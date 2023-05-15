Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sazon Y Pilon Kitchen & Bar

191 South Main Street

New City, NY 10956

Food Menu

Appetizer

Picadera

Picadera

$27.00

Platter of assorted fried meats, wings, chicharron de pollo, masitas de cerdo, chicken and beef empanadas, salami & fried cheese, served with mayo/ketchup sauce, ranch sauce & mojito sauce.

Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

Crispy fried green plantain (3) topped with roasted pork, shredded chicken, braised beef or shrimp

Empanadas (3)

$9.00

3 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken, or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15

Empanadas (6)

$15.00

6 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15

Pinchos

$12.00
Masitas De Cerdo

Masitas De Cerdo

$14.00

A flavorful dish of fried crispy pork chunks prepared in a tangy, garlicky marinade served

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00Out of stock

Broiled Scallops

$15.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Ceviche Criollo

$18.00Out of stock

Almejas En Salsa Verde

$18.00

Mejillones Enchilando

$15.00

Pasteles De Cangrejo

$18.00

Wings

$12.00

Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jerk, Sweet Chili, BBQ or

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Choice of chicken, pork, beef or cheese: topped with cheese sauce, beans, lettuce, pico de

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

Home made guacamole served with crispy corn chips

Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, shredded carrot & red onions served w/ choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Super Green Salad Mix

$14.00

Organic Baby Kale, Spinach, Chards, Beet Tops, Broccoli Leaves, & Cabbage Leaves, topped with avocado, cucumbers, red pepper, & red onions, extra virgin olive oil, & apple cider vinegar.

Sweet Strawberry Feta Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, fresh strawberries, walnuts & feta cheese

Mediterranean Kale Salad

$14.00

Seafood Salad

$24.00

Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Spicy Chipotle Burger

$16.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, guacamole, hot peppers, provolone cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

9 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Plant-Based Veggie Burger

$15.00

100% Plant-Based Burger (no eggs, no meat), homemade pattie topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, & chipotle/mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jibarito

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Vegan Jibarito

$12.00

Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Slow roasted pork, glazed ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard on a toasted hero

Mofongo

Classic Mofongo

$11.00

topped with our SYP cream sauce or traditional salsa criolla sauce

Chicken Mofongo

$18.00

Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with shredded chicken in a savory garlic cream sauce.

Roasted Pork Mofongo

$18.00

Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Roasted Pork, served au-jus sauce.

Shrimp Mofongo

$18.00

Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with sautéed shrimp in our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce.

Steak Mofongo

$22.00

Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Grilled churrasco served with chimichuri sauce.

Lobster Mofongo

$42.00

Entree

Grilled Chicken with avocado salsa

$24.00

Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado salsa (avocado, tomato, onion, and lime) served with cilantro aioli & two of our sides.

Chicharron De Pollo Dinner

$24.00

Crispy fried chunks of breaded chicken breasts served with mayo/ketchup & two of our sides.

Arroz Con Pollo

$24.00

chicken and rice casserole served in a mini caldero with maduro

Pollo Guisado

$18.00

flavorful braised chicken stew in a rich reddish-brown sauce with touches of garlic, onion, lime and oregano flavors, served with white rice and red beans

Grilled Cauliflower

$18.00

with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil served with yellow rice & sautéed spinach

Churrasco

$32.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce, served with two of our sides.

Grilled Rib-eye Steak

$42.00

14 oz, Angus, boneless, hand-cut beef, lightly seasoned and grilled to order, served mixed vegetables and choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries

Pork Chops

$19.00

Center cut bone in Pork Chops, choice of fried or grilled, served with pico de gallo, mojito and two of our sides.

Pernil

$21.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pork, with a robust garlic and oregano flavor, served with pico de gallo, au-jus sauce and two of our sides.

Bistec Encebollao

$24.00

thinly sliced steak marinated in a flavor-packed combo of onions, sofrito and vinegar, served with white rice and red beans

Seafood

Parrillada Mixta

$34.00

Churrasco & Shrimp

$42.00

Rib-eye & Lobster Tail

$72.00

Paella Tradicional

$36.00

Mariscada

$36.00

Mariscada Blanca

$36.00

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Salmon

$26.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$26.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$26.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar salad

$7.00

Side White Rice

$7.00

Side Yellow Rice

$7.00

Side Red Beans

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Moro Rice

$7.00

Side Skinny Fries

$7.00

Side Curly Fries

$7.00

Side Yuca Fries

$7.00

Side Maduros

$7.00

Side Tostones

$7.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert

Caramel Flan

$6.00

Flancocho

$7.00

Tres Leche

$6.00

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.00

Lunch Specials (LS)

LS Bistec Encebollado

$14.00

LS Chicharron De Pollo

$14.00

LS Grilled Chicken w/Avocado Salsa

$13.00

LS Pollo Guisado

$12.00

LS Pork Chop

$14.00

LS Pernil

$12.00

LS Mini Paella w/maduros

$20.00

LS Broiled Filet Of Sole

$14.00

LS Broiled Tilapia

$12.00

LS Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

LS Sandwich Grilled Chicken w/fries

$12.00

LS Sandwich Cuban w/fries

$12.00

LS Plant-Based Veggie Burger w/fries

$12.00

LS Classic Burger w/fries

$12.00

LS Bacon Cheddar Burgers w/fries

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Brunch

Brunch $45

$45.00

brunch wings (4)

brunch empanadas (2)

brunch french toast

brunch mango shrimp ceviche

brunch side salad

brunch sangria (2 hrs)

brunch mimosa (2 hrs)

brunch fountain beverage

brunch steak & eggs

$8.00

brunch- employee meal

$20.00

brunch pancake tacos

brunch chicken & waffes

brunch grilled chicken with avocado salsa

brunch mofongo tres golpe

brunch teriyaki salmon

$12.00

brunch grilled rib-eye

$28.00

brunch paella tradiocional

brunch lobster paella tradicional

$36.00

brunch kids - chicken quesadilla

$20.00

brunch kids - buffalo wings (4)

$20.00

brunch kids - scrambled eggs and bacon

$20.00

brunch kids - kids burger

$20.00

Soup

sancocho

$8.00

caldo gallego

$8.00

soap de frijoles

$8.00

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe $55

$55.00

Prix Fixe - Family Appetizer (4)

Prix Fixe - Family Appetizer (2)

Prix Fixe - Pan Seared Salmon

Prix Fixe - Grilled Chicken Avocado Salsa

Prix Fixe - Churrasco

Prix Fixe - Pork Chops

Prix Fixe - Paella Tradicional

Prix Fixe - Bacon Cheddar Burger

Prix Fixe - Sweet Strawberry Feta Salad

NA Beverage Menu

Beverage

Coke 12oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.00

Sprite 12oz

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Snapple Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Snapple Mango

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Ginger Ale

