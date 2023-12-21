Restaurant info

Bringing Championship BBQ to Utah. We believe good BBQ starts with quality meat and produce. We make everything from scratch and we are always striving to make our food the best around. It all started in competition BBQ. We started small in backyard competitions but after some success, we moved into the professional division. There we racked up 2 Grand Champions, 4 Reserve Grand Champions, and multiple top 10 calls in 2 seasons. As a lifelong restaurant worker, it has always been my dream of opening my own place. BBQ is a passion of mine and I am excited to use what I learned winning on the competition circuit and bringing it to Utah.

Website