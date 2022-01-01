Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Rustica Eatery & Tavern

635 Reviews

$$$

315 Main Ave

Moorhead, MN 56560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Baked Salmon Dip

$14.00

Beef Tacos

$12.00

two flour tortillas with chile-braised beef, roasted garlic, tomato-basil relish, crème fraiche, cilantro

Blackened Shrimp

$16.00

Burrata

$14.00

marinated grape tomatoes, spinach pesto, toasted bread

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$14.00

green chile ranch & tomato preserves

Chorizo-Stuffed Dates

$12.00

bacon-wrapped, served with chile aioli

Meat & Cheese Board

$18.00

chef’s choice meats & cheeses, fruit, nuts, tapenade, cornichons, toasted bread, lavosh

Poutine

$14.00

chile-braised beef, bacon, garlic confit, mahon, beef gravy

Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

served chilled with hummus, spinach pesto, sundried tomato pesto

Spanish-Style Meatballs

$12.00

sherry-mushroom cream sauce, crispy prosciutto, manchego cheese, tomato confit

The Rustica Burger

$16.00

7 oz. beef patty, mahon & cheddar cheese, caesar aioli, served with rustic fritas

Soups & Salads

Soup - Cup

$5.00

Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Quart of Soup

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, marinated tomato, herb crouton, citrus-mustard vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$10.00

roasted garlic & tomato, herb croutons, lemon-parmesan dressing

Entrees

Baked Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda cheese, crispy bacon, herb breadcrumbs, toasted bread

Blackened Salmon Fillet

$30.00

roasted baby red potatoes, poblano maque choux, cajun aioli, cucumber-lime salsa

Braised Beef Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Filet

$44.00

asiago mashed potatoes, deviled butter, drop peppers, parsnip crisp

Mushroom Stew

$22.00

Pork Belly Pasta

$24.00

Pork Loin

$30.00

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Top Sirloin

$32.00

blue cheese polenta, charred scallion, balsamic mushrooms, radish

Walleye

$32.00

Pizza

tomato sauce, roasted tomato, mozzarella, basil

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

barbecue sauce, shredded chicken, roasted garlic + onions, provolone, mozzarella, scallions

French Farmer

$12.00

béchamel, wild mushrooms, brie cheese, egg, spinach, truffle oil

Margherita

$12.00

tomato sauce, roasted tomato, mozzarella, basil

Mr. Potato Head

$12.00

béchamel, sour cream mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, rosemary & parsley

Thai Chicken

$12.00

peanut sauce, shredded chicken, roasted onion, pickled fresno chiles, spinach, mozzarella + provolone, fresh basil

Bambino

$10.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Decoy

$12.00

olive oil, duck confit, roasted grapes & garlic, goat cheese, basil, balsamic reduction

Haole

$12.00

tomato sauce, pork belly, pineapple, roasted jalapenos, mozzarella & provolone, scallions

Mediterranean

$12.00

spinach pesto, bell pepper, olives, capers, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, asiago, pine nuts

Roman

$12.00

olive oil, italian sausage, roasted sweet onions & tomatoes, asiago & ricotta, parsley

Steadfast

$12.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & asiago, parsley

Desserts

Chocolate Miso Tart

$8.00

Churros

$7.00

chocolate ganache, strawberry coulis

Coconut Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

Ricotta Pound Cake

$8.00Out of stock

A La Carte

4 oz Tomato Pesto

$8.00

4 oz. Hummus

$8.00

4 oz. Spinach Pesto

$8.00

Extra Bread

$0.50

Rustic Fritas

$5.00

served with chile aioli

Parmesan Popovers

$2.00

four per order, served with tomato preserves

Side of Caesar Aioli

$0.50

Side of Chile Aioli

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rustica is located in downtown Moorhead, MN. We boast a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic 1898 Kassenborg Block building, just east of the Main Avenue bridge. The Eatery features a rustic ambiance with exposed brick creating a warm, comfortable dining experience. Executive Chef Micah Leitel is dedicated to offering high quality, seasonally focused products and executes the diverse menu based on traditional American fare with European influences.

Location

315 Main Ave, Moorhead, MN 56560

Directions

Gallery
Rustica Eatery & Tavern image
Rustica Eatery & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sol Ave. Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 123
1408 1st Ave N Ste 2 Moorhead, MN 56560
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
West Main Pizza - West Main Pizza
orange star4.5 • 384
320 East Main Street Ada, MN 56510
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moorhead

Village Inn
orange star4.4 • 786
940 Holiday Drive Moorhead, MN 56560
View restaurantnext
Sol Ave. Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 123
1408 1st Ave N Ste 2 Moorhead, MN 56560
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moorhead
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston