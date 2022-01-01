Main picView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Sacred Grounds Coffee 2704 Sudderth Dr

1,412 Reviews

$$

2704 Sudderth Dr

Ruidoso, NM 88345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

575 Pepperoni
Cheeseburger
575 Turkey Sandwich

Lunch & Dinner

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Blend of Ground Brisket & Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, & Mustard. Served with choice of side.

575 Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Local Favorite. House-Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Seasoned Philly Steak or Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers on a Hoagie Roll. Served with Choice of Side.

Double BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Bacon, & Canadian Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

House-Smoked Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, and Seasoning with Lettuce & Tomato on a Croissiant.

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickles on Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.

Turkey Melt

$11.00

House-Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Melted Cheddar & Tomato on Toasted Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Homemade Meatballs & Marinara topped with Melted Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses on a Hoagie Roll. Served With a Choice of Side.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.00

House-smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Choice of Side.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon, & Cheddar Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo. Served with Choice of Side.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of Dipping Sauce and Side.

Tomato & Mozzarella Melt

$11.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Basil Pesto Served Toasted on Wheatberry w/ a Choice of Side.

Soups & Salads

Soup

$5.00+

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, & Feta Cheese. Served w/ Greek Dressing and Croissant.

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, & Croutons on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce. Served w/ a Warm Croissant and Choice of Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chopped Romaine Lettuce Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Served with a Warm Croissant and Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, & Shredded Cheese. Served wit a Warm Croissant and Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges, & Almonds on a bed of Chopped Romaine & Spinach. Served w/ a Warm Croissant & Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.

Appetizers

4 Pizza Rolls

$7.00

8 Pizza Rolls

$13.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.00

Meatballs (3)

$9.00

Spin-Art Dip

$9.00

Side Of Ranch

$1.25

Side Of Marinara

$1.25

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza

575 Pepperoni

$13.00+

Cheese Pizza

$13.00+

The Southsider

$13.00+

The Meatsider

$13.00+

Margherita

$13.00+

Athena

$13.00+

Artichoke & Basil Pesto

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00+

Create Your Own

$13.00+

Trio

$13.00+

Sides

Chips

$2.25

Tater Tots Side

$2.95

French Fries Side

$2.95

Hash Browns SIDE

$2.95

Side Of Breakfast Meats (2)

$3.25

Side of Toast (2)

$2.75

Side of Eggs (2)

$3.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.65Out of stock

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$1.25

Green Chilis

$0.65

Add Avocado

$1.75

Pasta

Spaghetti & Marinara

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.00

Wings

Wings

$11.00+

Catering

20x turkey croissant

$99.00

Breakfast

Egg Scramble

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Burrito Grande

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns SIDE

$2.95

Side Of Breakfast Meats (2)

$3.25

Side of Eggs (2)

$3.75

Side of Toast (2)

$2.75

Side of Gravy

$2.50

Pastries / Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Fruit Tart

$3.75

Danish

$3.95

Raspberry Cloud Pie

$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Croissants

$3.95

Sausage & Cheese Rolls

$4.75Out of stock

Cookies & Brownies

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Ginger Crack

$2.50

Brownie

$3.00

Cakes & Pies

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Red Velvet Bundt

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Bundt

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Orange Bundt

$2.50

Cheesecake Mini's

$3.75

NY Cheesecake slice

$6.00

Shooters

Blueberry Pie Shooter

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Oreo

$3.50Out of stock

Oreo Raspberry

$3.50Out of stock

Parfait

Blueberry/Strawberry

$4.25

Ground Coffee

8oz Ground Coffee

$9.95

12oz Ground Coffee

$14.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2704 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Directions

Gallery
Main pic
Map
More near Ruidoso
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
El Paso
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston