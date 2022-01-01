Saint Larry's Bar and Grill imageView gallery
American

Saint Larry's Bar and Grill

112 Reviews

$$

6 Elm St

Potsdam, NY 13676

Order Again

Appetizers

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

8 Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Tots

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Poke Tower

$13.00

Poutine

$9.00

Side salad

$4.00

Special soup

$6.00

Truffle fries

$11.00

Beans

$3.00

Side pasta salad

$3.00

Caprese Bruschetta

$11.00

Bacon Chzburger Tots

$10.00

Dips

French Onion Dip

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Brisket Queso Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Rainbow Cobb Salad

$16.00

Brisket Salad

$16.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.00

The Vegan

$13.00

The Turkey

$14.00

The Steakhouse

$15.00

The Carnivore

$16.00

French Onion Burger

$15.00

Spicy Guac Burger

$15.00

Sliders

$14.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chipotle Turkey Panini

$15.00

French Dip Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.00

Jack and Coke Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Ham & Brie

$14.00

Boudin Hoagie

$15.00

Entrees

Bloody Mary Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Fish And Chips

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.00

Tacos

Korean Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Haddock Tacos

$15.00

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Sausage tacos

$14.00

Kids Menu

Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Hotdog

$7.00

Small Mac and cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese (kids)

$7.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Spice Chz Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Side sauces

Blue cheese dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cheese sauce

$0.50

Thai chile

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Honey sriracha

$0.50

Garlic parm sauce

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Caesar dressing

$0.50

Yum yum

$0.50

Unagi

$0.50

Korean bbq

$0.50

Hot sauce

$0.50

House sauce

$0.50

French dressing

$0.50

horseradish mayo

$0.50

guac side

$0.50

chipotle mayo

$0.50

steak sauce

$0.50

Upstairs Drafts

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Blue Light Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Devils Backbone

$5.00

Shocktop

$4.00

Saranac

$5.00

Kaneb Cider

$6.00

Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$14.00

$20 Pitcher

$20.00

Roktoberfest

$5.00

Flowerpower

$6.00

Bells Oberon

$6.00

Simulator

1-2 Person Hour

$30.00

3+ Person Hour

$40.00

1-2 Person Half Hour

$15.00

3+ Person Half Hour

$20.00

One Hour Buyout

$120.00

PCS tourney

$50.00

Appetizers

8 Wings

$13.00

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Tots

$9.00

Poutine

$9.00

Chili cheese skins

$9.00

Irish nachos

$9.00

Jalapeño dip

$9.00

Pizza logs

$9.00

Caprese flatbread

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Redbull

$5.00

Redbull Blueberry

$5.00

Redbull Cran

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Wine

Merlot (Glass)

$5.00

Pinot Noir (Glass)

$5.00

Chardonnay (Glass)

$5.00

Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$5.00

Moscato White (Glass)

$5.00

Cooks Brut Champagne (Split)

$10.00

Rainstorm Rose (TAP)

$6.00

Riesling

$5.00

Hosmer Estate Cabernet (TAP)

$6.00

Brotherhood Pinot Noir (Botlle)

$35.00

Brotherhood Riesling (Bottle)

$35.00

Brotherhood Rose (Bottle)

$35.00

Pink moscato

$5.00

Cabernet ( glass)

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Bottles & Cans

Angry orchard

$4.00

Blue

$4.00

Blue Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Lite

$3.00

Busch Lite Tall

$2.00

Busch Tall

$2.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors N/A

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Lime

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

Keystone light

$2.00

Mich Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Molson Canadian

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.00

Root beer

$3.00

Smirnoff ice

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted tea happy hour

$3.50

Twisted tea tall

$3.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

Liquor

Eagle Rare

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Kentucky Gentleman (Well)

$4.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Southern Tier Bourbon

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Ameretto (Well)

$4.00

Baileys

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Disaronno Ameretto

$7.00

Dr. Apple Pie

$4.00

Dr. Rootbeer

$4.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jager

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Rumchada

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Schnapps

$4.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Topshelf LIT

$8.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Barton's Gin (Well)

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Southern Tier Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Tommy Rotter Gin

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Kilbeggan

$5.00

Proper Twelve

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bartons Rum (Well)

$4.00

Blue Chair Cream Spiced Coconut

$5.00

Captain

$5.00

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$5.00

Kraken black spiced rum

$5.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Balvenie

$8.00

Chivas

$8.00

Chivas 12 yr

$7.00

Dewars

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$6.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$7.00

El Toro (Well)

$4.00

Jose Gold

$5.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

1800 Resposado Gold

$6.00

1800 Resposado Silver

$6.00

360

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Kettle One

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Prairie Cucumber

$6.00

Stoli

$5.00

Three Olives

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

Wave (Well)

$4.00

Effen

$5.00

Wheatley

$5.00

Van Gogh

$5.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$5.00

Bubbas

$5.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

LTD

$5.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Screwball PB

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

SoCo

$5.00

SoCo Black Label

$6.00

Sandwiches

Classic Dog

$7.00

Mac and Cheese Dog

$10.00

Baconator

$10.00

Southern BBQ Dog

$10.00

Buff Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Southwest Steak Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Cold Cut Wrap

$12.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Drink Special

Three dollar well

$3.00

Mint julep

$2.00

Two dollar draft

$2.00

Sat-Mon Domestic Draft Pitcher

$14.00

Sunday Shot Special

$3.00

Industry casa/ jameson

$5.00

Bottled Soda/Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Elm St, Potsdam, NY 13676

Directions

