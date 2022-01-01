Rusty's Raw Bar - Fort Myers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Rusty's Raw Bar & Grill is an award winning laid back and local spot with four locations in Southwest Florida. We offer a casual dining experience and welcoming staff. Enjoy live entertainment, daily drink deals, and a wide variety of menu items including fresh seafood and hot-off-the-grill dishes. Rusty's has something to satisfy everyone.
Location
9520 Marketplace Road, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paseo Tiki Bar - 11611 Paseo Grande Blvd
No Reviews
11611 Paseo Grande Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33912
View restaurant
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurant
Ceviches by Divino - 7950 Dani Drive suite 300
No Reviews
7950 Dani Drive suite 300 Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Myers
3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurant
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurant
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurant