Sacred Grounds Coffee 2704 Sudderth Dr

1,412 Reviews
$$
2704 Sudderth Dr
Ruidoso, NM 88345
Popular Items
Lunch & Dinner
Cheeseburger
Blend of Ground Brisket & Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, & Mustard. Served with choice of side.
575 Turkey Sandwich
Local Favorite. House-Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.
Philly Cheesesteak
Seasoned Philly Steak or Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers on a Hoagie Roll. Served with Choice of Side.
Double BLT
Bacon, Bacon, & Canadian Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-Smoked Chicken, Grapes, Almonds, and Seasoning with Lettuce & Tomato on a Croissiant.
Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickles on Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.
Turkey Melt
House-Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Melted Cheddar & Tomato on Toasted Wheatberry. Served with Choice of Side.
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatballs & Marinara topped with Melted Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses on a Hoagie Roll. Served With a Choice of Side.
Turkey Avocado Wrap
House-smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese on a Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Choice of Side.
Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon, & Cheddar Cheese topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo. Served with Choice of Side.
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of Dipping Sauce and Side.
Tomato & Mozzarella Melt
Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, & Basil Pesto Served Toasted on Wheatberry w/ a Choice of Side.
Soups & Salads
Soup
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, & Feta Cheese. Served w/ Greek Dressing and Croissant.
Garden Salad
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, & Croutons on a Bed of Romaine Lettuce. Served w/ a Warm Croissant and Choice of Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons. Served with a Warm Croissant and Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, & Shredded Cheese. Served wit a Warm Croissant and Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Spinach Strawberry Salad
Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges, & Almonds on a bed of Chopped Romaine & Spinach. Served w/ a Warm Croissant & Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing.
Appetizers
Pizza
Sides
Wings
Catering
Pastries / Muffins
Cookies & Brownies
Cakes & Pies
Shooters
Parfait
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2704 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345