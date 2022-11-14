Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Saucy Meatball

12401 Commerce Lakes Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33913

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
Cannoli

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

12" The Saucy Meatball Pie

$15.00

12" Margherita Pizza

$14.00

12" House Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

12" Veggie Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

12" White Pizza

$13.00

12" White Supreme Pizza

$15.00

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

12" Prosciutto and Fungi Pizza

$17.00

12" Drunken Sicilian Pizza

$16.00

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

12" High Class Chicken Pizza

$16.00

12" Nono's Old Fashion Pizza

$13.00

12" Half & Half Specialty

$11.00

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.90

16" The Saucy Meatball Pie

$20.90

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.90

16" House Deluxe Pizza

$21.90

16" Veggie Deluxe Pizza

$20.90

16" White Pizza

$18.90

16" White Supreme Pizza

$21.90

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.90

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.90

16" Prosciutto and Fungi Pizza

$23.50
16" Drunken Sicilian Pizza

$24.90

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.50

16" High Class Chicken Pizza

$21.90

16" Half & Half Specialty

$15.90

16" Nonos Old Fashion

$18.90

LUNCH SPECIALS

Sunday Feast

$17.00

Saucy Braciole

$16.00

Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Nonna Marias' Lasagna

$17.00

Black Angus NY Strip Pizzaiola

$16.00

DINNER SPECIALS

Bottle Of Carpineto Dogajolo

$23.00

Sunday Feast

$17.00

Pumpkin Alfredo Gnocchi

$25.00

Chef Giancarlo Snapper Special

$28.00

Nonna Marias' Lasagna

$24.00

Black Angus NY Strip

$28.00

Red Wine

201 Melini- Chianti

$28.00

202 Castello Banfi- Chianti

$32.00

203 Carpineto- Chianti

$39.00

204 Monsanto- Chianti

$46.00

205 Ruffino Tan- Chianti

$51.00

301 Centine Rosso- Tuscany

$29.00

302 Carpineto- Dogajolo Tuscany

$29.00

303 Badiola- Tuscany

$33.00

304 Ruffino Modus- Tuscany

$46.00

401 Colimoro- Montepulciano

$28.00

402 Cesari-Sangiovese

$32.00

403 Bertani-Valpolicela

$33.00

404 Jema by Cesari

$39.00

405 Masi- Baby Amarone

$38.00

406 Castello Banfi- Other Red

$46.00

407 Luca Bosio- Other Red

$56.00

408 Cesari Amarone- Other Red

$61.00

409 Contemasi- Other Red

$63.00

501 Bodega- Malbec

$28.00

502 McManis- Zinfandel

$29.00

503 McManis- Petit Syrah

$29.00

504 Juan Gil- Red Blen

$43.00

601 Carmenent- Pinot Noir

$32.00

602 Kim Crawford- Pinot Noir

$40.00

603 King Estate- Pinot Noir

$41.00

604 Stoller Family- Pinot Noir

$49.00

701 The Saucy Meatball- Merlot

$28.00

702 Chloe- Merlot

$33.00

703 Swanson- Merlot

$39.00

800 The Saucy Meatball- Cab

$28.00Out of stock

801 McManis- Cabernet

$32.00

802 Hahn- Cabernet

$36.00

803 Rodney Strong- Cabernet

$39.00

804 Coppola- Cabernet

$40.00

805 Farnito- Cabernet

$48.00

806 Mt. Veeder- Cabernet

$53.00

807 St.Supery- Cabernet

$59.00

808 Stag's Leap- Cabernet

$80.00

337 Cab

$32.00

White Wine

112 La Pettegola

$35.00

111 Yealands- Sauv Blanc

$32.00

109 Pacific Rim- Riesling

$28.00

107 Kendal Jackson- Chard

$40.00

108 Frog's Leap- Chard

$53.00

106 Rodney Strong- Chard

$32.00

105 McManis- Chard

$34.00

104 Saucy Meatball- Chard

$28.00

103 Santa Margherita

$43.00

101 Saucy Meatball- PG

$28.00

102 San Angelo- Pinot

$36.00

Sparkling Wine

Luna Nuda-Rose

$28.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cannoli Chips

$8.00

Dessert Special

$8.50Out of stock

Birthday Cannoli

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
12401 Commerce Lakes Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913

