67
Rudino's pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 12" Red Sophia Pizza$18.55
Rudino's pizza sauce, Italian spices, baby spinach, grape tomatoes and feta cheese
- 12" White Sophia Pizza$18.55
Olive oil base, Italian spices, baby spinach, grape tomatoes and feta cheese
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.55
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella-provolone blend topped with bleu cheese dressing and chopped celery
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.55
BBQ sauce, chicken, pineapple, bacon pieces, onions and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 12" Vegetarian Delight Pizza$18.55
Rudino's sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
- 12' Margarita Pizza$18.55
Olive oil, tomato, fresh basil and garlic
- 12" Half & Half Pizza
- 12" Plain Cheese Pizza$12.72
Create Your Own pizza
Calzones
Pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$13.78
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with homemade marinara and our mozzarella & provolone cheese. Served with spaghetti
- Baked Spaghetti$12.72
Served in our homemade marinara and topped mozzarella & provolone
- Baked Lasagna$13.78
Homemade with layers of marinara, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella & provolone
- Baked Ziti with Ricotta$12.72
Served with homemade marinara and topped with mozzarella & provolone
Wraps
- Southwestern Wrap$12.72
Choice of pork carnitas or chicken, pico de gallo, black bean-corn mix, guacamole and pepper Jack cheese
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.72
Chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese
- Greek Chicken Wrap$12.72
Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini and feta cheese
- Classic Club Wrap$12.72
Honey ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.72
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, chopped celery and mozzarella-provolone blend
9" Grinders
- 9" B.L.T. Half$10.60
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Buffalo Chicken Half$10.60
Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, chopped celery and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" California Club Half$10.60
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, house-made guacamole and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Chicken Ranch Club Half$10.60
Chicken, ranch dressing. Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" Chipotle Chicken Half$10.60
Chicken, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" Club Half$10.60
Honey ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Cuban Half$10.60
Cuban honey ham, pork carnitas, dijon mustard, mayo, pickle chips and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" French Dip Half$10.60
Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms and mozzarella provolone blend. Served with a side of au jus
- 9" Honey Mustard Chicken Half$10.60
Honey mustard chicken chicken, honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" Italian Half$10.60
Italian honey ham, Italian sausage, salami, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Italian Chicken Parm Half$10.60
Breaded cutlets with pasta sauce and melted mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Parmesan Pepper Half$10.60
Choice of chicken or steak; parmesan pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Philly Half$10.60
Choice of steak, chicken or roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Pimento B.L.T. Half$10.60
Pimento, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" Pizza Half$10.60
House-made red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Sicilian Half$10.60
Honey ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, oregano, oil, vinegar, and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" Spinach Sophia Half$10.60
House-made red sauce, spinach, feta cheese, grape tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 9" Traditional Half$10.60
Choice of ham, turkey or roast beef; topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 9" Veggie Grinder$10.60
18" Grinders
- 18" Philly Whole$20.15
Choice of steak, chicken or roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Club Whole$20.15
Honey ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Italian Whole$20.15
Italian honey ham, Italian sausage, salami, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Parmesan Pepper Whole$20.15
Choice of chicken or steak; parmesan pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Chipotle Chicken Whole$20.15
Chicken, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Whole$20.15
Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, chopped celery and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" California Club Whole$20.15
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, house-made guacamole and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Cuban Whole$20.15
Cuban honey ham, pork carnitas, dijon mustard, mayo, pickle chips and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Pimento B.L.T. Whole$20.15
Pimento, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Spinach Sophia Whole$20.15
House-made red sauce, spinach, feta cheese, grape tomatoes and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Traditional Whole$20.15
Choice of ham, turkey or roast beef; topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Chicken Ranch Club Whole$20.15
Chicken, ranch dressing. Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Honey Mustard Chicken Whole$20.15
Honey mustard chicken chicken, honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Pizza Whole$20.15
House-made red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" French Dip Whole$20.15
Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms and mozzarella provolone blend. Served with a side of au jus
- 18" B.L.T. Whole$20.15
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Sicilian Whole$20.15
Honey ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, oregano, oil, vinegar, and mozzarella-provolone blend
- 18" Italian Chicken Parm Whole$20.15
Breaded cutlets with pasta sauce and melted mozzarella provolone blend
- 18" Veggie Grinder$20.15
Salads
- Garden Salad$11.66
Romaine, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese and house-made croutons
- Spinach Salad$11.66
Baby spinach, tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, almonds and dried cranberries
- Greek Salad$11.66
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini and feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$10.60
Romaine, shredded Parmesan, and house-made croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
- Fiesta Salad$14.84
Romaine, onions, jalapeños, black bean-roasted corn blend, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips. Served with guacamole, sour cream and your choice of chicken, steak or pork carnitas
- Cobb Salad$14.84
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sliced hard-boiled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, honey ham and turkey
- Small Side Garden$6.36
- Small Side Caesar Salad$6.36
Specials
Kid's menu
Kid's Mini Grinder
- Kid's Philly$7.49
- Kid's B.L.T.$7.49
- Kid's Club$7.49
- Kid's Italian Grinder$7.49
- Kid's Parm Pep$7.49
- Kid's Chipotle Chicken$7.49
- Kids's Buffalo Chicken$7.49
- Kid's California Club$7.49
- Kid's Cuban$7.49
- Kid's Pimento B.L.T.$7.49
- Kid's Veggie Grinder$7.49
- Kid's Spinach Sophia$7.49
- Kid's Traditional$7.49
- Kid's Chicken Ranch Club$7.49
- Kid's Honey Mustard Chick$7.49
- Kid's Pizza Grinder$7.49
- Kid's French Dip$7.49
- Kid's Sicilian$7.49
- Kid's Italian Chicken Parm Grinder$7.49
Drinks
N/A Drinks
Wine
4022 Village Park Drive, Knightdale, NC 27545