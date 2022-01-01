American
Saint Larry's Bar and Grill
112 Reviews
$$
6 Elm St
Potsdam, NY 13676
Blue cheese dressing
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Cheese sauce
$0.50
Thai chile
$0.50
Gravy
$0.50
Honey sriracha
$0.50
Garlic parm sauce
$0.50
Spicy mayo
$0.50
Caesar dressing
$0.50
Yum yum
$0.50
Unagi
$0.50
Korean bbq
$0.50
Hot sauce
$0.50
House sauce
$0.50
French dressing
$0.50
horseradish mayo
$0.50
guac side
$0.50
chipotle mayo
$0.50
steak sauce
$0.50
Upstairs Drafts
Simulator
Non-Alcoholic
Wine
Merlot (Glass)
$5.00
Pinot Noir (Glass)
$5.00
Chardonnay (Glass)
$5.00
Pinot Grigio (Glass)
$5.00
Moscato White (Glass)
$5.00
Cooks Brut Champagne (Split)
$10.00
Rainstorm Rose (TAP)
$6.00
Riesling
$5.00
Hosmer Estate Cabernet (TAP)
$6.00
Brotherhood Pinot Noir (Botlle)
$35.00
Brotherhood Riesling (Bottle)
$35.00
Brotherhood Rose (Bottle)
$35.00
Pink moscato
$5.00
Cabernet ( glass)
$5.00
White Zin
$5.00
Bottles & Cans
Angry orchard
$4.00
Blue
$4.00
Blue Light
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Bud
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Busch Lite
$3.00
Busch Lite Tall
$2.00
Busch Tall
$2.00
Coors
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Coors N/A
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00
Guinness
$5.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$5.00
High Noon Lime
$5.00
High Noon Peach
$5.00
Keystone light
$2.00
Mich Light
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Miller Light
$4.00
Molson Canadian
$4.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$2.00
Root beer
$3.00
Smirnoff ice
$3.50
Twisted Tea
$5.00
Twisted tea happy hour
$3.50
Twisted tea tall
$3.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw Lime
$4.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
White Claw Raspberry
$4.00
Liquor
Eagle Rare
$7.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Kentucky Gentleman (Well)
$4.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Red Stag
$5.00
Southern Tier Bourbon
$6.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Ameretto (Well)
$4.00
Baileys
$6.00
Campari
$6.00
Chambord
$7.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Disaronno Ameretto
$7.00
Dr. Apple Pie
$4.00
Dr. Rootbeer
$4.00
Drambuie
$6.00
Dry Vermouth
$4.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Jager
$5.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Rumchada
$5.00
Rumple Minze
$5.00
Sambuca
$5.00
Schnapps
$4.00
Sweet Vermouth
$4.00
Topshelf LIT
$8.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Barton's Gin (Well)
$4.00
Bombay Sapphire
$6.00
Hendricks
$7.00
New Amsterdam
$5.00
Southern Tier Gin
$6.00
Tanqueray
$6.00
Tommy Rotter Gin
$7.00
Jameson
$6.00
Kilbeggan
$5.00
Proper Twelve
$6.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bartons Rum (Well)
$4.00
Blue Chair Cream Spiced Coconut
$5.00
Captain
$5.00
Cruzan Passion Fruit
$5.00
Kraken black spiced rum
$5.00
Malibu Coconut
$5.00
Sailor Jerry
$5.00
Balvenie
$8.00
Chivas
$8.00
Chivas 12 yr
$7.00
Dewars
$5.00
Glenfiddich
$6.00
Laphroaig
$10.00
Johnny Walker Red Label
$6.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$9.00
Glenmorangie
$7.00
El Toro (Well)
$4.00
Jose Gold
$5.00
Jose Silver
$6.00
Milagro Silver
$6.00
Patron Silver
$7.00
1800 Resposado Gold
$6.00
1800 Resposado Silver
$6.00
360
$5.00
Absolut
$5.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$5.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Kettle One
$6.00
New Amsterdam
$5.00
Pink Whitney
$6.00
Prairie Cucumber
$6.00
Stoli
$5.00
Three Olives
$5.00
Tito's
$5.00
Wave (Well)
$4.00
Effen
$5.00
Wheatley
$5.00
Van Gogh
$5.00
Black Velvet
$5.00
Black Velvet Toasted Caramel
$5.00
Bubbas
$5.00
Bulleit Rye
$6.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Fireball
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
LTD
$5.00
Sazerac Rye
$7.00
Screwball PB
$5.00
Seagrams 7
$5.00
SoCo
$5.00
SoCo Black Label
$6.00
Sandwiches
Drink Special
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 Elm St, Potsdam, NY 13676
