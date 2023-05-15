Sazon Y Pilon Kitchen & Bar
191 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
Food Menu
Appetizer
Picadera
Platter of assorted fried meats, wings, chicharron de pollo, masitas de cerdo, chicken and beef empanadas, salami & fried cheese, served with mayo/ketchup sauce, ranch sauce & mojito sauce.
Tostones Rellenos
Crispy fried green plantain (3) topped with roasted pork, shredded chicken, braised beef or shrimp
Empanadas (3)
3 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken, or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15
Empanadas (6)
6 Crispy turnovers filled with beef, chicken or cheese. 3 for $9 or 6 for $15
Pinchos
Masitas De Cerdo
A flavorful dish of fried crispy pork chunks prepared in a tangy, garlicky marinade served
Coconut Shrimp
Broiled Scallops
Quesadilla
Ceviche Criollo
Almejas En Salsa Verde
Mejillones Enchilando
Pasteles De Cangrejo
Wings
Choice of Buffalo Sauce (mild or hot), Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jerk, Sweet Chili, BBQ or
Fried Calamari
Choice of chicken, pork, beef or cheese: topped with cheese sauce, beans, lettuce, pico de
Guacamole & Chips
Home made guacamole served with crispy corn chips
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, shredded carrot & red onions served w/ choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Super Green Salad Mix
Organic Baby Kale, Spinach, Chards, Beet Tops, Broccoli Leaves, & Cabbage Leaves, topped with avocado, cucumbers, red pepper, & red onions, extra virgin olive oil, & apple cider vinegar.
Sweet Strawberry Feta Salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberries, walnuts & feta cheese
Mediterranean Kale Salad
Seafood Salad
Burger
Classic Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Spicy Chipotle Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, guacamole, hot peppers, provolone cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato & chipotle/mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
9 oz. 100% beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo/ketchup sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Plant-Based Veggie Burger
100% Plant-Based Burger (no eggs, no meat), homemade pattie topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, & chipotle/mayo on a brioche bun. Choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries. All burgers are cooked well done unless specified.
Cuban Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Jibarito
Steak Sandwich
Vegan Jibarito
Sandwich
Mofongo
Classic Mofongo
topped with our SYP cream sauce or traditional salsa criolla sauce
Chicken Mofongo
Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with shredded chicken in a savory garlic cream sauce.
Roasted Pork Mofongo
Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Roasted Pork, served au-jus sauce.
Shrimp Mofongo
Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Served with sautéed shrimp in our Evo cream sauce or garlic butter sauce.
Steak Mofongo
Plantains are fried, then mashed with pork rinds, salt, garlic, and oil. Topped with mozzarella cheese sauce & pico de gallo. Grilled churrasco served with chimichuri sauce.
Lobster Mofongo
Entree
Grilled Chicken with avocado salsa
Cilantro lime grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado salsa (avocado, tomato, onion, and lime) served with cilantro aioli & two of our sides.
Chicharron De Pollo Dinner
Crispy fried chunks of breaded chicken breasts served with mayo/ketchup & two of our sides.
Arroz Con Pollo
chicken and rice casserole served in a mini caldero with maduro
Pollo Guisado
flavorful braised chicken stew in a rich reddish-brown sauce with touches of garlic, onion, lime and oregano flavors, served with white rice and red beans
Grilled Cauliflower
with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil served with yellow rice & sautéed spinach
Churrasco
Grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce, served with two of our sides.
Grilled Rib-eye Steak
14 oz, Angus, boneless, hand-cut beef, lightly seasoned and grilled to order, served mixed vegetables and choice of skinny fries or seasoned curly fries
Pork Chops
Center cut bone in Pork Chops, choice of fried or grilled, served with pico de gallo, mojito and two of our sides.
Pernil
Slow roasted pork, with a robust garlic and oregano flavor, served with pico de gallo, au-jus sauce and two of our sides.
Bistec Encebollao
thinly sliced steak marinated in a flavor-packed combo of onions, sofrito and vinegar, served with white rice and red beans
Seafood
Sides
Side House Salad
Side Caesar salad
Side White Rice
Side Yellow Rice
Side Red Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Moro Rice
Side Skinny Fries
Side Curly Fries
Side Yuca Fries
Side Maduros
Side Tostones
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side Spinach
Potato Salad
Lunch Specials (LS)
LS Bistec Encebollado
LS Chicharron De Pollo
LS Grilled Chicken w/Avocado Salsa
LS Pollo Guisado
LS Pork Chop
LS Pernil
LS Mini Paella w/maduros
LS Broiled Filet Of Sole
LS Broiled Tilapia
LS Chicken Caesar Salad
LS Sandwich Grilled Chicken w/fries
LS Sandwich Cuban w/fries
LS Plant-Based Veggie Burger w/fries
LS Classic Burger w/fries
LS Bacon Cheddar Burgers w/fries
Brunch
Brunch $45
brunch wings (4)
brunch empanadas (2)
brunch french toast
brunch mango shrimp ceviche
brunch side salad
brunch sangria (2 hrs)
brunch mimosa (2 hrs)
brunch fountain beverage
brunch steak & eggs
brunch- employee meal
brunch pancake tacos
brunch chicken & waffes
brunch grilled chicken with avocado salsa
brunch mofongo tres golpe
brunch teriyaki salmon
brunch grilled rib-eye
brunch paella tradiocional
brunch lobster paella tradicional
brunch kids - chicken quesadilla
brunch kids - buffalo wings (4)
brunch kids - scrambled eggs and bacon
brunch kids - kids burger
Prix Fixe
NA Beverage Menu
Beverage
Coke 12oz
Diet Coke 12oz
Sprite 12oz
Bottled Water
Snapple Apple
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
Snapple Iced Tea
Snapple Peach Tea
Snapple Raspberry Tea
Snapple Mango
Redbull
San Pellegrino
Coffee
Tea
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Fountain Sprite
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Ginger Ale
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Latin Caribbean Cuisine
191 South Main Street, New City, NY 10956